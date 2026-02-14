Doctoring Unpacked

Erin
2d

This reminds me of something I've thought of often over the past year with two different elderly family members (both past 90) - that people have the right to choose which risk they feel is acceptable to them. In one of my family member's cases, it was the risk of falling and not being able to call for help while living alone. That was acceptable to her because she wanted to stay in her house. Your patient sounds like he's weighed the risks of the long-term predisone use and deemed them acceptable so he can live his life the way he wants right now. I'm sure some people make decisions like this and wish they'd made different ones in hindsight, but we can't predict that. I'm pretty sure I would agree with him if I was 84 and in the same situation. Quality over a potential reduction in quantity at a certain point.

Gerridoc
2d

At the risk of repeating myself, one of my former colleagues used to say: “Guidance isn’t gospel.”

