“Doctor Mary, I’m eating like always, but I’m losing weight. I think I have cancer. I am 83 and it happens, you know,” Trudy* said, looking pointedly at her daughter. (See this previous article featuring Trudy).

Tina objected, “Ma, you gotta see what the doctor says before you start climbing into the pine box. Geez!”

Trudy was never a frequent visitor to my office, but I knew her well enough to see that she had lost weight.

“I feel okay otherwise. My appetite is great, and my energy is good. I’m still doing my grandchild dinners every month. In fact, it was after the last one that I decided to come in. They said I wasn’t squishy enough when they hugged me.”

“Well, I’m glad you did come in! We’ll turn you inside out and figure out what’s gone wrong.”

Tina interrupted, “I feel so bad. Now that the kids pointed it out, I can see she’s lost a lot of weight, but I didn’t see it because I see her all the time, and it happened kind of slowly. I noticed that she was getting more anxious, but I thought that was just part of aging.”

“That’s an interesting thought, Tina. It is true that often people become more anxious as they age, but not always. Tell me more about this anxiety, Trudy.”

“Well, it’s weird because I don’t exactly feel anxious, but I feel anxious, if you know what I mean.”

I silently waited because I didn’t. I wanted Trudy to say more without prompting her.

“I mean, I don’t feel anxious, like I’m not worried about anything, and I’ll just be doing stuff and suddenly I’ll notice my heart is going fast and sometimes my hands shake and I feel anxious, but I can’t figure out why. Then, I think about it and decide that I must be more worried about something than I thought. It’s usually Ashley and her college applications. She really wants to get into an engineering college, and it’s very competitive. And it’s silly because she should get in, and even if she doesn’t, she’ll be fine, so I don’t really know why I am getting so worked up about it.”

“Hunh. That’s interesting. Let me see your hands.”

“Oh, and I get so anxious my hands shake. They were shaking so much when I wrote ‘happy birthday’ on Amelia’s cake that the letters wobbled. That’s never happened before!”

Trudy held her hands out. They had not been shaking in her lap, but when she held them out to me, I could see a very small, fast tremor. The best way to feel it was to gently touch the tips of her fingers with the pads of mine.

“I can feel it. It's very slight right now, but I could see that it would be enough to mess up a cake decoration.”

I looked at the computer. “And your pulse was 92 today. That’s perfectly normal, but looking back, I can see yours is usually in the mid-60s. Hmmm. The plot thickens. Have you had any changes to your GI system? Any constipation?”

Sometimes patients tend to be overly suggestible and tend to answer yes to whatever the doctor asks. I deal with this by making a habit of occasionally asking the patient the opposite of what I expect to be the case. As everything she’s told me so far says her systems are operating too fast, I expect her to have diarrhea, not constipation. In the case that a patient says yes when I expect them to say no, I reconsider my provisional diagnosis or wonder if they have something in addition to my provisional diagnosis or if my first idea was wrong.

“I wish!” Trudy laughs. “I don’t want to talk about my bowels with my family, but I’ve had diarrhea for the past month, and I was going to ask you if maybe I picked up a bug.”

“Well, it all fits together, Trudy. I think your thyroid has decided to take matters into its own hands, so to speak. Your thyroid is supposed to listen to a chemical from your brain that tells it exactly how much thyroid hormone to make, but this can go wrong in a lot of different ways, leading to too much thyroid hormone in your bloodstream and lots of your organ systems being too revved up. We’ll want to check your labs, of course, but I’ll be surprised if this is not what has happened. Nothing you have told me makes me think you have cancer. The thyroid being too active, hyperthyroid, can cause all of this: the weight loss, the tremor, the diarrhea, the fast heartbeat. I would say, you’re not really more anxious, your body is just giving you all the physiological signs that you’re anxious, and your brain interprets that as you must be anxious, if that makes any sense.”

“It does!” Trudy laughed, “I felt anxious, but I didn’t feel anxious,” she repeated. This time, first touching her heart, then her head.

“Exactly! Now, just for the sake of completeness, let me ask you a few more questions, okay? No lumps or bumps anywhere where they don't belong?”

Trudy shakes her head.

“You already said your appetite was good.”

She nodded.

“No easy bleeding or bruising?”

She shook her head.

“With all this pounding heart stuff, no chest pain?”

“No, but I am a little more short of breath than I usually am. I thought it was the poor air quality due to the forest fires.”

“Could be. It could also be that your heart just can’t quite keep up when it’s having to go faster than it wants to. Do you feel like your heart is beating irregularly or in a funny way?”

“No. Steady as she goes.”

“Excellent. When your thyroid is extra busy, it changes your reflexes. So I’d like to take a look, and I’d also like to examine your thyroid just for the sake of completeness.

I gesture to the exam table, and Trudy gets up.

“Having an overactive thyroid makes your reflexes extra zippy, and I enjoy checking it out.”

I use the side of my stethoscope as a reflex hammer and, as expected, her lower leg kicks out and back so with such force that her heel swings back on the return and bangs on the base of the exam table. We all laugh.

“Yep. Extra zippy. That’s what it’s like inside your body. You can see why you’ve lost weight and everything has gone haywire!”

I place my hands around her neck, feeling for her thyroid. I ask her to swallow. I feel a slightly enlarged thyroid without any nodules. I look at her face. Everything looks normal there.

I listen to her heart. Regular, as usual, and no extra sounds there. “Good. Your heart is boring as usual.”

“Thank heavens! It’s never good if you think I’m interesting.” Trudy laughs.

“I agree. Do you see any other doctors? Naturopaths? Been to the emergency department?”

Trudy shook her head to each question. Because some medications can interfere with thyroid test results, I need to know so I can be sure we’re getting a good test.

“Do you take any supplements?”

“I take vitamin D and calcium, like you told me to.”

“Those won’t interfere with the test, but I’m so glad you mentioned them. Remember a year ago when we talked about calcium? Well, it turns out the advice I gave you is no longer considered entirely correct, and I’ve been meaning to correct it with you. The new advice is much more complicated.”**

“Of course it is! Nothing gets easier.” Trudy sighs.

“Yes, of course,” I laugh with Trudy and Tina, “The more we learn about how the world works, the more we realize how little we know. There are many advice-giving groups about osteoporosis: this or that osteoporosis foundation, the professional association of internal medicine docs (like me), and the grand-daddy of them all, the USPSTF (US Preventive Services Task Force).

“It turns out that expert opinion about calcium has changed, and now there’s some disagreement. Before I go into that, I’ll start with easy stuff.

“Everyone agrees that calcium from diet is better than calcium from supplements. You have osteoporosis and you’re over 70. Everyone agrees that people with osteoporosis and people over 70 should be getting 1,200 milligrams per day, and for everyone else, it should be 1,000 milligrams. Everyone also agrees that there’s no benefit to getting more calcium than you actually need.

“Here’s where it starts getting confusing.

“The USPSTF*** now thinks that calcium supplements are not only not helpful, but that they may cause kidney stones. They now recommend against taking them unless you have osteoporosis, in which case they don’t make a recommendation. The other organizations say that the supplements are helpful for everyone who does not get enough calcium, and they recommend taking them if your daily calcium intake is under the target amount even if you don’t have osteoporosis.

“So, going back to the point everyone agrees upon, which is that calcium in your diet is better than calcium supplements, we need to figure out how much calcium you get in a typical day, and because you have osteoporosis, we need that to be at least 1,200 milligrams.

“This will require some thinking about your typical diet, of course, and then some time on the internet to figure out how much calcium is in what you usually eat. For example, a serving of milk has 300 milligrams of calcium, so you only need four servings daily, but the confusing thing is what do they mean by a ‘serving’? That turns out to be surprisingly variable: 8 ounces of milk and one piece of American cheese have the same amount of calcium: 300 milligrams, and both are one serving. Two dice-sized piece of cheddar cheese together have 100 milligrams of calcium, so six dices of cheddar is equivalent to one serving of milk. You would need twenty four little cubes in a day to meet your calcium requirements.

