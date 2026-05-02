“Doctor Mary, I’ve* had two babies and I’d go through labor again rather than this pain! Not only that, but you get a baby at the end of labor. I got nothing for this, except a weekend where I couldn’t stand to leave my house and a $500 bill from the emergency room. Why don’t these things at least happen on Monday morning instead of Friday night?”

“I know, Corinne, it sure does seem like these things wait to spring out at the worst possible time. What you say about the pain is what all my patients who’ve been through labor and then get kidney stones say. It’s brutal.

“I’ve got the Emergency Department report. Let’s see how closely it matches what actually happened.”

Of course, what Corinne will tell me is her report. I’ll never know what actually happened. I’ll just have to compare the reports and use my best judgment.

“Well, I was actually getting ready for a date when I felt a sudden stab in my back on the left. I’ve had back pain before, but this was way, way worse. It took my breath away. I wasn’t sure I’d be able to keep the date at this point which was very disappointing because I liked this woman and we had a really fun evening planned. Most of the women I meet don’t get second dates, but this was our fourth! We had tickets for Wicked. I haven’t seen it yet so I was determined I was going. Anyway, the pain got better then worse again and kept coming and going. Somewhere along the line, I tried peeing and that made it go away so I thought maybe it was a weird UTI and I took some AZO and kept getting ready.”

“Okay, Corinne, I don’t want to interrupt your story, but that’s your first mistake**. Even if it was a UTI, if it was causing back pain - especially serious back pain - you need to call us! If it were an infection, the back pain means it’s spreading up to your kidneys, and that can be life-threatening!”

“Yeah, I know that now, but it was Friday night and your office was closed and I knew whoever answered the phone would just say ‘Go to the ER’ and I didn’t want to. What’s more, I didn’t want to pay the copay. I figured I’d go out Friday night, then lay low the rest of the weekend and call you on Monday.

“Ha! That’s not how it played out at all. We had dinner reservations. We were going to the city anyway, so we made plans to have dinner at a super cute Italian restaurant that has been getting great reviews. She drove, thankfully. The ride there was agony. I felt every bump and every frost heave on the road. I didn’t want to complain because, well, who wants to listen to their date complain about their physical ailments?

“I never even made it to the restaurant. About fifteen minutes into the car ride, I began throwing up. I pretty much would have preferred to die at this point. Imagine! I felt so awful physically and I was puking. I’d had the good sense to tuck a plastic bag into my purse - you never know when you might need one, you know - so at least I didn’t throw up onto her car seats.

“She pulled off the expressway and asked me right away if I wanted to go home or to the hospital or what. I was so miserable I said to take me to the hospital.

“I thought she’d want to get away from me as soon as possible, but she stayed with me! They took me right in. I think they could tell I was pretty sick and maybe they didn’t want me throwing up in their waiting room.

“As soon as I told them what happened, they said they thought I had a kidney stone and I realized that was of course what I had, but I’d never had one before so I didn’t know.

“Chris said she’d had them before and she couldn’t believe I’d been so tough as to try to go on our date. I told her I had really been looking forward to it. I didn’t say what portion had been because I wanted to see Wicked and what proportion had been because I wanted to see her. I let her extrapolate and interpret.

“Once I felt a little better and could see how kind she was to me and how concerned she was about my well-being, it felt like not a bad thing really. I got to find out that she’s kind and not too grossed out by vomit. You know, when you’re older and dating, you know that whoever you’re with, if it lasts, is likely to be with you when you die or you’re going to be with them when they die. I mean, you know that, when you’re younger, too, of course, but it’s more front of mind when you’re 61 than when you’re 21. It actually is more important to think of how they react to sickness.

