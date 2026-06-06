“Susan, you’re back so soon! Did something go wrong with the hormone patch?”

“No, I think it’s actually helping a little bit! I’m definitely less cranky and my joints really do hurt less, just like you said you thought they would, but Alicia continues to be worried about me. She found this article on Substack and thought it was useful. The author says I should ask you to order these 35 tests so that we can tell what’s going to go wrong before it does.”

“Let me take a look at the list and we’ll make a plan. I may not be able to come up with reasons to justify your insurance company paying for all of these, but I’ll see what we can do. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay for them yourself.”

I skim the article. The author runs her own health consulting practice. On most of these tests, she faults doctors for accepting certain results as “normal,” claiming more stringent results as “optimal.” If you do 35 tests and declare a more narrow range to be “optimal,” you’re going to find more things wrong! No one who feels great is going to be attracted to these kinds of articles or likely to have anything easily diagnosable, but some people who don’t feel great will be happy to blame their symptoms on a “non-optimal” lab value. However, if I suggest to a patient that they don’t feel great because they are doing too much or not exercising enough or eating too many donuts, they will feel there’s something wrong with me. This will then between us, eroding trust.

The author tells you in no uncertain terms that she knows what’s wrong with you. I, however, am not always so certain. I envy the certainty of people who feel they know the answers, but I know they are missing so much of the full picture which lies in maybe, wonder, and “I don’t know.”

I also envy that the author has gotten Susan to be asking for a discussion about her cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors. I have tried to have a conversation about these risks with her before, which she resisted. But some article by a stranger on the internet managed to get her attention.

While I’m still looking at the article - it’s long - Susan continued, “When I talked with Sharique I asked her if you would just order these tests, and she said I’d have to come in. I pointed out that I was just in, but she said ordering labs actually takes some time and effort. And besides that, you might want to talk with me about some of them.”

“That is all true. Just putting in orders takes at least half a minute per test. If I don’t enter them during your appointment, I have to do it on time I don’t get paid for.

“Oh, my gosh! I never thought of it like that!”

“Also, what the author says about your insurance paying for it if your doctor orders it is not entirely accurate. They will only pay for it if I am able to provide a reason that makes sense to them. For some of these, I won’t be able to come up with reasons, and others will require some thinking to come up with a plausible reason. If I tried that for all 35 of these, I’d be working on it for well over an hour.

Susan nods slowly. I’m not sure what she’s thinking. Meanwhile, I’m galled at the presumption of this author who has managed to insert herself into our relationship.

“Let’s start at the top of the article. The first thing I notice is that she doesn’t put her credentials in the article, just her name. I’d like to know what her credentials are.”

I do a quick search on my computer: “She’s a physician assistant and a PhD.”

“What does that mean?”

“A physician’s assistant is a person who has usually three years of post-bachelor’s degree training in medicine. In most states their work has to be supervised by a doctor - the kind who has been to medical school. She’s allowed to call herself “doctor” because she has a PhD - but that’s a doctor of philosophy, not a doctor of medicine. And that school she got her PhD from grants degrees for online work and says you have to write a 100-page dissertation to graduate. And, well, she does know how to write.

“I notice that she has a different attitude about health care than I do. There isn’t a right or wrong attitude to have here; it’s just how things seem to different people.

There are three basic attitudes people take. One is that neither the author nor I take. These folks say if you feel fine, you are fine, and doctors are usually guilty of over-reaching. They think things like blood sugar and blood pressure don’t need to be monitored or controlled. They don’t do any of the recommended screenings. I don’t see many patients like this, because they don’t go to the doctor often, and when they do, it’s usually because they have one symptomatic condition that they will accept care for, but they won’t do any of the other things I usually encourage my patients to do.”

“I heard a story about a friend of a friend like that. The woman had to get her blood pressure under control in order for the dermatologist to be willing to remove a huge skin cancer on her forehead.”

“Yep, that’s the kind of story I’m talking about.”

I smile. Of course, I can’t mention that the story involves me.

“The opposite from that is people like your author here, whose list of labs is the same for people who feel great, a little off, or half dead. For example, even if you don’t have any symptoms consistent with folate deficiency, she feels your folates should be checked and if they’re not on the high end of normal, something should be done about them.

