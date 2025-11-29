“Oh, sure, it was easy, Doctor Mary, if you want to stop drinking, all you have to do is stop drinking! But it turns out it was harder in some ways than I thought it would be, too. Just like you said, after about a week, I got so anxious, I had to take some of those pills you gave me. I called Katie [our addictions nurse] every single day. And, I’m not gonna lie, there was one day I thought I would crawl right out of my own skin, I was so anxious and stuff. I took a long, hot shower and called up my daughter and she came over and we baked a cake together, just like when she was little. And that sounds really silly, but it helped a lot. It took my mind off of wanting to drink, I mean, it was really more wanting to stop feeling so anxious than wanting to drink, but I knew if I just had one that the anxiety would go away, but I also knew if I had one that I’d be right back where I started. And I’d gotten this far, and I hate being in the hospital so much and really didn’t want to have to see the nurses in the Emergency Room again. I think when I haven’t drunk anything for three months, I’m just gonna go in and say hi and let them see how good I’m doing! They’ll be so surprised to see I did it!

“I feel better, too. I’m hungry a lot more, my thinking is better, and I have more energy. I thought one a day didn’t affect my thinking; I mean, I wasn’t drunk, but I think different now. I can think when someone says something and not just react real fast to it. I like it. My daughter says she likes being around me more. I didn’t even know she had a problem with how I was. I knew she hated it when I was always in the hospital, but now she’s coming around more, and I really like that. I really am relying on her, too, like I said, and I didn’t know I could do that either.

“The only thing I don’t like is that I can remember some stuff I don’t want to remember so much. When I was drinking - even just one a day - I could just kind of decide I didn’t want to think about it, but now I’m not drinking, it’s there and ready to pop up whenever I’m not doing something else. So I keep busy. That helps.

“I think I might try to get a job. I have to figure out exactly how much money I can make before it messes up my social security. I don’t suppose you know anything about that?”

My usual practice is to ask patients an open-ended question and let the patient talk until they’ve run out of things to say. Eventually, they get to what is weighing most heavily on their mind. Sometimes this takes longer than others, and it doesn’t work universally. I have a half dozen or so patients who, I’m pretty sure, would spend our entire twenty minutes together in a monologue if I didn’t interrupt and redirect them. But, for almost everyone, I find that giving patients an opportunity to tell me everything they wish not only provides them with a therapeutic feeling of being heard, but it’s also more efficient than my trying to direct them to what I think is relevant. After all, the appointment is for the patient’s benefit, not mine.

For example, Barbara’s revelation that there are things in her past that she prefers not to think about. I don’t specifically know what these are. I feel that if I were to inquire more, she would likely shut down. She’s made it clear that these are things she’d rather not be reminded of. However, this revelation cannot be ignored either. It is a bit like having a crush as a teenager. You try to reveal enough to encourage your crush, but not so much that you could not deny everything if they do not reciprocate the interest.

Barbara’s question about Social Security is a question for a social worker, not a doctor. Social work is one of the things our clinic provides, and often we can chain my visit together with the social worker’s.

“I have no clue, Barbara, about social security, but we have staff here who can help you with that. I’ll send her a message and see if she can see you after we’re done.”

Now that I have heard what is topmost in Barbara’s heart, I will address what seem the most most important of her issues with my issues folded in. At the top of my agenda is giving her positive reinforcement for having stayed away from alcohol for the last two weeks.

“First, however, I want to say how fabulous it is that you have been able to stop drinking. Your body is really letting you know that it is happier! That’s why you’re feeling and thinking better! I’m so impressed and pleased! Great work!”

Barbara looked very happy. “Even the hospital doctor would agree that I’ve been sober two weeks!”

“Yes, even they would!

“I did want to tell you, Barbara, that we also have therapists here, so if you want help exploring some of those things you don’t want to think about, let me know.

“Yeah, well, if I ever want that, you’ll be the first to know.

“But I do want to know how much I can work without messing up my Social Security. So, I’m interested in talking with your social work person. I’d like to have a little spare change. And getting out of the house a few times per week and seeing other people will be good for me.”

“I agree, Barbara. Have you thought about what kind of job you might like?”

“I don’t know. Maybe a bartender. I think I’d be good at that. I know all about liquor.”

I don’t have a good poker face, evidently.

“I’m kidding, Doctor Mary. I don’t know, probably at the grocery store.

“Your face was something! I wish I’da had a camera handy.”

