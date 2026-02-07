“I’m* a little worse, Doctor Mary. I was thinking I’d stay about the same until, you know, I died, but I’m getting a bit more short of breath. I hope this doesn’t keep getting worse. I hate to say it, but I’m glad Sean is taking two of the dogs most weekends and now sometimes during the week because the three is getting to be too much for me. It helps a lot. Joann’s grandson will walk one of them whenever he has the time, but he’s got more homework now that he’s older and he has sports too of course.

“Sean has changed his work schedule so he can take a day off in the middle of the week more easily if I need his help. I had my eye appointment in town later this morning, and I get nervous about driving by myself to places I don’t go often anymore, so he will take me there and then grocery shopping in the big store in town. I’ll make him lunch afterwards, and maybe we’ll play with the dogs a while. I feel bad needing help, but at least if he’s spending time with me, he’s not wasting it on the kind of girls he usually dates.

“Anyway, I want you to check and see if my kidneys are messed up and that’s why I’m so short of breath. Maybe we could increase my water pill a little bit and see if that helps? It’s not like I can’t go up and down the stairs or anything. It’s all just a little bit harder, and I’m more tired at the end of the day. I don’t walk the dogs as far or make Logan cookies as often.”

While Lilly had not had anything remarkable happen to her with regard to her congestive heart failure since the dill pickle incident, congestive heart failure always gets worse**. It can sometimes remain stable for an extended period if all interventions are implemented faithfully. Lilly was doing only a few of the interventions. I expected her to slowly get worse, and that’s what was happening. She is showing signs of deterioration: reduced energy, difficulty performing tasks she once could, and grudgingly acknowledging she needed help. She was lucky to have a son willing to rearrange his life for her.

I made my usual offer to Lilly to intensify her therapy to see if we could slow down her heart failure. She declined, as I expected she would. I asked if she had any thoughts about what she would do if she couldn’t take care of herself.

“Die. I will lay down and will myself to die.”

“You know, Lilly, people say that to me a lot, but it doesn’t usually work. I’ve had a lot of patients over the years who tell me they pray every night for god to take them in their sleep, and it doesn’t usually work out that way. We don’t decide the time of our own death - for the most part.”

“I’m not thinking about killing myself if that’s what you mean. I just know that I will be able to decide to die when my time is done. Right now, I’m having too much fun with the dogs, and it’s nice that Sean is around more, and my daughter Camilla in California and my two grandkids are going to come visit me this summer. I got a lot to live for, but you asked about when I can’t make my own suppers and take care of my own self, that’s when I just roll over and die.”

“I understand that that is what you’re hoping for, Lilly, and I hope that for you, too, but it may not. I encourage people to consider what they will do because, honestly, if you wait until you have a crisis to decide to find an assisted living, you might get stuck in whatever place has an opening, and it might not be where you want to go. If you tour now and get on the waiting lists at the good places, when your name comes up, you’ll be able to decide if you want to take the spot or just wait. I’ve seen this many, many times before, Lilly.”

“Yeah, well, it will be different for me. I am not going to go to an assisted living.”

“Okay. It might be a good idea to talk with Sean at some point about how much support he could realistically provide you. I bet you wouldn’t mind him cooking or cleaning, but you might not want him helping you with showers or that sort of thing, right?”

“It’ll be a long time before I get so bad I couldn’t take my own showers. Anyway, I wouldn’t want to be a burden on him and interfere with his life. I’ll know when I’m done.”

“Okay, Lilly. I know you’ve heard me. I’ll just say this and then stop. I really want to ask you to take what I’ve said seriously because I fear if you don’t start thinking about these things now, you may end up needing to rely on your son more than you want to.”

This is about as hard as I think I can push this issue with Lilly. I wanted to be sure that I have told Lilly that my expectation for her condition is that she will decline and not be able to care for herself. She has some highly unrealistic ideas about what is likely to happen to her in the future, but I am sure if I say anything more, she will shut down. I think she has heard what I have to say to the greatest extent she could, and I’m pleased I was able to offer this much to her.

“Yeah, sure, Doctor Mary. You don’t know me.”

“Fair enough, Lilly.” Lilly has signalled we’re done with this topic, and I’ve signalled that I respect her wishes. I would love to have had one or two more paragraphs of discussion, but it’s clearly not happening today.

