“I feel like I was just here, but I guess it was a year and a half ago. Funny how time flies when your life is absolute crap!

“Brianna said I should come see you, even though I’m fine. And I appreciate that y’all have the sliding scale. That’s nice. But I don’t really know what you might do for me. I agree I’m depressed, but who wouldn’t be? My life is awful. We decided I wouldn’t take the transfer to the Midwest and then I couldn’t get another job. Last year we had to sell the house and move in with my parents and I still can’t find a job and everyone says I’m grumpy all the time.

“But you know what? My old company announced they’re going to have more layoffs, so it would be even worse if I’d taken the transfer to somewhere where we didn’t know anyone, made my boys start in a different school, then gotten laid off and had to move back to live with my parents. I guess I have that to be thankful for.

“So, how was your year, Doctor Mary?”

When I saw Bruce for his prior annual physical, he was concerned about having high blood pressure, based on some measurements he had taken himself. When we checked his blood pressure in the clinic, we also got high readings. What we figured out was that his blood pressure was highly reactive to how aggravated or anxious he was, and that his baseline blood pressure was fine.

Bruce had been out of work for several months at that point. He was on COBRA, and he was worried about what would happen when that coverage ended. I told him about how our clinic, like other FQHCs, would continue to provide care for him regardless of whether he had insurance. Still, it appears he canceled his annual physical appointment and did not reschedule it.

Bruce’s parents are also my patients. They told me he was very depressed, and they wanted me to try to get him in for an appointment. I couldn’t say anything to them about it, but based on that information, I had my staff make a special outreach to Bruce and his wife, Brianna, who was also past due on her annual physical, to get them in for their physicals and to remind them that they didn’t need insurance coverage to do so.

“Well, Bruce, it sounds like things went from bad to worse after our last visit. It sounds awful. I’m so sorry. I know from my other patients in your situation that some parts of the job market are terrible. And being in your forties doesn’t help any, I know. I’m sure you will not be surprised to hear you scored very high on the depression screener test that Chloe did with you.”

“Who wouldn’t be depressed in my circumstances? Everything Brianna and I worked for: gone! Who wants to live with their parents at 45? Who wants their kids living with them when they’re as old as my parents? I feel like a huge loser and I tried so hard to avoid exactly this. Brianna had to quit her part-time job with the rec department that she loved because she could make more money cleaning houses. I hate it that she had to quit a job she loved. Everything is complete garbage and I can’t see any way out of it because I can’t get a job. I keep trying hard and there’s just not any jobs for 45-year-old risk adjusters.”

Bruce slumped back in his chair and crossed his arms over his chest. I felt a little like he was challenging me to disagree.

“Well, Bruce, I can see you’ve got a pretty unpleasant situation going on. How are your kids doing with it?”

“They’re fine. My older son is having a great time with my dad. It’s like my son is a better son to my dad than I was. My dad has a little business doing small-engine repair, and has been fixing a lot of snowblowers this year. My older son thinks it’s the coolest to fetch screwdrivers and whatnot and Dad pays my son $20 an evening. I couldn’t tell a monkey wrench from a crow bar. I was worthless at small engine repair. My teenaged son is better at making a living than me.

“My younger son spends a lot of time with my mom. She’s teaching him to knit! I’m a little worried about a boy who knits, but Brianna tells me it’s fine and I’m just showing my age.”

He laughed, but I couldn’t tell for sure if he thought it was funny or if he was camouflaging his discomfort.

“My parents seem to be having a bit of fun with the boys, and I suppose it’s a good thing for the boys to have such good contact with my parents. Things have gotten a lot better since they got the hearing aids, let me tell you!”

“And how is Brianna doing with all the changes and starting a new business?”

“I hate her doing it, but she’s kind of excited. She likes helping to support our family financially. She’s hired a helper and expanded her business. She got a client when she first started who put her in touch with a lot of her neighbors, and so now she goes to one block and practically goes from house to house so there’s not much driving and that makes it all much more efficient. She’s having a bit of trouble with the accounting, but I think she’ll figure it out.”

“So, it really sounds like you’re suffering the most of anyone in this new situation?”

“That’s as it should be because it’s my fault we are in it at all. I was the one who lost my job, afterall. It’s all my fault, really.”

“And what did you do to lose your job?”

“Well… I… not really… I mean…. Nothing. They moved the department, they offered us a chance to move, but….”

Catching Bruce with the facts in his hands, I interrupt.

