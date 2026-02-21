Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
5d

As usual, Mary, you pack a lot of information in this essay. Not only do you explain the altering hemodynamics of the aging body, you took on Medicaid and Medicare and their differences. Well done.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
I Hate this Timeline's avatar
I Hate this Timeline
6d

I recall when a cousin who was a nurse told me about the kidney vs heart thing regarding her mother. Her mother was my favorite aunt. I appreciate your explaining in more depth.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary Braun Bates · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture