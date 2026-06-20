“How’s your French, Doctor Mary?”

“Nonexistant. Why?”

“Too bad. It would help with your next patient, Jaques*. He’s 75, from Quebec, here for the winter. Sweet story. He and his wife have been together since they were thirteen. They spend summers near their hometown of Saguenay, on a lake near the fjord. It’s really pretty there. Have you been there?”

I shake my head no.

“You should go. In your spare time. The rest of the time they are here because their children and grandchildren are here. He started telling me all about it when I spoke French to him.”

“I didn’t know you spoke French, Chloe. You have hidden depths.”

“I do, Doctor Mary, that I do. My grandparents are from Quebec. They spoke French at home. My mom didn’t speak French to me, but I spent a lot of time with my grandparents when I was little so I picked it up from them. I can still speak little-kid French. My vocabulary isn’t very good, but I can do the basics okay. I understand most everything, but it’s hard to say stuff.”

“So, is Jacques here so that you can show off your French skills?”

Chloe starts giggling. “He’s here because he needs a local doctor, but he also is here for angine de poitrine.”

I was puzzled. “Those guys with the weird costumes who play microtonal music?”

Chloe continues giggling. “I guess you’ll find out. Call me if you need help. I will be adding a hidden depths section to my resume.”

I go to the exam room and introduce myself to Jaques and his wife.

“Je ne parlais pas de Francais,” I say in what must be the most Yankee accent imaginable.

“Ça me semble être du français,” Jacques says pleasantly.

“Ha ha,” I answer, “That’s all the French I have.”

I wondered what he had said**. Jaques switches to English. His command of English is pretty good, and he has a beautiful Quebecois accent.

“Oh! I think you are going to be like your wonderful assistant. She speaks very good French. My wife will bring her maple donuts next time I come in. Do you like maple donuts?”

He doesn’t wait for me to answer. “I will bring some for you, too. They are so delicious, these ones. “ And my wife?” He smiles proudly at her. “She is the best cook in New Hampshire.” Just look at me.” He pats his stomach with a satisfied look on his face.

I smile, “That’s very kind, but you don’t have to do that.”

Secretly, I am hoping they do. I love maple and donuts - and together, I bet I love them twice as much.

“What can I do for you today?”

“I need a doctor. I always see my doctor in Quebec when I am there in the summer. French, it is still so much easier for me than English, and I don’t have to pay. That is nice, eh? But I have a problem now.”

I glance at the computer. He has a commercial company listed as his insurance. Canadian health insurance does not pay for much in the US. At our clinic, we’d see him regardless of whether he had insurance or not, of course, but without insurance, everything more complicated than ear wax removal becomes very expensive, very quickly. It’s a relief for me that I won’t be worrying about running him up a huge bill.

“I am fine, but my wife and my daughter, they worry. They said I had to come in.”

Jaques has his arms crossed over his chest now and is leaning back in his chair. He was definitely happier talking about donuts than himself.

“Why do they say that?”

He breathes in and out as though this has been a long-standing resentment.

“Last Tuesday, when I watch TV, I had a feeling right here.” He places his fist in the middle of his chest.

I learned in residency that if the patient uses a fist-like gesture to describe their chest pain, it increases the chances that what the patient is describing is a heart attack. I’ve seen patients do this several times, and I think there are even some articles in very old medical journals about this.

His wife speaks for the first time, “Tell her the truth, Jacques!” and then a torrent of French words. I was able to pick out the mysterious word angine several times and poitrine as well. As Chloe had already clued me in on, angine de poitrine is why Jaques is here. But what does it mean?

Jacques spoke back in French and then turned to me.

“I am sorry. When you are used to speaking in one language to someone, it is very difficult to speak in another language, at least we find it so. Angeline wants me to be sure to tell you it was very bad, the pain that I felt here. It was, but I did not think it was a pain. I thought it was an ache.”

I’ve learned to pay a lot of attention to my patients’ word choices when describing pain, as they tend to use certain words for certain kinds of pain. For example, if the pain is caused by nerve damage, people often describe it as “burning,” whereas for cardiac pain, they will often describe it as a kind of “pressure.” Inflammation or infection is often an “ache.”

Of course, these distinctions depend on having strong verbal abilities. A lot of my patients don’t have such abilities. With them, it’s always harder to diagnose their pain. Their word choices are not only less specific, they can be a bit idiosyncratic. Now I’m dealing with a patient whom I’m not only unfamiliar with, he thinks in French. Will my word choice experience, learned with English-speaking patients, transfer to a French speaker? I need to take extra care here to be clear on what he’s describing.

“I hear Angeline describing it as angine. What does that mean?”

“Angine: it is a kind of squeezing, heavy ache in the chest. It didn’t last long, but I notice it, yes.” He made the fist-to-mid-chest gesture again. “Then, it was like this,” he relaxed his hand.

Well, that certainly got my attention. It sounds like angine might be French for “angina,” the pain, or ache in Jacques’ case, associated with a heart attack or an impending heart attack.

“And what does poitrine mean?”

“Poitrine just means chest, like here,” again with the fist gesture, “Angine de poitrine: a chest feeling that kind of squeezes.”

Even if you can’t read French, it’s obvious what is happening here. His hands are open on his chest during the experience. Ask him to describe it and tell me what his hands do.

Now, I am all ears. This sounds serious.

“And it hasn’t come back? You don’t have it now?”

“No, it did not return. Not even a little bit. It’s not here at all.”

