“Doctor Mary, my mom won’t tell you so I came in with her today. She’s in all kinds of pain. Her neighbor, Lilly - I think you know her - needs so much help and Mom just does it without complaining. But I can tell she’s hurting. She says it’s her fibromyalgia, and she’s doing what she can, but I wanted to come in here today and make sure you know how much pain she’s in.

“So, what is fibromyalgia anyway?”

Joann didn’t introduce me to her son accompanying her for her appointment. He didn’t introduce himself, either. It’s common for normal rules of social etiquette to get overlooked in the exam room. I’m certainly not going to be the one to try to enforce them. It’s a subtle criticism, and criticizing patients is never a good strategy. I just roll with it. At some point, the son’s name will emerge.

“I’m so glad you came in today. You’re right. Your mother just does and does. She doesn’t really complain.”

I look at Joann and smile. It’s tricky when you are thrown into a family conflict without fully understanding what is going on. I wonder how Joann feels about her son coming to her visit. Did she welcome it, agree reluctantly, or feel she couldn’t refuse? She is my patient, not her son, and she is the one I need to maintain a relationship with, but her son is here and I need to respond to his questions.

Joann did not seem tense. She smiled back and laughed a little bit, so I continued giving the son information. Providing information in this kind of situation is tricky. Even though Joann agreed to have her son join her for the visit, I would need Joann’s explicit permission to discuss anything specific to her. However, it’s okay to answer general medical questions, such as his question about fibromyalgia. So, that’s where I’ll start.

“Fibromyalgia, ‘fibro’ for short, is even less well understood than most things in medicine. We didn’t even have a name for it before 1976, and its formal definition wasn’t established until the 1990s. When I was in med school in the late 90s, people were still asking, ‘Is fibro a real thing or is it a particular manifestation of depression or something else?’ I don’t remember getting any lectures or formal teaching on it. Its underlying cause is still not well-understood.

“Fibro is a syndrome where the person has widespread pain in their muscles and soft tissues. Usually, people with fibro also have fatigue, brain fog, difficulties with sleep, and sometimes memory, digestive, or mood issues.

“We don’t really know what causes fibro. We think it has to do with abnormal pain processing in the brain, but what does that even mean? I’ll tell you how I put it together, but this is just my view, and it’s really only partial.

“In a lot of cases, fibro starts after a traumatic or at least negative event: a car accident, a surgery, an infection, for example. The body is unhappy and sends normal signals to the brain saying, ‘You need to rest to recover from this incident.’ The body has a limited collection of messages it can send, mostly some flavor of pain or fatigue. The brain hears the message and thinks, ‘I need to recover and rest.’ So far, so good.

“Normally, the person rests, the tissue recovers, and the signals sent to the brain become less intense. The person slowly feels better and gets back to their normal life.

“With fibro, something goes wrong with this, and how that happens is a big mystery. The signals of pain or fatigue become exaggerated, and when they should become less intense, they do not. Instead, the intensity can increase even though there is no physical event driving it.

“Often the person will rest a while, a few days or longer, get frustrated, and decide it’s time to power through the discomfort. They will then feel worse. This makes for a vicious cycle.

“I think it’s kind of like a person who has been bitten by a dog and they suddenly develop a phobia about dogs. The correct way to treat a phobia is through gentle exposure, maybe first dealing with old, gentle dogs, then little puppies, then well-behaved adult dogs. A phobia can become so severe that a person might become afraid of leaving their home for fear they might encounter a dog. Then, every couple of weeks they decide that their phobia is impeding their life and they go to a dog park, where they become terrified and run back to their homes. Then they decide they really can’t leave their home at all or do anything that might involve seeing a dog until they have a day when they decide they are going to power through their fear. Then the cycle repeats itself.

“There’s so much more to say about fibro, but let’s talk about your mother instead of people in general.”

I make eye contact with Joann and ask, “Is this okay?”

“You’re not going to tell him how bad I am at following your advice, are you?”

“Not if you tell me it’s off limits!”

“Haha, no, you can tell him everything. We don’t have any secrets.”

“Okay. So, with your mom, if I remember right, her fibro seemed to start after a car accident, and she has kept it pretty much under control for the whole time I’ve known her. What I tell people is to avoid that cycle we just talked about. Every single lousy day, evaluate how much energy you have available to expend and expend just a tiny, tiny bit more. Some people say 10% more. I say maybe not even 10% more, just a little bit more. Try to arrange your life so that you are never forcing yourself to power through, because that backfires.

