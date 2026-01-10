At our clinic, we doctors usually spend lunch time hunched over our screens, trying to catch up on our paperwork. But today I’m working with a med student, which means socializing a bit and some educational talk about medicine.

Earlier in the day, Shawna got to interact with a patient - Lilly - who is exceptionally unwilling to do certain things we as doctors recommend. This was a shock for Shawna. Med school trains you about treatment regimens; it doesn’t train you to deal with patients who don’t want to follow them. I figure we’ll be having patient decision-making for lunch along with whatever we brought from home to eat. As we grab our lunch boxes, I bring up what happened, and then offer Shawna a story.

“When I was a medical student, I had a very strange experience that colored how I thought about patients’ decision-making. I thought of the story when we were talking about Lilly. It’s a good story, and I’ll tell it to you while we eat lunch unless you have more pressing questions you want to ask me, Shawna.”

“If you have a story that will help explain what we saw with Lilly this morning, I’m all ears! If you think Lilly is just normal clinic stuff, then if you have a story that you think is strange, I want to hear it!”

“You may have noticed that I am pretty comfortable with people making what others might call bad decisions. I’ve always been this way, but I have had some experiences that affected me strongly. I will tell you about one of them.

“When you are a student, your instructors explain to you the benefits of the usual treatments in great detail. Because of the way treatments are taught, one can become inclined not only to overestimate their benefits but to overlook their downsides.

“When you start practicing medicine, you get a different kind of education - one that comes with seeing treatments done over and over, and sometimes not helping at all. And then there’s the kind of thing that comes out of the blue that you don’t expect.

“I was a little bit further on in training than you, as a third-year student, doing my psychiatry rotation. You haven’t done rotations yet, so I’ll give you a thumbnail about how hospitals are organized.

“Every patient in the hospital has a primary ‘team,’ which is a doctor or a group of doctors who have primary responsibility for that patient. If the patient was admitted for a surgical problem, they are assigned to the surgery team. If their main problem was psychiatric, or gynecological, or orthopedic, they go on those teams.

“If a patient whose primary problem is, say, orthopedic, also has a a different kind of problem, say a psychiatric one, the orthopedists will ask the psychiatry team to consult. Sometimes this is because the patient has developed this as a new problem for which the consult team is being brought in to diagnose and treat. Other times the consult team is asked to see a patient with a pre-existing issue that is more complicated than the primary team feels they can manage.

“The usual structure of a psychiatric consult team is that it is run by a psychiatrist and staffed by a resident (a doctor who has completed their education but is still doing their intensive hands-on training) and a couple of med students. The trainees take turns seeing the consults that come in and present them to the attending daily. The attending will see the patient after the trainee has presented them. After the initial visit, sometimes the consultant makes recommendations and signs off, and sometimes they make recommendations, but stay on and follow the patient for a while to see how things go.

“One day during my rotation with the psychiatry team, we were called in because a 42-year-old woman with an abdominal abscess was refusing surgery. Her primary team thought she appeared to be competent to make the decision, but they also thought she would die without surgery and were mystified that she had declined it. So, they turned it over to us. It was my turn to take the next patient, and I went to see her.

“I talked with her for a while. I first inquired to find out what she understood about her condition. She told me that her bowel had developed a small leak and she had an infection from having stool in her abdomen. She was on antibiotics and was feeling better. She thought it would make sense to wait and see how things turned out. She knew the surgeons thought she would die without surgery, but she didn’t want to do it.

“With that, I figured this was just an easy case of the primary team not taking enough time and care to explain the situation. I talked with her about how she had such a big ball of infection that the surgeons didn’t think the antibiotic would be able to penetrate it. Her blood vessels were the roads that brought the antibiotic and infection-fighting cells in, and there were no roads into the middle of the area where the infection was. She already had had a procedure where they put a tube into the middle of the infection in an attempt to drain off any of the infection that would liquefy enough to come out through the tube. She was right that she didn’t seem to be getting worse with antibiotics and the drainage, but she also wasn’t getting better.

“She said she knew all of that. It seemed to me that she clearly understood what was going on medically.

“I inquired about her mood. She wasn’t depressed. She wanted to live. She had a loving family, including a son who was angry with her for not getting the surgery. He kept saying, ‘Don’t you want to live to see your grandchild grow up?’ she told me. She felt bad because there was nothing she wanted more.

“Something deeper was going on here. I asked about her prior experiences with having surgery. She told me she had never had surgery. Not even tonsils or wisdom teeth. She was afraid because of that.

“We talked about her fear of having her first surgery. She said a lot of words and talked around a lot, but eventually she revealed what I was searching for.

“Never having had surgery before was part of it, but there was more. She had had a dream that told her not to have the surgery. Because of this, she was afraid to. She was a very spiritual and religious person, and her faith tradition believed dreams could foretell the future and give useful advice. ‘Look what happened to Joseph,’ she pointed out.

“I was completely at a loss. I mean, of course, the idea of dreams foretelling the future is not scientific, nor was it something I believed in. But I couldn’t absolutely say it was bunkum, and certainly it would not be polite to say that to her. I also didn’t think it would be helpful.

