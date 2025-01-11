Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Richard Carey Ford
Jan 11

I laughed out loud at "An article about constipation is in the pipeline, but it is taking me a while to get it out."

Great article. I shared it with my wife!

Dr. Amber Hull
Jan 22

Bones have hormone receptors and the deprivation of estrogen post menopause results in nearly universal loss of bone mineral density in women. I’m currently reading The Menopause Society Guidelines on menopause hormone therapy and planning to break this down in an upcoming post.

I’m angry for Boomer women who were deprived of hormone therapy for 2 decades due to the flawed and overstated data from the Women’s Health Initiative.

“For women aged younger than 60 years or who are within 10 years of menopause onset and have no contraindica-

tions, the benefit-risk ratio is favorable for treatment of bothersome VMS and prevention of bone loss.”

https://menopause.org/wp-content/uploads/professional/nams-2022-hormone-therapy-position-statement.pdf