Little does Barbara know, I actually have alcoholic patients who work as bartenders. It’s what they’ve done for decades and they can’t make nearly as much money doing anything else. Somehow, they manage to do it and sty abstinent, but I worry about them.

“Yeah, you’re right, Barbara, you had me there. I was trying really hard to think of how to tactfully tell you that was a horrible idea! I’m glad you were pulling my leg.”

“I have a question, though. I’m scared to ask you, but will my liver ever heal itself? How badly did I hurt it?”

“Well, you’ve already done the most important step you can do by stopping drinking.

“Livers are absolutely amazing. You can remove half of a healthy liver and not only do fine, the liver will regenerate itself.

“However, your liver was right at the edge of what it could survive, and it was there a long time. We know this because every time you stressed it a little, it would fail, and you’d end up in the hospital. We’ll have to see what happens now that you’re treating it more carefully. The real answer to the question is: time will tell. Your liver will slowly recover. How quickly and how much it will recover is uncertain.

“In the meantime, however, there are a few other things we should do to check for complications from your liver’s failure, and I should be sure you’re well educated in the early symptoms of the problems that can happen so you can treat any complications as early as possible. Okay?”

Barbara nods.

“Your liver’s main job is to clean the blood from your GI system. This is blood that contains what your body has absorbed from everything you’ve eaten or drunk. Some of what you eat or drink might be dangerous to the body, so it needs to be cleaned before being sent out to the rest of your body. Your liver looks at what’s in the blood and decides if it should be removed and disposed of, allowed to go by, or chemically modified and then allowed through.

“In a healthy liver, the blood that passes the liver’s inspection goes to the heart to be sent to the rest of the body. The things the liver doesn’t want in the blood get dumped into the small intestine to be excreted in your poop. However, the small intestine can absorb some of this and send it right back to the liver. We don’t know why it works like this, but it does.

“In a liver like yours that is damaged, the liver can’t process as much blood. At times, the blood backs up, increasing the blood pressure between the liver and the GI tract. If the pressure goes up enough, the blood starts looking for a way to bypass the liver - and there are ways.

“The top and bottom ends of the digestive tract don’t absorb anything, so their blood doesn’t need to go through the liver. It goes straight back to the heart. This would be your lower esophagus and your rectal area. In these places, there’s a small border zone that sends blood both ways. When there’s a big enough traffic jam of blood trying to get through your liver, some of the blood starts bypassing your liver through these border zones. As more blood tries to go this way, it stretches out these small veins to let even more blood through. This is what causes varicose veins.”

“My mother had those on her leg. You mean I have those inside on my esophagus and my butt?”

image from varicose-veinclinic.com

“Yes. The ones on your bottom are called ‘hemorrhoids.’ They’re not a big deal unless they get inflamed or start itching or whatever. Because they’re sort of on the outside of your body, they don’t cause any life-threatening problems, but the ones in your esophagus are inside your body, and they’re dangerous. They’re very fragile. If they start bleeding, it is very hard to get to them to stop the bleeding. This can kill you.”

“Oh, no. I already have hemorrhoids! And now that you mention it, I’ve heard of drinkers who throw up a lot of blood and then just die. I don’t want that to happen to me!”

“There is something we can do about it, though, Barbara. A GI doctor can insert a camera into your esophagus. If they find any of these varicose veins, they put a clip on them to close them off, then they can’t bleed.

“I’m a little surprised that this wasn’t done during one of your hospital stays. They must have held off for some reason.”

“Oh, I do remember them telling me something about that, but they didn’t really explain it, and I didn’t want them sticking a camera down my throat! I didn’t really see why it was important, and mostly I wanted to get out of there. I might not have been thinking like myself, now that you mention it, because I was sick and really I just wanted to go home and, maybe they did tell me, but I just couldn’t really listen very well.

“But whatever. Sign me up for the camera down the throat!”

“Okay. We will get this taken care of. There are a couple of other things we still need to talk about, though, okay?”

“Yes! Who knows what else they tried to tell me at the hospital that I didn’t understand. One thing I hope you’re going to explain is why I keep getting fluid in my belly. I really hope you’re going to tell me it will start going away!”

“Unfortunately, the answer to that last question is like we’ve been saying all along. We’ll have to see how your liver does. Time will tell.