Lilly’s situation for assisted living is complicated. Usually, it’s private pay, which I am sure Lilly could not afford, but some of them have beds set aside for Medicaid patients. I need to connect her with our social worker so Lilly and Sean can begin to understand this issue, but that’s not happening today.

“What would you like to do about your tiredness? Would you like to consider changing your meds? I assume you’ve not changed your diet any and you’ve been taking your medications faithfully.”

“I have, Doctor Mary. I learned my lesson about salt with Joann’s dill pickle soup, and I take my meds without fail. I think I’d like to see what my labs show and then increase my water pill if my kidneys wouldn’t mind too much.”

“That sounds good to me, Lilly. I’d also like to check a couple other labs that can get messed up and make people tired, Okay?”

“Sure.”

“Your vital signs offer no explanation of why you’re more tired. Let me listen to your heart and lungs and poke your legs and belly and see if that makes me feel different or gives me any new ideas, Okay?”

Her lungs and heart sounded about the same. Her legs may have been more puffy, but were not dramatically different. We finished off our visit, and I noticed that Lilly was walking more slowly than usual as we headed up to the front desk. I held the door for her and scanned the waiting room quickly. It was empty except for a young couple looking at a smartphone, with Barbara, my next patient, sitting next to them. They were all laughing, but their attention shifted as soon as they saw Lilly enter the room. At that point, the young man exclaimed, “Mom! You’d never guess! This is Miss Barbara from the lunchroom and her daughter, Emma. The last time I saw them, I was in eighth grade.”

Lily responded, “Yes, it is Miss Barbara’s daughter. You look like your mother.”

“Thank you!” Emma said.

Lilly then noticed Barbara. “And here is Miss Barbara herself. I see that you are like me. We’ve both seen better days. Do you see Doctor Mary, too?” Lilly paused briefly, then added, “Isn’t this a bit early to be out and about?”

It was 9:14 am.

Barbara ignored the second question and answered the first one. “Why, yes, I do!” Barbara then looked towards me, as though she was a gracious host at a party in her house, “Doctor Mary, this is my daughter, Emma, and this,” she gestured towards Sean, “is Lilly’s son, Sean. I see you’ve already had the pleasure of meeting Lilly.”

“Golly, Emma! Sean! It’s a pleasure to meet you both. I’ve heard so much about both of you. I wish I could stay and chat with all of you, but it’s Barbara’s appointment with me now. Is Emma coming, too?”

“Oh, no, dear, you stay out here with Sean and Lilly.” Barbara stood up and followed me back towards the exam rooms.

“Don’t forget to do your labs, Lilly, and I’ll see you in three months,” I called over my shoulder as we walked back.

“I’ll let Chloe know you’re here. Did you have a good visit with Katie?” I asked her. “That is so funny that you and Lilly know each other.”

“I wouldn’t call it funny, but we do. She was my boss at the Deerwood Elementary lunchroom. That was back when I was drinking - I thought - secretly. When we came back from California, the school hired me back, but just to do the after-school program. It was better hours for me, and I didn’t have to see Lilly. She was a hard but fair boss, and definitely not the nicest.

“I didn’t recognize Sean. When I checked in, he overheard me say my name and recognized me. Of course, his real interest was talking to my beautiful Emma, and not me. But that’s ok. That’s how young men are.”

“I’ll go get Chloe to take your vitals and stuff.”

I would use the time to make sure I was up to date on Barbara’s chart. I read every document as it comes across my desk, but with my panel of 800 or so - mostly comprising my clinic’s most medically complicated patients - I can even forgive myself for not remembering everyone’s details.

Chloe appears in the hallway, and I wave for her to come. I sneak a peek at the waiting room and see Emma and Sean talking. Lilly is not there. She must have been getting her labs. I was looking forward to debriefing with Hannah at lunchtime about what she had overheard. It had been a while since anything this interesting had happened in our waiting room, and I knew Hannah would be reveling in it.

The news on Barbara’s medical course since I had seen her last was pretty good. Her cervical cancer had been caught at an early enough stage that she could expect a cure with surgery only. She had had a hysterectomy, and that was all she needed. Because of her liver issues, she had had some extra specialist appointments before, and her surgery had to be done a couple hours away in one of the big medical centers in Boston. Her discharge summary said she had spent a couple days with a drain in the hospital, but everything went according to plan. She had gone home, and the visiting nurse was coming in to check her wounds and help her get moving well again.

