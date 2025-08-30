Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Alexander Lovell, PhD's avatar
Alexander Lovell, PhD
Aug 30

Your reflection on how doctor-to-doctor communication has changed over the years really resonated with me. The image of doctors connecting in person at the hospital, sharing back-office numbers, it paints a picture of a more fluid and, dare I say, human system. It makes me think about how much of our professional lives, across all industries, have shifted away from informal, personal connections towards more formalized, often digital, and sometimes frustrating pathways.

It’s a subtle but significant point, isn't it? That the loss of these "niceties"—the easy phone calls, the quick chats—isn't just about convenience, but about a deeper unraveling of collegiality and efficiency within the system. It speaks volumes to the pervasive impact of increasing workloads and privacy concerns on even the most basic collaborative functions.

1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Kathy M.'s avatar
Kathy M.
Aug 30

I think most of us have run into these issues. People of a 'certain' age (me) remember my specialist dr. being able to handle other issues beside their specialty years ago. Things have definitely changed. My parents' primary went on "sabbatical" a year ago. I remember chuckling to myself and thinking she's never coming back. She never did.

1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