“Anyway, she was super kind in the emergency room and stayed with me until they took me to the operating room to put the stents in and then she went home. She called the next morning and - this is so sweet! - she said she’d bought tickets for Wicked for three weeks out. She thought I’d be better by then. She said she’d called and canceled when I was off getting an X-ray or something and that they had given her a partial refund because they could hear she was in the hospital and wasn’t just making the story up about her date getting sick. She’s the kind of person that other people just want to be nice to. That’s another thing in her favor, honestly. And I was impressed that she thought to call about the tickets. A woman who knows the value of a buck is a good thing.

“They took me to the operating room and put a stent in and said if the stone doesn’t pass on its own, they’ll do a procedure to break it into little pieces later this week. What are they talking about? Why did this happen to me? What is a stent? And why does it hurt so much?”

“Well! That’s quite a story, Corinne! We have to get you feeling well enough to enjoy Wicked. We have a deadline here. I hope they told you in the Emergency Department to drink a lot of fluid. Kidney stones are one of the few conditions where I encourage people to drink more water than their body tells them to. Basically if you pass a sink, you drink. Dilute urine, and lots of it, will help keep your body from forming more kidney stones and it will help you pass the ones you’ve already made.”

“They did tell me that, and I feel like I will float away soon.”

“Good. You’re probably drinking enough. You want to keep your urine no darker than a light yellow all the time.”

“I am. It’s a lot of water, but I want this episode behind me as soon as possible.”

“Understood. You’re doing what you can, it seems to me.

“To answer your question about the stent, we need to talk about kidney anatomy. You have two kidneys, one on each side, about a third of the way up your back, right around your lowest ribs. They filter your blood and make urine. They have little tubes called ‘ureters’ that go down to your bladder. The stent goes in the ureter and keeps it open.

“What can happen with a stone is that it can block the ureter. Urine backs up into the kidney, which is not good for the kidney. The stent holds the ureter open so the urine can flow around the stone. Ideally, it helps the stone to pass, but that often doesn’t happen. If it doesn’t, the urologist has to break it up into smaller pieces. The usual way is to use sound waves. They put you under anesthesia because it can be quite painful, as the sound waves cause the stones to move. Right now, our objective is to avoid that, and we do that by having you drink enough water to float away and hope like heck you pass the stone.

“Did they give you a sieve to catch your urine in?”

“They did. They said if they can find out what my stones are made out of, the urologist can give me ideas of how to change my diet to decrease the risk of them. I’m willing to do whatever it takes!”

“Excellent. Did they explain how kidney stones are formed?”

“Nope. They got me feeling better and then sent me out of there, quick as they could. Once they got my pain under control and then off to the operating room for my stent, they pretty much ignored me except to give me pain meds. They were busy and as soon as my observation period after surgery ended, they got me out of there. I think they wanted the bed.”

I’m relieved to hear that Corrine has been given pain meds. I was going to ask about it. When I was a student, our professors confidently told us that kidney stones only hurt if they cause urine to back up into the kidney, and if this wasn’t the case, patients who complained of pain were just whiny or anxious or faking it. My experience, however, was that many of my patients said that their nonobstructive kidney stones hurt. Eventually, this happened enough that I concluded my patients knew more about what did and didn’t hurt than my professors did.

Another thing my professors told me was that kidney stones don’t hurt if they are not moving. I think this is closer to the actual situation, but it is still not accurate, as people with non-mobile stones sometimes say they hurt.

I don’t know if this is still what’s being taught in med schools, but these beliefs are still common. A few years ago, I heard a coworker tell their students that kidney stones only hurt if they block the ureter. With my own students, I tell them they are likely to hear these ideas, but that my experience was that both of these beliefs were bunkum.

What I think underlies these beliefs is that doctors don’t like prescribing pain meds - and they have good reasons not to like to do so - but this dislike can go too far. If they can convince themselves that a medical condition doesn’t hurt, they don’t have to feel bad about not prescribing pain meds.

I don’t share this information with Corinne or any of my other patients because disparaging my profession’s ideas does not lead to confidence - and confidence is a powerful therapeutic.

