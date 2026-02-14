“Doctor Mary, I would not recommend that rheumatologist you sent me to. It seemed he was more interested in his protocols than in treating me, his patient.

“I felt great on the prednisone you put me on. The rheumatologist took me off of it and put me on other medicines. We tried several things. None of them worked. So, I asked him to put me back on prednisone. He refused because it wasn’t on the list of medications for my condition! How could it not be on the list? It worked and nothing on the list did!”

My patient Jules is an 84-year-old retired professor of philosophy. For his age, he is in excellent mental and physical condition, except for joint pain. Nearly three years ago, I diagnosed this pain as an inflammatory condition called polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR). It mostly strikes people over 50 and is thought to be triggered by an infectious exposure in a susceptible person. The causative agent is unknown. The person’s immune system gets confused, and the antibodies that started out matching the infectious agent turn out to also match connective tissue. The immune system identifies normal tissue as an invader, and the body mounts an attack on it. The ensuing inflammation appears primarily in the joint capsules, the connective tissue around tendons, and the joint bursae, and this shows up mostly in the shoulders, hips, wrists, and hands. This makes many simple daily tasks difficult, such as washing one’s hair and getting out of chairs. People with PMR also often report debilitating fatigue.

Jules was no stranger to pain as he already had fibromyalgia, but these new symptoms indicated something different, as his pain was more intense and involved, in particular, his hands, which it hadn’t before, and which fibromyalgia does not usually involve.

PMR cannot be definitively diagnosed. About all we can do is match the symptoms to the diagnosis, and Jules had had every symptom. I checked a lab (the sed rate), which is usually very elevated when a person has PMR, and his was moderately elevated.

The standard treatment for PMR is a month of prednisone to get the immune system to calm down. Once the immune system is calmed down, the symptoms dissipate, and a long, slow taper (usually a year or longer) begins.

Jules responded well to the prednisone treatment, but every attempt to wean him off it caused the debilitating symptoms to recur. I could get him down to a low dose, but that was it. After several unsuccessful attempts, I referred him to a rheumatologist, as they are more experienced in treating difficult cases and know more about alternative therapies.

I can see from Jules’ records that the rheumatologist tried two different spiffy, new medications, without success. This caused the rheumatologist to conclude that Jules did not have PMR, that his pain was caused by his fibromyalgia, and that he should be sent back to me to treat his fibromyalgia. And while fibromyalgia often responds to steroids, there are better treatments for it. He had told Jules to stop the prednisone and put up with the pain until we found a non-steroid regimen to treat it.

Jules is unhappy with the plan. His biggest concerns about it are that the pain interferes with his violin playing and his ability to exercise.

“I was worried my quartet might want to find another second violin, but I was able to play for our gigs at Christmas time. Fortunately, we always stop for the first violin to go to Florida after Christmas until mid-March so I have a few months to sort this out. The other players are all retired professional musicians so a philosophy professor like me feels a little insecure about his spot. I’m already the junior member, so to speak. If I can’t practice, they won’t want me in the quartet! And the quartet is the most fun I’ve had since retiring.

“Can you put me back on prednisone, Doctor Mary, so that I don’t feel so awful? I know prednisone can be bad, because I saw what happened with my mother. She had rheumatoid arthritis and was practically a prednisone addict. The prednisone eventually gave her osteoporosis so bad that she started breaking bones in her back, and of course it made her gain a lot of weight, too.”

I recalled the patients I had seen in residency who had suffered the ravages of rheumatoid arthritis plus prednisone. They usually had severe osteoporosis, obesity, and often diabetes as well, because prednisone raises blood sugar. As Jules had said, first they suffered from the rheumatoid arthritis, and then they added the misery of compression fractures in their back and the misery of diabetes complications. It was really awful for them. Jules seemed aware of this, but despite the risks involved, he was asking me to give him prednisone.

“I know prednisone raises my blood pressure, but so does not exercising - and I hurt too much to exercise. But when I’m on prednisone, I can - and do! - exercise.

“And I know prednisone raises my blood sugar, but mine has never been high. And if I don’t exercise, that will raise my blood sugar, too.

“I know prednisone will make my muscles weaker even though it feels like it makes me stronger, but again not exercising will make them weaker, too. Especially the muscles that make my fingers work, Doctor Mary, and the ones that operate my bow!”

Jules paused for a breath. I could tell he wasn’t done. He was now in lecture mode. More arguments had been lined up for this occasion.

“It seems to me that the rheumatologist is not taking the full picture into account when he says I should not take prednisone. I am 84. What is he trying to avoid, an early death? I have, at most, another ten years, probably less. I am willing to trade off potential quantity for quality. You know what Seneca says, ‘It is too late to spare when you reach the dregs of the cask. Of that which remains at the bottom, the amount is slight, and the quality is vile.’

I know that Jules is one of my readers, and he’s good at research. I suspect he’s found my article in Modern Stoicism, “On Being a Natural Stoic.”

“If I’m in so much pain that I can’t play the violin and I can’t move around, that’s vile!

“The rheumatologist is convinced I have fibromyalgia only and not PMR. He says that there are treatments for fibromyalgia that don’t cause as many long-term problems as prednisone does. Sure. That’s fine, but we tried them, and they don’t work for me. We’ve tried physical therapy and three other medications in two combinations. None of it helps really at all.