Each cube has about 100 yummy mg of calcium.

“The first time I did the calculation, I thought it was twelve which didn’t seem like a lot to me. I cannot make a sandwich or an omelette without snacking on at least a couple of dice-sized pieces of cheddar! But 24 seems like a lot. You should probably get some of your calcium from another source.

“Another way to increase the calcium in your diet, if you drink steamed milk or hot chocolate, is to add powdered milk to your regular milk when you heat it. It becomes extra delicious and extra good for your bones. You can put the powdered milk in a dry frying pan and heat it up to carmelize it, and then add that to your milk for a different extra deliciousness. I find about one tablespoon per cup is the sweet spot.”

Trudy says, “Ha ha! I caught your pun. You know, you could do a whole cooking channel about cooking for bones!”

“Nah, but I’d watch your channel of cooking for grandchildren, though!”

“I know,” Tina interjects, “I always tell the kids we could make a reality show – except wholesome – about their dinners! But I wanted to ask you about the supplement thing. I mean, I don’t like milk or cheese – I know I’m weird.”

“Wait a minute, Tina!” I interrupt, “I’ve been your doctor for nine years and am only learning this fact now? I don’t know. I might have to run a bunch of tests to find out what is wrong with your taste buds!”

“I’ve been that way my whole life. Used to really bug my mom.” Trudy nods enthusiastically. “But, anyway, I know I don’t get enough calcium in my diet, and you said I’ll be getting my first bone density test later this year. What should I be doing? I mean, how does my body know if it’s a supplement or if my tofu was the high calcium kind? Or what if I eat one of those calcium supplements that tastes like a tootsie roll? How could my body know?”

“Those are great questions, Tina. I figure it must be something about a concentrated dose of calcium or the other nutrients that come in food, but no one knows for sure. The studies show that people who take supplements end up with more kidney stones than people who get the same amount of calcium in their diet. Everyone agrees, more or less, on that. Some studies show that adding calcium supplements doesn’t decrease the risk of fracture and some studies show it does. It all depends on which studies you think are the most convincing, whether you agree or not. It’s all very puzzling.

“Speaking of puzzling, are you sure, Tina, that you’re not getting enough calcium?”

“Sure, I’m sure. I don’t like dairy, and like you just said, that’s where most calcium comes from.”

“I didn’t mean it to come across that way. Lots of other foods are high in calcium, like kale and sardines. It’s just that, um, normal children all love dairy, and they think sardines and kale are yucky.”

I turn my gaze to Trudy, who giggles.

“My advice for both of you is to write down what you’re eating each day, look up how much calcium is in it. If it’s not enough, figure out how you can change your diet to get the amount you need. Trudy, you need 1,200 milligrams. Tina, you need 1,000 milligrams.

“If you cannot make that work, then take supplements to bring you up. But if you use a supplement, make sure you don’t overdo it, as that risks getting kidney stones. It may be that Trudy only needs half of a tablet daily.”

A typical can of sardines contains about 210 to 325 mg of calcium. While there’s no accounting for taste, we can account for calcium.

Tina says, “Kale and sardines? I eat stuff like that a lot. I know it’s weird. I dislike dairy and love oily tinned fish. My mom used to threaten me with cat food when I was little just to get me riled up.”

“I did no such thing!” Trudy exclaims.

“You did, too! I remember. I was fourteen and I was showing off to Tim from down the street.”

“Oh, well, that was different. I didn’t want him getting interested in you. I saw him with his eye on you. You weren’t old enough for that. Besides, you know how he ended up.”

Trudy was surprisingly vehement about something that happened so long ago, and while this was interesting, appointments are short. I can’t let stuff like this derail what I’m there to do even though sometimes I’d like to.

