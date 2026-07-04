Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Kennedy's avatar
Mark Kennedy
5d

I had a Dermatology attending at Mayo Clinic that I could listen to for days. Her name was Dr. Ng and her approach and explanations to patients awed and inspired me to be better. You are just as skillful and caring but have to be ready to diagnose, explain complex problems, systems and treatments for conditions throughput the ENTIRE body AND assess and meet the patient at their own level of understanding… in a fifteen minute time slot. Just WOW… respect

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Ellen Barry's avatar
Ellen Barry
5d

I was today years old when I learned that there’s a difference between the soluble/insoluble fiber solution. I’ve been told to consume fiber via psyllium husk and all it does is slow things down even further so I abandoned it. I thought all anti-constipation treatment was the same. Thank you for this post! And now I’m mad at my doc who never explained anything to do with digestion which is why I avoid doctors. I wish there was someone like you around.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary Braun Bates · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture