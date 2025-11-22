“Lilly! I’m so glad to see you today! I see you brought Joann, too. Thank you both for coming in!”

I was happy that Lilly had gotten out of the hospital so quickly and even happier to see them both together, but as my eyes swept the room, I could see that I should have read the room first, as I was the only one glad. Joann was the one who clued me in.

“I told Lilly it would probably be helpful if I came with her just to be an extra set of ears. I don’t think she’s all that happy that I’m here, but I don’t want her in the hospital again!”

Lilly has her arms crossed and is not making eye contact with anyone.

I look to Lilly and say, “Lilly, it’s your visit and your healthcare. We can ask Joann to leave if you want your privacy. It’s your right.”

“No. It’s not my privacy. She knows why I’m mad at her.”

“Oh, boy, you two. I’m a doctor, not a therapist. Lilly, you’re in charge. Do you want Joann to stay or go?”

Lilly has put me in a difficult position. I don’t want to have to guess about whether she wants Joann to stay or go. I don’t want to participate in what is starting to feel like a game of guess-what-I-want-I’m-not-going-to-tell-you.

Lilly shrugs. “She can stay, but I don’t want her running to my son about what we say here.”

“I didn’t go running to him, Lilly! I needed help with the dogs! I figured their safety was most important. I don’t have the kind of energy you do. I was afraid I couldn’t watch all three of them well enough. I know Minnie’s got a special diet for her skin and I couldn’t keep her from eating the other dogs’ food! I can’t walk all three of them at once. I was afraid they’d pull me over and Logan walked Minnie once a day, but that left Max and George who I had to walk separately, and Minnie’s second walk and I just couldn’t keep up.”

Lilly pursed her lips and gave Joann a side-eyed look.

“Okay, Lilly. If you want to get Joann to agree to anything in particular before we start, let me know. I can step out for a moment if you two want to talk about it without me.”

I am feeling a little bit like a kindergarten monitor here, but I do not want to hear later from Lilly that she felt pressured in any way to have Joann in the room. I feel like Lilly is testing me in some way to see if I’m more loyal to her or Joann. This is Lilly’s appointment and she gets to be in charge of it.

“Just don’t talk to Sean.” She makes it sound like an accusation.

“Of course, Lilly! I won’t talk with him about anything we talk about in here. Honestly, I know you’re glad he’s coming around again. I wish you’d just enjoy his company!” Joann responds.

Lilly side eyes Joann again. I decide the negotiations have proceeded far enough that I can begin the medical visit. I reflect to myself that Lilly doesn’t know it, but she is at her medically most vulnerable right now, as she goes between the hospital and home. Oftentimes, the hospital will give the patient instructions or make plans with them that they forget to put in the discharge summary, and then things will get dropped. Once the patient has left the hospital, the hospitalist has no real mechanism to follow up with them and patients don’t really understand this.

“The hospital sent me your records and it looks like you had quite a few days with a lot of stuff going on, but I always like to hear the story from the patient. Lilly, please tell me about what happened there.”

It is best to find out as soon as possible what the patient can remember being told about their hospital stay. It is not uncommon for patients to not recall being told important details, such as an unexpected lung mass, or evidence of a long-ago silent heart attack. While it’s possible that the patients were really not told, another possibility is that they simply don’t remember. Being sick and on new meds and having procedures done to you and being sleep deprived are not conducive to remembering or understanding things well. Also, having my patient explain it back to me will let me understand where we are starting from.

“Well, I couldn’t breathe. I thought I might die right there in my bed. I sat straight up in bed and that helped a little bit, but my breath was so hard, I really thought I was going to die right then. I never would have called otherwise.

“They said I shouldn’t have eaten the dill pickle soup, but it’s so good, but I can eat less of it and they said I should have taken my water pill before Logan’s party but I couldn’t be peeing all day at it and they said you should have ordered more tests for me sooner, but I told them you tried - I stood up for you, Doctor Mary! - and they said I had a part of my heart that might be ready to have a heart attack.

“And they said the high blood pressure damaged my heart. And I told them you’d already explained all about that. I told them how you’d explained it on the heart tracing you did in the office and they said you still should have done the test that they did, and they wanted to do a test where they put something into my leg or my wrist and went through to my heart, and I said no. Eww! It gives me the heebie jeebies to think about! And they made me sign something saying that they offered this test and I said no.

“Then they said I should take a whole bunch of other pills, and when I asked them questions about the pills, they told me I could leave if I wanted to, but it would be against medical advice and maybe insurance wouldn’t pay for the hospital bill and I said I couldn’t afford no hospital bill and that that was just like kidnapping me and holding me for ransom.

“He got kind of huffy when I said that and he said he would find me a different doctor. Which was fine with me. And the next one was real nice and he said he thought it would be better for me if I took the pills they recommended, but that it was my decision and I should talk about it with you and that he would let me go home that day.

“And so I went home and was shocked to see Sean in my house and the dogs was all happy-like and he had gave them all baths and bought them all new collars! And some new toys and they was so happy to see me, you’d athought I’d been away at the north pole or something!”

This was the longest I’d ever heard Lilly talk for. Allowing for her point of view, it was about what the hospital discharge summary had said. Lilly had had a congestive heart failure exacerbation, as I had guessed when I talked with Joann. The Emergency Department gave her strong, intravenous diuretics. This quickly got the extra fluid off of her. Essentially, this was a fast version of what we had done the first few times I saw Lilly.

Determining the kind of heart failure a person has is one of the first orders of business and to do this with certainty one needs an echocardiogram. I had ordered at the start of this episode, but nothing happens quickly in the outpatient medicine world. Lilly’s clinical situation (untreated high blood pressure for years) made it likely that she was having heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and I had treated for her that. The hospitalist was correct that it would have been better to have had the echocardiogram earlier. Presumably, they made that judgment of me before they were aware how quickly and firmly Lilly says ‘no, thank you.’ The echocardiogram (an ultrasound of her heart while it was beating) showed that her heart walls were very thick. Because of this they couldn’t relax fully, preventing her heart from filling properly with blood, making each heart beat less efficient than it should be. This was exactly what we expected it would show.

They had somehow convinced her to do a stress test. My guess is that they did this by telling her they didn’t think she could walk fast enough on the treadmill, and this made her want to show them that she was not a helpless old lady. After she was walking very fast on the treadmill, the echocardiogram showed part of her heart was not moving very well. Because of this, the heart doctor inferred that the heart might not be getting as good a blood supply as it should.

They offered her a heart catheterization, where they would advance a thin wire with some tools on it to her heart and squirt dye into the blood vessels to see if any were very very blocked. One of the tools the wire carried is a balloon that can push built-up cholesterol off to the sides of the blood vessel and one is a stent which is a structure that can pop up, push the cholesterol aside, and hold it back. Lilly did not feel any symptoms from the potentially blocked artery and did not agree to the catheterization.

The heart doctor had encouraged her to take medications to lower her cholesterol, which might help open up the compromised blood vessel or at least would help keep it from getting worse, and other medications to further lower her risk of future heart failure exacerbations and hospitalizations. She firmly said no to all of it.

“Well, Lilly, thank you for standing up for me. A long time ago, clinic doctors used to take care of their own patients in the hospital, and I used to go there to see my patients. The nurses who have been there a really long time still know me. I appreciate your preserving my reputation.”

I had started with this part of the story because I genuinely did want to thank Lilly for her kindness to me and to use it as an opportunity to strengthen our relationship. Such an opportunity might not come again.

“I didn’t want them saying bad things about you. You’ve done alright by me.”

I never expected to get such strong praise from Lilly. I was touched, a little embarrassed, and more than ready to talk about Lilly’s health.

“Thank you. That means a lot to me.

“So, I have a ton of questions for you about the hospitalization, but first, what questions do you have for me?”

“Well, I wonder, if I did everything they said, and I’m not saying I will, but if I did, would I be cured?”

I heard Joann take a sudden breath in when Lilly asked. This question breaks my heart. I wish I could say ‘yes,’ I wish I could turn the clock back to where Lilly’s being willing to consider trusting me would have made a bigger difference, but I can’t do either of those things.

“Oh, Lilly. I wish I could say yes, but I can’t. The damage - the overly beefing up stuff in your heart - has happened and can’t be undone. All I can say is that we’re pretty confident you’ll do better if you do the stuff we recommend than you’ll do without it.”

I look quietly at her straight in the eyes and try to match my breathing to hers for a breath or two.

Her eyes flicked up to mine for two heartbeats, then back to the floor.

“That’s what I thought. I was right to say no, then. I couldn’t tell for sure though, cuz that doctor in the hospital, even the nice one, really just wanted me to do what he said and wouldn’t tell me why or listen. I couldn’t say yes or no to anything because I didn’t understand well enough, and the harder I tried to get him to slow down, the more he tried to speed up.”

“Can I ask some questions?” Joann looks at Lilly as she says this.

Lilly shrugs.

“I heard some of what they said, but I didn’t understand some of it. So, first they gave Lilly some stronger water pills?”

