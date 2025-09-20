“Shawna, Trudy* came in yesterday, convinced she had some kind of cancer because she had lost a bunch of weight without trying to. Of course, at 83, it’s a possibility, but she also had palpitations and a fine tremor. Her labs have just come in. What condition do you think she has?”

Shawna, a first-year medical student who spends one day per week in our clinic, is here today for her second week working with me. Today I’m going to have her work with Trudy, who was here yesterday. Her lab results have come back in, and she’s here to get her diagnosis. My plan is to coach Shawna in giving the diagnosis to Trudy.

“Hyperthyroidism!”

This was an easy one for Shawna. Last week, she worked with me on a patient with hypothyroidism. I know this is material Shawna has covered in med school, and Trudy’s symptoms are classic.

“Spot on! Do you feel up to giving Trudy your hyperthyroidism talk today? I’ll jump in if you get into trouble.”

“Okay. Hyperthyroid is more complicated than hypothyroid, but I think I can do it. Do we know what kind of hyperthyroidism she has?”

I notice that Shawna has not yet learned to do the pronunciation trick that most doctors do with these two conditions, which are opposites and yet have almost the same name. When I say either of them, I say “hy-PER-thyroid” or “hy-PO-thyroid” with a tiny pause on both sides of the stressed syllable. “Hypo” means under, as in underactive, and “hyper” means over, as in overactive. She will learn. I don’t think it’s worth mentioning because I have more important things to discuss with Shawna.

“First, tell me how you would think through that.”**

“Okay. There are two kinds of hyperthyroidism: one because you’re making too much thyroid hormone, essentially because the immune system is confused and is driving the thyroid erroneously, and the other because you’re dumping out too much thyroid hormone because the thyroid’s physical integrity is damaged, like a whole-thyroid immune attack. If you have the damaged kind of thyroid, it will stop on its own. The thyroid will run out of hormone to dump out, and the symptoms will stop on their own. There’s not much to do besides wait.”

I open my mouth to interject, then Shawna rushes to say, “But you can treat the symptoms! There’s always something you can do!”

I smile and nod approvingly. She’s on to me. I think she’s going to be a good student and will absorb my methods of thinking. Learning these methods is the reason for medical students to train in clinics like Shawna is doing today. It’s not the kind of know-how that can come from a textbook.

“If she has the other kind of hyperthyroidism, where her thyroid is being turned on incessantly, we can give her medicine to turn the thyroid down. If it’s the whole thyroid that’s confused, like Graves’ Disease, that’s probably all she’ll need, but if she’s got a nodule, we might want to send her somewhere to remove it. It all depends on her physical exam and how many symptoms she has.”

“She’s not badly symptomatic, and she does not have a thyroid nodule or a sore neck.”

“Then, I’d say she’s probably got Graves Thyroiditis, which is such a cool disease! The idea of your body making antibodies to the receptor for TSH that also turn it on permanently is amazingly cool! Does she have the eye finding?”

“First, Shawna, don’t tell a patient that you think their disease is cool!” I laugh, “And, no, she does not have the eye finding. It’s pretty rare. I’ve seen the eye finding in more people who don’t have Graves’ Disease than I have in people who do.”

The “eye finding” is that sometimes the eyes of people with Graves’ Disease get pushed out a bit so that they bug out. TSH is the hormone your brain makes to tell your thyroid how much hormone to make. The thyroid has receptors for it. When TSH is in its receptor, the thyroid is making and releasing thyroid hormone. Graves’ Disease is when your body makes an antibody to the receptor for TSH that turns it on so that the thyroid makes thyroid hormone and puts it in the bloodstream continually. These antibodies also react to the connective tissue around the little muscles that move your eyes and push the eyeball forward, so it looks a bit bugged out. I have to agree with Shawna that it is a cool disease.

“And what if I had told you she had a nodule or a sore neck? How would that have changed what you thought?”

