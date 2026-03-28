Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Fiona McEvoy (Clarke)'s avatar
Dr Fiona McEvoy (Clarke)
3d

Have you checked for dysautonomia and pots in this lady ? It’s often missed and patients can look htn but have ortho intolerance . Mca’s treatment with hist blocker 1 an 2 can give great results. (From lived experience recently. I’m now reflecting on older relatives that present like this lady).

Reply
Share
2 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
Laura Lasley's avatar
Laura Lasley
3d

Great article Mary! Funny, I was just in a situation yesterday with my own family all crowded in an exam room with my parents and their doctor and I could see their doctor working through what he could and could not say to the rest of us, different than what he can say to me as I have my folks permission to hear it all. I'm pleased that he was able to walk that line nicely, and firmly put the agency in my father's hands, as he is the patient. I know you do a wonderful job; it can be a tricky line to walk. It's not something they taught us in med school, I hope they are teaching it now, or during residency. Otherwise you have to hope you have a good mentor sometime in your career.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary Braun Bates · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture