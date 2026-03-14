Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Victoria's avatar
Victoria
12h

This is a really good explanation, Mary: “Most people have such a hard time with the fact that we don’t control things that are really, really important to us that they would rather feel like they screwed up in some important way than face the very scary fact that what happens in the world is pretty much out of our control.”

So true..I could write reams on how this affects caregivers, with feelings of guilt ( I did something bad) and shame (I am bad) - thanks to Brené Brown's books!

For me, the early days of caregiving were tough, especially if my Dad had a fall or one of his many tablets was missed. These days, I try to focus my attention on how I'll respond to an issue/my actions; I can control my own actions. It's a good intention, but being agile and adaptive is a work in progress in itself because, contrary to popular belief, we can't shut off our inner chatter, or negative self-talk. It's why music, movement, and mindfulness practices are part of the scaffolding that enables my agility to keep caregiving.

What's yours, Mary?

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7 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
Jim the Geek's avatar
Jim the Geek
10h

Bruce's situation is becoming ever more common with the hyper-speed of technology today. Back in the 1960s, right after the last dinosaur died, our high school class was told that we would spend most of our lives learning. This was prophetic coming from teachers for whom the world changed at a much slower pace. I entered the job market after college with the idea of a lifelong career ending in a gold watch and a rocking chair. Fortunately the corporate world taught me that any job can disappear and I could easily be replaced. Once I figured that out, quit my job, and learned new skills I wound up with a very satisfying career working for myself. I didn't wind up rich, nor did I want to. But with all the ups and downs, it's been a wonderful ride and we are enjoying retirement to the max. Bruce has seen his wife blossom in self-employment, but weak in accounting. It wouldn't take much for him to start keeping her books and working on becoming a CPA. (Being an old man, I can't help but dole out unsolicited advice to people I've never met.)

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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