“Doctor Mary, “I’ve* not mentioned this before, but I’ve been having mysterious pain. It started about three years ago. I didn’t say anything about it because I couldn’t even describe it. I couldn’t even answer basic questions like ‘where does it hurt?’ The pain would hit me on the right side of my face, in my cheek and lower jaw, but within that area be very localized. It would hurt in one spot this time, then another spot next time. The pain would hit like the jolt of an electric shock. It wouldn’t last long, but it would be so intense as to cause me to shout out.”

He glanced towards his wife, Tara, who nodded gravely.

“At first I figured this must be some sort of dental problem. My dentist couldn’t find anything, so she sent me to an oral surgeon, who found nothing wrong. Maybe I was biting too hard.

“Just when I was at my wits’ end, the pain disappeared completely - as mysteriously as it had arrived. And it stayed in hiding for the next fourteen months. But when it came back, it was worse than ever.

“Now it wakes me around 6:30 in the morning. It is the worst pain I have experienced in my life - as if my right cheek had been set on fire. The first time this happened, I jumped out of bed and ran to get an ice pack from the freezer. I pressed the ice pack to my face and - surprise! - this just made the pain even worse.

“I’m fortunate that the fire only lasts around sixty seconds, but if I try to go back to sleep, the pain tends to strike again a few minutes later.

“My nights have now become perilous. I’ve found that the only way to sleep without risk is to remain absolutely motionless on my back. Even the slightest movement can bring on another attack.

“I set about researching in order to diagnose myself. I’m pretty sure I’ve figured it out. I think I have Trigeminal Neuralgia**. Here’s what I turned up in my research that led me to this diagnosis.

“Trigeminal Neuralgia is a long-term pain disorder where the trigeminal nerve sends erroneous messages to the brain which the brain interprets as pain. Sometimes the cause is a specific thing compressing the trigeminal nerve, like a brain tumor, or a blood vessel. Sometimes it’s something like MS damaging the nerve, and sometimes doctors can’t figure out what it is.

“The myelin covering of the trigeminal nerve changes as it goes from one part of the brain to another in an area where the nerve is in close proximity to a blood vessel. It is thought that the interplay between these two situations causes the nerve to become irritated.

“I hope, of course, that I don’t have a brain tumor or MS. As I have a family history of brain tumors - my father had one - it’s important to investigate this possibility. It seems that our first step should be to order an MRI with special attention paid to the path of the trigeminal nerve.”

Ted stopped, took a deep breath, and looked at me expectantly.

Ted was a 68-year-old man whom I had seen a few times before, but only for yearly physicals. He switched to seeing me after his former doctor retired. His previous appointments with me had been unremarkable. After such physicals, I usually say to my patients, “What a lovely, boring exam.”

This was not a boring exam. The situation was the opposite of lovely. And for the first time, Ted had brought his wife with him.

Doctors have widely varying opinions about patients doing their own research, as Ted had done. One of my earliest Doctoring Unpacked articles addressed this.

I’ve seen a few instances in which doctors have gotten angry with patients for consulting Dr. Google. In fact, once I heard a doctor say to a departing patient, “Don’t believe Dr. Google! Believe me! Dr. Google will get you killed!”

I’m not that way at all. I actually like my patients to research their conditions, especially when they are good at it and are interested in collaborating.

In the early days of the internet, patients tended to jump to conclusions, thinking they had conditions that were highly unlikely and even more highly deadly. The online resources are much better now, and patients have become more sophisticated in using them, so this is not as much of a problem. My observation is that patients with research skills in any field can apply them to medicine with useful results.

Trigeminal neuralgia is not hard to diagnose. While it’s rare, its symptoms are unique. In Ted’s case, what was impressive was the care and detail that he put into his self-diagnosis. A typical patient who had self-diagnosed this might say something like “I think I have Trigeminal Neuralgia. Can we do an MRI to check for a brain tumor?” Ted, however, appeared to have acquired full comprehension of his condition.

The better the patient’s health, the less I tend to know about them. That was the case with Ted. But I did happen to know that at one point he had written a book about how music had been used in healing throughout human history. Remembering this, I ask, “Are you a professional medical researcher?”

