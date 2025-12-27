When I saw Barbara for her pap smear, I had her schedule a technically unnecessary follow-up appointment because, having seen her cervix, I expected bad news from the lab. Unfortunately, my expectations were fulfilled. Barbara tested positive for cervical cancer and for HPV, the virus that causes nearly all cervical cancers. Barbara and I were going to have a difficult appointment today, and I’ve been worrying about it all week.

I had no idea how Barbara would take this news. I did know that how I presented the news to her would strongly color the rest of her cervical cancer journey. I knew she had a long road ahead of her, and I wanted to do what I could to make it easier and more pleasant.

I heard the door to the exam room shut, then, a few minutes later, I heard my assistant Chloe’s footsteps coming down the hall to my office to alert me.

“Her vitals are good. She’s still sober and she’s feeling well.”

When I have an assistant I get along with as well as I do with Chloe, I like to share patient bad news with them. They’ll know eventually anyway. However, I hadn’t told Chloe about Barbara’s pap smear yet because I knew she’d be alone with Barbara when she roomed her. Chloe, like me, has no poker face, and I didn’t want her accidentally telling Barbara. Now, that risk was over.

“Great. Hey, do me a favor and keep half an eye on our room. I have to give her some big news and it would be best not to be interrupted.”

Chloe looks surprised. She doesn’t hear me say this often. I know she wants to know what the big news is, but we both know this is not the time for that.

There is a science to giving bad news. It’s been researched and turned into a standard protocol. Like everything in medicine, the protocol has a mnemonic that all med students learn: SPIKES: Setting, Perception, Invitation, Knowledge, Emotions, Strategy.

This process of delivering bad news reminds me of hiking on ice. One puts spikes on one’s boots to deal with the treacherous stuff.

Me, putting my spikes on before going out for a walk on the lake.

Setting means to have a piece of uninterrupted time and a relatively comfortable and private place to talk without interruptions. I usually start with a context-setting sentence like “I have some bad news about your pap smear” right up front as part of the setting so people know what’s coming. The protocol says to do that later, but I find that if I don’t provide context for the patient, the conversation will not make sense. There seems to be a good reason for my need to diverge from the protocol here. The protocol was developed for oncologists. By the time a patient has their first visit with an oncologist, they usually know they’re likely to get bad news. Patients don’t have an inkling that something like that may be coming in what appears to them to be a routine follow-up appointment with their primary care physician.

Perception is to ask the patient what they know about their situation. Sometimes patients come into the appointment having false beliefs about their situation. This is particularly crucial if the patient had part of their diagnostic testing done elsewhere, where in some cases the staff lets something slip or the patient can make inferences based on what has happened. In Barbara’s case, no other doctors have been involved yet. So, I’ll just be dealing with her preconceptions of what it means to be diagnosed with cancer. These preconceptions are often from past experiences with friends and family, or from what the media have said.

Invitation is where I ask for permission to actually give the bad news, and also where I check about how much information the patient wants. Some people like to understand every detail of the situation. Some just want an overview. We are taught to ask this explicitly, but it always seems to me to come out naturally. If a patient asks questions about details, I give them the details. If they do not, at some point, I offer to discuss the details and proceed as they tell me.

Knowledge transfer occurs next. It always seems funny to me that the protocol discusses in detail the things one should attend to before giving the bad news, and then gives almost no guidance about how to actually give the bad news. My experience is just give the news in a simple sentence, without technical terms and with as few qualifiers as possible.

Emotion seems self-explanatory. There is not a single, specific activity one does to express emotion or empathy. One does the best one can at each unfolding moment. I think Emotion is included in the mnemonic because without the E the acronym sounds like a slur word. If you need to be reminded to be empathetic in delivering bad news, chances are good you need something a mnemonic can’t help you with.

Strategy is the part where doctors can finally feel comfortable again because now we’re done with Feeling and back into Thinking. I’m only joking a little bit when I say this. This is the part where we’re are past all of the tricky psychological aspects of the bad news and can move on to the more straightforward bit about what should be done about the bad news. Here we lay out options - if there are any to be had - and propose plans for next steps.

My next step is into the exam room.

“Thank you for coming in today, Barbara. You look good and your vitals and labs are good. How are you feeling?”

“I’m doing fine. I’m not drinking, if that’s what you mean! Not at all. Ha ha!

