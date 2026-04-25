Ominously, Chloe was carrying a cookie as she walked into my office.

My assistant brings me a cookie whenever she has to deliver particularly bad or aggravating news to me. Just yesterday she’d brought me a cookie. It heralded an angry voicemail from Lilly, one of my more difficult patients.

My heart sank, wondering what I was about to be told. Then, before getting to my desk, Chloe took a bite of the cookie.

Yay! This cookie is not for me!

“Barbara brought us a big plate of cookies she made today. They’re delicious!

“She walked in and said she wanted to talk with you. I told her you were fully booked this afternoon, and nurse Sharique would talk with her. Sharique just finished talking with her. She says you will want to hear this story yourself. I don’t know anything beyond that. She’s in exam room #3. Do you want to talk with her yourself, or do you want me to try to find out?”

It’s common for patients to show up at the clinic without an appointment, wanting to see me. Exactly how common, I don’t know, because the staff try to solve their problems without disrupting me. The first line of defense is the front desk. If they can’t handle it, they’ll get one of the nurses or medical assistants to help.

Most of these visits are for things like needing help filling out a form or figuring out how to use their new inhaler. If they really need to see a doctor, they’ll be worked into the schedule of someone who is not booked solid, like I almost always am, or they will be sent off to an urgent care center. Seldom do I learn that it even happened, and almost never is there any reason for my involvement.

Sharique had not said I needed to be involved, just that I would want to be. This was intriguing!

“And it’s something she so much wants to tell me that she’s bribing us with a cookie delivery,” I mused to Chloe.

“They’re delicious! Get one before I eat them all!”

My desire to find out has now overcome my desire to stay on schedule. I went to the area behind the front desk, grabbed a cookie, and headed to exam room #3. On my way, I took a bite. Chloe was right. Delicious!

“Thank you for the cookies, Barbara! They’re perfect!”

“I’m glad you like them, Doctor Mary. I made them because Lilly told me Joann wasn’t feeling well and couldn’t make her grandson cookies like he was used to. I love to bake, and figured you’d enjoy some too. I’ll be quick because I know I don’t have an appointment. I hate talking on phones and figured if I brought you cookies, you’d at least be happy even if I made you behind schedule.

“Lilly called me this morning and asked me to come by so I did. She seemed fine, just like she wanted company or something and she asked me a little bit about my life which she’s not really done before. I told her about my sister in California, when I moved out there because she was so sick with the cancer, you remember? Anyway, I told her about how my sister had a nurse that came in and helped out sometimes, like checked her medicine and called the doctor’s office and even sent in a girl to do the washing sometimes. We wondered why Joann couldn’t have that and then we thought maybe Lilly could, too.

“I told Lilly I would come to the clinic to drop off some cookies and that I’d try to talk with you then. After I leave here I’ll drop off cookies at Joann’s for her grandson, then I’ll stop by and tell Lilly what you said.

“What do you think? Could Lilly get a nurse in the house and maybe somebody to help clean a little bit? I can make sure she’s got all the food she needs in the house and sometimes cook her lunch with leftovers for later, and I don’t mind doing the washing up in the kitchen, but I feel weird doing her laundry and really don’t want to do the bathroom or the commode. You know, boundaries!” Barbara laughed.

I doubt that Barbara realized how incredibly ironic this situation was. Lilly was acting like she had thought of the idea of a visiting nurse! Why hadn’t I thought to get her a visiting nurse? I rolled the extra set of eyeballs that I keep hidden in my skull for this very purpose and nodded slowly.

“That’s a great idea, Barbara! I think I can do that. I’ll ask my nurses to work on getting it arranged. I bet we can have them out by the end of the week.”

“I’m so glad to hear that, Doctor Mary. Lilly could really use the help. You know, she’s tough. She was a difficult boss and sometimes she said mean things, like when I saw her in the waiting room and she acted like she thought I was still drinking, but if I needed anything, or any of the other girls did, she would work hard to get it for us. She would also go to bat for us against management or if parents complained about us. I’m glad to be able to help her out a little bit now that she needs it.”

“So, Barbara, what does Lilly think about needing help? Has she mentioned that?”

“She said she doesn’t like it, but she figured out when Joann said she was too sickly to do as much as she used to, that she was going to have to rely on someone besides her and me. You know, she’s got the three kids, but Cassandra is in California, Sean works a lot - and, you know, he’s a man and can’t do a lot of stuff - and Nicole, well, she and Nicole had a fight and Nicole said some mean things and isn’t coming around. Between you and me, I imagine Lilly said some mean things back. I know Nicole, and she’s just like her mom and even when she was in school, they could be like gas and a flame. Don’t mix ‘em unless you’re fireproof!

