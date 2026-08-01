Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Victoria's avatar
Victoria
3d

Thanks for spelling out the small signs and symptoms of Parkinson's, Mary. Another heartfelt story with informative points I can store away. xo

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
William Haley, PhD's avatar
William Haley, PhD
3d

I'm a clinical psychologist, I have been well trained and practiced to notice things like people's facial expressions, the words they use, etc. But I find it so impressive when a physician like you can observe a patient's gait and gain important clues about their condition, that amazes me. I had also never heard about the happy face thing in PD! I learn so much from you.

It is also wonderful that you do not put up fences around things you will do with patients because it is "not your job". Good for you for talking about this patient's feelings about being with a woman after the death of his wife. He would likely never seek out a psychologist or other mental health provider to discuss these matters with. He also likely regards your opinion as a trusted and wise physician more highly than he would the opinion of a mental health professional.

Thanks for your wonderful posts.

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3 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
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