“Exactly, Bruce! You didn’t do anything. You worked at your job and did a good job at it - I remember they didn’t offer to transfer everyone - and you opted to stay for the good of your family. There was nothing you could have done to change the outcome. The company chose to close the office without considering you or anyone else. This could not be less about you personally, Bruce!”

“But I did everything to avoid this! I worked my ass off in school. I was in the most prestigious pre-professional societies. I barely partied. I worked hard to get the best internships, and worked harder than anyone in order to get the job offer. I was with the company for over twenty years! It was supposed to be easy sailing after that. I wasn’t supposed to need to look for a new job at midlife! No one wants to hire me at this age and no one can pay me what the insurance company did and it’s not like there are a dozen other companies around. I’ve been chewed up and spit out and tossed aside. And I’m so young and have so much left to give, and I worry about what will happen to my kids if they have to grow up living with my parents.”

“Your son will be knitting sweaters like this by the time he graduates from high school! I bought it used, but people pay $350 for sweaters like this, new.”

“Really? Maybe it’s not all bad.” He gave one little chortle. It wasn’t much of one, but it seemed to be real. I stayed silent to get him to resume speaking.

“So, you think I’m depressed. But it’s really just because my life is so terrible right now. I don’t think it makes sense to take a pill for something that is a life problem.”

“Well, Bruce, just because we know what is making you feel so bad, doesn’t mean you have to put up with it.

“I’ll tell you, sometimes I think anti-depressants are like you’ve described, pills that make people able to tolerate a bad situation, and sometimes a bad situation they’d be better off walking away from. That’s not your circumstance. I don’t mean to downplay the disappointment of having things turn out like this for you, but something that helps you to put up with the disappointing parts of your life while you work to change them would probably be helpful. I get the sense you’re starting to have a hard time making changes to improve things because you’re so upset about how things are.”

“Yes, I suppose you’re right, but I should just be able to snap out of this, to get better without having to use drugs. It’s just another sign of what a loser I am.”

“I don’t really know what you mean by ‘should,’ Bruce. My immune system should be able to take care of an infection, but it can’t, and I give it some help with antibiotics. People should be able to meditate enough to lower their blood pressure, but they don’t, and so I prescribe medications to do it.

“If we start this medication, you won’t necessarily need to stay on it forever, although I recommend at least half a year to be sure you’re stably better. There are other things you can do to help, but it’s hard to get started on them when you’re depressed.

“Exercise is helpful - and I’d encourage you to get regular exercise - but if you’re not already doing it, it’s going to be very hard to start the habit while you are depressed. Last year at your physical we talked about exercise and other healthy changes that would help your depression. Were you able to implement any of them?”

“Not really. Only one. I was able to interest the boys in eating more vegetables. You said to buy the precut kind and put them on the table with the potato chips. And you’re right. It worked! Now, we don’t eat much potato chips at all, so that’s something.”

“Yes, and I noticed your weight has been stable since last year, and your blood pressure and cholesterol are pretty good. That would show that you’re doing a good job of eating healthy food. As you say, that really is something.”

“Yes, and my mom has had an influence on that. At her age, she’s very health-conscious. She likes to cook, and has the time. We’ve been eating healthier meals. I guess it’s not all bad living with my parents, but it’s really not what I wanted to be doing at this point. I feel like I’ve completely failed my family.”

“How, exactly, were you supposed to tell when you were 19 and picking out your major, what industries were going to be laying people off in twenty-five years? You did everything you could to make for a good life. You studied hard. You did well in school. You didn’t drink too much, drive drunk, or get in trouble with the law. You chose your partner well. You lived within your means. You saved for a rainy day. And you still did not get the outcome you aimed for. You did everything you could to make it happen - and it didn’t. I don’t think that’s on you, Bruce. I think that’s just the way things work out sometimes.”

“I guess, but I still feel like I should have done better.”

“I want to give you a little piece of advice, Bruce, and I’m saying this not as your doctor, but as another hurting human being, just sharing what I’ve noticed, okay?”

Bruce nods.

“One of the hardest things for people to accept is that we cannot control everything. In true fact, we cannot control much at all. We can do everything perfectly, but a truck can blow a tire and cross the middle line, and now our life is completely not what we wanted. I see this kind of thing happen all the time.

“Most people have such a hard time with the fact that we don’t control things that are really, really important to us that they would rather feel like they screwed up in some important way than face the very scary fact that what happens in the world is pretty much out of our control.”

I am silent for a minute. I wait to hear how that landed with Bruce.

“So, I think you’re saying that I’d rather feel like I screwed up big time than admit that the layoffs were out of my control?”

“More or less.”