“She told me she felt real bad about Joann being so sick like, but she didn’t know and soon as Joann told her yesterday, she understood right away and said, ‘well, you better not come around then.’ But then she realized she was stuck, so she called me up and we came up with the answer!”

Well, this was certainly a different slant than I had heard from Lilly’s voicemail yesterday. It seemed Joann and Barbara had delivered very similar messages to Lilly – that there was a limit to how much they were willing to help – and one message led to rupture and one led to a solution. Why the different results? Did Lilly expect more from Joann because they were closer? Did thinking about it for a day cause Lilly to start to come to her senses? I wondered if I’d ever get to hear this story from Joann’s point of view. I wondered how Lilly would remember yesterday’s phone call and if she’d ever mention it to me - that is, if I ever hear from her again. I wondered if Barbara was naive, gullible, or wise to not question the idea that no one had mentioned visiting nurses to Lilly previously.

There were many questions I longed for answers to, but I’ve been doing this long enough to know that waiting for answers to come works better than trying to chase them down.

I walk Barbara back up to the front desk and stop at Sharique’s desk. “I’m already on it,” she tells me, “Like a doctor on a plate of chocolate chip cookies.”

“I don’t get any respect around here!” I whine as I pick up two cookies. To take home, I tell myself. To my family.

Chloe tells me, “Paula is next. She thinks she has a UTI. You saw her for her last UTI seven months ago. She can’t leave a urine yet. I got her some water.”

I looked up at Chloe. There are so many things wrong with this scenario - and Chloe knows it full well.

“All I do is report the situation, Doctor Mary,” Chloe turns on her heel before the sigh has even left my lips.

I remember Paula and her last UTI. I recall that she seemed to enjoy listening to me talk about topics I enjoy talking about. That was something at least.

Maybe I’ll eat one of those cookies while I wait. Besides, I’d like to meditate a bit on what’s going wrong in these stories about Lilly. Instead, I end up meditating on what’s wrong with Paula’s scenario.

The main thing I think is wrong is that having the patient come in and pay a copay and take a slot in my schedule for what they’re pretty sure is a UTI is a waste in most cases. Certainly, if a patient has never had a UTI before or if they have nausea or back pain or if they have a catheter in their bladder, they should come in and be evaluated. But most women who call for a UTI have had a dozen before, all very similar; and if they call early enough that it has not spread further, these can be treated over the phone, in my opinion. Some doctors do not like to prescribe antibiotics without laying eyes on the patient, and some like to be sure that every patient who is willing to come in and pay a copay has the opportunity to do so, but I do not subscribe to either of those enthusiasms.

The other thing that is wrong with the scenario that Chloe sketched is: if you are coming in for an appointment for a UTI, please be able to provide a sample as you walk through the door. If someone has made you come in, the chances that they will want to look at your urine have got to be close to 100%. I suppose if someone felt the urge to urinate was so strong that they might have an incontinence episode on the way to the doctor’s office, they might want to empty their bladder at home. You would think, in this case, however, that there would be some new urine formed by the time they got to the office, but it’s surprising how frequently people come to the office suspecting a UTI and are unable to give a sample. This makes what should be a quick visit drag on.

I take a glance at Paula’s chart. She is 43 years old, has three children, no surgeries, takes no medications, and has a UTI every couple years.

My employer will be glad for her copay and her insurance’s reimbursement for the visit. Even I’m sort of glad, because my little talk with Barbara has put me behind schedule. An extra-short visit, like the one I’m expecting now with Paula, will get me back on schedule. But, for her sake, I hope she didn’t have to take time off from work for this waste of a doctor’s appointment. I would have sent an antibiotic in for her without an appointment had the nurses asked me.

I look over my desktop and address a few urgent messages from the nurse. As a coincidence, one of my patients has phoned in to request antibiotics for a UTI. This is her fourth one in twelve months. Now, this is a patient who should come in to be seen. I will want to go over the reasons she might be getting UTIs so frequently. Maybe there is something we can do to fix it. I may also want to talk with her about methods to prevent future UTIs or even send her to a urologist to make sure there’s nothing anatomic going on to predispose her to UTIs. I send a message back to the nurse to call the patient to make an appointment, and I explain my reasoning.

I head in to see Paula. My plan is to do the entire visit, including documentation, while her body is making urine. Then, she’ll leave a sample and Chloe will process it and all I’ll have to do is acknowledge the results and send the prescription before I close the note as finished. At least that’s the plan.

“Hi! It’s me again! Same problem. I haven’t had one of these since the last time I saw you, at least. I used all the advice you gave me to keep from getting another one about how the bacteria comes from my anus and wiping front to back and stuff. And it worked! Well…. Until now.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t give you a sample. I had to go so bad before I left home so I peed and I thought for sure I’d have more by the time I got here, but now my kidneys are being all shy!”

