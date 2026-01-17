Doctoring Unpacked

Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
5h

Your explanation about the Tumor board reminded me about attending Pediatric Grand Rounds.

Back in the day when I rode my dinosaur into work... Yes, I had one too. I worked in a teaching hospital in a Peds ICU. They would have a pediatric grand rounds once a month. Since I worked nights, I would hang out, getting breakfast, and then attend. It was fascinating. They would talk about some of the more challenging children. One time it was on a baby I had been caring for. They even credited a night nurse that finally pulled all the bits and pieces together from the chart and came up with a diagnosis. One that none of the many residents had figured out. The baby was in our ICU and had been admitted by our genetics service.

When we had our middle daughter with Down syndrome, I was no longer working there. We saw the geneticist when Sheila was about around six weeks old. He was curious about why I didn't seem as upset as most parents. I said, "when you work in a PICU and see a lot of different babies with a wide variety of genetic disorders it is easy to put DS in perspective--it is rather the Cadillac of all disorders." His response was, "wait... you're the nurse that finally diagnosed the baby with Zellweger Syndrome." Yes, I know nurses can't diagnosis--and I didn't really diagnose, I just speculated if maybe, possibly that might be what the baby had...

I love how well you explain information to folks--whether they are you patients, or your readers here on Substack. You are informative without being condescending.

Jennifer L
4h

This was such a good explanation of what goes on behind the scenes, all while the patient waits and worries. I try to remind people that if they don't want you to come in asap, it's probably (hopefully?) a more manageable case.

