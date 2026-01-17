There was no reason for Barbara to be on my schedule today, especially double booked in another patient’s slot, but there she was, and it was too late to do anything besides see her and plan what I was going to say to the scheduler about the mistake. My assistant, Chloe, had already taken Barbara to an exam room. I fumed and relieved my stress by imagining my complaint to the scheduler, as I listened to Chloe’s footsteps coming closer.

“Well, really, Barbara doesn’t need to see you….”

“I agree! I will have nothing to say to her until her oncologist and gynecologist sort out her situation!”

Chloe looked at me impatiently. “No, she doesn’t need them either. She needs Katie, the addictions nurse. Barbara drank last night and is here to figure out how to get back on track.”

For those new to the story, Barbara became my patient three months earlier due to her alcoholism, causing chronic liver failure. She’d not had a physical exam in decades. When I did one, I discovered she had cervical cancer and had sent her off to the specialists. That was about a month ago, and I’ve not seen her since.

I don’t know what the specialists have concluded. I’ve seen some scans and biopsy results cross my desk. I can understand what each of these mean, but I don’t have the expertise to assemble them all into a coherent whole. From what I can tell, it seems the cancer has not spread beyond her cervix. Because of that, I think a cure is likely for her, but I wouldn’t want to say that until someone who knows more than me said it first. I, like Barbara, was waiting for that to happen. No wonder Barbara had become so anxious as to start drinking again.

Now I’ve changed my mind about whether it was appropriate to put Barbara on my schedule. Certainly, Barbara needed Katie, but I could help here, too.

Chloe fills me in: “She is so stressed out about waiting for the answers from her cancer testing that she thought maybe she would try drinking. Thank goodness it was just one night before she realized she had made a mistake. Now she’s worried about what damage she might have caused. Three months ago, of course, her one beer a night kept landing her in the hospital.”

“Well, I’ll go see her. Why don’t you let Katie know the scoop and that she should see her when I’m done, okay?”

Chloe nods and heads off to find Katie.

Barbara needs help. She needs a sobriety plan and a cancer plan. I am in a position to help her with her sobriety plan, but I am only slightly less in the dark than she is about her cancer plan.

Patients sometimes find it surprising how compartmentalized medical knowledge is. I saw from her PET scan that the cancer was confined to her cervix, and I think I understood her biopsy results enough to say that the cancer was in the deeper layers of her cervix, but didn’t seem to have spread beyond. This is almost the best possible news one could have about cervical cancer. I don’t know, however, what this means about her treatment. Will they recommend chemo? Surgery? Those are decisions specialists make, not me.

I enter the exam room. “Hi, Barbara. What’s going on?”

Barbara looks at me and begins crying.

“I was so scared, Doctor Mary. I did all those tests and I’ve been waiting for answers. My gynecologist said they were going to talk about my case at a special meeting and then the cancer doctor would have answers for me and I know if they’re having a special meeting, it’s bad.

“I found a little bottle of brandy that we kept for making fruitcake with the Christmas decorations and I started drinking it. I didn’t get too far in before I realized that I was going to hurt my liver and end up sick in the hospital again and I poured the rest down the drain.

“It was hard but I called Emma right away and told her what I did. She came right over and stayed with me. She called here first thing this morning and Hannah said you could see me.

“My eyes aren’t yellow yet so maybe my liver isn’t dying yet? Is there anything I can do to help it out? Can we check and see how it’s doing? It’s been a couple months now since I last drank so maybe my liver will do better than it did before, right? Do I need those pills Katie gave me before that helped me when I felt shaky? I think they’d help me now with how shaky I feel about waiting.

“It’s funny. When I had just the cancer to worry about, I thought it was a really really big deal, but now that I have my liver to worry about, the cancer doesn’t feel like as big a deal. I guess I really helped myself out about my cancer worry by giving myself a bigger worry. Oh! Why does this alcohol stuff make so little sense!

“Do you know who was at the special meeting? Were you there? Do you know what they said? It’s so weird feeling like a bunch of people who don’t even know me are making decisions about me!”

Barbara finally falls silent, allowing me to start answering her questions.