“It’s okay, Paula. These things happen. How long has this been going on?”

Paula outlined a standard UTI course and I launched into an abbreviated version of the standard response. Paula and I had been through this before.

“Let me ask you the questions to make sure nothing else is going on. No fevers, no abdominal surgeries, no nausea, no back pain, just the urine symptoms?”

“Yep. That’s right.

“Hey! I have a question! Why do you always ask about back pain? My bladder is nowhere near my back. The nurse on the phone asked me, too.”

This appointment was no longer going to be quick, but I do love talking about anatomy.

“The symptoms you are describing are because there is bacteria in your bladder. That is a nuisance, but if the infection just stopped there, it wouldn’t really be dangerous. However, your bladder is attached to your kidneys, and if the infection gets to them, that can be life-threatening. People with kidney infections can get really sick, really fast, and kidney infections can make you so sick that you wouldn’t even be able keep the antibiotics in your stomach long enough to absorb them and let them get to your kidneys or bladder.

“Let me draw you a picture of your urinary system. Once the bacteria get from your anus to the urethral opening, it still has a bit of a journey before it gets to the bladder. It has to go up about an inch of urethra. Every time you pee, you wash out any bacteria that have managed to make the arduous journey partway up the urethra.”

“Oh, my gosh! That’s why they say to pee after sex!”

“Yep. Any bacteria that have been pushed around and gotten the chance to get near your urethra get foiled by that. Even the bacteria that make it all the way up your urethra and into the bladder can get washed out when you empty your bladder. The only hope for the bacteria is that a tiny bit of them don’t get washed out and they find a corner of the bladder to hide in. A bladder with an outpouching or that has had its shape changed by injury, endometriosis, or surgery is thus predisposed to infection.

“Filling and then emptying the bladder fully increases the chances that bacteria can find no place to hide. This is where UTIs become a problem for older men. When their prostate keeps their bladder from completely emptying, bacteria sit around inside the bladder and multiply. This increases the chances that some will multiply enough to cause problems.

“Urine flows from the kidneys to the bladder via the ureters. These are narrow tubes that have frequent outflow from the kidneys. Also, they contract frequently to push the urine towards the bladder. So, they’re not a good place for bacteria to set up shop. But, if the bacteria manage to move through the ureters into the kidneys, they have arrived at a place where they can multiply like crazy. A sign that this has happened is back pain or a fever. If a patient with a UTI has those symptoms, we want to take a good look at them. If they seem really sick, we send them straight to the Emergency Department to be put on IV antibiotics.

“That was a long-winded answer to your question, Paula.”

“Thank you. It was really interesting! When I was younger, my body just did stuff and I never really noticed it, but now that I’m getting older, I notice it doesn’t always do what I expect and it’s helpful to have some idea of what’s going on. Otherwise, I’m just guessing, making up stuff, and reading on the internet. Haha!

“Kind of like my kids if I don’t talk to them. You know what one of the most crazy things in the world is? I’m starting to go through menopause and my kids are starting to go through puberty. It’s going to be hormone hell in my house!”

“I’ve noticed that before, too, Paula. It’s funny how human life often works out that way.

“Think you can pee now? We don’t need a lot.”

“I feel really stupid, but I don’t think I can yet. I chugged that whole bottle of water, too.”

“I’ll have Chloe get you another bottle. I’ll say goodbye here. Unless there’s a surprise in your urine, I’ll let Chloe give you your results and call in an antibiotic, okay?”

“Okay! It was nice to chat again.”

I asked Chloe to get her more water and sat down to do paperwork on my computer. As I sat there, it occurred to me that how I handled this appointment didn’t make sense. Had the patient phoned or emailed in her concern, I would have prescribed an antibiotic without seeing her or her urine. But, since she had come in, I was insisting on getting a urine before I would give her a prescription. And because I had asked questions in the exam and actually seen her, I already had more information than I would have had if I had just prescribed over the phone. Yet, here I was, insisting on having even more information. And why? Because that’s the way we do UTI appointments.

My thoughts returned to what happened yesterday. Was Lilly like the triage desk getting a different answer depending on which doctor they asked? Did we get different responses from Lilly to what seemed like the same input because she asked a different part of her psyche, a different internal worker, each time? Was I trying to draw similarities between two things that were too different?

Then the relentless rhythm of primary care interrupted. Chloe tells me my next patient is ready.

Eventually, Paula would provide a sample. Chloe would see to it. After that, in all likelihood, I’d give Paula the same prescription she would have gotten had she just phoned us.

In theory, medicine runs on science. In practice, it runs on people, timing, delivery, personality, and a million other unknown factors.

*All of the patients in this story are patient amalgams. Any resemblance to a real patient is purely accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is or should be construed as medical advice. If you want that, please see your doctor.

The video bonus