“I told her I could see why she was nervous to do the surgery. I asked if she had spoken with her minister. She had, and he had encouraged her to pray about it some more. He thought that having surgery probably wasn’t a good idea since she’d had this dream clearly telling her not to. She had told him the details of the dream, and he felt there was no wiggle room: the dream was warning her off.

“I encouraged her to talk with her son about it, thanked her for telling me about it, and told her that I would have to tell the rest of the team.

“She said that she knew that and wanted to tell her son, but he did not share her faith, and she worried about his response. She had converted after he had grown up, and her religion had always been a sore spot in their relationship. She sighed and said that she planned to speak with him that evening when he came in to visit her.

“I went off and told my attending the story. I regret that I was unable to be there when he talked with her. I don’t know whether it was his conversation or her conversation with her son, but something made her change her mind and decide to do the surgery.

Shortly after this, her fever came back - almost like it was confirming that she was making the right choice.

The next morning, I went to her room first thing upon arrival. She told me she had changed her mind. She was still terribly afraid, but she also felt surgery was the only option at that point. I had nothing to offer her except encouragement, support, and a calm listening ear, which I gave her while we waited for her son to come in.

“I chatted with the two of them for a few minutes, told her I’d stop by that afternoon to hear how it went, and headed out to see my other patients. A wonderful thing about being a med student in the hospital is that you’re not really needed for anything except your humanity, and humanity is something you don’t need special training for. When you are a resident, you have to figure out how to get all the work done before rounds, which can be very stressful, but as long as it’s clear you’re making an effort to be useful, they cut the med students a lot of slack. No one minded that I had spent a long time with her and had no updates to offer on any of my other patients.

“Early that afternoon, I thought my patient would be done with surgery and woken up enough that I wouldn’t be underfoot if I stopped in to see her. I looked at my patient list to see which floor she had gone to postoperatively.

“She was not on it. I typed her name into the overall patient search function. There was no match. My hand shaking, I clicked on the ‘inactive’ button that widened the search to everyone who had ever been in the hospital. Her name was printed in red. Red for deceased. Red for dead.

“I was shocked, and at first thought I had made a mistake - that I had remembered her name incorrectly somehow. I clicked into her chart. There was a death summary, written by the surgical resident. I opened it. I had this horrible mixture of terror that somehow I had done something that caused her death (which, of course, is ridiculous because third-year med students actually *do* very little), and shock because her death was so unexpected, and sadness because she had so much to live for and would never get to see that grandchild grow up.

“There was also a part of me that was overcome with awe that she somehow had this warning dream. Of course, it could have been a coincidence. People dream every night, and if you talk with enough people contemplating surgery, you are bound, statistically, to find some who had dreams with warning content. Again, there are bad surgery outcomes, and sometimes one of these bad outcomes will happen to someone who had a warning dream. I couldn’t talk myself into believing it was a coincidence or into believing the dream was truly a warning. It felt like a mystery to me.

“I read the details of the operation report. She had appeared to have had a massive allergic reaction to one of the anesthetic agents, and despite everything, they were unable to bring her back.

“I went through the rest of my day numbly. I had already learned that one of the best ways to cope with unwanted emotions was to throw oneself into work. That day, I wrote the best third-year med student notes ever written.

“The next day in rounds, I updated the team. The attending psychiatrist said, ‘That’s too bad. She was a nice woman. I’ll give her son a call this afternoon.’

“And that was it. I was shocked that he did not ask me how I was doing or reflect at all upon his role in her life. I make a real effort now to check in with my students about their emotional state because what we do as doctors affects our psyches so deeply. I’d like to help you develop healthy coping mechanisms, rather than leave you to your own devices as I was left.”

Shawna responded, “Wow. I appreciate that. So, what do you think? Was the dream really an omen? Or was it a coincidence? That seems like a lot to be a coincidence, but it’s crazy to think dreams can foretell the future! I mean, I’ve never had a dream foretell the future for me, but I’ve never really needed a warning. But what would have happened to her if she didn’t have the surgery? You said she was already having more fevers.”

“I know, Shawna. It’s a mystery, isn’t it?”

“But I want an answer, Mary! Yes or no? Omen or coincidence? I don’t like all this uncertainty!”

I laughed. “Yep. It’s an uncertain mystery. My advice is to be in awe of the great mysteries that surround us. Maybe someday you’ll have an experience or science will learn something that will make you feel you know the answer, one way or the other. For now, my best advice is to not know and to find…” I paused as I searched for the right words, “comfort in not knowing. You don’t know and don’t have to know. It can be very hard to sit in not knowing, especially because patients will often want you to tell them what to do or want other answers that you may not have, but you can be tremendously valuable to people in figuring things out for themselves if you just don’t know.”

“Hmph. I’m not sure I like that. I want answers. I want definite yes or no’s!”

I sat quietly nodding at Shawna.

“Are you doing that right now, Mary? Are you helping me figure things out for myself by just not knowing?” Shawna threw her head back and laughed. “I think I’m starting to understand.”

*All patients are patient amalgams and any resemblance to a real patient is accidental.