“My attitude comes down in the middle between these - and all the docs I know have the same attitude. For things that we can rely upon to give you symptoms, there’s no point in running up costs doing tests if there aren’t symptoms. Only problems that don’t give you symptoms for a long time - like cholesterol and blood glucose - should be screened for. A lot of the things on this list, like uric acid and ferritin, should give you symptoms if they are abnormal. I trust your body to know what it’s doing for most things. They taught us in residency that the dumbest hypothalamus is still smarter than the smartest doctor and I think that’s good advice.

“Also, I am flexible and when I read about something that seems to work or that seems to make a difference for patients from a different kind of practitioner. I try it out. I spend a lot of mental energy noticing what things people say make them better and what things improve health over time.”

Susan has been listening carefully and responds,

“It reminds me a bit of when Alicia was little. Some people said to just let kids eat what they wanted; that their bodies would tell them what to eat. And some said to be really careful to avoid additives and to make sure things like vegetables and meats were balanced. We weren’t at either extreme. Some of Alicia’s friends’ parents would send their kid over with snacks. They were horrified that their kid might get apple sauce sweetened with sugar at our house. Some sent their kids with twice as much junk food as they thought their kid would eat, like they were afraid their kid and mine would starve if they didn’t. We felt like the parents sometimes spent more energy on the ideas about what their kid should eat than they did about having a pleasant and delicious dinner most nights.

“Now that these kids have grown up, a lot have eating disorders or are overweight. And Alicia - almost alone among her friends - has never had more than a size of oscillation in her jean size. There really is something to be said for avoiding extremes.”

“That has been my philosophy, too, Susan.

“Let’s take a quick look at your chart and remind ourselves of what we know about your health and your lab numbers as we’ve done several of these labs already. Your sugar has been about five points into the pre-diabetes range for three years. I encouraged you to exercise more and eat a lower glycemic index diet. We talked about having you see the diabetes educator, and you felt like you could figure it out from the internet. I’m not sure how well that’s gone.”

Susan answers, “Well, it’s just so hard to get started exercising and once I come home from work, I don’t want to leave my house. I felt like the information the diabetes educator would tell me was available on the internet and I didn’t need to spend $30 to get it, but it’s hard to get started there, too. I just feel overwhelmed when I read about it. I did decrease the number of pumps of flavor I get in my iced coffee from three to two. I don’t really miss the extra pump now that I’ve gotten used to two.”

“Well, that’s not nothing! Each pump has five grams of carbohydrates in it. That’s like a third of a slice of bread, and it’s the kind of carbohydrate that is immediately available so it’s more likely to make your sugar go zooming up and then zooming down. Some people find that these rapid swings are what make them feel tired and brain foggy.”

“Now, that’s interesting. How would I know what my sugar is doing after I have an iced coffee?”

“The easiest way would be to get a continuous glucose monitor. They cost about $40 and it will tell you your sugar continuously for two weeks. You can run experiments like having an extra pump in your coffee or going for a walk after dinner and it will give you a very detailed idea of what foods and activities have what effect on your blood sugar.”

“How do I get my insurance company to get me one of those?”

“You don’t. You have to pay for it yourself. You can find them sold on the internet. As far as I know they all work okay.”

“Wow! That seems like it would be really helpful info. I’m going to do that. What kinds of experiments should I run with it?”

“That’s a question for the diabetes educator. That’s the sort of thing she specializes in.”

“Okay. That seems like it might be worth paying $30 for.”

“Think about it. Hannah can schedule you if you want to do it. Buy your monitor before your appointment and she can help you put it on if you want. It’s not painful or difficult, but some people feel nervous about it. Also, look up glycemic index to give you food for thought, haha, before you see her.”

Inside, I am jumping for joy, but I don’t want to show that for fear Susan will change her mind.

“Great idea! Do you have any ideas to get me motivated to exercise?”

“I don’t really except that maybe when you see on your glucose monitor what a simple walk around the neighborhood does to your blood sugar, you may find your motivation.

