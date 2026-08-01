“Doctor Mary, my skin is all better, and I almost canceled today’s appointment because you’re too busy to have people coming in just to say they’re better,” Aaron laughed here, “but I kept it because there’s another problem I wanted to talk about.

“You probably don’t know, but I have a dream to climb Mount Washington. I’ve lived in New Hampshire my whole life, and I was always too busy with the cows when I was a young fellow to do it. We sold them all when my wife started getting sick, but then I didn’t have anything on my mind besides taking care of her. Now, I have all the time in the world and a friend who knows about hiking, but I’m beginning to feel like I’m never going to get to the top.

“I don’t know why, but I seem to be getting really clumsy all of a sudden, and I keep tripping and almost falling, and I’m afraid I’m going to injure myself if I trip on a trail. I wanted you to see if maybe I had a vitamin deficiency or something that was making me so clumsy like.”

I had seen Aaron a month ago for an annual blood pressure follow-up. At the very end of his visit, he pointed out his seborrheic dermatitis. This was officially a follow-up on that, to see how the treatment was working.

The last time I saw him, I had noticed that he had used his arms to get out of the chair and I wondered how much his strength had declined. I had planned to look for an opening to talk about his losing strength. Now he has given me one.

I also recalled that I had made a joke about Aaron not coming to his next appointment and thought I may have mildly hurt his feelings. I made a mental note that he may have hurt feelings operating in the background.

“What happened the last time you fell? What were you doing?”

Patients are often unable to provide helpful generalizations about what they are doing when they have symptoms. It’s usually more productive to ask them about a specific incident. The most recent or the first is usually most memorable.

“I was doing an easy hike with my friend. Mount Willard. You know it, I think. It’s short and steep, but it’s otherwise easy - not rugged at all.”

Doug and me at Mt. Willard in November, 2020.

A flash of affection for Aaron zipped through me. We hadn’t talked about hiking since before his wife died, yet he remembered that I love to hike. He is that kind of considerate.

“No scrambling, just a steady climb to a great view. It’s a lot of reward for a little bit of work. I don’t really know what was happening. I was walking and the next thing I knew it was like I couldn’t keep up with my body! I laughed it off and picked myself up - nothing hurt but my ego! - and walked on. I didn’t want my friend to worry about me.

“Oh, all right. I’ll tell you. It was a lady friend, and I didn’t want her to think less of me. She didn’t know about the other times I’ve almost fallen recently, so she didn’t make a big deal out of it - thank heavens! The other times were all kind of the same. I’m walking - and then I’m saving myself from falling.

“What do you think it is? I mean, it might be that I’m getting old, but it seems like it came on kind of quick. Old age should just come on one day at a time.”

Aaron smiles at his joke and his radiant smile transforms his face. It is as though all the light came on inside him at once. Suddenly, I have a sinking feeling. I’ve seen that kind of smile that lights up the room and seems to come from nowhere. It’s a symptom - a symptom that goes along with Aaron’s uncharacteristic clumsiness. I’ve seen it with patients with Parkinson disease.

I start thinking about other signs of Parkinson. Aaron is negative for having a tremor, but positive for the falling and the expressionless face. And his new seborrheic dermatitis? That also goes along with Parkinson.

I gaze at his eyes, looking to see if he has a decreased rate of blinking - another sign of Parkinson. I use myself as a control. I wait for him to blink and blink with him, then I watch to see when he blinks relative to when I do. I’m doing this while we are talking. Aaron is completely unaware that I am collecting data and running experiments as we have a conversation.

“Well, I have some ideas, Aaron, but I don’t want to jump to conclusions or anything. Let me examine you a little bit, watch you walk, you know, poke and prod and then I’ll tell you what I think. Okay?”

“Sounds good. You want me to walk?” Aaron good-naturedly stands and starts walking. I couldn’t stand it and blinked before Aaron did, and I noticed that he had not yet blinked when I lost eye contact with him when he stood up. A sign.

I point to the corner. “Go stand in the corner, young man,” I laugh. I watch him walk to the corner. His gait is normal, balanced, relaxed. I don’t see anything out of the ordinary. This is reassuring.

“Okay. Turn around, please, and walk to the other corner.” I gesture vaguely to the opposite corner.

