“You said I had to come in so I did. You’re running late, like you always do, and I’m fine. I did my labs yesterday so you could just tell me and I wouldn’t have to think about you for the whole three months. So let’s get this over with.”

“Oh, hello, Lilly.”

Lilly* and I have a long history now. Lilly went decades without seeing a physician. She felt well, and so after she had her children, she stayed away from doctors for over 30 years. She has little trust in the medical profession. Her default view is that everyone in the field is trying to take advantage of their patients.

Eventually, she noticed a patch of skin cancer that even she thought needed to be removed. The dermatologist found that Lilly had high blood pressure, and refused to perform the surgery until Lilly’s blood pressure was lowered. That meant that Lilly had to see a primary care physician. She told her neighbor, Joann, about it. Joann is one of my patients, and she recommended me, thinking that Lilly might find me tolerable. We got Lilly’s blood pressure lowered enough for her surgery by using a blood pressure pill that is also a diuretic.

Lilly then chose to discontinue treatment**, and I didn’t see her for over a year. Her untreated high blood pressure caued her heart to fail, which caused her ankles to swell and made her short of breath. She remembered that she had some of the diuretic pills left over. She took one. That helped, but not enough, so she took two, and then three. Eventually, she ran out of pills and discovered she couldn’t get a refill. This brought her back to see me. I had to use every bit of my powers of persuasion to get her to accept the most basic of treatment. We did an EKG and labs, and she agreed to return the next day to review them.

Lilly’s labs showed that she was in kidney failure, probably due to overdosing on the diuretic. I couldn’t tell if it would be reversible or not. I gave her a pill to help her heart beat more efficiently and had her repeat her labs and come back the next day.

In that visit, we increased the pill that makes her heart beat more efficiently, repeated her labs, and had her come back the following day.

Fortunately, Lilly had not permanently injured her kidneys. Her labs showed that her kidney function had improved enough that it was safe to give her a water pill to reduce the swelling around her ankles. I told her that if her next set of labs showed that her kidneys were doing okay with the water pill, after that, she’d only need to see me quarterly.

It’s a week later. Lilly has now repeated her labs and has grudgingly come in for an appointment.

“Okay, you’re right, Lilly. I did see your labs. Let me just bring them up here. They look pretty good. Here’s your creatinine and BUN, look at that; they did just what I thought they would. Your creatinine is still just a little worse than normal, and your BUN has gone up as predicted. Your kidneys have made a tiny squeak, but not enough to do anything different. We’re going to ask them to put up with a little bit of being drier than they want to be for the sake of your ankles and heart. We’ve asked your heart to put up with a little extra fluid for the sake of your kidneys, and we’re going to ask you to put up with slightly swollen ankles for the sake of your kidneys, too.”

“Just like you said it would turn out! You also said you wouldn’t need to see me for three months. So, I’ll see you in three months!”

Lilly was starting to stand up already.

“Hang on, Lilly!”

This was not going as I had imagined. Usually, Lilly would at least let me talk with her briefly, even though she would shoot down anything I propose that wouldn’t produce quick results that she can evaluate for herself. Today her level of tolerance is even lower - and that’s a big problem for me, because this was the visit where I had hoped to stretch her boundaries a little. An ongoing problem in caring for Lilly is that even after all of these visits, I had yet to lay out the full range of what we could do for her. This made me feel like I wasn’t being a good doctor. I was pretty sure she’d say “no thank you” to anything I might offer, but the problem was that I had never actually offered any of the things that could be done.

On top of that, many of these things weren’t merely running around in my head. Our clinic has a checklist of preventative medical interventions that kept staring back at me, waiting for me to march down the list. I wanted to click off the “patient declines” option for these, but I could not honestly say Lilly had declined them if I had never mentioned them to her. I had been stalling through the past few appointments about talking about them because of her reflexive hostility to medical treatment and her distrust of doctors. She had accused doctors of forcing treatments on patients only to enrich themselves. If I brought up these items, I feared she might become angry and might leave medical care altogether despite having heart failure that required urgent treatment.

I was afraid of making her angry. Her standard behavior was difficult and unpleasant - but it was without anger. Add anger to that and I was afraid I might not handle it well.

I also worried she might leave my care. She would be hard-pressed to find someone who would be as patient with her as I was. I suspected many other doctors would invite her to leave if she told them she thought they were trying to cheat her.

Despite the difficulties in caring for Lilly, I felt like I was starting to understand her. At least I was starting to get good at predicting how she’d react. In a weird sort of way, I was even coming to admire her. While to the uninitiated her behavior seemed nonsensical, there was a clarity about what mattered to her, a rationality to her pursuit of it, and an embracing of her own agency. Many of my patients have problems with aimlessness. Not Lilly!

However, I suspected most other doctors would not be interested in trying to see beyond her frustrating veneer. Obnoxious behavior and all, she had made me care about her. I didn’t want to lose her, but I also had my standards. I am well trained. I wanted to be a good doctor for her.

There were a number of things I had not discussed with Lilly that were weighing heavily on me. Normally, these would be the things I’d discuss with a patient during their annual physical, such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and cholesterol screening. But it was obvious that Lilly was never going to come in for a physical.