“No,” but I am a writer, and I have spent most of my life doing research of various sorts.”

“Well, what you did was impressive.”

“I’m glad to hear my diagnosis makes sense to you. For a long time my symptoms seemed to be a grab bag of misery.”

“I agree that trigeminal neuralgia puts it all together. I’m happy to order the MRI. I have no reason to think you have a brain tumor or MS, but obviously, we want to be sure. Assuming we can rule these out, I bet you already know the details on the usual treatment.”

Ted was about to answer, but his wife interjected.

“It’s all very well and good that Ted’s research was impressive, but can you put what Ted said into plain English? I want to be sure I really understand it.”

“I’m so glad you asked, Tara. I love translating medical talk and connecting it up with stuff people already know.

“You know, of course, what it feels like to hit your funny bone.”

I point to my own ulnar groove in my elbow.

“I sure do!”

“Yes, well, you can hit your elbow, and feel it in your fingers, right? Have you ever hit it hard enough for that? That’s the worst.”

Tara nods.

“What’s going on is that the nerve in your elbow is where the damage is, but the physical part of the nerve that’s damaged is the part that sends messages about your fingers. Because it’s damaged, it’s sending faulty messages and your brain is getting a message that says your fingers hurt. There is no way for your brain to know that the injured nerve is sending faulty messages.

“Ted feels the pain in his teeth because the part of the trigeminal nerve that goes to his teeth is irritated. Figuring out why it’s irritated is what the MRI is for. Easy-to-understand causes are the bad ones, like a brain tumor pushing on the nerve or MS literally damaging it, but far more likely, both in Ted’s case and in Trigeminal Neuralgia in general, is idiopathic.”

I wink at Ted. “‘Idiopathic’ is a technical term that means ‘we don’t know.’”

They both thought this was funny, which made me happy.

“I learned that joke in med school and I never get tired of it.”

“The ideas about Trigeminal Neuralgia have changed a lot over my lifetime. One of my uncles had it when I was a child. Back then, it was felt to be due to drooping of the brain, stretching the nerve. Now, that hypothesis has been rejected. However, they’ve not come up with any explanation that is convincing to me. Researchers note that the myelin covering changes composition around the same place in the brain that the nerve takes a turn and a blood vessel snuggles up. It’s circumstantial evidence, but the thought is that somehow that combination allows for repetitive microtrauma from the pulsations of the artery to add up.

“We’ll do the MRI and that will tell us more. Sometimes we find a place where the blood vessel is obviously compressing the nerve. However, there are things we can learn right now, without the MRI. I’ll do a quick cranial nerve exam.”

I turn to address Ted.

“I’m going to put each of your cranial nerves through its paces to see if there is anything obviously not functioning well. If it’s normal, it will provide us with reassurance that your compression is not from a tumor.”

I don’t say this, but if I find anything abnormal, it will give me grounds for getting his MRI done as quickly as possible. I have Ted go through a series of motions: squeeze his eyes shut, move them around, stick out his tongue, gag, shrug his shoulders, etc. As he does these, I look closely at how well he performs these maneuvers.

“It is all completely normal as we expected. I’ll order the MRI.

“So, back to my question, Ted. Did you also research the treatments?”

“Yes. Of course. What I discovered is that only two meds - carbamazepine and oxcarbazepine - have been found to help. They have all kinds of nasty side effects. They can damage the liver, heart, or bone marrow. They sometimes cause suicidal ideation. I thought that was an interesting side effect because Trigeminal Neuralgia has been called the suicide disease because the pain is so bad that left untreated many people consider suicide. I totally get that. The pain really is that bad.

“As I see it, I don’t really have a choice about accepting the potential adverse effects. I’m willing to do anything to escape this pain.”

I send Ted off to schedule his MRI. A couple weeks later I see the MRI results come in. Fortunately, the MRI did not show any tumors or signs of MS. Unfortunately, it did not clearly show a compression of the nerve, nor did it clearly show that there was none.

