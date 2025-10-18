I’m terrified to go on a real vacation.

What I mean by a “real” vacation is one where I disconnect fully from work. I’m fine with taking time off and traveling. What’s terrifying is not being able to spend an hour or so at least every other day checking my online desktop and making the occasional phone call.

It’s terrifying because, for most of my professional life, it seems that every time I have stepped away from work for more than two days, something exceptionally bad happens to one or more of my patients. It feels to me that I was needed at a crucial moment, and I wasn’t there.

It’s not because no one is checking my desktop. My clinic will pay someone extra to cover my desktop while I’m on vacation. This is nicer than most clinics, which just tell doctors to work out coverage swaps with each other. For a week or two, you add somebody else’s work to your job, which is already too much, then enjoy your week off knowing that someone else is suffering extra.

Coverage at my clinic comes in two levels, depending on whether I will be checking my desktop during my vacation. If I am, the nurse practitioner covering for me knows they can leave anything complex for me, as I will take time out of my vacation to address it. If I won’t be checking my desktop, they know that they have to handle anything that cannot be put off until I’m back working. This may entail getting help from other physicians in the clinic.

For the first time in many years, I’m taking a vacation in which I will be unable to check my desktop: a seven and a half day meditation retreat requiring me to be fully unplugged.

Crossing one’s fingers is not a meditation mudra, but it sure felt like the one I should be using.

With dread, in the early morning on the day after the retreat, I log into my desktop for the first time since Saturday morning a week ago. I’m afraid someone will have died and that my absence will have been a contributing factor to their death.

I see that there are 153 items on my desktop. It’s not as many as I thought it might be. I should be able to get fully caught up - by bedtime at the latest.

As usual, I start with the urgents. There shouldn’t be many of these. Just ones from Friday night until now. I’m relieved to see that there aren’t many, but I’m alarmed to see that four of them are about the same patient: Sandy.

This is not good. Sandy is a sweet grandmother who works as a cashier at the Dollar General. She lives in a low-income senior housing complex that’s home to about a dozen of my patients.

One urgent note tells me that she is now an inpatient at the local psychiatric hospital. This is alarming and unusual. While she has bipolar disorder, it has always been under control. I don’t think she’s even seen a psychiatrist in years. I know she has a distant history of drinking. Did she start drinking again? Did she have a stroke? I click through the other messages to find out what happened to her.

It appears that she has experienced a typical manic episode. The story begins with her neighbor, Janet, calling us to say she was acting a little bit odd. No specific details.

Assessing reports from neighbors is tricky. Neighbors sometimes call the doctor’s office as part of a campaign against a targeted neighbor for reasons that are incomprehensible to those of us who do not live in senior housing. Someone parking in someone else’s space, hogging the clothes washers, or having their adult grandchild staying with them over the two-week guest limit can lead through a complex chain of events to my office getting called with accusations of odd behavior - usually anonymous accusations. Because of this, we have a rule that hearsay, such as “Sandy’s neighbor says she’s acting weird,” should not be included in a patient’s chart because we cannot verify it firsthand. Janet, however, is not a random neighbor. She’s Sandy’s emergency contact. So, that explains why the call is in the record. However, whoever covered for me probably didn’t know what to do with it, because even from the emergency contact, it’s still hearsay. We have no protocol for dealing with hearsay other than seeing the patient ourselves at their next appointment.

The next recorded event was a call from the manager of the housing complex, asking for advice. Sandy had told her she wouldn’t be needing her apartment after Friday because she was going to make millions off her spider-web invention. Did we want to see her, or should she just call 911?

The nurse who took the call told her to call 911.

Before EMS arrived, Sandy had left the manager’s office, gotten into her car, and driven off.

The next record was a call from the Emergency Department of a local hospital. The police had been called when Sandy’s car had been found parked at a big box hardware store in the area for returning the shopping carts. The police were impressed that she had managed to get her car in there and park it so perfectly.

The police searched the store for the owner of the car. Sandy was found where they sell lengths of chains. She had unwound several spools of chain. When the police spoke with her, she told them about a web of deceit and her plans to make a fortune. They called for an ambulance. When Sandy arrived in the Emergency Department, they called us to help determine the best course of action for her. Did we have anything helpful to contribute?

The nurse who took the call was able to report Sandy’s long-standing bipolar diagnosis, but she found nothing to explain why Sandy should have had a manic episode after having her condition under control for twenty years. Her records showed no changes to her meds: an asthma inhaler that she used a few times a month, a combined blood pressure/water pill, and some vitamins. The most likely scenario was that her bipolar was no longer stable and she was now manic.

