“Well, Doctor Mary, I’m a little bit better than the last time I was here, but I’m not back to normal yet. I woulda thought all these pills of yours would do more by now. I’m going up and down the stairs okay with the laundry, but I am still glad for help with the dogs, and I still am not back up to walking around the block.”

Two weeks ago, we adjusted the medications for Lilly’s heart failure because she was not breathing quite as well as she had been. Today she is back to report on how it’s gone. It sounds like things have not gone that well from what she says, but I have known Lilly a while now and know that sometimes she has a rather negative way of evaluating things.

“Lilly, when was the last time you were able to walk around the block with the dogs?”

“It was last fall, maybe four or five months ago.”

“Lilly, I’m a good doctor, but I’m not a miracle worker. I can’t turn back time, not even four months, not even for you.”

“I keep hoping, Doctor Mary. I keep hoping.”

We have a talk like this every time I make medication adjustments. Lilly acts like she expects me to restore her to a state of functioning that has been gone for months. Should I be flattered that she thinks I can do so much, or annoyed that she has such unreasonable expectations that I’ll never make her happy? I see no reason to commit to either interpretation. Instead, I think she’s funny, and I take pleasure in the latest permutation of the same old joke. This seems to be the best solution to such dilemmas.

We sit together quietly for a few moments in friendly silence.

“So, really, I’m just getting worse?”

“Well, what do you think, Lilly?”

“Well, I can tell that I can’t do stuff I did four months ago. I mean, maybe when the roads aren’t icy anymore, I can walk around the block like I used…” her voice peters out. “No, I know I’m not as strong as I used to be. My breath isn’t as good, but that’s not all of it, is it? But I can still take care of myself, and do my washing and keep my little house clean, and take care of my dogs with just a little bit of help from Logan and Sean.” Again, she paused for a moment. “And I’m not going into no nursing home, no matter what!”

“Well, Lilly, that is something we can disagree on. I think you might need more help than Sean and Logan can give you at some point.”

“And don‘t forget Joann! She’s practically like a sister to me after we’ve been living across the street from each other since we were both newlyweds.”

“I won’t forget Joann.”

Lilly knows that I take care of Joann, too. What she doesn’t know - and what I cannot tell her - is that I have my reservations about how much help Joann can provide. She is not completely healthy, and she has responsibilities for helping to care for her grandchildren.

Joann has spoken with me about the help she is providing to Lilly. She’s upset that of Lilly’s three children, only Sean provides any help. This, however, is Joann’s issue to discuss with Lilly, not mine. I just happen to know about it.

Since Lilly has brought up the topic of nursing homes, I will take advantage of it, because it is a topic that needs to be addressed soon, as it’s looming in her future.

“But I do want to talk a little bit about nursing homes and such, Lilly. Okay?”

Lilly rolls her eyes, which I will take as assent.

“Let me just give you a whole bunch of info. Most people don’t really know most of this stuff, and it may be helpful, okay?”

Lilly just stares at me.

“In the US, most people over 65 have Medicare, like you do. Medicare does not pay for any kind of long-term care, and that includes nursing homes and assisted living. Medicare will pay for short-term care, however, and that can be a bit confusing. For example, if you get out of the hospital and you need to go somewhere for a couple weeks to get stronger before you can go back home, Medicare will pay for that, and a lot of those rehab facilities are also nursing homes.

The government program that pays for long-term care is Medicaid, and Medicaid operates a lot differently from Medicare. Medicare is a federal program. The rules for qualifying for it are pretty straightforward - mostly, you just have to be old enough. And the rules are the same everywhere because they’re made in Washington, DC.

Medicaid is run by the states. Each state has its own eligibility requirements and its own application process. Each state gives different benefits under different circumstances. The federal government contributes some money to Medicaid, and in order to get it, states have to meet some federal requirements, but it’s all super complicated and I don’t need to know this stuff.

“In New Hampshire, the basic idea is that most adults qualify for Medicaid if their income is a little lower than the poverty line. The requirements for kids is much more lenient, and there are other categories that are also more lenient, like folks with disabilities and for pregnant women.

