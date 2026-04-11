Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Sue Mosher's avatar
Sue Mosher
2dEdited

What a treat!

My spouse’s neurologist assumes that her patients have already consulted Dr. Google, so she’s ready with assurances about all the “really bad things” that might explain their conditions. She also uses transcription software on her phone to capture the visit — always asking permission — so her reports always contain a lot of detail.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Laura Lasley's avatar
Laura Lasley
2d

So wonderful that Ted allowed you to tell his story in your Substack! The more informed people are, the better. Thanks for pointing the way to his article and Substack column.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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