Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
2d

The medical industrial complex, which included insurance companies, has much to answer for. Patients and their primary care providers are at the mercy of this Godless, soulless, monsteriosity we call "medical care." It's enough to make this old crone angry.

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8 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
2dEdited

Excellent article Dr. Mary! One caution I always like to point out is that addiction is sadly still seen as a moral failing rather than the illness that it is. Even in this article there is a layer of (subconscious?) judgement that appears “against” the patient or non patient with addiction. People who have chronic non cancer pain are as subject to, and often become, addicted as anyone in the 12-20% of the population here in the US. I spent a career trying to help both patient types and those who recovered are those who were heavily invested in recovery with one or both of their illnesses. Until the stigma of addiction is broken and seen as the very treatable illness that it is, these kinds of things will continue. Sadly, this entire crisis has, and continues to be, all about $. God bless you, as always, for the care you give your amalgam patients - because we all know you care for your real patients the same way.

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2 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
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