Barbara was here not about any follow-up to her surgery, but for her anxiety treatments. I was curious to find out if she had used the rescue medication. I also wanted to ask her about her alcohol usage. I could see from Katie’s note that she had remained abstinent, but I would ask because that would give me a chance to tell her how pleased and proud I was.

The visit went about as expected. She was recovering nicely, and she appreciated my enthusiasm about her ongoing recovery. Unfortunately, she didn’t volunteer any more information about Lilly.

The medications had done their job for her.

“I took the rescue pill and split it into four right away and put it on the top shelf of my medicine cabinet. I cleared off a little spot on the shelf so it’s got space on both sides and it kind of like the star of the show. I figured that way I could find it real easy if things ever got too bad.

“As for the other medicine, I think it’s working pretty good. I didn’t even notice the thing you said would happen about getting more anxious because that was the week they told me I wouldn’t need chemo Hallelujah! That was the best news ever! That chemo really wiped my sister out and I didn’t want that for me. I’ve not been drinking at all, and I think the medicine might make that easier because I notice that it definitely makes me worry less about stupid stuff.

“And my Emma, she’s such a pest, like a little mother, hovering all the time over me, making sure I don’t lift too much or fail to do my exercises or skip lunch. It’s a relief to be in here away from her! I think they’ll release me to drive in a week or two, and then she can go back to her regular life. I hope!

“You know, what I keep thinking is how lucky I was that my liver had given out in time to get me in here before my cancer got worse. It’s like someone is looking out for me. I’m so blessed. I can’t say enough about all the good you and Katie and really everybody here has done for me.”

This kind of gratitude always makes me feel uncomfortable. I think I feel a bit of tall poppy syndrome with it, as though, by accepting gratitude, I am acknowledging that I am in a better position than they are, and I worry that a comeuppance is in my future. So gratitude makes me uncomfortable, but I also like it–not exactly the gratitude, but the truth behind it that I can help people get better–and it is one of the reasons I do the job.

It’s a busy, contradictory place inside my head.

I thanked Barbara and made a mental note to be sure and spread her gratitude around. It would be good for morale, and it would protect me from hubris-related disaster.

The least important thing that happened during the visit was that we decided to leave her medication unchanged and to have her make a follow-up visit with me in three months. My heart swelled a little bit as I thought about how important the relationship part of the primary care relationship is. It mattered to Barbara that it was me conducting her visit today, and she clearly felt comforted just from our human contact. This is one of my favorite parts of the job.

When I took Barbara up to check out with Hannah, Lilly and Sean had left. Barbara made her three-month appointment, and then she and Emma left.

I asked Hannah if she had any further report to make on the waiting room, but she had had other patients and phone calls, so she was not able to adequately monitor Emma and Sean. She had no news to report.

Lilly’s labs returned the next day. I called her to tell her they were about the same; they did not explain why she was more tired. “I would really like to get a cardiac echo to see if anything new has happened to your heart since when you were in the hospital.”

She turned me down.

“Then how about a chest X-ray? That would tell us if any water was building up in your lungs. You are getting more short of breath.”

She was not interested in doing this either.

“What about adding a single additional pill? I think it would really help you breathe better. It will also help slow the rate at which you get worse. The pill doesn’t usually have side effects. Some people get a cough; most don’t. The cough doesn’t hurt your lungs; it’s just like a biochemical thing, and it goes away if you get it at all when we stop the medicine.”

Shockingly, Lilly agreed. She also agreed to come and see me in two weeks to tell me how the new medicine was working.

After the call, I walked over to Hannah’s desk to ask her to schedule this new appointment.

“Okay, but she has to keep her appointment in three months, too.”

“And why is that, Hannah?”

“Because I scheduled her right before Barbara, of course!”

*As usual, none of the patients described are real people. They are all patient amalgams. If they remind you of a real person, that’s because I’ve done a good job, but it’s accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is, or should be construed as, medical advice. Here’s some personal advice: keep your eyes peeled and your heart open because there are a lot of kind folks in unexpected locations.