“It really is interesting to see how our bodies respond when we make changes. Once a patient becomes interested in their body, they often become self-motivating to improve their habits. I think this is part of the appeal of integrative practitioners; they get people interested in their bodies and tracking the results. They can also spend more time with each patient. I can’t spend that amount of time with anyone unless they’re really sick. My patients could benefit from my applying that kind of focused attention on them and their habits, but the system doesn’t economically support that.”

Susan then changes the topic and my joy-jumping evaporates.

“Hmmm, but the author talks about how things can be fixed with supplements.

“Let’s think about supplements for a minute, Susan. If the supplements really worked, don’t you think the manufacturer would do the studies and get FDA approval? That is how to really make money. For example, there is a special kind of high purity fish oil and there are some vitamins that are sold by prescription only. The people who are selling these have done randomized, controlled clinical studies and proven that their supplements and vitamins make people live longer and better. They make a lot more money by selling them as prescriptions than they did over the counter. Most of the supplements these folks sell have not been tested as rigorously as would be required to become a prescription medication, or they have failed in testing but they seem to make sense so some practitioners keep selling them.

“For example, homocysteine. Homocysteine was in fashion in mainstream medicine about fifteen years ago and everyone was hot to check it and prescribe vitamins that lowered it. People with dementia and heart disease have higher homocysteines on average than people who don’t have these diseases so it makes sense that lowering homocysteine might help improve or prevent these diseases. However, when people did studies that lowered homocysteine using a specific combo of vitamins, they showed you can lower it very effectively, but it doesn’t make people live longer or better. There were several studies that showed this disappointing result and western medicine lost its enthusiasm for homocysteine.

“You can’t tell this without doing the studies. If you just rely on what makes sense, you’re treating the labs, not the patient. People continue objecting: ‘well, they didn’t study people for long enough, or people whose levels were high enough, or get them early enough in the disease.’ And all of that may be true, but if there was some benefit, you’d expect to see a whisper of it in the studies and you don’t.

“Other folks might say, ‘what’s the harm in lowering homocysteine, since getting it lower may help?’ The harm is that it all costs time and money. Even though insurance picks up most of the cost, most people have a copay. The vitamins aren’t free. And when you’ve been offered an opportunity to see our diabetes educator, you’ve turned it down because of the copay.

“Also, attention spent on lowering your homocysteine is attention that is not spent on doing things that are known to make a difference such as lowering your blood sugar or getting you to walk around the block more often. If lowering your homocysteine - which seems to be harmless, but not helpful - takes away from an activity that is actually helpful, it has, in fact, harmed you.

“I don’t think there’s any purpose to ordering this.”

I seem to have Susan’s full attention here. Maybe this is the moment I can motivate her to do something about her diabetes.

“The author does the same thing with uric acid. Yes, a high uric acid level is associated with bad metabolic health, and we have a very effective therapy to lower it, but no one thinks that lowering your uric acid causes any benefit except decreasing the frequency of gout attacks. So for people who don’t have gout, knowing their uric acid level does them no good.”

Susan objects, “Well, but if they know what it is, they can lower it and maybe make themselves less likely to get a gout attack.”

“It sounds good, but if they don’t have gout - it’s hard to get fewer attacks than zero. We can’t make you feel better if you don’t have any symptoms. It is difficult to make an assymptomatic patient feel better.”

“I see what you mean there. It sounds so tempting, though, when it’s high, it’s associated with bad things, so you’d think lowering it would be good, but it’s correlated, not causative. But if it’s associated with bad things, maybe there’s a benefit to knowing that so you can avoid the bad things?”

“You tell me, Susan. We know, for example, that someone in this room has a high fasting sugar, and it’s helped her to make one change about her coffee habit, but the labs say it’s not enough, and there is a lot of evidence for the importance of controlling blood sugars. On the other hand, there is no evidence that lowering uric acid level improves any metabolic-related outcomes. So why pay attention to uric acid when there’s something else that really needs to be addressed?

Susan was quiet for a moment. I held my breath. Then she said quietly, “But I want to optimize my health.”

“And I want you to optimize your health, too. I just don’t think checking a bunch of labs and trying to tweak them to somehow be better than normal is going to be the answer. I feel like we know the answer: more exercise and paying better attention to what you eat. But it’s hard and you’re stressed and already doing a lot.