I watch him turn. Normally, a person, when asked to turn around, will do it smoothly. They’ll externally rotate one leg, transfer weight to it, catch the other foot up, and repeat. In a constrained setting like an exam room, they’ll split that maneuver into two or maybe three segments to do it in a smaller space. This is exaggerated in a person with Parkinson. They will make many small shuffling moves to turn around, often as many as five or six. Aaron makes five.

I watch him walk again. A person with Parkinson often has a characteristic walking stance, leaning forward and almost holding themself back by pushing their toes into the ground. (Try it. Stand up and lean your whole body forward. As you lean further forward, your toes push down into the floor. If you lean further forward, you will start to fall and take a step with one of your legs.) It is called an “anticipatory gait,” and people sometimes will start walking faster as they walk farther because they keep leaning forward and walking faster and faster to keep themselves from falling. A person with Parkinson will often fall because their body cannot keep up with the pace required by their stance. This same anticipatory stance causes them to shuffle their feet - there’s not time to pick their feet up and take a full stride before they start falling forward.

I don’t see that stance in Aaron - well, maybe just very subtly.

“Okay. One more time, please.”

I watch him turn. Again, five tiny shuffles of his feet.

On his way back across the room, I watch his arms. The exam room is small, and he doesn’t get to build up a good speed, but I can get some idea. His right arm swings normally but his left does not. Another sign.

None of this definitively points to Parkinson, but collectively they make me concerned. Parkinson is a movement disorder, and Aaron is exhibiting several abnormal movements.

In most cases, the initiating event for Parkinson is not understood, but for some reason the patient begins losing cells in an area of the brain called the “substantia nigra” (dark substance) - the area that produces dopamine. With less dopamine available, the patient often becomes apathetic and depressed - ut-oh, that’s another sign for Aaron, but he’s also just lost his wife of many decades.

The lack of dopamine can cause a resting tremor. The tremor is called “pill-rolling” because in its most common form, it looks like the person is rolling a pill between their finger and thumb. The tremor usually starts on one side and eventually progresses to both sides. This tremor is usually the first symptom a patient notices about Parkinson.

The falling Aaron describes is not a common symptom, but not many people at the onset of Parkinson are out hiking on steep rocky trails.

I don’t know if Aaron has Parkinson or something that looks like Parkinson or if there is something else altogether going on. There are a number of other conditions that can look like Parkinson. Most of these involve the same region of the brain, but have a different mechanism, sometimes different presenting symptoms, a different progression, and a different response to medications.

The easiest of these to understand is a stroke. If the substantia nigra has lost part of its blood supply and died, a person can get symptoms that look like Parkinson disease, but they will not respond to the medications. A stroke in the area downstream from the substantia nigra can also mimic Parkinson disease. Often, we will already know that the patient has had a stroke in this area. If I have any question, a head CT will reveal more information. Aaron has not had a stroke that we know about, but I make a mental note that we might want to get a head CT to be sure.

The “correct” way to find out if Aaron has Parkinson is to have him see a neurologist. In my area, it takes over a year to get an appointment. If he has something treatable, that’s a long time to delay treatment. The usual medication for Parkinson is safe for most people. If I suspect a patient has Parkinson, I will often just start them on the medication and see what happens. One downside to this is that when the patient finally gets to see a neurologist, they won’t have symptoms and the neurologist will conclude that they don’t have Parkinson and that they should stop the medication. When they do so, the symptoms come back, and getting a follow-up appointment with the neurologist takes a couple months.

Diagnosis and, certainly, treatment of Parkinson disease is not supposed to fall onto primary care doctors. What I do here is something I developed through trial and error, as a workaround to the system failure. I have a harm reduction approach whereby I consider if it is more harmful to my patients to have the disease and not get treatment or to get treatment for a disease they don’t have. In the case of Parkinson disease, where the symptoms can make life difficult, and the treatment is largely benign, I err on the side of treating. So far, I have not been wrong, but I do my best to make it clear that I’m just doing what I think is best under the circumstances.

But before I tell Aaron that I am worried he may have Parkinson disease or something similar, I need to talk with him some more. Maybe he already suspects he might have Parkinson disease. This would make the conversation easier.

