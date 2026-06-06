Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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E_III_R's avatar
E_III_R
4d

A man goes to see his doctor.

"I've got good news and bad news."

"What's the bad news, Doc?"

"You have a condition which can be fatal."

"Shit, What's the good news?"

"There's a cure!"

"Amazing, what's the cure?"

"Diet and exercise"

"NOOOOOOOOOOOO"

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3 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
Martha Bright Anandakrishnan's avatar
Martha Bright Anandakrishnan
4d

Yeah, that woman’s post went viral and caused so much trouble. She called out the “abuse” of the doctors who commented and disagreed with her. Now that everyone is “optimizing” their health there are many individuals and companies that are making money hand over fist. Because that’s what is at the bottom of this. Grifting.

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