“I’ve been thinking about what kind of job to get. I might want to get one with kids. You know I was a lunch lady up at the school a long time and that was fun, but the grocery store might be easier and more flexible. I haven’t decided. I’m just enjoying my time with Emma now that I’m not drinking.

“But, you know, one thing that’s happening now that I’m not drinking that I don’t really like is that some really sad memories are starting to come back, like when my sister died from lung cancer. She wasn’t even a smoker, and she was so young and missed out on so much. But I’m glad she missed out on my mother’s dementia and her death, but all kinds of memories about all of those times are starting to come back, and I’m feeling all sad about them, all over again. Emma looked it up and said this is normal for people when they stop drinking, but I don’t like it.

“But it’s not going to make me start drinking again!”

What Barbara tells me is common to hear from former alcoholics. There are reasons they drank, and those reasons resurface when they stop drinking.

“Emma did good research, Barbara. I hear this from my patients all the time. It’s like when you were drinking, you couldn’t really process your sadness. You just drank it away. And now, well, now, you have to do the sadness that you would have done if you’d been sober back then.”

“Yeah, I see what you mean.”

“Would you like to see a therapist, maybe? We have some right on staff here. Also, AA or another group might be really helpful.”

“Nah. I’m good. I’ll let you know if I need it, though.”

“Okay. I know you will. That’s fine.”

Now for the tough part - the part I put my spikes on for.

“I want to change the subject if that’s okay.”

“Uh-oh! Did my liver labs come back bad? Is my liver okay?”

“Yes, your liver seems to be doing great. Your labs are all either normal or moving more and more towards normal, and it looks like you’ve got a little less fluid in your belly. I’m hopeful that your liver will just keep getting better.”

I see Barbara relax as I take this breath. She’s worried about her liver. She has no idea that a different body part is about to upend her life.

“We have a new problem, Barbara. I am very worried about your pap-smear results.”

I pause here for a second to let that news sink in.

“Oh, no! What does that mean? Like cancer or something?”

I see no reason to launch into the whole explanation of all the precursor lesions and the other stuff pap results say. The SPIKES protocol says to give the news as simply as possible.

“I am sorry to say that your pap smear shows cervical cancer.”

I pause for Barbara’s reaction.

“I can’t do chemotherapy!” Barbara blurts out. “My poor liver is just recovering. I know chemo is hard on your liver because of what happened to my sister!”

“Okay. We’re kind of jumping ahead here. We don’t know yet if the cancer doctor will even recommend chemotherapy. We don’t know how much cancer is in there or if it has spread or not.”

I give her a chance to absorb this.

“What do you mean?”

“If you imagine the cervix like this” - I make a fist with a hole in the middle - “and the brush goes here,” I grab a pap brush from the drawer and show how it is used on a cervix. “You can see that all the pap tells us is that there is some cancer on the surface. It can’t tell us what is below. Hopefully, your cancer is just on the surface.”

“My understanding - and I’m not an expert in this by any means - is that you might be able to have a procedure - maybe a hysterectomy or maybe even a smaller intervention - and that might be all you need. If the cancer is deeper, or, I hope not, has spread beyond the cervix, you might need chemo or radiation. I don’t really know. This is what specialists are for. I am going to send you to a gynecologist who will help sort all of this out. My guess is that she’ll also do a bunch of CT scans or maybe other imaging to figure this out.”

I pause for Barbara’s reaction. We’re both quiet for a breath.

Then Barbara says, with an air of resignation, “Well, that’s what happens when you avoid doctors.”

“Maybe. We can’t say that for sure. You’re here now, and we have something to deal with. All we can do is go forward.”

“That’s true. Thank heavens I quit drinking and got myself here to find this out before it got worse.”

Barbara paused, then continued.

“I don’t have any weird feelings down there or anything.”

“A lot of women don’t. Some do. Some have some bleeding or a change in how it feels with sex.”

“Well, I haven’t had sex since the 90’s! After I got pregnant with Emma, her dad, well, her dad broke my heart, permanently. I never could trust another man after that. I’m afraid I’ve rubbed off on my Emma and she doesn’t trust men either. Maybe because her dad wasn’t around and my dad had died and I didn’t have a brother, so she really just spent time around me and other women.

“When she was little, it was hard, just me and her. And sometimes my mom helped, and my sister too, before she got sick. They lived in California, though, so it was hard for them to get here. I remember the one time they came for Christmas, my mom thought her lungs were going to fail when it was 20 degrees out!” she laughed.