I have a schtick about all of them that I use for typical patients - patients with more trust in medicine, whom I just have to get them through the idea that the treatments are icky or painful or too much bother, but none of this would address Lilly’s objections. There were also guideline-directed therapies for heart failure - treatments that had been statistically shown to extend life, but provided no short-term improvements. I could not imagine that she wanted any of these.

But if I didn’t ask her today, those empty check boxes would stare at me for another three months. I decided to take my chance.

“So, Lilly, I need to ask you a favor. I’m supposed to offer you a whole bunch of things, and you can say no, but I….”

“No.”

Could I now say that she had declined these potential interventions? I still had not specifically offered them to her, but she had pretty clearly declined the opportunity to have them offered to her. My stomach squirmed. Could I just say “declined”? She hadn’t exactly said no to a colonoscopy, but she had clearly said no to being asked about it.

“Well, I’m not sure that just saying no counts if I haven’t even said what you’re saying no to.”

“It does. I don’t want anything you’re offering other than what I’ve got, and I’m only keeping this because I can see it’s working.

“I am ready to go now.”

Lilly stares at me.

“Can I just say what you’re saying no to out loud? Then I don’t have to feel like I’m lying when I fill out this checklist about your saying no to it.”

“What a lot of hoohockey! I don’t want whatever foolishness you’re offering. I know it’s good for some people and they like it, but if it doesn’t help some people, that will be me, and I don’t want to spend any more time in doctor’s offices or pay any more copays than I have to.”

“Well, I’m supposed to talk with you about, like, mammograms and stuff to reduce your chances of dying from heart failure.”

“Am I going to feel better tomorrow if I do it today?”

“Well, not tomorrow, but maybe….”

“Then I don’t need it. I’m doing pretty well right now. I don’t want to risk you making me worse or mess it up with the extra doctor appointments that stuff will require. I’m good where I am, and if something changes, we’ll deal with it then. It’s bad enough that you’re making me come in every three months. You can check off your check marks that you offered me all the stuff and I said to save it for someone else who wants to be sick. I’ll tell you if there is something wrong.”

“Okay, Lilly. It’s just really hard for me to feel like I can help prevent bad things from happening to you in the future and not do something about it.”

“I’m not interested in making today worse because you’re telling me if I do, tomorrow might be better. ‘Might be’ ain’t much of a promise. Besides, tomorrow may never even get here. Why do you not understand this?

“How ‘bout this, Doctor Mary? Did this appointment help keep bad things from happening to me in the future?”

Now that she was riled up, Lilly’s stare had become penetrative.

“Well, yes, I think, in a small way, the water pill and beta blocker will keep you out of trouble….”

“No! This appointment didn’t do anything! My blood got checked yesterday. You could have called me. I didn’t need to come in here and pay a copay. But, I understand that’s the way you doctors make money. And I’m benefitting from your prescribing these pills to me and knowing which ones and how much. So, I did it. I came in today. You got me to do that.

“So, feel good about that. You got your copay. You got me feeling better and back to my dogs. You’ve done your job.

“Check off your checks and stop worrying about if you told me about enough bad things that might happen to me in the future. If I want to be scared, I’ll go to a haunted house. I want to enjoy my life, and you’re keeping me from my lunch and, more importantly, you’re keeping me from giving my dogs their lunch. Can I go now?”

That stare again.

“Yes, Lilly. Please stop at Alita’s desk and get an appointment in three months. Don’t forget your low salt diet! Thank you!”

Lilly had made it clear she didn’t want any more talking about mammograms or colonoscopies or cholesterol screening or the medications that decrease her risk of being hospitalized for heart failure. I hovered the cursor over the check box “patient refuses” and decided that Lilly had made it clear she did not want these things, even though she did not know their names or any details about them.

When our clinic’s bean counters tabulate the percentage of patients who had had their preventative cancer screening to see if I hit my numbers to get the variable part of my compensation, Lilly’s decision will count against me. Although Lilly’s thinking about the economics of medicine is primitive and outright conspiratorial, she’s not exactly wrong, either.

I marked the “no” checkboxes. This signalled the clinic’s letter-writing program not to send her a reminder letter and to let the other providers know not to offer these things should they happen to see her for a sick visit. More important is what it signaled to me: she had made it clear that she had decided she did not want these things and that I should stop feeling I was failing at my job.

This made me reflect on other feelings I had about the matter. I wondered how much of my desire to offer her these things was so that in the future, if she had colon cancer or a stroke, I would not feel guilty.

While I was convinced that the evidence showed that the interventions I tried to offer her do, on average, help improve people’s lives, I had no sense of certainty that they would improve hers. They would not be like the medications she was on now. If she stopped those, she’d almost immediately feel worse. I had to admit to myself that I really don’t know which patient will be helped by cancer screenings or lower cholesterol.

Unlike me, Lilly was not overcome with nuanced doubt. She was certain and clear. Fair enough. I envied her clarity, despite the fact that I had my own less clear clarity that she was not making a good decision.

Fortunately, I had handled the situation without making her angry. I figured I could still expect to see her again in three months. In the meantime, she was going to have better days because of my interventions, and three months where she did not have to think about the medical system at all, except to take her daily pills.

*Lilly and Joann are amalgams of patients and any resemblance to real patients is accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is or should be construed to be medical advice. If you want medical advice, please see your doctor.