“If she had a nodule, I’d worry that the nodule was what was making the extra thyroid hormone, that somehow in a small part of the thyroid, things had gone wrong. It could even be cancer, although I think I read that usually thyroid cancers don’t make thyroid hormone. The treatment can be the same as for Graves' Disease, or sometimes you have to do something to specifically get rid of that part of the thyroid.”

I nod along. She’s doing well.

“If the person has a sore neck, you think inflammatory thyroid disease, where the thyroid is getting inflamed and just dumping out thyroid hormone because the cells that keep it contained are injured by the immune system. There’s nothing to do about that - except treat the symptoms. After the thyroid finishes being inflamed, you wait for a while, and the thyroid often comes back, after a little rest, and life goes on as though none of this had happened.”

“You really do have the thyroid stuff down, Shawna! I’ve never seen full-blown thyroiditis, but I’ve seen a milder version of it several times. I had a patient who had cycles of it for a couple of years, where her thyroid would get overactive and she’d lose twenty pounds and feel anxious and hot for a few months, then her thyroid would slow down again and she’d feel sluggish and tired and gain the weight back. Then about eight months later, she’d have another round of it. She had two separate wardrobes and would just alternate between them. After about five years, it settled down, but we always wondered when it would happen again. The first episode was scary for her because she had not been anxious before, and it felt like the anxiety came out of the blue. After she had done the whole cycle a couple of times, it became an interesting thing for her to watch about her body.

“Shall we go see Trudy?”

I stood up and started walking towards the door.

“But I didn’t get a chance to practice what I’ll say, especially about treatment!”

“We seldom have time to practice what we’re going to say to patients. We have to do it on the fly, all of the time. Don’t worry. I’ll be there. Go ahead, and if things don’t go well, I’ll jump in.”

We enter the exam room, and I greet Trudy.

“Hi, Trudy. No Tina today?”

Tina is her daughter, who usually accompanies Trudy during her visits to the clinic.

“No, she’s such a pain I decided to make her stay in the waiting room today!”

“Okayyyy….” I draw this out to think about what Trudy has just done, then I resume. “Trudy, this is Shawna, my med student. Thank you for letting her work on you today. She’s going to go over your lab results with you. I’m just going to sit here in the corner and listen. I’ll jump in if Shawna needs help.”

“Hi, Shawna. Everybody’s gotta learn at the beginning. I’m happy to be your guinea pig.”

Shawna laughed uncomfortably, sat down, and glanced at the computer screen.

“So, your labs came in last night, and we think you have Graves.”

“What? I do have a grave site picked out, and it’s all prepaid, but I need two graves? I figured I had cancer, but this is a weird way to tell me I’m dying.”

I was surprised that Shawna had opened with this sentence, but I was not at all surprised that it had been misunderstood. Every sentence can be misunderstood in more ways than it can be correctly understood, and patients are remarkably able to interpret things in ways that I’ve never thought about. Shawna needs to correct this misunderstanding. That will take some quick thinking. If she can’t get the conversation back on track, I’ll jump in, but before that, I want to see her try.

“Oh, golly, no, Trudy! The thing that’s wrong with your thyroid is called Graves' Disease. It’s named after the guy who figured it out. Some guy named ‘Graves.’ You’re fine. I mean, you’re not fine fine because you have a thyroid disease, but you’re not dying. Well, not dying from this. Something else could be going on, too, but that would be weird. Why would you have, you know, the thyroid thing and cancer? But Graves - oh! - I didn’t mean to say it again! - is not something people die from. Not usually. I mean, you could….”

Trudy stares at Shawna as Shawna frantically tries to unsay things and gets herself more and more tangled up in her own words.

While med schools do a good job selecting for and training people to become technically competent, the interpersonal aspects of the job are more difficult to select for and train. That’s of course why Shawna, in her very first year as a med student, is here with me in seeing patients. These skills can’t be taught in a classroom. They are know-how learned via emulation and trial and error.

I’d better step in.

“Let me start over, Trudy.”