“Maybe there is some combination and dosage that would work for me, or maybe there’s a new medicine we haven’t tried yet, but we’ve been trying to fix this for nearly two years now. How much longer will it take to find something other than prednisone that works? Even if it only takes a year, that would be at least ten percent of my remaining life, as I calculate it. I don’t think I have that kind of time. Meanwhile, I feel horrible.

“I’d have a completely different opinion if I were 34 or even 64, but at this point, I am not willing to trade off a good quality of life now for a slight improvement down the road in what may well be a lousy quality of life anyway - and that’s if I live that long!

Jules paused again briefly. Was he waiting for a reaction from me, or just reloading? I stayed quiet. It turned out that my philosophy professor here was hauling up the big guns.

“While this rheumatologist may know his discipline, I must fault him for not understanding something much more fundamental. He doesn’t understand the nature of the Good. His head has been filled with protocols and guidelines, and he’s out of touch with and uninterested in what it’s all for.

“For me, good is being able to play my violin and to swim a half mile in the pool every day and to not feel awful all the time. I tried to explain this to him, but he was uninterested. He just doubled down, saying that he was following ‘best practices.’”

Jules said “best practices” disdainfully.

“Your rheumatologist is so sure he knows everything worth knowing, he’s unwilling to learn anything else. Socrates had a word for that: amathia. It’s a kind of willful ignorance engaged in by otherwise smart and learned people, and our rheumatologist here is uninterested in learning about what makes my life worth living.

“So, Doctor Mary, what I am asking is, will you prescribe prednisone for me? I know that there are risks and complications from long-term use, but I don’t see any other reasonable path forward.”

One thing about being a primary care doc is that one gets to see a range of people, from high school dropouts all the way through people I can tell are smarter than me, and Professor Jules was in that category. At minimum, he completely outclasses me in making arguments.

“Well, Jules, you make a good case. I do understand why you’d want to play your violin. I also get why you’re tired of messing around with meds that aren’t working for you when you know what does and just want to get on with your life. If it takes us a year to find something else that works, we’ve potentially wasted ten percent of your remaining life.”

“Yes! And that’s assuming we find something that works! To say nothing about my life expectancy being shorter if I can’t exercise, which none of the other meds have allowed me to do!”

I am torn. I hate to go against the advice of a specialist. I spent six weeks in residency studying rheumatology; the rheumatologist spent two additional years on the subject. A fraction of my patient panel has rheumatoid issues; every patient the rheumatologist sees has them. The idea that I could even approximate how much he knows about Jules’ condition is ridiculous.

Also, of course, guidelines exist for a reason. Guidelines exist to remind us to think twice before we go against them. But is thinking twice even enough in a situation in which I’m being asked to go against the advice of a specialist who knows far more than I do?

On the other hand, how can I dismiss the arguments of Professor Emeritus Jules LaMontein, Ph.d. who, in addition to understanding the risks of long-term use of prednisone, is the world’s leading expert in what it’s like to live his life?

I am between a rock and a hard place, yet I must make a decision.

I think about Jules’ condition. I wonder if he has a case of a relatively common condition (PMR) that doesn’t respond to the usual medications, or does he have a case of a very common condition (fibromyalgia) that doesn’t respond to the usual medications? Which of these is more likely? And would knowing an answer to this make any difference?

I think about the risks for Jules. Ten milligrams a day is a very low dose of prednisone, and that’s all he needs. A normal human body produces the equivalent of 2.5 to 5.0 milligrams per day. He is asking for somewhere between double and quadruple the amount of steroids his body naturally produces. At 10 milligrams daily, the biggest risk would be a weakening of his bones and muscles. Would his plans to exercise be enough to counteract these effects?

I think about whether Jules properly understands and can weigh the risks. That his mother was on prednisone makes me confident that he really understands at least some of them. On the other hand, the medical legal literature is filled with patients who said they didn’t fully understand the risks of the medications their doctors were equally sure they had explained well.

I am not worried about Jules suing me, because he has made it clear that he feels he understands the risks and is a man who knows his own mind, but these kinds of things do make me concerned that patients and doctors may not always communicate as well as we doctors think we do.

I run through the list of risks with him yet again. Just to make sure. He appears to understand them all.

I weigh the evidence and find that it doesn’t tell me what the right thing to do is. All I have are the conflicting arguments. I decide that my philosophy professor has the better arguments. I am unsurprised. Arguing is part of his specialty.

I carefully write in my note that I’ve done this and list the specific risks out. I take a deep breath and write the prescription. I make a follow-up appointment with him for a month away to check his blood pressure and sugar.

I hoped I hadn’t just agreed to contribute to Jules’ future unhappiness by over-prioritizing today’s happiness. I will be following up closely with him to make sure that he really was mitigating his risks and the prednisone was still working.

I briefly wondered what would happen if Jules needed to return to the rheumatologist, but I had no time to speculate. My next patient was already roomed and waiting for me.

*Different from usual essays, Jules is quite similar to an actual patient, although I’ve changed some details to obscure his identity a bit. Jules has given me permission to tell his story in whatever fashion I see fit. I would like to take this opportunity to say a heartfelt thank you to him for his generosity.

**Nothing in this essay is, or should be construed as, medical advice. If you wish your doctor to agonize over prescribing you prednisone, go visit them and ask.