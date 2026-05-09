Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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lildoc3
1d

OMG i had to laugh at the description of the patient interview as viewing the expert's go pro video lol! i think a lot of women do not get diagnosed with ADHD. Love your column!

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14 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
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Gerridoc
1d

You wrote a great article!

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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