“I bet you’re right, Corinne. The basic idea is just like in high school chemistry. Your kidneys take whatever is extra in your bloodstream that they don’t want there and dump it into your urine. If there is too much calcium in your blood, they will put that into your urine, and if there is too much phosphate or oxalate in your blood, they will put that into your urine, too.

“If a calcium and a phosphate ion bump into each other or a calcium and an oxalate ion bump into each other, they will stick together. I’m using these as examples because they’re the most common kinds of kidney stones, but there are other things that can cause stones, too. That’s why we need to catch a stone so we can figure out what it is made of. But the way all of the types of kidney stones are formed is basically the same.

“Now, remember in high school chemistry lab how if there was too much of particular ions in solution that they would precipitate out?”

Corinne shrugged, “Barely. High school chemistry was a long time ago and I was so confused about life and myself at that point. I remember more about the kids in class than I do the chemistry in the textbook. I do vaguely remember we mixed stuff together and it would form some kind of powder stuff that would sink to the bottom and we’d pour off the liquid then weigh the stuff and try to melt it and maybe do other stuff to it.”

“Yes, those experiments were the same kind of idea.”

“Who thought I’d be trying to remember my high school chemistry at 61?” Corinne laughed.

“Probably your high school chemistry teacher! It’s funny how foundational that stuff actually was.”

“Haha! Yes, it’s too bad you have to be a teenager when you’re in high school. There’s so much going on emotionally that it’s a wonder we learned anything at all!”

“Ain’t that the truth! So, Mr. Banewicz**** would be proud of me because I can still recite this stuff.

“If two ions of something that can precipitate out meet, they attach to each other. Then if another pair of these things happens to bump into the first one, they line up in crystal formation, and then if a third and fourth and fifth molecule come along, the crystal starts growing. If the dissolved calcium and phosphate, or whatever, get to a certain level in your urine, then they precipitate out. If there’s not much to make crystals out of, you get what we call kidney sand. If there’s more, those crystals grow to the point you get a kidney stone.”

Corinne laughed. “So that’s why everyone is so encouraging about drinking more water - to keep it all diluted so crystals don’t form. It makes sense. So, I’ll drink even more. Actually, I kind of have to pee now that I’m thinking about it.”

“Let me ask you a question before you run across the hall to use the bathroom. Are you going to need additional painkillers?”

“Yes, please! They sent me home with ten of something and told me I could take one or two at a time every four hours. I wondered - haha - if they failed fourth-grade math because ten would not last me even a whole day if I took them like that. So, I only took them at bedtime and then in the middle of the night because not sleeping was the worst. By the way, Doctor Mary, they told me that the stent shouldn’t hurt, but I swear it does.”

“Well, Corinne, that’s what they told me in med school, too. But since then, I have had lots of patients like you tell me they hurt. I also have plenty of patients who say they don’t. I guess in the clinical trial for the stent they got lucky. And, of course, the manufacturer wanted to believe it’s not painful.

“The reason I ask about peeing is because I’m supposed to do a urine drug screen before I prescribe pain meds to you. I know you are not using cocaine or heroin, but I’m supposed to double check. I assume there will only be the pain med in it?”

“And Tylenol and ibuprofen. A lot of that.”

“Okay. The bathroom is across the hall. The cups are in the corner in front of the toilet.” I opened the door and pointed. “Just leave the sample above the toilet.”

When Corinne came back, I handed her the fact sheet about opioids and read her the salient parts of it. Everyone knows that opioids are addictive and can be dangerous, even if you take them exactly as prescribed. A fact I don’t think people remember often enough is that having opioids in your home makes you a crime target. It’s important not to let anyone know you have them. I point out the section about physical effects: constipation, sleepiness, respiratory depression, and eventual withdrawal symptoms.

I write a prescription to get her through to her urology appointment later in the week.

“What other questions do you have?”

“A couple years ago I started taking calcium supplements to help keep my bones strong, but the people in the emergency room told me to stop them because they probably are making me more likely to get a kidney stone. I stopped them, but I’m worried about my bones.”

“Okay. Let’s see. You had a bone density a couple years ago and it was normal.”

“Yes. My mom had osteoporosis and broke her hip and I really want to avoid that so I started taking calcium.”

“Well, I agree with the people in the Emergency Department. There’s a good chance the supplements contributed to your stones. Stopping the supplements may help prevent you from getting more stones.”

“Oh, that’s horrible! But what about my bones?”

“When I graduated from medical school, the recommendations were that all women should take calcium supplements to help prevent fractures. I don’t know when they stopped that, but in 2013, the USPSTF recommended against calcium supplements of up to 1,000mg for postmenopausal women. They said there was not enough evidence that additional calcium would help prevent fractures, and there was evidence that any calcium supplement increased the risk of kidney stones.”

“What changed? First they recommended it for everyone, then they said no?”

“The earliest recommendations may have been made simply because they seemed logical. If your bones are losing calcium, you need more calcium. But since then there’s been more research, and a lot of this kind of research takes a long time. They might give calcium and vitamin D tablets to one group of women and similarly shaped tablets that don’t have calcium and vitamin D to another group. Then they wait for ten years and count up how many fractures each group has. So, even though it would seem that more calcium would be better, the clinical trials eventually showed that it wasn’t.

“Because of the chemistry stuff we were talking about earlier, we were worried that having more calcium would lead to kidney stones. When that got studied, the early results were confusing. Some studies said it did and others said it didn’t. Eventually, they figured out that there was a difference between calcium that was in your food and calcium supplements. Somehow, calcium in your food does not increase your risk of kidney stones, but calcium that comes from supplements does.”

“What? That’s crazy! How does your body know? Is it because it’s absorbed more slowly from food maybe?”

“I have seen a lot of explanations and I think the answer is we don’t really know! Some scientists think it’s because other substances that are in dairy products (the main source of calcium for most people) keep kidney stones from forming. Some people think it has something to do with absorption, as you suggested. There are probably other theories out there, too.”

“Oh, wow! So, that’s why the recommendations change and why they’re kind of tough to understand.”

“Yup. And there’s another complication. We’ve learned that calcium mixed with cholesterol builds up in the arteries and causes vascular disease. It makes sense that keeping calcium levels down would help prevent calcified cholesterol plaques, and there are population studies that are consistent with higher calcium levels being associated with coronary heart disease. I haven’t seen any clinical trials about it yet, but it is plausible.***

“To summarize, we used to think calcium supplementation was good for everyone, to strengthen their bones. Now we don’t think so. We think it’s helpful for women with osteopenia or osteoporosis who do not get enough calcium in their diet. Except for these folks, we’re now concerned that calcium supplementation causes kidney stones, and we think it may accelerate coronary artery disease.”

“Wow! I did not realize I was asking such a complicated question, or that I may have caused my own kidney stone! I sure hope if I stop taking calcium supplements that I never get another one. This has just been so unpleasant. It’s been a real pain in the pass!”

I don’t mention that it was not uncommon to die from complications of kidney stones in the past. Montaigne, one of my literary heroes did.

“Let’s end on a happy note, Corinne. By getting enough calcium in your diet and doing weight-bearing exercises, you can significantly reduce your risk of getting a hip fracture, even with your family history. You can avoid stones and strengthen your bones.”

*Corinne and every other person mentioned in this esstory is an amalgam and not a real person. Any resemblance to real people is an accident.

**Nothing in this essay is, or should be taken as, medical advice. If you think you have a kidney stone, call your doctor’s office.

***I will preemptively say thank you to the readers who are rushing to the comment section to drop links to the studies I could not find.

**** Not a pseudonym. Mr. Banewicz really was my high school chemistry teacher, and he did a good job!