“Hmph. Maybe. I’ll have to give that more thought.”

“Please do. I think it will help.

“Let’s get back to medicine. I think an antidepressant will help you tolerate the situation that you’re in. I do think you’re right that you’re depressed mostly because of your financial and job situation, but like I said before, just because we know why you’re depressed doesn’t mean an antidepressant won’t help you. It’s not going to be like a happy pill and everything will be wonderful. It’s kind of like now, when things are bad, you know how you just keep going down and down and it feels like there’s no basement, it just doesn’t stop? An antidepressant puts a bottom to things.”

“Do you think I’ll have more patience for my kids? And Brianna? And, good heavens! It would be nice to feel better about myself. Even when I say that, I feel like I’m such a fraud. I mean, I deserve to feel bad about myself. I let everyone down.”

“Shall we do another round of what did you do to let everyone down, Bruce?”

Bruce inhales like he’s about to respond, then he sighs.

“No, I see where you’re going with that.”

“Yes, and for real, for real, Bruce, if you do this with yourself, attack that thought that you did something, it will get easier. Because you didn’t fail in any way. All you did was everything that should have worked, but the world pulled the rug out from under you.”

“Okay. Fine. I get it. I guess I’d like a medication. If it makes this confounded feeling I did something wrong get better…”

“I can’t promise, but I think it will help. I think it will help you to see things in what I would describe as a more realistic way.”

“Alright. I’ll take one. What are the side effects?”

“Well, let me think for a second about which one I’d use for you, Bruce.”

I will often ask people what medications other people in their family have had success with, but in Bruce’s case, I happen to know that neither of his parents has ever been on an antidepressant. With no family history to guide us, I consider what other medical conditions Bruce has to match him up with the medication most likely to work well for him.

“Okay, let me go through the questions with you to help me decide which antidepressant will be best for you, Bruce.

“You don’t really have pain?”

“Well, not really, unless I do a lot of work. I was really sore after shoveling that last snowstorm. The kids couldn’t help because they were at a birthday party for their cousin and I didn’t want my parents doing it and - irony alert - my dad had his own snow blower apart on the bench because my younger son had done something to it, but normally I don’t really have pain. Fatigue? Yes. Pain? No.”

“You haven’t taken up smoking?”

“No, there’s one thing I still do right.”

“Do you feel like you sometimes have thoughts that are almost not even yours, that sort of intrude into your mind? Thoughts that won’t go away?”

“No, all the thoughts I have are just the thoughts I’d expect, mostly about what a failure I am.”

“No history or eating disorders, like anorexia or bulimia?”

“Nope.”

“Never had a seizure that I forgot about?”

“Nope.”

“How much alcohol are you drinking these days? That was another thing we talked about at your physical.”

“Only two per night. It’s my only pleasure and I’m not going to stop it no matter how much you or Brianna nag about it.”

“Okay. I don’t mean to nag, but I will say that alcohol is a depressant and even though it feels like it’s helping, it’s making things worse. That is one of the lies alcohol tells the drinker.”

This question turned up useful information for making my selection. Some medications are less safe if the patient continues to drink.

“One last thing. We already did the labs for medical conditions that can look like depression and those were nice and normal. We should probably consider a sleep study for you, looking for obstructive sleep apnea.”

“I can’t afford that!”

“Well, if we decide you need it, the local medical systems also have financial aid and sliding scales, although it’s a lot more forms than ours is. Anyway, let’s think about this. Do you feel refreshed when you wake up in the morning?”

“Usually. It’s so cruel because sometimes I feel great when I wake up and then I suddenly remember what absolute garbage my life is and then I can feel myself almost like switch modes or something and everything gets heavier and I’m not even sure I want to get out of bed then. It’s physical like, it becomes so much more effort even to just move that I don’t know if I practically can muster the energy, but I always do.”

“Wow, Bruce. That’s a good description of depression, and I really want to point out to you how hard you’re working and how hard you’re trying just to do your everyday responsibilities! I know you don’t want to give yourself credit for this, but I want you to know that I see how hard you’re working.”

Bruce tears up a little bit, for just a second. He takes a breath, then looks down. “Thank you,” he says, blinks, and looks back up at me. “Do I need that sleep study or not?”

I look him right in the eye for a brief second and smile, then break eye contact and say, “Well, what about falling asleep when you don’t want to, like if you’re doing something boring like riding in the car or reading a newspaper?”

“I haven’t read a newspaper in a decade! But no, I don’t fall asleep unless I’m in bed.”

“Does Brianna complain about your snoring?”

