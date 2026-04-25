Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Julia McKay's avatar
Julia McKay
2d

I feel simple joy when your stories show up in my inbox on Saturday morning. There is something about your writing that is so calming in this frenetic world. Thank you. 🙏

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Christie Barnhorst's avatar
Christie Barnhorst
2d

This is a bit long... You reinforce my continued desire to trust my internist of many years. His approach is much like yours. Personal, low key, thoughtful.

Recently, he sent me to a cardiologist, fearing I had an issue he himself couldn't treat. After many expensive tests, heart issues were ruled out. Even though Medicare paid, I thought it was crazy expensive and found myself being caught up in a quagmire of doctors and meds. Yesterday I stopped at my doctor's office, with no appointment, dropped off my stack of test results, and let the nurse know I was opting out of the cardio loop and back into my doctor, who I trust completely. She was skeptical, but my doctor texted me later, approving my decision. 😊

Your method of doctoring is comforting and inspiring. And I like your puppy and skiing pics too! Thank you ❤️

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2 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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