“Okay. First off, if it happens again, even if it goes right away, call 911.”

Angeline breathes in sharply and says, “You see? We told you to go to the hospital.”

Jacques sighs. “Oui, ma belle.”

“It could be something very serious, like a heart attack that maybe kind of changes its mind after starting, and if it comes back and doesn’t change its mind, I’d like you to be at the hospital or at least on the ambulance already.”

“Oui, madame,” he sighs again.

“What were you doing when the angine started?”

“We’ll get you speaking French in no time, Doctor Mary. Je traînas.

“Nothing! I sit on the couch. I watch the TV. It was a Canadian show, my favorite, Schitt’s Creek. Maybe you know it? I had been laughing, then I felt it here,” he made a fist-like motion again. “I drink a glass of water. That didn’t help. So, I go to the bathroom for my calcium tablets, but it went away before I got there, so I came back and finish the show.”

“He got white, like a ghost,” his wife adds. “He looked bad. I was scared.”

The fact that he has used the word “squeezing” in English and Angeline has used a French word that I’m now pretty sure means “angina,” and he has used the fist gesture, all have me on high alert that the pain Jaques experienced is something to be worried about.

I try to collect more information from Jaques and Angeline, but there’s nothing more to the story. The pain hasn’t happened before or since. When he felt the pain, he also felt a little bit dizzy for a moment, but he had no headaches or palpitations. If he had had palpitations, I would have figured he had a rhythm disturbance, either potentially as the thing that caused the chest pain, or as a result of a potential blockage in the blood supply to part of his heart.

He hadn’t eaten or drunk anything unusual or taken any herbals, supplements, or vitamins that he didn’t usually take or skipped anything that he usually did. He had one medicine for blood pressure. It was a medium dose, and he had taken it faithfully for years. He had not checked his blood pressure when the pain happened. I wish he’d checked it at the time. It wouldn’t really rule anything in or out, but it would have been a piece of information. Also, his monitor probably would have told us his heart rate and maybe even rhythm.

His family history was interesting. His mother had died in childbirth. His father had died in a car accident, alone, when he was in his mid 40’s. The police told Jacques that he probably fell asleep while he was driving, but Jacques has always wondered if he had had a heart attack. “They didn’t do anything to find out in those days. He was not overworking. It was morning and he had never fallen asleep before while driving. We will never know.”

Jacques has not given me much to go on, which is not uncommon, even after I ask him all the questions I can think of. I do a physical exam and have Chole do an EKG. The exam turns up nothing. His EKG is normal. That’s nice, but as he is feeling well now, his normal EKG doesn’t tell us much about what happened ten days ago, except that whatever happened didn’t produce any damage that showed up on an EKG. Whatever had happened that evening was not a large heart attack.

I order labs to rule out the things that this might be, especially the ones that could kill him. If the event had been more recent, I might have ordered a troponin test because when a heart cell is damaged, troponin ends up in the blood. But as the event was ten days ago, the troponin would have cleared by now. There are many tests that are positive during and shortly after the event and if one gets to the Emergency Department shortly after the event, things can be ruled in or out. Ten days later, not so much.

One of the labs I order is for his cholesterol. I’d normally like to get that measure while he’s fasting, as that gives me a fuller picture, and he’s not fasting now. Fasting labs would require Jaques to come back to the clinic. Since I have him here right now, I’ll have him do the labs now and use those numbers. I suspect I’ll need to put him on a statin. Angeline may be a bit too good of a cook for Jaques’ own good.

The standard recommendation if one thinks there is a good chance that a person has coronary artery disease (which I now think is the case with Jaques) is to start a statin right away, regardless of the cholesterol numbers. A day or two’s delay will not matter, as statins’ benefit is accrued as length of time with an exposure to a lower level of cholesterol. Many patients push back against statins. I would rather not risk Jacques deciding I was a pill pusher. Knowing that I had looked at his numbers would decrease this risk.

Another standard recommendation if one thinks there is a good chance that the patient has coronary artery disease is a daily aspirin. An aspirin takes effect immediately and if he has undiagnosed heart disease, taking a daily aspirin will help prevent a heart attack. The potential downside of an aspirin is primarily bleeding in the stomach. I hope he doesn’t have this, but if he does, the risk/benefit profile still favors preventing cardiac events. I recommend a daily aspirin and Jacques agrees. He might have agreed to a statin, but I’ve already committed to waiting.

I give him a bottle of nitroglycerin tablets. They will cause temporary vasodilation and will often relieve cardiac chest pain. I tell my patients to take them one at a time, up to three total, five minutes apart, while they wait for the ambulance.

I order a stress test. It will take a few weeks to get those results. Even if I call and beg, I can’t get anyone scheduled in less than two weeks. I know because I called and begged for someone else last week.

I ask Jaques to schedule another appointment with me in a month. If he does well on his stress test, the visit will be to continue sorting out the pain, check his blood pressure, and do a physical exam. If he does not do well on the stress test, we will discuss his new diagnosis, and I will answer the questions he and Angeline undoubtedly will have.

I remind him to go to the ED if it happens again.

I suspect that Angeline will bring us maple donuts. I already know how to say thank you in French, but I will have to work on how to say “These are very delicious. Please pass that plate back over here.”

Meanwhile, I’ll never think about these two guys the same way again.

*All of the patients in this esstory are patient amalgams. Any resemblance to real people is purely accidental.

**Nothing in this esstory is, or should be construed as, medical advice. If you want that, speak to your doctor in whatever language works best for you.