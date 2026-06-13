Just as my husband and I were about to sit down to dinner on a Friday night, our clinic’s on-call physician texts me. “Chad had an issue getting his OxyContin filled today. The pharmacy doesn’t have the med in stock. Chad needs it sent to the Big Box pharmacy in Deerwood. I’m not comfortable prescribing because of the size of the dose involved.”

Chad had been discharged from a teaching hospital in Boston after a six-week-long admission for a rare condition that I’d never heard of, which took specialists within specialties three weeks to diagnose, and which required Chad to undergo two surgeries. Ultimately, the specialists were successful; Chad could look forward to a full recovery.

The onset of his condition was abrupt. I never saw him about it. He went straight from healthy to the Emergency Room, to admission, and then was transferred to a teaching hospital. Prior to this, Chad had no medical history. In fact, I had seen him exactly twice before. Once, when his daughter had given him strep, and once for a referral for a vasectomy. He was 44, had a job, a wife, a preteen daughter, and a body that had grown accustomed to large doses of opioids during the course of treating his painful medical condition.

He had been discharged on Wednesday with four days of OxyContin and detailed instructions for a projected month-long taper of his pain meds. His specialists had not bothered to call me about that plan. I learned about it - and my part in it - during his appointment with me, on the third day after his discharge, which happened to be a Friday. He had one day of medications left.

Chad told me the story of what happened and showed me his incision, which was healing nicely. He said he had a follow-up appointment in a specialty clinic in Boston, and made plans to see me in a week, as I was to manage his taper.

I sent in the prescription for Chad’s OxyContin and documented the condition of his incision, that we had talked about his follow-up appointments, the visiting nurse, his opioid taper, and his eventual return to work. I thought things were all set.

Then came the call at dinner time, and “I’m not comfortable prescribing because of the size of the dose involved.”

This seemed a bit odd to me, as being on call means you handle incoming calls; you don’t pass the buck to your colleagues during their time off. It seemed to me to be an uncontroversial prescription: it was a hospital discharge plan, and the patient had already been on these meds at the hospital and for three days post-discharge without difficulty. But, as I already knew, a lot of my colleagues simply won’t prescribe opioids.

I decided not to argue. It was easier for me to just deal with the situation myself than to push back. Perhaps my clinic’s rules for call had changed in the decade since I last had to do it. It’s not like the on-call doctor had interrupted me doing something special anyway.

I opened my computer and sent the prescription to Big Box. It took less than five minutes for me to do, although the time cost was higher than that because I had to grumble to my husband while he held dinner for me. “She’s supposed to be able to handle whatever comes up while she’s on call! I specifically don’t do call even though it pays pretty well because I can’t cover the children and I might get calls that I couldn’t handle. If she can’t take all the calls, maybe she shouldn’t be on call. This is not a crazy, obscure prescription.”

The next morning, as I was responding to comments on my latest Doctoring Unpacked article, the same on-call doctor texted me again. “Big Box is out of stock, and the patient has been calling our answering service. He says he’s called around and no one will tell him if they have it in stock or not, so he wants you to call around, find it, and then call it in for him. If you want to do that, you can, of course, or do you want me to tell him to go to the Emergency Department?”

As my old officemate used to say, no good deed goes unpunished. I should have pushed back last night and made the on-call physician handle it. I considered doing that now, but my impression was that the on-call would simply tell Chad to go to the Emergency Department and wash her hands of the matter. I didn’t want to make Chad do that. He’d have to pay an expensive deductible, waste his time, and get exposed to all the sicknesses that are there while he’s recovering from a six-week hospitalization, to say nothing of the extra, unnecessary work it would make for our local Emergency Department, which was always stretched too thin.

I texted back, “Usually pharmacies are willing to tell callers if they have a med in stock or not. That seems weird.”

The on-call texted, “That’s what I thought. I’ll tell the answering service to tell him to call around or go to the Emergency Department. They say he’s been kind of rude anyway.”

Chad had no history with us of being rude. He’s just been through a huge medical ordeal, he’s in pain, and he’s possibly starting to experience withdrawal due to the taper. He may well be catastrophizing that people are going to tell him he’s drug seeking and treat him like an addict if he goes to the Emergency Department. The on call provider may be treating him that way already. His job as a heavy equipment operator at a quarry does not require him to be well-spoken. He probably doesn’t know how to express his frustration and pain besides being cranky. Maybe even downright rude. I don’t want him to go to the Emergency Department, possibly be treated badly, and then get another phone call from him in eight hours in the same position we’re in now, except Chad is in more pain and even more frustrated.

“Hang on,” I text back. I take my best guess at which local pharmacy will have the medication and call them. Their phone tree thinks I’m a patient despite my hitting 1 for provider, and is upset because the date of birth associated with my phone number is not the same as my patient’s date of birth. I hang up in frustration.

