Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Marilyn Graham Werden's avatar
Marilyn Graham Werden
1d

This is a very sweet read.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Steve O’Cally's avatar
Steve O’Cally
19hEdited

Seb Derm is a family nuisance. I get it now and again. My dad did. It can be more common with Parkinson’s. Not enough to be strongly indicative. Get your tea.

I sometimes offer coal tar shampoo. Makes the bathroom smell like Soviet city but washes off completely.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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