“Fibro causes your brain to think that your body is less capable than it actually is. If you can demonstrate to your brain over and over and over again that your body can do more without anything bad happening - kind of like demonstrating to your brain that you can be with an old dog and nothing bad happens - your brain will slowly lift its limit of how much it thinks you can do.

“If you have some special event that requires more energy than usual, like if your grandchildren have a sporting event that requires a lot of walking, we have some meds you can take in advance to help you tolerate a little more pain than usual, but you’re always at risk of pushing too hard and going backwards. So, you have to be careful.

“It’s not a great explanation because we’re still learning. Does it make sense enough that you feel like you understand what fibro is? Or can I confuse you further?”

“Nah, I’m confused enough. Thanks!” Scott laughed briefly, then rushed to continue.

“Mom’s not gonna tell you the whole story, so I will. Since Lilly has been back from the hospital, she’s needed a lot of help and she doesn’t have many people to help her. Her son, Sean, does what he can, but her daughters are not very helpful. One lives in California, and I don’t know where Nicole lives, but she’s never around. My son, Logan, walks the dogs sometimes.

“And Lilly’s got a new friend, Barbara. Thank heavens for Barbara - where’d she come from? Barbara brings her lunch once a week with enough leftovers for a couple days and does Lilly’s grocery shopping. But Lilly can’t do the laundry or her own cleaning. And just unloading the dishwasher is a whole morning’s worth of activity for her. I don’t think she needs to live in a nursing home, but she needs something or my mother is going to end up in the hospital!”

Joann interrupts him. “It’s not that bad, Scott, and she is getting more and more able to do her own housework. She couldn’t unload the dishwasher last week and now she can. I can just tough it out.”

I make a quick mental note that her son’s name is Scott.

“No, you can’t, Mom! Logan needs you even though he’s getting bigger. He says you rest in your chair most afternoons now instead of doing stuff with him after school. I mean, he doesn’t need constant entertainment from you, but he is your grandson and it’s not right that he’s getting short changed while you take care of Lilly who has a perfectly good daughter who’s not helping out.”

“Well, you know how Lilly is, and Nicole is just like her. I think she and Nicole butted heads over something stupid and neither of them is giving in. Sean came back around when Lilly was in the hospital, but Nicole hasn’t at all.”

“Do you think Cassandra could chip in for a housekeeper?”

Joann shrugs at Scott’s question, “You think Lilly’d accept a housekeeper? How would Cassandra find her one all the way from California anyhow?”

“Anyway, Doctor Mary, you can’t do anything about Lilly’s family, but I wonder if there are any medications I could take so that I could maybe feel a little better?”

“So that you could keep doing too much, Mom! I don’t think it’s a good idea to take more meds so that you can work too hard!”

Scott looks at me. “Can’t you help Lilly get some help in the house?”

Ooo, this is uncomfortable, for a bunch of reasons.

First, while Lilly has signed a form allowing me to talk about her health issues with Joann, she hasn’t signed one for Scott. Of course, Joann could tell Scott anything I tell her, but that’s not the same as me giving it to him.

Second, Lilly is an adult. She gets to make bad decisions if she wishes. One of those bad decisions was to reject having a visiting nurse. The nurse could help her do physical therapy so she would get strong faster and arrange for a home health aid to come in to help with the housework.

Third, Joann is complicit in this. She’s enabling Lilly’s bad decision by doing Lilly’s housework. Unfortunately, to demonstrate the folly of refusing the visiting nurse, Joann would have to refuse to help Lilly. This would not be great for their friendship.

Fourth, Lilly is my patient, and I am sure if she knew that I was even listening to a conversation about her without her being involved, it would affect our relationship.

I didn’t know where to go with this conversation. I tossed the hot potato to Joann.

“What do you think?”

“Well, Scott is right, that I can’t do everything for her forever, but I can’t just let her not have her washing done. She’d probably try to do it herself and end up falling down the stairs, break a leg, and I’d feel horrible! I know that she would do whatever she could for me if I needed help. I’m not sure how I could explain to her that I need her to get more help or I’m going to end up in the hospital.”

“How about like that, Mom? I know Lilly is pig-headed and stubborn, but I don’t want you to end up in the hospital yourself! And I want Logan to have his grandmother back!”

“Well, but she is getting stronger every day. Maybe I could compromise and tell her I can help her an hour a day and then I have to go back home after that? Then she could figure out if she wanted to have the visiting nurse in or if Sean or Nicole wanted to do more.”