I remember that I have another patient on OxyContin who has not had problems getting it filled. I open her chart. She uses a pharmacy over an hour away from where Chad lives. (Yes, this patient travels an hour to see me.) Fortunately, that pharmacy is part of a chain that has a closer store. I call them. They put me on hold for seven minutes. When they finally get around to answering, I’m told, “Oh, we haven’t had OxyContin in three years.”

I am pretty sure this is not true, but I don’t see any point in arguing with her, so I say “thank you” and hang up.

I call back the first place again. This time pressing 1 works for me. I wait on hold a few minutes. The pharmacist tells me that long-acting OxyContin is, in fact, in perpetual shortage, but she has twelve pills of the correct dosage in stock. I thank her and give her Chad’s name since he’s not a regular customer.

“I’m curious. If a patient calls and asks for this info, do you give it to them?”

“I do, but not all pharmacists do. Some just lie and say that they’re not allowed to give the info out. Some will say yes or no, but not give the count. Some of them feel like giving the info makes a robbery more likely, but the real problem is that you have to use a special computer to look it up and not everyone is willing to sign out of the usual terminal, walk across the pharmacy, and sign in to the special monitor.”

Given what I’ve heard about how Chad is handling this, I figure his crankiness has made matters worse for him. I thank the pharmacist and submit the prescription. I then text the on-call and tell her which pharmacy I’ve sent the prescription to and ask her to notify the patient.

She says she will and then texts me back that she herself is at the Emergency Department of a different hospital with her elderly father-in-law, who has been in a hall bed for twenty-four hours, waiting to be admitted. That explains a lot, I think. Everyone is nervous about prescribing opioids because there are lawsuits and deaths associated with them, and in a situation where a large part of her brain was occupied by her sick father-in-law, the on-call defaulted to the easiest answer, which was just texting me.

Whatever. The problem is now solved. I can enjoy my quiet time over the weekend, catching up on last week’s paperwork and writing next week’s Doctoring Unpacked story.

Over the weekend, Chad leaves a phone message at the clinic, “My insurance wouldn’t pay for that particular pain med. I was in pain so I just paid cash for it. It costs about $50 a day, which I could afford for the weekend, but can’t really afford. I run out of meds on Monday. Can you do the prior authorization? Whatever that means?”

For patients unaccustomed to dealing with the Byzantine world of insurance for prescriptions, how things get handled is often inscrutable.

Just before Chad left the hospital, the specialist sent in prescriptions to Chad’s local pharmacy for him to pick up. It was likely several medications, one of which was high-dose OxyContin for four days. For everything else he probably got enough to go through to the end of his post-discharge treatment, but not the pain meds, as the hospital handed the task of tapering him off to me. When Chad was in the hospital, his medications were under his inpatient benefit, which has completely different rules than his outpatient benefit.

Chad was then discharged. An hour or so later, the specialist received a fax from Chad’s pharmacy saying that the insurance company would not cover the OxyContin now that Chad was no longer hospitalized.

Chad had been discharged. Chad was no longer the specialist’s patient. Chad was screwed.

When his wife picked up the prescriptions, the total bill seemed reasonable. The $200 for four days of OxyContin got buried into the rest of the bill. The person handing over the bag at the pharmacy likely said nothing about what insurance had not covered.

Now it was Monday morning. Chad had spent another $200 and was almost out of pain meds again. He couldn’t afford what the hospital had not only prescribed for him, but got him (temporarily) physically dependent upon. My clinic’s office staff refer his message to Sage, whose entire job is about jumping through the hoops insurance companies have us jump through before they will pay for medications. Often these hoops mean getting the doctor to change the prescription to a cheaper medication that the insurance is willing to cover. Sage suggests that usually the insurance companies are willing to pay for morphine and texts me about whether that could be used instead of OxyContin.

It can be, but it’s not straightforward. In theory it’s a simple matter of X milligrams of morphine can be substituted for Y milligrams of OxyContin, but patients can respond differently to the two meds - and these are dangerous meds.

I receive Sage’s text in my zero-minute gap between my 9:20 and 9:40 am appointments. I double-check the conversion factors, do the calculations, send the prescription in, and cross my fingers. The seven minutes I spend on this will reverberate through the rest of my day.

An hour later, Chad calls back. His pharmacy is out of stock for morphine. Fortunately, this is now happening during business hours. My team is there to help me. Sharique calls around and finds a pharmacy that has morphine in stock. Had the prescription been for something other than an opioid, she could have transfered the prescription herself, but because it’s an opioid, I have to do it. Not only that, there’s a special system that I haven’t mentioned before that makes sure that it’s me doing it. The system involves a fob that I have to carry around. The fob generates a special code that is continually changing, and which is needed to submit an opioid prescription.

Sharique sends me the request to move the medication, tagged high priority. In the zero-minute space between patients, I check for urgent messages. I take a minute to deal with this one. I transfer the prescription. My 10:20 ran ten minutes over. It’s now 10:59 and I’m off to see my 10:40 patient.