“No! She wakes up all night, too, poor thing. Any noise wakes her up, so she’s very aware of what I do in my sleep and she never complains about that!”

“I think we can pass on the sleep study for now, Bruce. If these answers change or if the meds don’t help, we can reconsider.”

“I think that makes sense. I really don’t want to have to do any more forms!”

I sort the medication options in my mind and pick the best fit.

“As you’ve heard me say before, Bruce, any medication can cause any side effect, and especially for the first few days you’re on this medicine, you may feel a bit weird for a short period of time. Woozy, or just different. Take a breath and remember you’re on a new med and that feeling will probably pass just as quickly. If it doesn’t, don’t take any more pills until you talk to us.

“The main side effect is diarrhea. If that happens, sometimes it gets better in a few days, and sometimes it doesn’t. If that happens, call us and we’ll switch your med.

“There’s one more side effect I have to tell you about. Pretty much all of the antidepressants can do this, and that is paradoxical worsening of suicidal thoughts or even beginning to think suicidal thoughts where none were present before. I have never seen it, but I have a couple patients who have had this problem in the past. It sounds awful. They describe suddenly finding themselves looking at a knife and wondering if they could kill themselves with it when they had had no thoughts of self-harm prior to that. Then they are surprised by this thought and ask their brain, “Why am I thinking this?” The thoughts went away promptly when they stopped the medication. This side effect is more common in children and young adults than in 40-year-olds, but it seems an important side effect to know about.”

Bruce agrees to talk with Brianna about it. He promises that if he finds himself having suicidal thoughts, he will tell her and call the clinic at once.

“So, Bruce, I think you would also benefit from therapy.”

“I cannot afford it, even with the sliding scale, and anyway, I am not going to do it.”

“That’s fine; you don’t have to. We do have a male therapist, and I really think it would help you reprogram your brain.”

“Nope. It’s bad enough that I’m taking a medication. I am absolutely not doing therapy and I’m not going to sing Kumbaya either.”

“Alright. I’ve not heard any singing coming from the therapist’s hall, but I’ll make a note of that.”

“I think we’ve done so much talking today that we can only do part of your physical today. Let’s finish up with the talking part today and do the physical exam part next month when I see you to follow up on the medication, okay?”

One of the nice things about a patient who does not have insurance is that I don’t have to do their care by the insurance company’s rules. If I want to split a physical over two visits, I can.

Bruce is fine with this. We move on to discussing his health habits, what vaccines I think he should get, and how he can get dental and eye care without insurance.

I think the medication, combined with some changes to his thinking, will reduce his depression significantly. I hope a month from now, he will have a lower score on the depression screen.

Even when things were going well, I don’t think Bruce had a happy disposition. He focused on work and obligations, paying little attention to fun and joy. But with these interventions, I think he could probably return to the level of happiness he had before he was laid off.

There are certainly people who would say that I have medicalized Bruce’s problem. I see the fundamental problem as his life has lost meaning, and he can’t figure out how to find it for himself. I think the medications will likely be able to support him in finding new meaning. The medications will make it easier for Bruce to tolerate the life he has while he works on improving it.

Going a bit farther afield from the topic of medicine and Bruce, I have observed (and my understanding of the research on happiness confirms) that, barring mental illness, each individual really does have a baseline level of happiness. Things happen that can temporarily push someone below their usual happiness level, such as a serious illness, a financial upheaval, or loss of a primary relationship, but they usually find their way back to baseline. The same happens in the other direction, too. Happy external things, like getting the ideal job, will eventually lose their sparkle, and one returns to their previous level of happiness.

My observation is that changing the baseline usually requires changing a fundamental belief about how the world works - or in some cases, about how the world *should* work. For some people, I can help them feel better by uncovering and pointing at this belief. For other people, doing so is not helpful. I do notice - so far, universally - that if I push too hard, do anything more than point, it has the opposite effect and people become more entrenched in their not-helpful views.

The things I have seen that permanently improve happiness are restoration of meaning, resolution of cognitive dissonance, and movement towards acceptance of the uncontrollable nature of external reality.

Of course, other things may also work, and I just don’t have experience with them.

This is my observation only. I myself have had a lot of experiences, and many patients in a wide variety of circumstances have allowed me glimpses of their inner lives over the years, but the range of human experience is far wider than I have personally observed. My observations may or may not extend into circumstances I have never observed.

Even though not a word was said in my entire four years of med school about the importance of one’s personal philosophy and worldview, I think the subject is as important to my ability to treat patients as the ability to remember the starting doses and side-effect profile of the most commonly used six antidepressants.