“One more question, Doctor Mary,” Aaron said ominously, just after I stood up to end our visit.

Inside, I sighed. I had thought I’d have enough time to make myself a cup of tea before seeing my next patient. It was now looking like I might be lucky to get a glass of water.

“What’s that, Aaron?” I sat down.

Aaron was a kind man in his mid 70s who was starting to come out of the grieving period after his wife’s death a couple years ago. I enjoyed his visits because he exuded warmth and kindness in a completely sincere and straightforward way. I saw him infrequently. He had high blood pressure, but had let his prescription run out after his wife’s death. He ignored our phone calls for a couple of years as he didn’t see the point of taking care of himself now that the light had gone out of his life. About six months ago, he had started to return to life and wanted to return to controlling his blood pressure. This was our third visit since his hiatus. He was quieter and less expressive than he had been while his wife was alive, but I still looked forward to his visits. I wondered if this was a permanent change or if this was the tail end of his grief over his wife’s death. I had seen grief after a spouse’s death play out both ways. One of the best parts of this job is watching how different people respond to life events. Time would tell with Aaron, as it will with all of us.

When, at the end of an appointment, the patient says they have one more question, that “one more question” is usually the most important thing on the patient’s mind. It can be anything - except what the appointment was about - such as “please help me understand my cousin’s medical diagnosis” or “I think I have lung cancer” or “my family member thinks my memory is slipping.”

“It’s not a big deal, but I am really annoyed by my dandruff, and I wondered if you have anything stronger than what they sell at the drugstore.”

This should be an easy one. I’m glad Aaron isn’t worried about something complicated. I might yet get that cup of tea.

“Well, let me take a look at your scalp, Aaron, and see what I see. What stuff did you get at the drug store?”

I motion to Aaron to sit on the exam table. I observe him stand up and walk. He had lost so much strength since his wife’s death that he now needed to push against the chair arms in order to stand. I didn’t recall that from last visit, but I might not have been looking at him when he stood up. Aaron had been a dairy farmer. When he was young, he was probably made completely out of muscle. I’ve been his doctor since his late sixties. Back then, he was still well-muscled, although he had developed a gut. A couple years of isolation after his wife’s death had caused him to lose the gut and much of the muscle as well. His weight had been stable to slightly increasing over the past six months, so I wasn’t worried about his nutrition or that he had a hidden cancer, but I was worried about how much strength he had lost. I’d try to see if I could work something into our conversation.

All of this flashed through my head in the moment between my question and Aaron’s answer. Anytime one of my patients becomes weaker or has substantial unplanned weight loss, I get worried and I start looking for other bits of evidence to corroborate my worries. This is one of the well-worn trails my brain goes down like water in a flash flood. I let the water sink into the ground at the end of the trail, largely reassured, and with my private action plan to maybe see if he’d be interested in physical therapy, and move on to Aaron’s dandruff.

Aaron gave me the names of two common over-the-counter dandruff shampoos: one with selenium as its main ingredient and another with ketoconazole, an antifungal, as its main ingredient. He had used each for a month, every other night, with minimal to no improvement. While he was talking, I examined his scalp. I had noticed a few flakes of dry skin on Aaron’s shoulders earlier, and now that I was looking closely at his scalp, I could see a lot of fine white scaling in there. Dandruff isn’t a hard diagnosis to make, and Aaron appeared to have made it correctly.

Aaron had arranged his hair in a bit of a combover in front, which I un-combover-ed. In doing so, I noticed that he had some yellow, greasy, heaped-up areas that looked a little bit inflamed.

“Have you noticed these kind of lumpy things up here?”

“Have I? That’s the main reason I comb my hair over. I wear a baseball cap most every place I go so no one can see ‘em, but I thought maybe the baseball cap was making ‘em worse so I tried going without it, but it seems like that made things worse, too! So now I don’t even know what to do! Sometimes I can scratch the lumps off, but more seem to come back to take the place of the one I scratched off!”

Aha! The dandruff is bothering Aaron, but the lumpy stuff adhering to his scalp is really bothering him. It is common for a patient to make a complaint that requires me to examine the area where the thing that is really bothering them is. Then I notice the truly bothersome thing and the patient doesn’t have to use any words about it.

From Webmd

“This and the dandruff are different forms of the same process. This stuff is called ‘seborrheic dermatitis.’ I can’t give you anything to get rid of it, but I have lots of stuff that should cut it way down.”

“Oh! That would be wonderful. It’s so embarrassing. I’m afraid people will think I’m not clean, so I cover it up by wearing my hat, but I’m afraid people will think I’m disrespectful for wearing my hat indoors, especially around ladies or when I’m in someone’s house. I have to choose!”

I smiled at Aaron. Although he was in his mid 70s, he had the manners of the prior generation of New England farmers whom I got to treat early in my career.

“I think we can make this better. Everyone’s skin makes this oily stuff called ‘sebum’ in their sebaceous glands which open onto the surface of the skin. People have more sebaceous glands in their eyebrows, nasolabial folds, and scalp. The sebum helps seal the skin against bacteria getting in and also to waterproof it.