“The fluid you’re getting in your belly is called ‘ascites’ [uh sight ease] fluid, and it is also caused by the backup of blood between your GI tract and your liver. The cells in your liver are filled with fluid, like all the other cells in your body. In a healthy liver, this fluid slowly moves from liver cell to liver cell, then out of the liver and into the bloodstream. But your liver is pressurized. Because of the pressure, you have fluid leaking out of the surface of your liver, where it ends up in your belly. Your body doesn’t have any method for dealing with more than tiny bits of mislocated fluid, so the fluid mostly just stays there.

“To get it out, we can put a needle in you and suck it out, and we can also give you water pills. The way the pills work is that they remove water from your blood. This reduces the volume of blood in your veins, lowering your blood pressure. It also causes your body to try to increase the volume of blood back to where it thinks it should be. To do that, your body looks around for extra fluid that it can put into the blood, and it grabs some of the fluid in your belly.

“Between the water pills and your liver getting healthier, your ascites fluid should get a whole lot better, but I’ve never seen it go away completely.

“With the water pills, we need to make sure we don’t dry you out too much. We will check your labs regularly to make sure. So, for your labs, we’re mainly concerned for your kidneys. While we’re at it, we also check on your liver, but as long as you stay off alcohol, there shouldn’t be any surprises there. They should just slowly get better. Your liver also makes clotting factors and when we check your labs, we’ll check on these, too, and twice a year, we’ll check a tumor marker for liver cancer. We’ll be taking blood regularly.”

“Are the water pills what’s been causing my blood pressure to be down?”

“Yes, but you’re also on a medicine that lowers your blood pressure. They started it in the hospital. We want your blood pressure to be down to reduce your chances of having one of those esophageal bleeds. It makes sense, right? If there is less pressure on the blood vessel, it is less likely to pop. But not just any blood pressure pill will protect you from bleeding. This one is particularly good at it.

“While we expect your liver to slowly get better, because it has been so badly damaged, you are at a greatly increased chance of liver cancer. Because of that, we want you to get regular liver ultrasounds. Liver cancer is one of those things we want to catch as early as possible, because early-stage liver cancer is much easier to treat.

“They did everything in the hospital except the camera in the throat. I asked the GI doctor to make an appointment for you when you were here two weeks ago. Have you gotten a call yet?”

“No! Maybe they forgot about me?”

“Probably not. Everyone in medicine is so overworked these days. They’re probably just a couple weeks behind. I’ll ask my referrals people to call while you’re here to see if we can get you scheduled. You need an appointment with the liver doctor and the esophageal camera. I want you to see the doctor eventually, but I am in a bit of a hurry for you to get the camera. I know the camera department is very busy right now. I begged for someone else last week and it was three weeks out, so that’s the best we’re going to get. If it’s more than three weeks, let me know and I’ll call and beg for you.”

“Golly, now that you’ve explained it, I’d really like to get them closed off! I wish it could be sooner!”

“I do, too, but three weeks is the best they can do. The last person I begged for had been admitted to the hospital twice for transfusions, and this was still the best he could do. He can’t make hours out of thin air or work any faster or any more hours than he can work safely or cancel another patient’s appointment and give it to you. He couldn’t even just decide to work a few extra hours. He needs a whole endoscopy suite staff, and someone has to stay to clean the rooms and equipment and take care of patients in recovery.”

“Everything is always more complicated than you think it’s going to be, isn’t it?”

“I think you’re right there, Barbara. It’s like quitting drinking. It was simple; you just had to quit. But it turned out to be more complicated, with the anxiety and the unwanted memories you had to deal with.”

We were quiet for a moment, both nodding. Everything is more complicated than you think it will be initially.

My computer screen flashed with a reply from our social worker.

“I see that our social worker can meet right away with you about your question about Social Security.

“We’ve covered everything I wanted to today, except to get a look at your belly and poke your liver. Anything left on your list?”

Barbara shakes her head.

“Okay, please jump up on the table, and I’ll let Suzanne know to come on down.”

By the time Suzanne gets here, I’ll be done checking out Barbara’s abdomen and can use Suzanne’s entrance as my cue to leave.

I’ll see Barbara back in a month. Katie, the addictions nurse, will keep in close contact with Barbara to help her stay abstinent. My job will be to cheerlead, adjust her medications, and make sure she gets to the GI specialist to get those veins clamped.

Examining Barbara’s abdomen, I see that the water pills have been working. There’s less fluid.

No issues with the liver poke, and right on time, Suzanne knocks on the door.

Enter your email to subscribe

*Barbara, like all patients I discuss, is a patient amalgam and any resemblance to a real patient is accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is or should be taken as medical advice. If you wish to find out the status of your own organs, ask your primary care doctor.