“My goodness, Barbara! We have a lot to talk about. First off, I really want to say how glad I am that you figured it out and stopped drinking and poured the rest down the drain. I know calling Emma was hard, but it was such a healthy thing to do and really tells me that you’re getting stronger and your recovery from alcohol is going well. You tried using alcohol as a coping mechanism and then realized that you had some much better things available to you! Like your relationship with your daughter! I’m so proud of you for figuring that out! I bet Emma is, too.”

“Yes, she said that, too. I feel really stupid for drinking, but it just got to me. Not knowing, you know?

“Am I going to have to have chemo and radiation and then get really sick and die anyway like my sister did? I think she mighta been better off if she’d just left it alone. I don’t want that, but now that I’ve stopped drinking I feel like I have so much to live for! It’s really stupid. I want to live more now that I’m - ha! - sober - and the fear that the cancer might take my life away got me to start drinking again. That doesn’t even make any sense! What is wrong with me?”

“Nothing, Barbara. That’s the twisted logic that alcohol can sometimes get us into. It lies to your brain, trying to make you think it has the answers, when all it has is problems for you.”

“That’s for sure! Well, I’ve caught on to its lies pretty quick this time. I just hope I didn’t screw up my liver again.”

“You really did stop quickly this time. Just one night! That is something to really be proud of, Barbara.

“We can do testing - the blood labs - to see how your liver is. Hopefully, like you said, having had three months of no alcohol has given it a chance to really heal up, and this will just be a blip for it. I can give you some of those pills that you had before to take when you were feeling all nerved up. Maybe a pill specifically for anxiety would be a good plan for you. Let’s come back to that in a couple minutes, okay?”

Barbara nods.

“First, I want to talk about that special meeting.

“It’s called ‘tumor board,’ and it’s a standard part of the care of cancer patients. Every hospital that makes treatment plans for patients with cancer has a tumor board, and every patient’s case goes before it. The tumor board usually meets weekly. At the meeting are oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, palliative care doctors, surgeons, gynecologists, ear, nose, and throat docs, and sometimes other folks. Sometimes a social worker or a pharmacist will come.

“Usually, a doctor who knows the patient, in your case, your gynecologist, will tell the patient’s story to the committee. That story was probably that you had been abstinent from alcohol for three months, and that you had a pap that had cancer, and then the gynecologist did a biopsy. She’d talk about what your cervix looked like when she looked at it, and if anything unusual happened when she took the biopsy - and in your case, there wasn’t anything unusual.

“Then the pathologist would put the slides from your biopsy up on the screen and everyone would look at them. The pathologist would explain the details about your tumor. If there were any interesting nerdy things about your tumor, the pathologist would show them.

“Next, the radiologist would put up your PET and CT scans. They would point out the interesting features of them, and, in your case, point out that there was no cancer seen anywhere else besides your cervix.

“Did they explain how those scans work? It’s really interesting.”

Barbara shakes her head no.

“The CT scan is like a three-dimensional, detailed X-ray and shows your anatomy. That’s pretty cool, but the PET scan is even cooler.

“The problem with cancer is that it tries to grow rapidly and steals nutrition and metabolic supplies from the rest of your body. The PET scan takes advantage of this. By giving you a dose of sugar that can be seen by the PET scanner and then seeing where in your body it gets concentrated, we can find if there are hidden tumors. Some parts of your body use a lot of sugar naturally, so those parts light up, like your kidneys and your heart and your brain. If there is cancer anywhere in your body, it would be expected to also gobble up a lot of the sugar, and then it lights up on the scan. Your cervix showed up, and all the normal places, but there was no concentration of sugar where it wasn’t supposed to be - except your cervix. That is very good news.”

A nice PET scan image from Macquarie Medical Imaging in Australia.

“I’m glad to hear that. I saw the report on the computer, but I wasn’t sure what it meant. Emma and I tried to figure it out and we thought it was good, but I’m glad to hear it from you. I have an appointment with the cancer doctor late next week. It was the earliest they could get me in. Thinking about how far off that appointment was was what put me over the edge.”