“I kind of kept my drinking hidden for a few years. I started when Emma was around six months old because it helped me get to sleep. But then a few years later when I started drinking in the morning to clear my hangover, I knew something was wrong. Of course I knew something was wrong with my drinking because I kept it hidden from everyone. If I wasn’t embarrassed about it, why would I have kept it hidden?”

Barbara was crying now.

“I wish, how I wish, I had stopped then, but I didn’t. I kept drinking. I could have been a better mom, of course, but I showed up for Emma’s stuff and made sure she had clothes and food. I did pretty well by Emma. But my work suffered. I lost my job at the legal firm. The lawyer I worked with is a judge now. He was really going places and couldn’t have an assistant who made mistakes like I started doing.

“After I lost my job, I kind of pulled myself together and I did better for a few years. I cut back and got a job at the school as a lunch lady. That worked better with Emma’s school schedule anyway, but it was a big cut in pay. Then I started the after-school activities club for the kids and they all liked me because I was funny. I am usually funny when I’m a bit drunk.

“Then my sister got sick, and we went out there for a year to help out. It was seventh grade for Emma and she was angry to go, but then glad when she came back to have missed a year of middle-school friend-group drama.

“It’s kind of amazing that my sister never noticed I was drinking then, but she got sick and suffered and died so quickly that she barely had time to do anything else. I still miss her. A lot of my bad memories are around her doing chemo and being in the hospital with all the tubes. I’m afraid of that.”

“I can see why you would be, Barbara. I can’t foretell the future, of course, but I can tell you that was a long time ago and lung cancer is different from cervical cancer. And, remember,” I prodded her knee very gently here, “We don’t even know how bad it is. I want to encourage you not to worry about chemo complications until we know if the cancer doctor is even going to recommend chemotherapy, okay?”

I have been leaning forward, but not looking at her while I say this. I glance up to her face now. She nods, and I feel I can continue.

“If you tell Emma and me and your other docs what you want, we will do everything we can to help you get it and to keep you from that kind of thing.”

“Thank you. I’ve only seen you a few times, but I feel like I can trust you.”

“I’m glad to hear that. I will do everything I can to honor that trust. We’ve not known each other long, but we’ve been through a lot together.”

“That’s true. Why was I telling you my life story? I don’t know how I got on to all that old history.”

While Barbara doesn’t know why she’s telling me her life story, I do. In my experience, when a patient gets a big diagnosis, it’s common for them to begin a life review. Barbara is thinking that her cervical cancer may kill her or she is at least worried that it will. Being reminded of her mortality has caused an immediate surge of life review. The next step for her is to figure out how this new story of cervical cancer integrates with the rest of her life story. And for Barbara, the puzzle pieces next to it are obvious. What remains to be seen is how she’ll assemble the new narrative.

“So, you’re going to send me to a gynecologist and she’ll figure out how bad it is?”

“Well, I wouldn’t quite say it that way…”

“It’s okay, Doctor Mary. I knew when I didn’t take care of myself that something like this might happen. And funny thing is, when I was drinking, I don’t think I would have minded this, but now, soon as I’m starting to get a life I really like, I get cancer! I feel like God has it out for me.”

“I can see why you feel that way.

“Oh, Barbara, I wish we’d figured this out at an earlier stage, but I’m glad your body - and your psyche - had a chance to recover from the drinking before we did find it.”

Barbara nods. “Ain’t that the truth!

“So, what else do we have to do here today? Or did you just bring me in to tell me my results? Say! That was sneaky! You knew, didn’t you, that something was wrong when you did my pap?”

“You’re on to me! I did. I didn’t know for sure what, but I knew it was something. It didn’t look right. That’s why I had you come back so quick. And that’s all we have to do today - it’s more than enough. I’ll put the referral in, and Dr. Williams’ office will be giving you a call.”

We say our usual goodbyes and Barbara leaves, with her mind spinning. Chloe catches me in the hallway to tell me she’s already roomed my next patient. I know she’s dying to hear what Barbara’s big news was, but that’s going to have to wait.

*All patients in this essay are patient amalgams and any resembalnce to a real person is accidental.

** Nothing in this essay is, or should be construed as, medical advice. But do see your doctor regularly so things don’t sneak up on you!