Next, Janet called to tell us that Sandy had been admitted to the geropsychiatry unit, where she was doing well. Her medications were being adjusted to end her manic episode. They said she should see a psychiatrist when she got home.

I clicked into her chart. Between labs and imaging, there were a dozen new documents to review. The Emergency Department had done a thorough workup. No signs of anything physically wrong, and no substances, including alcohol or marijuana, in her urine.

I continued through her chart and found an urgent care visit from Sunday of the previous week, the day before Janet had called. Sandy had been helping a relative prepare their house for sale and had been exposed to dust and cleaning solutions. She became short of breath the next day and went to an urgent care center. They diagnosed her with an asthma exacerbation. They gave her an injection of Solu-Medrol and prescribed prednisone.

Solu-Medrol and prednisone are steroids - close cousins of hydrocortisone, which our bodies make naturally, at a low rate. Steroids are commonly prescribed when a person’s immune system is overly active, such as for an allergic reaction or an asthma attack. The doses used are much higher than one’s natural levels. This can cause elevated blood pressure, elevated glucose, weight gain, swelling, bone loss, and muscle weakness.

And, psychiatric side effects.

Even a person who does not have bipolar disorder can be psychologically affected by prednisone. Some people experience it as anxiety: “I wanted to crawl out of my skin!” Others experience it as hyperactivity: “I was cleaning my kitchen floor at three AM with a toothbrush.” A few people experience it as confusion. I once had a sweet 79-year-old lady who suddenly started shoplifting. One of my co-workers once had a patient who took her clothes off and went up and down in her building’s elevator for an hour, naked. Prednisone can push a person with bipolar disorder into mania.

I understood what had happened now!

The urgent care center didn’t know about her bipolar disorder diagnosis. They don’t have access to anybody else’s records about her. They only know what she told them about her past medical history. She probably failed to mention her bipolar disorder because it’s not been a problem for twenty years.

Neither Sandy, Janet, nor the office manager knew that steroids might trigger Sandy’s mania, and Janet and the office manager likely didn’t even know Sandy was on them.

Sandy failed to mention the Solu-Medrol injection and the prednisone to the Emergency Department, probably because her thinking had become impaired due to the mania.

When the Emergency Department asked my clinic for Sandy’s records, we would have only given them information about what we had done for Sandy, not what the urgent care center had done. So while everybody has these elaborate healthcare information systems, they don’t automatically talk to each other. Much information about patients must be handled manually. Sometimes, this requires someone who has been following all of the developments, and the only person responsible for doing so is the patient’s primary care physician.

You can see why vacations terrify me.

But, it’s these kinds of moments where I know that I am the only person in the world who has put the puzzle together that I find deeply satisfying. The product of my cognition will immediately be put to use to improve Sandy’s life.

Why would anyone want any other profession?

Sandy’s manic episode, in all likelihood, was caused by the prednisone. It doesn’t necessarily mean that her bipolar disorder has gotten worse. Now that Sandy knows that steroids do this to her, she will be unlikely to ever accept another dose. The psychiatric unit will figure out what meds will get Sandy stabilized. Over time Sandy may be able to slowly and carefully go back to not needing medications again.

I glance at my desktop totals. I’ve been working for forty minutes and have removed ten documents from my electronic desktop’s do-list and solved one mystery. For Sandy’s case, all there is left to do is to call the psychiatric unit to let them in on my discovery.

I pour myself another cup of tea and think that was forty minutes well spent, but boy, oh, boy, do I hope that there are no other cases like this today. Of the 143 items remaining on my desktop, there is only one urgent one left. After that, most of the remaining ones will be faster and easier. Still, I have a long day ahead of me. I want that number to be zero by bedtime.

Had I not gone on vacation, I think things would have gone more smoothly for Sandy. While I wouldn’t have been able to do anything about the steroids the urgent care center gave her, once she had become manic, I would have connected those dots, probably on Wednesday instead of four days later.

I make a silent wish that this is the one bad thing that happened to my patients while I was on retreat. It was bad for Sandy, but thankfully not catastrophic.

I call the psych unit. I hope the nurse tells Sandy the information right away. I know she will be comforted to hear that this episode likely had a cause that we can avoid in the future.

*Everyone mentioned in this essay is an amalgam of patients and their loved ones and any resemblance to a real person is accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is meant to be or should be taken as medical advice. If you want medical advice, please see your doctor.