I started Ted on the medications. We checked blood tests regularly, and they stayed normal: no signs of damage to Ted’s heart, liver, or bone marrow. And the meds were effective. His pain was reduced by about 80% for several months. He was happy enough with that.

Then the severe pain returned. We tried increasing the dose, but Ted was already near the recommended upper limit. With the higher dose, he began to have nausea, insomnia, difficulty walking, and, most disturbingly, difficulty with speech.

There are other medications one can try, but I sometimes think of the Voltaire quote when I think of these medicines: “Doctors give the patient something to do while nature cures their disease.” This disease does randomly get better on its own, as it had once already for Ted. Using medications that may or may not help for a disease that may get better on its own results in potentially escalating doses of medications that may not be helping at all. There are situations for which this is the best plan, but Ted’s did not seem to be one of them. The next thing to consider was surgery, which I broached with Ted in an appointment after the pain had returned.

“As we talked about before, Ted, your trigeminal nerve is likely getting irritated inside your brain by the blood vessel impinging upon it. The MRI was not clear one way or the other. There is a surgery that works very well if compression on the nerve is what’s causing your problem. It’s a permanent fix. We could send you to a neurosurgeon and see what they think. Unfortunately, I’ve not had a patient opt for the surgery, so I don’t have any experience to guide me here. I’ve not checked to see if this can be done locally or if you’ll have to go to Boston.”

“As you know, my dad had a brain tumor when he was about my age. To get it removed, he was determined to find the best surgeon in the world to do it. His tumor ended up being benign and he made a full recovery. I decided back then that, if I were ever in a similar situation, I would do whatever I could to find the best surgeon. I’d like to research who’s best at this and then ask you to refer me to them.”

I, of course, told Ted I’d refer him to whoever he wanted.

Ted did the research and found the surgeon he wanted to do the surgery. He was in New York City and had written the standard textbook on the trigeminal nerve decompression procedure. Fortunately, Ted is on Medicare, so there was no insurance network to request permission to go out of. This can be a nightmare for patients with typical commercial insurance policies. Ted was able to call and get scheduled quite efficiently.

The surgery went well. The surgeon found two spots to decompress and thought Ted would have a good chance at being pain-free forever.

I saw Ted in the office a month afterwards and so far, he had been pain-free. He had stopped his medications a week after the surgery and nothing happened except all the side effects went away.

Ted said, “It’s miraculous how such severe pain can just completely be gone! I have my life back!

“I think my story would be helpful to other people who are struggling with this strange and horrible condition. Although it’s not the kind of thing I usually write about in my Substack, I’m going to do an article about it.”

“I didn’t know you had a Substack, Ted! I have one, too. It’s called ‘Doctoring Unpacked.’ I write fictionalized stories about medical conditions. It sounds like your article would interest my readers. If you send me a link to your article when you write it, I’ll tell my subscribers it’s from one of my patients. Maybe it will help get you some subscribers.”

Ted smiled and said he’d do that. A couple weeks later I got a message on Substack with a link to his article.

Before I give you that link, I wish to make clear that the author is not actually my patient. As always, Doctoring Unpacked is fiction, albeit fiction that attempts to convey a realistic picture of what my life is like as a primary care physician. And while Ted’s story is real, my story is made up to fit with his story. I wanted to point readers to his story because Ted’s a great writer. He not only beautifully conveys what it’s like to have Trigeminal Neuralgia, he also sets an example of the kind of positive agency patients can bring to understanding and managing their own healthcare. For those reasons, I asked Ted Gioia for permission to write his story as a Doctoring Unpacked story. Graciously, he said yes.

Famous people, brilliant people, get sick just like the rest of us. Over the years, I’ve had my share of them, and like with my other patients, I cannot talk about them publicly. I can only write fiction.

Thank you, Ted, for your generosity. I encourage any of my readers who are unfamiliar with Ted’s Substack to check it out.

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*Unlike the usual, Ted is not a patient amalgam and is made deliberately to resemble Ted Gioia who gave me permission to use his story.

**Exactly like usual, nothing in the essay is intended to be, or should be construed as, medical advice.