“That would work for me, Mom, as long as you really did it and as long as you didn’t agree to do too much. Do you think you can talk with her about this, or do you want me to?”

“Scott, she’s my friend, and if I can’t talk with her about this after all these years, I don’t know what to say. The part I feel worst about is where Lilly will have to really realize that she’s not able to do everything for herself. I think she’s kind of in denial, like, thinking that she’s really still doing for herself, even though she’s not. It’s easy to ignore the help if it’s people like me and Barbara, but if it’s professional help, then you really feel like an invalid.

“Anyway, Doctor Mary, you’ve offered me pills before for my fibro, and I’ve not taken anything. And I understand what Scott says, and I don’t want to use them to do more than I should be doing, but I’d like not to hurt so dang much all over. I’m taking everything you prescribe for me, and I’ve been taking acetaminophen, six per day, like you said I could, and it’s not helping at all. I tried ibuprofen, but it doesn’t do much and it makes my stomach hurt. Ha ha, then I don’t notice how much everything else hurts, if I’m worried I’ve got an ulcer.

“I’m not sure what I really need is a pain medicine. I feel like if I could just sleep, that would be a really good start. It’s like I can’t sleep because I hurt so much, and I need to sleep in order to heal enough for the pain to go away!”

“Everything has to happen before anything can, right Joann? Well, let’s think about it. We’ve talked about this before. I hate to give people sleeping meds. They’re not good for your brain, they increase your risk of falling, they don’t really help your underlying fibro, and people on them sometimes do things without being aware they’re doing them.”

“But I remember you said there are some meds that help fibro and that might also help me sleep. What about one of those?”

“Yes, there are a couple of meds that are like that, Joann. One works by helping to reduce the intensity of the nerve signals, and the other works by helping your muscles relax. If it’s the fibro symptoms that are preventing you from sleeping, these can help. Which one do you think sounds more likely to help?”

“Hmm. If you think they’ll both help me, maybe I could have both and see which one works better? Joann pauses a second. “I know, I know, I can only start one at a time because if they both make me sleepy, I might get overly sleepy.”

“You’ve been coming to me long enough, Joann, that you know everything I say. The other reason not to start both at the same time is because if you get side effects, we won’t know what caused them and, depending on how bad they are, we might stop both meds when one was actually helping, but we can’t tell which one it was.”

“I know, but if I start them a week apart, that should be enough, right?”

I am torn here. I learned in medical school and residency that after starting a new med, I should have the patient back for a follow-up, see how it’s working, check for side effects, and make sure she’s taking it correctly, before I consider another medication. Here in the real world, Joann has a copay every time I see her, and it’s real money to her on her limited income. She’s capable of telling whether a sleep medication is working well or not. The follow-up appointment is not really worth the price of a copay to her, and appointments with me are chronically scarce. She is responsible and will call me if something unexpected happens.

“You’re right. I’ll give you a small supply of both, and you can call me and tell me what you think of each of them, and we’ll figure out what to do next.”

The way medical billing works here is that I just gave away some of my time for free. That’s why for docotors hours billed is a sham metric for hours worked. My clinic and I would have been better off had I gone by the book and required the follow-up visit.

“That sounds good to me, Doctor Mary.”

“Now, wait a minute!” Scott interjects. “How are we going to be sure my mom doesn’t overdo it? Especially now that she’s got some pills to help her.”

I look at Joann. This is really between her and Scott, but I do support Scott in encouraging Joann to set limits. It’s much too tempting for Joann to want to help Lilly.

“I will only spend one hour daily with Lilly. I’ll tell her tomorrow that I have to do that and you can call me every night, Scott, and ask me how I did.”

She winks at me. “Look at that! I am going to get a call every night from Scott! And he thinks he won the argument!” she laughed.

“All right, Joann. You already have your regular appointment with me set up in six weeks. I’ll see you then, but if you feel like things are not going well between now and then, come on back for an appointment, okay? I have other tricks up my sleeve, both for the medications and for other things you can do for fibro, so don’t get discouraged, okay?”

They nod, and I excuse myself to go see my next patient. I check my watch. I’m running 11 minutes late.

Fibromyalgia is notoriously difficult to treat. I still suspected Joann’s fibromyalgia would prove more tractable than her problem with Lilly. Those interpersonal issues are often the hardest part of my job, and the part they didn’t much cover in med school.

*All of the patients and loved ones in this essay are patient amalgams and any resemblance to a real patients is accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is, or should be construed as, medical advice.