Shawna sits back quietly and looks worried. She’s biting her lower lip. Trudy is looking away from her and towards me. This will give Shawna a chance to compose herself. I think Trudy’s main emotion from this interchange has been confusion. I sure hope so!

“So, Trudy, we did your labs and they show your thyroid is overactive, just like we discussed yesterday. Your immune system has gotten confused and has told your thyroid to produce all the thyroid hormone it can, and your thyroid is doing a very good job of it. You may remember that the thyroid hormone tells all your body’s systems how much gas and how much brake to apply. And right now, you’re all gas and no brakes, as the kids say.”

I pause for a moment to give her a chance to absorb this.

“We can’t unconfuse your immune system. Your body will have to figure it out, which it should eventually do on its own. In the meantime, however, we can make it harder for your body to make too much thyroid hormone by giving you a pill to take twice every day. If it’s not enough, we’ll increase it so that your thyroid level goes back to where it should be and your body will start to calm down.”

“Okay. I think I got it.” Then Trudy took a deep breath, then exhaled loudly and said, “So, I’m really not dying?”

“I don’t think so. I mean, not any more than we all are,” I say gently. Trudy nods slightly and smiles.

“I know when you came in here yesterday, you thought you had some kind of cancer that was making you lose weight, but an overactive thyroid is enough to explain everything you’re experiencing. I really think that’s all that’s going on. What I would say is: let’s fix your thyroid and see if you don’t put your weight back on and get back to normal.”

“Okay. I can agree to that. I wish I could maybe gain only ten of the pounds back and keep the rest off, though!” Trudy laughs.

“Trudy! Your weight was fine, and your grandchildren like you squishy. We’ve talked before about how I like my 83-year-olds to have a little extra weight on board because that protects you from so much muscle loss if you end up with pneumonia or something. A serious illness can take twenty pounds off you in a week, and I like my older folks to have some spare weight for that exact reason. It’s a cushion – haha! Get it? - against frailty.”

“I know you’re right, and I can’t believe that even at my age I was all proud of myself for getting a flat belly.” Trudy laughed, then paused and asked, “Now I have a question, Doctor Mary. If too much thyroid hormone makes people lose weight, why not just give people a little bit extra to help them get slim? Instead of the expensive injectable stuff all the celebrities use. Then I could keep my flat tummy!”

“That is such a good question! My old office mate had a patient who used to try to finagle extra thyroid hormone pills for that very reason. She’d hold back her pills a week or so before her labs so it would look like she needed a higher dose. Her labs would swing all over the place. It was so frustrating for my office mate!

“The reason we don’t give people just a little bit more thyroid hormone first off is that the body just accommodates it and makes less hormone. You could keep going up and up until you were replacing all their thyroid hormone plus a little extra, but there are still problems with this, which you discovered, Trudy. People feel anxious. Their hearts beat faster than they have to, which can lead to heart failure. They can get chronic diarrhea, which is no fun, and it’s bad for their bones.”

“Everything comes back to my poor bones, doesn’t it?”

“As a rule of thumb in doctoring, everything we do tends to revolve around supporting the weakest organ system. For you, that’s your bones.

“So, we’ve got our plan. I’ll call the prescription in to the pharmacy. The medication doesn’t care if you take it with food or other meds. Take it twice a day, morning and evening. We’ll recheck your labs in about a month and see how your body is responding, but most likely our best source of information will be you telling us how you feel.”

I pause to make sure Trudy is still with me, then continue. “Obviously, if you feel weird or think you’re having a side effect, let us know. Also, we could give you a medication to suppress the racing heart if you find it annoying, but I think it will just settle down on its own, and I know you’re not a fan of taking medications.”

“You’re right there! No, I think I’ll just put up with it since you tell me it should get better pretty quick. Thank you for squeezing me in today!”

“You’re welcome! I figured it would be easier if I explained it in person. I do have one more question for you, though.”

I pause to make sure Trudy is receptive because she’s already signaled that she is done today. She turns her head, stops leaning forward in the chair, and makes eye contact with me.