The pharmacy calls the clinic. They say they need a prior authorization. Sage calls the insurance company. It turns out that the kind of morphine I had prescribed was not the kind of morphine the insurance would pay for, and it turns out that the reason they didn’t inform us of this was a glitch in their faxing software and that they were aware of that glitch. They “sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that may have been inadvertently caused by this unavoidable mistake.” The representative reads the list of approved forms and dosages of morphine to Sage. Sage types it up and puts it in a high-priority message to me, which I look at at the beginning of my lunch hour, which has started 23 minutes late. I send the revised prescription to Chad’s preferred pharmacy and then take my leftovers to the microwave to heat them up. My next patient will be expecting to be seen in about 35 minutes.

Shockingly, nothing goes wrong. The pharmacy has the med in stock. The insurance company approved it. Chad’s next dose is due at dinner time, and he’s able to pick up his prescription in mid-afternoon.

I had Sharique call Chad and give him advice about switching from OxyContin to morphine, warning him that his body might not respond to the change in the average way, that the dose might turn out to be too little or too much, and that we needed a report back from him in the morning about how he was feeling. He also needed to pay attention to his bowels because opioids cause constipation, and his reaction to morphine may differ from his reaction to OxyContin. Chad thanked us for all the hassle we’d gone through for him, and he promised to send a portal message in the morning updating us.

Sharique, Sage, and I congratulated ourselves on helping keep Chad out of the Emergency Department.

Everything we had done for Chad, all of the phone calls, all of the prescriptions, all of the wrangling with the insurance company - all of it was unreimbursed care. All to save the insurance company a few dollars.

The hospital discharged him with a prescription his insurance company wouldn’t authorize - meds he couldn’t afford - and didn’t let the patient or the patient’s doctor know that the pharmacy had sent a non-coverage notice to the prescribing doctor at the hospital. The doctor who wrote the prescription may or may not have gotten the fax, but would have recognized Chad as a patient who was discharged. Once he is discharged, the hospital doctor has no responsibility for him. The inpatient and outpatient worlds do not really connect anymore.

There are supply shortages of all types of prescription pain meds, everywhere, that come and go randomly. Even when there is a supply, pharmacies don’t want it known because it makes them a target for theft. On top of that, pharmacists are nervous about filling opioid prescriptions due to liability issues.

The insurance coverage of one opioid versus another is seemingly arbitrary and changes from insurance company to insurance company and from day to day with the same insurance company and patient. There is no accountability at the insurance company if they fail to send key information or give bad advice. The prior authorization procedure does not take the needs of patients or doctors into account.

Clinics and primary care physicians face extra administrative hurdles for opioid prescriptions - hurdles intended to reduce the number of illicit prescriptions.

Imagine this vignette repeated with a different variation two or three times yearly for every chronic pain patient a doctor prescribes for, and it’s easy to see why no doctor wants to write opioid prescriptions, to say nothing of the technical skill required to do it and the legal exposure that comes with it.

Chad, after benefiting from state-of-the-art medical care at what is undoubtedly one of the medically best hospitals on planet earth, just wants to follow the specialist’s discharge instructions to relieve his pain well enough that he can sleep and finish healing. All we needed to do was to taper him off OxyContin over a month. He was doing exactly what he had been told to do. I was doing the task assigned to me. We were both frustrated at every turn.

Patients who are prescribed opioids cannot advocate for themselves publicly without inadvertently announcing that there are opioids at their residence, making them a target for desperate drug addicts who will sometimes kill to get a fix.

If they go into the Emergency Department for any reason, the staff assumes they are there only to get opioids. Once the patient convinces the staff that this is not the case, the staff immediately switches to assuming that their symptoms are the side effects of opioids. Once, I found myself nearly shouting at an Emergency Room doctor, “Opioids do not cause a fever. This patient with a fever and a depressed mental status has an infection somewhere. Find it!”

This is the case regardless of the cause of a patient’s chronic pain, but if the pain is due to something the patient might have been responsible for or something doctors might look down upon, like a motorcycle accident, the judgments become harsher. Chad could not have been said to have caused his rare condition, but chances are good the Emergency Department doctors have never heard of it. Having pain is enough of a curse; having to bear the judgments and fears of the medical establishment is just piling on.

The effects of the over-prescription of opioids in the US have been tragic. I reflect that patients with pain are as much victims of the opioid crisis as any child being raised by their grandparents, but Chad’s story is not so simple or photogenic as a tired octogenarian raising a cute 7-year-old. He can’t even talk about it without endangering himself and his family.

*Chad is a patient amalgam, drawn from the unfortunately large number of patients who have had problems getting their pain medications.

**Nothing in this esstory is intended to be, or should be taken as, medical advice. Please see your primary care doctor for that.