“Sharique? It’s Amy. I was at a health fair at church and they said my blood was low. What do I do?” Nurse Sharique had typed up Amy’s voice message and sent it to me. She added, “Labs and bring her in?”

Sharique has been my nurse for a few years now and almost always knows what I will want.

Amy’s report of “low blood” probably means anemia. It might mean low blood sugar; however, this seemed less likely because that usually comes with symptoms. It could even mean low blood pressure.

Communicating with Amy is always a bit of an adventure. I wonder what more will be revealed when we see each other.

I check Amy’s most recent complete blood count: four years ago, normal. A lot can happen in four years. Also, the equipment at the health fair could be inaccurate.

I respond, “Perfect,” and put in an order for a complete blood count.

When Amy’s labs come in they confirm what she found out at the health fair: she’s anemic. Anemia is having too little hemoglobin in the blood. Amy’s hemoglobin is at 10.5. Normal is roughly 12 to 15 for women and 14 to 16.5 for men. The metric is in grams of hemoglobin per deciliter of blood. Women’s hemoglobin is lower because testosterone stimulates red blood cell production, and menstruation causes red blood cells to leave the body.

Anemia can be caused by either having too few red blood cells, too little hemoglobin in the cells, or both simultaneously. Red blood cells are made by the bone marrow, so too few cells points to a problem there. Too little hemoglobin in the cells is usually due to iron deficiency. A complete blood count gives additional data so we can assess the cause. These are the Mean Corpuscular Volume (MCV), which is about the average size of the cells, and Red cell Distribution Width (RDW), which is about how much size varies from cell to cell.

Amy’s MCV showed that the size of her red blood cells was normal. Her RDW showed high variation in cell sizes. Instead of having a lot of normally sized red blood cells, she had a lot that were too small or too large. This points to something complicated. Usually it means that young cells are being released from the bone marrow before they’re fully mature. These are the large cells. The small cells are the mature ones, and they’re small because they don’t have enough iron in them. But, it could mean other things. We would need more lab tests to see.

Usually, red blood cells are all shaped the same, like little donuts. If there are many differently shaped cells, the lab will note it. Amy’s cells were normally shaped. Odd shaped cells might mean a genetic disorder or destruction of the red blood cells in her body.

A complete blood count also gives the number of platelets and the number and kinds of white blood cells. Amy’s platelets and white blood cells were both normal. If both had been abnormal, that would point to something going wrong in the bone marrow, perhaps cancer or fibrosis. With just low platelets, it could be a combination of alcohol abuse and bleeding. With just low white blood cells, it could be leukemia or a deficiency of multiple nutrients.

To further diagnose Amy’s anemia, I need Amy’s iron status. That requires a separate blood draw. The blood for a complete blood count is drawn into a tube with a lavender top (also called a purple top). These tubes contain an anticoagulant. To get a reading for iron requires a tube with gel in it that separates the serum from the cells. Those tubes have gold tops. There are dozens of different tube types needed for various types of blood tests, although most of the tests we do use only five types of tubes.

In the olden days, one could ask the phlebotomist to draw a gold top just in case, for situations like Amy’s. The tube would be sent to the lab but not analyzed unless we asked for them to be added on. This prevented the patient from having to come back to give an additional blood sample. Nowadays, labs no longer take samples for just-in-case use, and insurance companies won’t pay for an iron until we know that the patient is anemic. Presumably, this appears to them to be more cost-efficient, but it’s less efficient for doctors and patients, which encourages gaming the system. For example, one way to work around this is, for a patient with other diagnoses, to order a blood test that uses a gold top and that the insurance company will pay for based on the diagnoses that the patient already has, even though, strictly speaking, the test I am ordering is not medically necessary. Then the lab will have a gold top. They’ll hold that tube for a week, in which time we can add the iron once we have a diagnosis of anemia. A profitable move for the lab, but I think in the long run, more costly for the insurance company, and definitely more work for us doctors. This workaround requires me to think a couple steps ahead and to predict what is most likely to be wrong with Amy and what additional tests that will cause me to need. This is tricky. Sometimes I can figure it out; sometimes I can’t.

Amy came in the next day to discuss her labs.

“Doctor Mary! Thank you for taking me right in. I worry about what my lab shows. The health fair was real nice. There was a nice lady who pricked my finger, real quick, it kind of hurt for a long time afterwards, two or three or maybe even more days. And they had someone who checked my blood pressure and my blood sugar and they weighed me and said I was perfect. I don’t agree. I think I could use to gain five pounds right up here and lose five pounds on my thighs, but I guess that would still be the same weight, but it really would be good to move it around. And the lady who took my blood said my blood was low. She said she couldn’t say why it was and that I should talk to you. You know what I hate? The streetlights on Gilmore are too dim now. When we left, I couldn’t really see very well and I was worried I’d trip over the sidewalk because it’s so uneven. The big trees are nice and everything, but they really mess up the sidewalk there. I don’t know why they changed the streetlamps. My cousin’s neighbor is on the planning committee for town. Maybe he knows. I’ll ask him next time I’m there. That will probably be Memorial Day because my cousin has a big party and the neighbors come, even Mr. Duggan, who I used to think was nice, but a couple years ago, he kind of came on to me and I try to stay away from him now. What did my lab show?”

Sometimes I worry that Amy will never return to the topic at hand, but she almost always does. Being in the exam room with her is a little like watching a GoPro of an expert athlete in a high-speed sport where they’re sometimes upside down; I am completely unable to control where we’re going or take in the scenery rushing by. Somehow, we end up at the bottom of the mountain without breaking our necks.

From my GoPro video of my appointment with Amy.

“The lady was right, Amy. Your blood count is a bit low.”

“I knew it! I’ve been getting short of breath when I chop up vegetables.”

I made a mental note to come back to this later. I thought Amy was pretty active and routinely did stuff more strenuous than standing at the counter and chopping up vegetables, but any shortness of breath catches my attention.

“I wonder, Amy, when was your last period?”

A common reason for anemia is blood loss due to heavy periods. At 53, Amy might be still having them or might not. Sometimes periods get heavier as one approaches menopause. Chloe has already collected this information and put it in her chart, but it’s usually faster to ask the patient than to look it up.

Usually.

“I can’t rightly say, Doctor Mary. It was either before or after we went to Spain in 2022. My aunt, I think you know her, Marlene, said that we should really go to Spain because her father, my grandfather, of course, well, he wasn’t from Spain, but he went there to fight in the war, either for or against Franco, you know, like lots of young men his age did. He said he didn’t want to be left out. And she said we should go there and see Spain. She paid for me to go, too, which was super nice because I couldn’t afford it, you know. All I had to pay for was my food which I would have had to pay for here anyway, but it was kind of expensive there. I remember it was right around the time we left because I remember taking my black shorts with me in case I needed them.”

“Okay. So no bleeding since more or less that time?”

“No.”

It sounded like her cycles were not a source of blood loss. The next most common site of blood loss is the GI tract. I usually ask about visible blood and diarrhea. Blood tends to be irritating to the GI tract, and if someone does not have at least intermittent diarrhea, upper GI bleeding is less likely. If they don’t actually see blood, lower GI bleeding is less likely. Neither of these are absolutes, but they can give me a place to start my thinking from.

“Do you ever see anything that looks like blood or coffee grounds in your stool?”

“Coffee grounds? No, sometimes my poop looks like coffee. Well, more like coffee colored cake batter.”

I rejoice internally. I got the answer to my next question. She sometimes has diarrhea.

“What would make my poop look like coffee grounds?” But I won’t be getting off so easily.

“That is what digested blood looks like. For example, if you were bleeding in your stomach and your body was digesting it.”

“Oh, I see. No. Sometimes I see stuff that’s only partly digested. And I had a terrible stomachache after eating a sandwich at my neighbor’s house. It was sloppy joe and I don’t eat meat at home; it’s, well, I always say it’s too hard to cook it at home, but really it’s because it looks too much like one time I saw a deer that had gotten hit a couple blocks from where I live and I said to myself that looks just like the meat counter and just then I saw all the flies on it and that put me off of meat fairly since then. I mean, I’ll eat it when someone offers it to me, especially if it’s chopped up a lot and doesn’t look like a slab, but I think she cooked it okay, it’s just that my body wasn’t used to eating meat because I only do it every once in a while.”

I wondered if she might be iron-deficient because her diet didn’t contain enough iron. It is certainly possible to get enough iron from a vegetarian diet, but I wondered how balanced Amy’s diet was. I wondered how frequently she ate meat and how frequently she had diarrhea. I noted I still hadn’t gotten an answer to whether or not she had seen actual blood in her stool. I wasn’t sure which avenue to head down first. Asking about how often she ate meat seemed like the natural question after the apparent conclusion of her statements about her stool.

“Oh, only twice a week. On Sunday and Wednesday at church dinner and sometimes for lunch like when Stacy had the extra sloppy joes. She had had a barbecue for her grandson’s kindergarten graduation. I couldn’t come because I had already promised my aunt I’d go shopping with her, but she saved me some leftovers. I had a piece of the cake, too.”

That seemed like enough meat to supply her iron needs.

“And did you say you don’t see blood in your stool ever?”