“Not exactly. When Lilly went into the Emergency Room her body was severely overloaded with fluid. Pills take a long time to get absorbed into your body. So she was given a diuretic straight into her bloodstream so it could to work much faster. Because they’re doing it fast, they have to monitor her kidney function and the various salts in her blood….”

“To make sure they weren’t slapping my kidneys around,” Lilly offered.

“Yes, exactly, Lilly,” I laughed.

“We had a pretty good idea of what had caused Lilly’s heart failure, but doing the echocardiogram told us for sure. It is a test where they use the kind of ultrasound machine they use on pregnant women, but they use it to look at your heart, so you can see it beating on the TV screen. It’s super cool.

“Sometimes people have heart failure because the walls of their heart aren’t working right (like Lilly). Some people have it because the valves in their hearts aren’t working right. Obviously, if the valve is broken, no amount of fixing the way the wall works is going to help. If the valve is messed up, I can usually hear that with my stethoscope. But it’s nice to know for sure and the echo helped with that.

“The other kind of heart disease is when part of the wall is not moving correctly because the person had a heart attack a while ago. If that’s the problem, no amount of relaxing the wall, like we have been doing to make Lilly better, is going to help them. I was pretty sure Lilly’s problem was not relaxing well enough, but patients can have more than one problem. Her problem could have been not relaxing well enough and a heart attack causing a poorly functioning part of her heart and a valve.”

“Oh, I see! Then why did they make her do a stress test?”

“Sometimes if a person has a blood vessel that is partly blocked, maybe it’s supposed to be big enough to pass a spaghetti noodle inside of it, but it’s only big enough to pass a piece of thread, the blood vessel can supply enough blood for normal activities, but if the person really stresses that blood vessel, by, say, running on a treadmill, it might not be able to keep up.”

“So, they had Lilly walk really fast on a treadmill….”

“I was running! The girls who did the test said I went way faster than they thought I would have!”

We all laughed at the idea of Lilly running,

“Yes, and when her heart was working really hard, they redid the echo to see if there was part of it that wasn’t moving like it should. There was, and they were worried that it might get all the way blocked off at some point and cause her to have a heart attack.”

“But I won’t. I am not going to run any faster than I ran on that treadmill ever.”

“Even if one of your dogs was running away?”

“They would never run away. They always come when I call them.”

“Well, we can’t say for sure, Lilly, because we can’t get a little camera in there to look before a person has a heart attack, but we think that the cholesterol which has built up on the sides of the blood vessels gets a little crack in it and that causes a microscopic blood clot to form and that is what causes a heart attack. A lot of the time, the initial event is something like running or a strong emotion,” I clear my throat here for emphasis, “but a lot of the time, we don’t even know for sure what caused the heart attack. The idea is maybe you might have to run one day or maybe one day you might do your regular level of exertion and something else is going on in your body tht is stressing your heart. You might have a heart attack. And the other idea is that maybe your heart is right at the edge of what it can do more than you think. Sometimes instead of getting chest pain with a heart attack, people get shortness of breath. So, they wanted to see how likely your heart was to have a heart attack. They were not happy with the answer.”

“So, what was that test they offered about? The one with the wire.”

I’m glad Joann is asking all the questions because I know Lilly won’t and it sounds like maybe she didn’t get the best possible explanations at the hospital.

“Yes, that is called a heart catheterization. ‘Catheter’ is the fancy name for the wire thing. They thread it in through the big artery in your wrist,” I point at the pulse point on my wrist, “and thread it through your body til they get to the heart. It’s actually not just a wire; it’s a hollow tube that can squirt out little bits of contrast. They have a continuous X-ray machine above the patient. On the X-ray machine, they can see the wire and the contrast and the heart. If the blood vessel is open, it looks like a thick white line, and if the blood vessel has some buildups on the side, it looks kind of ratty.”

From myheart.net

“If they see the ratty-looking stuff, they sometimes try to squish the cholesterol to the sides by blowing up a balloon that is also in the hollow wire and just pushing it aside or sometimes put a stent in that pushes the cholesterol to the sides and opens up the blood vessel. Sometimes, if there are too many blocked blood vessels or if it’s particular ones, they recommend that the person get surgery instead. It’s tremendously complicated, and a lot of judgment calls, a lot of technical skill, all done on a heart that is beating during the intervention.”

Joann says, “Wow! That’s amazing!” Lilly’s reaction is predictably different.

“Yeah, ain’t no way I want that kind of amazing inside my body! I am doing very well right now, and if I stop doing well, I might consider that kind of thing, but not if I can walk my dogs without it!”

She paused for a moment, then said, “You let people mess around like that inside your body and there’s no telling what might happen. Besides, how can I know for sure they’ll only do what they say?”

“You do have a good point, Lilly. There is a certain wisdom to ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ I have a couple of patients who had bad things happen to them during a heart catheterization.”

“And if something bad is gonna happen, it will happen to me.”

“You do notice, Lilly, I’m not encouraging you to do it–although I do think on balance people are helped by this kind of thing.”

“Yeah, and that’s why I come back to you. If they didn’t tell me I’d have to pay for the whole hospital bill, I’d’a left sooner, that’s for sure. They kind of held me hostage!”

“Yeah, I’ve heard people say that before, Lilly. I want to ask you some questions now. Is that okay?”

I’ve started to worry that we’re going to be here for an hour. What we are doing is important, but it’s also important that I don’t keep all of my remaining patients that day waiting, and I have an appointment an hour after the end of clinic today. I can’t stay indefinitely late.

“Yes, please do! I want to get home before midnight, and this old Nosey Nelly here will keep asking questions ‘til the cows come home.”

“Okay! How are you feeling now?”

“Just like I did the day before I had to go in. I feel fine. I can walk my dogs and do the laundry and everything else I need to do to take care of myself.”

“Can you carry the laundry basket up the stairs when it’s full?”

I remembered from a previous visit that this had been a bit of a bellwether task for Lilly. Remembering bellwethers like that can be very helpful in dealing with patients. Here in New Hampshire, where a lot of people heat with firewood, remembering who heats with firewood or pellets, and who cuts their own wood, can be handy. For example, learning that this is the first year they’ve needed help carrying the bag of pellets up the stairs is hugely useful information.

“Actually! Now that you mention it, I am filling it fuller now! I can carry a load of laundry and a half dozen cans of dog food at a time! I didn’t realize that until just now, but those doctors in the hospital must have done something right.”

She said the word doctor as though it was an insult.

Joann and I both laughed.

“What? They did! I can admit when someone has helped me!”

Joann and I began laughing harder. Lilly cracked a smile.

“Okay. I’ve noticed your weight is down five pounds, too. The hospital was able to give you a harder squeeze with the diuretics than I was because they had labs and vitals immediately available to them. Now, do you own a scale? I mean, a good reliable scale?”

“Of course! Sometimes I have to measure food out for the dogs.”

“No, Lilly, I mean for weighing you.”

“No, I gave up on that foolishness years ago.”

“That’s not what I’m concerned about.

“I want you to buy a scale. You can buy a pretty good one for $20. If you need help paying for it, let me know and our social worker can give you a gift card for the drug store. I want you to get up every morning, use the toilet, and then weigh yourself right away. Wear the same thing every morning. If you sleep, naked, do it in the buff. If you sleep in pajamas, wear the pajamas. Write your weight down. Every day. If you gain more than a pound in a day, I want to hear from you. If you gain more than 3 pounds in a week, I want to hear from you. The only way you’ll gain weight that fast is if you have started collecting fluid, and we’ll want to do something about it.”

“Alright. I can do that. But what if I lose weight?”

“That doesn’t usually happen, but same parameters. If your weight changes a lot, something has gone wrong. I will want to know about it because it will likely mean that your water pills are not working correctly and we’ll need to change them.

“Now, obviously, this weighing scheme wouldn’t have prevented your last hospitalization…”

“I know. I know. I have to take my pills regularly. The hospital wanted to send me out on a bunch more pills, but I told them not to bother because I won’t take them.”

Lilly had done me and the discharging doctor a favor by being honest about what she would not do. It is very frustrating to think you are adjusting a medication only to find out it’s not working because the patient is not taking it!

“Okay. I want to be sure I understand. You are taking the same medications as before you went in the hospital? It looks like they said to increase your water pill to two tablets a day. Do you plan to do that?”

“Yes, I can see I feel much better. I’m not excited about all the peeing, but if it keeps me doing what I need to do, I’ll put up with it.”

“Allright, Lilly, I think we’ve got our plan. You’ll weigh yourself daily,” I look at her and she does nod right away. I think she will, as it’s not really a medical intervention. “And let us know if it changes. And take your meds. I’ll want to check your labs in about a week to make sure the increased dose is not too much for your kidneys, Okay?”

“Oh, you bet! I learned that lesson!”

“Indeed. And I’ll want to see you in, let’s say, a month, just to be sure you’re doing okay, then we can go back to three months.”

Lilly sighs and grunts in vague assent.

“Okay. Let me listen to your lungs and poke your legs, and we’ll get you back to your dogs.”

Keep Up With Lilly

*All characters are amalgams of patients, family members, and pets I have cared for in the past and any resemblance to real people is purely accidental.

**Not medical advice, but my advice is that if you go to the emergency room and they give you medical advice, you should take that advice!