“The author writes like I’m holding back useful stuff from you, and that there are easy solutions with the right vitamins and supplements. I wish it were this simple, but it isn’t. There’s no benefit to me in holding back interventions that will help you be healthier or lower your risk of chronic illness.”

Susan looked at me. “But she says that knowing these values will make me healthier.”

“She actually doesn’t. If you look at the article and read it carefully, she doesn’t say that. If she did it would probably get her in trouble. She tells you to check all these tests and she tells you that a lot of them cause inflammation or other undesirable things and she makes conspiracy theory type comments like ‘almost no one checks this’ or ‘your doctor is not seeing what your thyroid is actually doing,’ like she is letting you in on some secrets that I have been holding back from you.

“I happen to think she is overselling many of the tests as it is, for example, we just talked about how homocysteine is associated with dementia and inflammation, but I think it’s a stretch to say it causes inflammation.”

“Oh, I see. It’s just like we talked about with estrogen - the old correlation -s-not-causation thing again. It’s like having beat-up running shoes is correlated with being in good health, but no one would buy a pair of running shoes and put dirt on them expecting to become healthier!”

“Yes, I love how quickly you come up with these examples, Susan!”

“They are top of mind for me because I spend a lot of time thinking about how to be healthier. I wish I could just take my shoes into the back yard, grind dirt into them, drive the car over them a few times and lower my LDL.”

We both laugh at this image.

“I do, too. I wish it was that easy to get good cardiovascular health. I think you’re old enough to know, there is no free lunch. In order to get the benefits, we have to do reps. Even when we’re tired.”

Susan shrugs. “I guess that’s how life works. I just keep hoping something will get easier.”

“I hear you, Susan. I do, too, but so far, no luck for me.”

We sit silently, each feeling the weight of life, and how hard things are sometimes. I sigh.

“But what she says sounds so appealing! It sounds like she knows secrets to getting healthier. I want those secrets!”

“She’s a talented writer and really good at marketing. They don’t teach us marketing at med school, and while they’re concerned with our bedside manner, we’re not trained to churn out smooth prose.”

We sit in silence for a few seconds. I hand the article back to her. I didn’t want to intrude on her introspections. I had the sense that she was starting to see the article for what it was, and that her putting the pieces together herself would be far more valuable to her than anything I could do, even if I could do it faster. “Keep your sticky fingers off,” I thought to myself, “Let Susan do her own journey.”

She looked at the pages absently, then focused on them, then flipped to the next page, reading, engrossed.

“I see it!” she announced. “The article is one ‘check this. If it’s higher than X, you’re in danger of Y,’ after another, but it doesn’t say that she even has a plan for lowering X or that there is any benefit to lowering X!”

She flips through to the end. “It says that you can pay her $2,500 to get her plan for optimizing your health, but she doesn’t even say what the plan might entail except an individualized protocol. And wait a minute! There’s fine print here at the end saying it’s not designed to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. What?”

She flips through the pages again. “She doesn’t say anything about how she’s going to prevent me from getting diabetes and heart disease. It’s all just kind of vague threatening sounding stuff ‘that’s where you quietly develop diabetes,’ ‘don’t let anyone tell you 99 is fine.’

“It’s all so slick! There’s nothing I can put my finger on and say that she promised or actually said. It’s all innuendo and acting like she’s got a secret. Now that I’ve read this more carefully I can see that it is really a skillful piece of persuasive writing. No wonder it got so many likes.”

Susan made a pouty face. “Well, this is so disappointing. I was really really hoping that you could just order these labs and we’d find something wrong that we could fix by my taking the right combination of vitamins and supplements.”

She sighed. “So all you’ve got for me is to cut down on the sugar and exercise more? No secret lab tests that will let me fix it all with some pills?”

“Yup. That’s all I’ve got. If I could make it any easier for you, I would.”

“If that’s the best you’ve got, I see why you’re having a hard time getting patients to do it. Maybe you should take a marketing class and try writing on Substack.”

*Susan continues to be a patient amalgam and any resembalance to a real patient is accidental.

**Nothing in this article should be construed as or is meant to be medical advice

A special thank you to Istiaq Mian, MD for reading and commenting on an early version of this post.

Here’s Nettie doing what labs are born to do, but she’s not 100% sure about it.