“There is a yeast, just floating around in the air, that likes to feed on sebum. The yeast produces waste products that irritate the skin.

“You know how if you put a piece of bread out it gets moldy? The mold spores are just floating in the air and you can’t even see them. Same thing. Washing more will not help at all. The mold spores float in the air, land on your face or scalp, take a little nibble, and find your sebum-soaked skin delicious.

“It’s not really understood what happens here. Was the skin layer disrupted, and that allowed the yeast to get in in the first place? It seems some people’s immune systems are less able to fight off the yeast and some make sebum that is more delicious to the yeast, but there are lots of other reasons, most of which we only partly understand.”

“Well, it’s gotta be something because this has never happened to me before.”

“That makes sense, Aaron. You make a lot of sebum when you’re a newborn. In fact, what you’ve got here would be called cradle cap if you were a baby. And then you make a lot when you’re a teenager. Of course, everything goes wrong for teenagers’ skin. Then, as you get older, you again make more. This is probably a case of congratulations, you’ve lived long enough to develop this problem.”

“That’s one way to look at it,” Aaron said begrudgingly.

I say that line, I’d estimate, about twice a week. I don’t know if patients find it helpful or not, but the longer I practice, the more aware I become that not everyone is lucky enough to develop the problems of old age.

“The yeast digests some parts of the sebum and makes waste products. The waste products irritate the skin and change the way the immune system works in the area, and that can cause the redness and itchiness you’ve mentioned.

“It can set off a vicious cycle. Your immune system can’t get out of its own way. It’s funny. There’s been a lot of study of all of this. We have a huge list of chemicals in the immune system that get involved, but no one really has put it all together. It’s one of those cases where the more we learn, the more uncertain we are.

“The good news is that there are lots of places to intervene. You can try to dissolve the sebum and wash it away. You can try to kill the yeast, or to turn down the immune system. Each of these interventions has its own plusses and minusses.”

I look up at Aaron. “I’m sure you’re not surprised to learn that there is no free lunch.”

Aaron responds, “Everything comes with a price, doesn’t it? The older I get, the clearer that becomes. It’s like the hat. The price of not wearing the hat is that people might think I was dirty. The price of wearing it is that people would think I was disrespectful.”

I nod. “Your body makes sebum for a reason. The sebum lubricates and waterproofs the skin. It helps protect against bacterial infections, and it transports fat-soluble vitamins to the surface of your body. If you remove too much sebum, you end up with dry, flaky skin that is vulnerable to damage, such as from friction with your hat.

“If the skin is damaged by having the sebum removed, perhaps it’s more vulnerable to the yeast. We don’t know. The dermatitis doesn’t seem to be related exactly to how much sebum your skin produces, but rather to specific qualities of the sebum. Although you need to clean off some of the sebum, you can’t do it too aggressively or your skin will end up more irritated. We don’t really have a great intervention for that step.

“The next step, keeping the yeast at bay, is a better place to intervene. Antifungal shampoos and creams usually work well, and, if those fail, a week of an antifungal pill. The topical treatment is preferable to the pill because exposing your whole body to an antifungal pill that is only needed by a small portion of the body has potentially undesirable consequences. Also, seborrheic dermatitis is a condition we can manage but not cure. So, we don’t want to be giving you course after course of antifungal pills.

“The anti-fungal shampoos you bought over the counter help with dandruff by decreasing the amount of yeast living on your scalp and the skin of your face. One reason it might not have worked is that you might not have left it on long enough. This can be a bit of a Goldilocks problem. Leave it on too long, and it irritates your skin. Don’t leave it on long enough, and it doesn’t kill the yeast.”

“I noticed that! One time I took too long and my scalp got all tingly-like. My face was extra red that day.”

“If the over-the-counter antifungal shampoos aren’t strong enough, I can prescribe a stronger one. It sounds like they weren’t strong enough for you, so that’s where I think we’ll start. It almost always works, even for people with pretty severe seborrheic dermatitis. You will use it two or three times a week for the first two weeks or so, then go to once a week. Alternate it with an over-the-counter product that contains salicylic acid. That helps break up the crusty stuff.

“If those things don’t work, the next step is to use topical medications that interfere with the immune system. Because a lot of what is going on is that your immune system can’t get out of its own way, holding it back a little bit can be helpful. We’ll meet up in a month and see how you’re doing. Okay? That will also give us another chance to see how your blood pressure is doing, too.”

In my mind I add, “And it will give me a chance to see how your strength and weight are.”

“Let’s go up to Hannah and see if she can find you a spot then. Don’t be a flake and miss your appointment, Aaron.”

He looked hurt. “I would never miss an appointment with you, Doctor Mary.”

“It was a joke, Aaron, you know, flake? A person who forgets things? Skin flake? Sorry. I guess I better keep my day job and forget about that standup comedian career I’ve always wanted.”

Aaron smiled at me and said, “That’s what I’d prescribe.”

So, no career in comedy for me, and, according to my watch, no cup of tea this morning, either.