“Okay, you two. I’m not a family therapist. I need to bring us back to talking about bone health.

“The advice about vitamin D has also become disputed. The USPSTF now recommends against vitamin D supplements for the purpose of preventing fractures, while the other organizations continue to recommend them. The USPSTF’s reasoning for vitamin D is the same as their reasoning for calcium: they think it doesn’t help prevent fractures and that it increases the chance of kidney stones. The other organizations read the data differently. They believe that vitamin D supplements reduce the risk of fractures and the increased risk of kidney stones is worth taking because of that.

“Vitamin D is different from calcium because it doesn’t occur naturally in food; it’s made by your skin when it’s exposed to sunlight. Most older adults in New Hampshire don’t spend much time in the sun, and when they’re outside, they are likely wearing a lot of clothes because it’s cold. When I have vitamin D levels for my patients checked, almost all of them are deficient unless they’re taking 2,000 IUs a day - and that’s a lot more than the 800 IUs the various professional societies recommend.

“One final recommendation I have about bone health is from my own experience, not any of the professional groups. I’ve seen some evidence that magnesium supplements may help prevent fractures and they reduce the constipation that can be caused by consuming a lot of calcium. In addition, magnesium can help to decrease the annoying leg and foot cramps that get more common as we age. Taking extra magnesium seems to be risk-free, as your body will simply put any extra into your urine.”

“I am not taking anything to reduce constipation! I already told you about my bad diarrhea."

“That makes sense. But if my diagnosis is correct, we’ll have your diarrhea fixed shortly.

“I’ve put in the order for your labs. You can go now and get them done. We’ll call you tomorrow with the results. We’ll also check labs for other common causes of weight loss to make sure we’re not missing anything. If your thyroid labs come back normal, we’ll have you come back for more testing.

“Does that cover everything?” Trudy and Tina nod. As they get up to leave, Trudy says to Tina, “Come on, little kitty. If you do well on the car ride home, I’ll give you an extra Frisky Whiskers treat when we get home.”

“Ma! That joke wasn’t funny fifty years ago!”

I listened to the two of them jokingly bicker as they walked out of the exam room towards the lab.

Although Trudy and Tina seemed satisfied with today’s visit, I wasn’t. I was left with an alarming thought. Overactive thyroid can cause osteoporosis. Had I missed this last year? Had her thyroid been out of control when I diagnosed her with osteoporosis and had I allowed it to continue unchecked, weakening her bones further?

I opened her chart.

While I waited for the computer to load, I ruminated on how I often accuse myself of ordering too many tests, of trying too hard to rule unlikely things out. I worry that I run my patients around unnecessarily or that I have too many blood tests drawn. Tests are not without risk, often radiation, and always expense. But if I didn’t obsessively make sure nothing else was going on, when unexpected things happen down the road, I would hate to be in the position of being the one who failed to see it coming because I had failed to test for it. That nasty down-the-road feeling makes me much more unhappy than the unhappiness I get from worrying about overchecking. But then I go worrying about how much of what I do with patients is guided by thoughts of future Mary’s happiness and how much is guided by what my patients prefer.

It’s great to be inside my head!

Trudy’s chart appears on my computer screen. I did have her thyroid checked! It was fine. Whew! At least that’s a worry that won’t keep me up tonight.

*Trudy and Tina are patient and family amalgams, drawn from years of experience with loving families. Any resemblance to real multi-generational families where people love each other and look out for each other is purely coincidental.

**Nothing in this essay is, or should be taken as, personal medical advice. As you can see, there is a certain amount of local knowledge and individual opinion in calcium and vitamin D supplementation, so my opinion on what is best for me, Trudy, or Tina, is not necessarily relevant for you and your situation. If you would like to know what is best for you and your situation, please see your personal doctor.

***The recommendations from the USPSTF are draft recommendations and may change, but they seem unlikely to.

Thank you to commenter, kelli, who pointed out that something was fishy about my math and die-sized cheese. I have corrected it above.