“And for long-term care, New Hampshire Medicaid won’t pay for it if you have any assets you can use to pay for care - like your house. It doesn’t sound all that appealing, of course, but it is nice to know that if you had a big stroke and could not get out of bed without help, you are not going to be out on the street. You are going to be cared for.”

“Ugh. If that happened to me, I would just die.”

“You know, a lot of people say that to me, Lilly, but it’s pretty hard to just will yourself to die. And, I can tell you, because I’ve been a doctor in one of the nursing homes around here, that if you are in a good nursing home, most of the residents are happy. For real. There are activities and lots of people in and out and they try to pair people up who enjoy each other’s company as roommates. But of course it’s not your home that I know you love. I understand. But that’s not what I want to tell you about today.

“Let’s get back on track, there are levels of care between a nursing home and being independent. These are all the various levels of assisted living. I’ve had some patients who live in assisted livings that are more like old-fashioned boarding houses where they feed you three meals a day and clean the bathroom and otherwise, you’re on your own. Some assisted livings are much more involved and supervise medications and provide activities. People can take their pets to many of them, I assume, for an extra fee. I’ve even heard of people living in assisted livings, but going out to work!

“Most assisted livings don’t have a nurse on site much of the time and almost never have one over night. Things are probably different in other parts of the country, should you want to move to be near your daughter in California, as each state has its own regulations, and New Hampshire regulates things less than most states do.

“In New Hampshire, most people pay for assisted living out of pocket. Some people have long-term care insurance, and for a few people, it’s covered by Medicaid, under some complicated rules. This is the kind of thing a social worker could explain if you ever needed or wanted to know.

“What Medicaid will do, that is very cool, is Medicaid will pay for some in-home services if that’s cheaper than a nursing home. Like if someone could do most of their own care, but needed help with cleaning and laundry, say, Medicaid would pay for someone to come in and do these things for them. Sometimes - and I really don’t know how this works - Medicaid will even pay for a family member or friend to provide services.

“Unless one of your kids is committed to taking care of you, I’d suggest you should go visit our social worker now to talk about applying for Medicaid. Applying for Medicaid is a huge pain and it takes months to get the paperwork together. If you have to apply when you are ill, everything is going to be much harder. A word to the wise, Lilly.”

“Humph. I ain’t that kind of wise, Doctor Mary, but it might be good if Joann could get paid to help me when she was going to help me anyway. I might want to talk to that social worker of yours, but not today. Today, I’m making cookies for Logan. He’s such a big help to me and he loves my baking. Joann never liked to bake for some reason, so I do the baking for both of us.”

Lilly’s change of subject signals to me that she’s done hearing about Medicaid and the prospect that she may not be able to live in her home for the rest of her life.

“Okay. Next, we need to talk about your labs. Can we do that please?”

“Sure. I can tell they’re fine because I’m breathing better!”

“Well, that’s good, but we have an issue with your kidneys, Lilly. Kidneys can fail very quietly without giving any symptoms until they are in pretty bad shape.”

Lilly looks panicked.

“Now, yours are not failing, but they’re not exactly happy. What happens is when you are young and healthy, your heart has a huge range of conditions it’s happy in and your kidneys have a huge range and those ranges overlap a huge amount, so you can be volume-depleted or volume-overloaded, and your body can cope with either.

“As you get older, your kidneys get more persnickety, and because of your heart failure, your heart is much fussier, too, and the overlap between what your heart wants and what your kidneys want gets smaller and smaller and there is less and less room for, say, two bowls of salty soup.”

“Oh, I see where this is going and I don’t like it!”

“Yes, your heart and kidneys have gotten to the point where we cannot make both of them happy. They just don’t agree on how much water should be in your body. Your heart is getting weak enough that it can’t pump around all the fluid that your kidneys would like it to. At this point, because your heart is struggling more than your kidneys are, we are going to make your kidneys sacrifice a little bit for your heart. They’re not going to be 100% happy, sorry, kidneys, it’s just tough to be a bean right now.”

“So we really are kind of slapping them around?”

“Not exactly, but sort of. We’re telling them that we’re sorry for their less-than-ideal happiness, but it’s as good as it’s going to get for them right now. They have to sacrifice for the sake of the rest of your body. Breathing is more important at this point. At some point, we may ask you to breathe less well for the good of your kidneys. All of your organs work together like a team.”

“You know, when I worked, whenever the principal said we needed more teamwork, I knew that me or my employees were gonna get screwed, but you really do kind of mean it. If my heart is not pumping, it doesn’t matter how happy my kidneys are because I’ll be dead.”

Now that Lilly’s old employee, Barbara, is my patient, I’m dying with curiosity to hear more about their working relationship. Getting two sides of the same story is one of my favorite side benefits as a small-town primary care doctor. But, of course, I can’t be nosey about it. I take a deep breath and remind myself that the focus of this appointment is Lilly’s health, and not my curiosity about people. Luckily, Lilly takes my lack of response as encouragement to keep on talking.

“The principal was always saying I should be a better team player, but that really just meant that she thought I should make up for other people’s faults better. Like, I had a couple employees who were always late. One, ha! Was always hungover. I mean, I felt for her. We were both single moms and it’s so hard to do everything. I was always covering for her and no one even noticed. Everybody liked her and thought she was so nice and fun and wanted to be her friend, and everyone thought I was a pain in the keister. Meanwhile, I was the one holding the whole thing together.

“Oh, well, that was a long time ago.

“The only time the principal noticed what I did was when she wanted to take something away. ‘You’re managing so well compared to the other departments, and the town’s Budget Committee is putting so much pressure on the school. I think you can do with one less employee next year.’ And when I objected, it was always, ‘Be a better team player, Lilly!’

“The principal wasn’t really interested in the non-education part of her job, like maintenance or the cafeteria. Her eyes glazed over when I talked about all the rules about what we could and couldn’t serve and what we had to serve in the cafeteria. You were talking about Medicare rules. That ain’t nothin’ compared to school lunch rules!

“The after-school program was so lucky. They just had to make the kids and parents happy. They didn’t answer to anyone. No one interfered with how Barbara was running her program as long as the kids got some of their homework done and didn’t get into fistfights. She didn’t get anything like the flak I did. Of course, as supervisor, I got paid a bit more, but I always wished I could have had a cushier job like that. Instead, I had to be the person everyone relied on to get things done, and that made me unpopular. I always got stuck with the scut work. I’d rather have been the homecoming queen like Barbara was.

“But that has nothing to do with you. I want to leave my medications where they are. I’m feeling pretty good right now and I’m getting stuff done. I think we’re done. I’m ready to go now. This has been a depressing trip down memory lane for me.”

“I’m sorry, Lilly. Yes, we’re all done here. Did Sean bring you today? Do you at least have something fun to do now?”

“No. He only brought me last time because I had to go into town for an eye appointment later that day. I don’t like driving when it’s busy anymore. I didn’t use to mind it, but now I do.”

I hadn’t said anything to Lilly about this and still planned not to, but I had noticed she was becoming less comfortable in unpredictable environments. I have often noticed that as people start feeling frailer that they become more cautious.

“Okay, you have your next appointment already set up from last time. I’ll see you then, but keep a close eye on how you’re feeling and call us if things change, okay?”

“Will do, Doctor Mary.”

I feared Lilly was entering the phase of congestive heart failure where her condition could worsen rapidly and without warning. I hoped any changes that happened would happen during the week and close enough to business hours that she could keep out of the emergency department.

“Alright, Lilly, see you in three months.” I winked at her. “I’m part of your team, too, now. Go, team Lilly!”

I suspect that Hannah at the front desk had noticed that Lilly had come in for her appointment alone. Hannah had engineered Barbara’s next appointment to coincide with Lilly’s appointment because she was a budding matchmaker between Lilly’s son, Sean, and Barbara’s daughter, Emma. I’ll need to break the news to Hannah that Sean had made just a one-time appearance.

*Lilly, JoAnn, and every other character mentioned in this continues to be an amalgam of various real patients, and any resemblance to an actual patient is accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is, or should be construed as, medical advice. If you want that, please give your doctor a call.

***This week’s essay had a little fact checking from fellow Substacker, Farmer Sam. If you’re interested in farming, agriculture, gardening, or authentic rural living, check out her ‘stack.