“So, Aaron, do you have any ideas about what might be going on?”

“I’m not a doctor.”

In my experience, that’s an intentionally evasive answer. The patient does have an idea. They just don’t want to come out and say it - a reluctance that could have any of many causes.

“True, Aaron, but I bet you know how to use the internet. Did anything seem like a good match to you?”

Aaron avoids my gaze. “Well, yes, but I wanted to hear what you said.” He sighed and paused. “I’m afraid I have multiple sclerosis. My wife, you know, she had it and, and, and, I just started seeing a lady friend. She’s the first one since Francie died two years ago, and I know she wouldn’t want me to be alone forever, I mean she even said that she wanted me to find someone else, but I feel so guilty that I’m afraid, I’m afraid I’ve given myself MS!”

Wow! That was not what I was expecting. I was pretty confident he did not have MS. His exam was not consistent with MS, and men rarely develop MS at 75.

But this issue about MS was not the most important thing in what he said for me to address. Could I help Aaron free himself from a little of his guilt? He had said his wife had okayed a new love for him.

Besides, I was concerned he had a different serious condition - and now I had an additional concern about it. As Aaron had talked about the MS, a wave of strong emotion had come over him, and his right hand trembled. Aaron noticed me looking at it.

“Oh, this!” he said, “I’m such a wreck that my hand does this whenever I talk about her. It’s funny, though; being with her makes me feel all relaxed and my hand never does this when I’m with her.” Aaron smiles, “She’s such a good woman. She’s my son’s neighbor. He even introduced us. You’d like her. My son, he said that if I had a lady friend, I might be happier again. Maybe I’d stop moping around getting underfoot all the time. It did happen that way, but I have such guilt, too.”

My mind is racing trying to put all the priorities in order: address his guilt, reassure him he doesn’t have MS, and sort out what he does have. The third priority would involve examining him a little bit more and maybe asking some questions, deciding how sure I am about his diagnosis and what I want to communicate to him about it, actually telling him what I think is going on, and making a plan with him.

As for addressing his guilt, that is not, strictly speaking, a doctor task. Long ago, in a previous job, I was criticized for talking with patients about issues that a social worker could have handled. That criticism still stings a little bit. I wonder if this stoic, old-school farmer would even be willing to talk about these things with some young female social worker he had just met. I have to prevent myself from laughing out loud as I consider the question. If his guilt was going to get addressed in our clinic, I’m the one who would need to do it. But his guilt didn’t seem to the the number-one priority, and there were people other than me who could address it. At the end of the appointment, I’d suggest Aaron talk with his son about his guilt feelings. My top priority needs to be to reassure him he doesn’t have MS, and that instead he probably has Parkinson Disease, but I can’t be in a room with suffering and not at least point at it.

“But your wife said that she didn’t want you to be alone. She knew you best and didn’t think that would be good for you.” I paused briefly, long enough for it to sink in, but not long enough for him to respond because I wanted him to respond to this next question: “What if it was reversed? What if you had gone first? Would you want your wife to be alone for the rest of her life, or if she could find someone who helped her be less lonely would you want her to spend time with them?”

“Well, of course, I would want her to have a friend, but it feels different for me.”

“I can see that, Aaron, but it sounds like even your son recognizes what makes you happier. There’s not really any point in avoiding the happiness you can have – and give! You’re making your lady friend’s life nicer, and it sounds like your son’s too!”

I laughed and Aaron smiled there. Again, the smile lit up his face so brightly. I have always loved the smiles of people with Parkinson, probably because they feel so completely authentic, but I hated what it meant in this case. I realized that I was stalling. I didn’t want to tell Aaron the bad news. My mind was already leaping forward to envisioning Aaron with full-blown symptoms. I had to shake that vision off - like a dog shakes off water after a swim. I took a deep breath.

“I don’t think you have MS, Aaron.

“There are a lot of reasons I don’t think you have MS. It’s really rare for a 75-year-old man to get MS, for one thing, and your symptoms aren’t at all like MS for another, but the main reason is that I think you have something else.”

>>COME BACK NEXT WEEK TO HEAR MORE ABOUT PARKINSON DISEASE AND AARON’S VISIT WITH ME<<