“Never. I think I’d be right in here first thing the next morning if I did.”

“Okay. Let me take a quick look at your chart. I wonder if you had a colonoscopy ever.”

“I did. Don’t you remember? I did it right when I turned 50! It was so easy. I mean the prep was awful, but then I went in and they put me to sleep and the next thing I knew they were done. I had my next-door neighbor drive me home. She didn’t mind and I help her out with her dog. I really enjoy it, but she feels like it makes it so that she owes me something. She takes me to the grocery store and I feel like I get the better end of the deal, but I suppose really Trixie gets the best of it!”

I looked it up. She had had a colonoscopy three years ago and it had been normal. She had not had an endoscopy at the same time. She may not even have iron deficiency, and in order to find out I would have to have more labs drawn. There was probably no point in asking more questions right now without more bloodwork, although I really would like to know how much alcohol she drank. I wondered what would happen if I asked. I still hadn’t figured out if I needed to worry about her being short of breath when she stood at the counter, cutting vegetables.

Amy had continued talking while I was looking up this information. She was now looking at me expectantly. I hope she hadn’t asked me a question.

“I’d like to draw some more labs next, Amy.”

“Okay. What are you going to check today?”

“Your blood had some cells that were too small and some that were too large, so I’d like to check the causes of both of those things: iron studies, B12, thyroid, and a lab to see how many of your blood cells are immature. Sometimes the bone marrow pushes the red blood cells out before they’re ready to go. That can be a cause of cells that are too large, too.”

“Okay. I’m glad you’re checking my iron. I didn’t know there were things besides iron that could make you anemic. I had to take iron pills when I was in high school because my periods were so bad, but like you said, I haven’t had one in a few years.”

I wanted to ask her about symptoms like tiredness, but I also wanted to ask her about alcohol, and I was pretty sure we were way over our twenty-minute visit. I considered which I wanted more: answers or staying on schedule. I chose answers.

“I have a couple more questions, Amy. First, how much alcohol do you drink?”

“Oh, I had a glass of champagne for New Year’s and that was my last one. I’ll probably have a beer on July Fourth and a little bit of rum in my cousin’s fruitcake at Christmas time.”

“Okay. Not much at all. Alcohol is not good for your bone marrow.

“Do you have any symptoms from your low blood? It’s not very low, and you might not, but you might. Do you feel tired at all?”

“Tired? You know me, Doctor Mary. I’m the Energizer Bunny! I notice I’m getting a little bit older and I can only walk Trixie two miles in the morning. It might really be because Trixie is getting older, but it might be me. I don’t know for sure, but I don’t think I am.”

If she can walk two miles, it is unlikely that anything bad is going on with the shortness of breath when she chops up vegetables. I’ll defer asking her about that.

“We’ll do the labs today and call you with results.”

“Could I come back to get the results, please? I like it so much better when I can ask you questions right away. I get so anxious waiting for the nurses to call me back with the answers.”

“Okay. They’ll take about a week to come back, so we’ll have Hannah schedule you in one week.”

I walk Amy up to the front desk to get her on my schedule. As I say goodbye, I take a deep breath. I wonder if it’s even busier inside Amy’s head than outside.

*Amy and all other characters are amalgams of people I have known in real life. Amy has been toned down compared to my real life patients who have such busy heads.

**Nothing in this esstory is, or should be construed as, medical advice. If you want that, please discuss with your primary care doctor.

Bonus video. Nettie, flowers, New England woods. Please enjoy.

Forget-me-nots in what passes for our lawn. ETA: Thank you, Jean Pierre! These are bluets, not forget-me-nots.

An out-take that serves well to show how exquisitely formed these little beauties are.

Our bridal veil bush and daffodils.

Last week, I was surprised when it turned out to be Friday, and then I was too tired to make a video. This week, I made a sweet video of wildflowers and Nettie and spring in New England forests, and I have been trying for the last hour and a half to get my iPhone to sync or, failing that, to get the videos to upload to Substack so that I could at least post them. Neither of those things is going to happen tonight despite multiple restartings of my iPhone and much searching of the internet. I hope everything mysteriously fixes itself while I sleep tonight so that in the morning I can post the videos to Substack notes. I am not hopeful.

I had this idea that I would put videos at the end of my post with the kind of content I’ve been putting in my newsletter and that after a few weeks of open to the world videos, I would paywall them and then maybe that would help me build a paid subscriber base. The universe seems to be sending me a clear message that this is not a good idea.

I have been syncing 7 items since 7:30 this evening and it’s past my bedtime.

At least, I can show you a picture of Nettie graduating from puppy kindergarten.

I hope your week is better than my evening has been.