“I understand. You’re going to have to develop a plan for what you’re going to do if that anxiety comes back again. I know that a specific plan is something that Katie will talk about with you, and you and I can talk about medication options, too.

“So the tumor board looked at all the results: the scans, your pathology, and your liver labs. If you were lucky, the GI doctor was there and talked about the impact of your ill liver on the cancer treatment.”

“They had all those doctors there just to talk about me?”

“Sort of. They all concentrated on your case for about ten or fifteen minutes and then went on to the next case.

“This is unrelated, but back in the olden days, when I rode my dinosaur to the hospital, most of the doctors would go to tumor board every week. The hospital would provide coffee and donuts and the small auditorium would be packed - I’m not exaggerating - with 40 or more doctors. It was the time we’d get to see how the other doctors thought, how they did stuff, what their personality was. After listening to a particular surgeon present cases week after week, I would learn a lot about her style and what kinds of patients would do better or worse with her. It was really helpful. Also, it was helpful to learn the general outline of treatment for various cancers, a kind of free continuing medical education.

“Anyway. After they presented all the data, the tumor board would figure out as a group what the options were that made sense to offer to you, given the rest of your medical history and the rest of your life.”

“The rest of my life? Like that I used to drink too much?”

“No, that is counted as part of your medical history. I’m thinking more of, especially for cervical cancer, if you were younger and were not done having babies, they might talk about if it would be possible to do a surgery that would let you carry a pregnancy - more stuff like that.”

“Oh, I see. Yeah, I’m done with babies! So, do you know what they decided?”

“I do not, Barbara. I understand what each piece of data means. I can tell you what your PET scan says. I can talk about what your pathology report says to the level of being able to explain every sentence or maybe even every paragraph, but I cannot put it together. Cancer treatment is so complex and detailed, and what can seem like tiny differences to me can make a big difference in the overall case. Each anatomical site is different, and I cannot possibly keep up with the latest research. So, I’m not even going to speculate about what they’re going to say. I wish I could offer you more help than that, but I can’t, and I’ve learned the hard way that speculating, even if I’m really clear that that’s what I’m doing, just makes things more confusing.

“I can suggest, though, did you ask the cancer secretary to put you on the cancellation list? Sometimes people will change plans and a spot will open up unexpectedly. You might get lucky.”

“I already did that. They said they’d call if they could.”

“Okay. Then that’s all you can do. Back before Covid, sometimes if I called and begged, a spot would miraculously appear, but that was when we all had some slack in our days and could put ourselves out every now and again. The last few times I’ve begged another doctor for something, they haven’t been able to shorten the wait much. Everyone is functioning right at the edge of what they can tolerate doing, I think.

“But that’s not the main problem today. Today’s problem is what can we set up medically to help you stay away from alcohol? I wish I could do more to allay your anxiety about the test results, but I really can’t say anything more than I have. I just don’t know enough about cancer treatment to say much.”

“That’s okay, Doctor Mary. What you have told me helps a lot. I feel a lot more at ease. I think I would like to talk about a medication to help reduce my anxiety. I feel like this cancer stuff is going to go on for a long time and I think it would help.”

“I do, too, Barbara. What I’d like to do is have you talk with Katie about developing a plan for not drinking. I’m going to go see my next patient and then I’ll come back and we can go over medication options when you’re done with Katie. Does that sound okay?”

Barbara agrees, and I head out to see the other patient who was scheduled in this time slot. Earlier in the morning, Hannah, the scheduler, correctly decided that Barbara needed to be seen more than I needed to run on time when Barbara called about the drinking. There were no spots in my schedule, so Hannah took her best guess on who might not show up or who might not need their full allotted time and shared their slot with Barbara. Hannah knows my patients, and I felt chagrin again for thinking she had screwed up.

Barbara would be here for quite a while this morning. Katie would help her formulate a plan for what Barbara could do if the desire to drink came on strong again, and give her a basic idea of the medications available, then swoop back in and help her decide on a medication plan, then she’d get her labs, and finally be ready to head out into the world.

Most of medicine, from the super-specialized tumor board, to the most basic operations of primary care, could not function without being a team. I have a quick moment of gratitude for how well my team helps me take care of our patients.