“Usually, you come in with Tina, but today you left her in the waiting room. I am wondering why.”

“Well, I had to. If you were gonna tell me I was dying in two weeks, I didn’t want her boohooing about it. I wanted to hear what you were going to say.”

At the previous appointment, I had been clear with Trudy that I thought she had hyperthyroidism and not cancer. Trudy had been somewhat reassured by my opinion, but not fully. She came in today, thinking she might still have cancer. She was not convinced that her weight loss could be due to her thyroid until I informed her about the lab number for her thyroid. Sometimes people are completely convinced by my opinion. Sometimes they are unconvinced until they have a number. Sometimes they are unconvinced until they start gaining the weight back. Sometimes they are never convinced, sure that every bruise is leukemia and every pain is bone cancer.

Trudy is somewhere in the middle of those extremes, and, in my experience, roughly average, not fully reassured until she sees the lab number.

On top of this, Trudy has hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism makes people feel anxious. No wonder Trudy has heightened anxiety about dying.

Of course, just because she has hyperthyroidism doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have cancer, so I cannot reassure her of her lack of cancer, which some doctors, especially early on, might do. Trudy could ask about cancer, and I would answer honestly of course, but she doesn’t.

As her physician, it’s not a good idea to bring it up. You’ll notice if you read my words carefully, I never tell her that she doesn’t have cancer, just that I think her thyroid is what caused the weight loss.

I don’t think she has cancer, but I cannot think of a way to say exactly what my opinion about her having cancer is that wouldn’t be anxiety provoking or false. Holding on to this knowledge, that she could have cancer, but I don’t think so, is one of the unpaid, unspoken services I provide as a primary-care physician. I have been a doctor for a long time and, when I am firing on all cylinders, I am scrupulous with my choice of words. Shawna will get there.

And, Trudy is right. She will not live forever. The life expectancy for an 83-year-old American woman is 6 to 8 years. My guess is that Trudy will exceed that, but not by much.

Trudy and I say our goodbyes, set up an appointment in four weeks. Trudy takes her leave.

I stay behind in the room with Shawna, who’s looking a little shell-shocked. “You really did fine. It’s good you got that particular rookie mistake out of the way early on. Talking with patients is way different from how doctors talk with each other.”

“Really? I feel like I did such a horrible job. I don’t think I should ever talk to patients again! Maybe I should be a pathologist. Or a radiologist.”

“Oh, Shawna, we all make mistakes and say things we wish we could unsay. I am careful about what I say, but still sometimes will leave a visit as frustrated with myself as you are now.

“I probably should have had you practice your opening line before we went in; instead, I rushed us out of the office and into the exam room.

“When I’m by myself, before I knock on a room I’m dreading to go into or where I’ve got something important to talk about, sometimes I’ll stop and do a little ritual deep breath in and out. I might adjust my posture, or give myself a few taps on the collarbone. I think it’s a good idea to develop a quick movement you can do that helps you feel more grounded, and to use these little rituals liberally as you go about your day. I have several. I can show them to you sometime.”

“I need that. Maybe I could learn all of them.”

“Here’s the first one. Concentrate on breathing in, see how far down in your throat you can feel it. Breathe out and breathe in again. Try to feel the air moving a little further down your throat. Breathe out. Did trying to feel in there take your brain away from the past few minutes?”

Shawna nodded.

“It does me, too. It’s amazing how, if you tell your brain what to think about, it complies very nicely. You have to be in a situation where you can concentrate inwardly for a couple of seconds, though, and sometimes you can’t. This technique doesn’t work for everyone, but if it does, it’s very powerful. And when you have your ear, nose, and throat module at school, you’ll be able to obsess over what you are actually feeling.

“Okay. You write Trudy’s note. I’ll see the next patient myself. The patient after that we’ll see together.”

Shawna nods. I am teaching her the timeworn strategy of burying your feelings in work because making others feel better will make you feel better. The fancy name for it is “compartmentalization.”

