Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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William Haley, PhD's avatar
William Haley, PhD
5d

Another great story. I love the way that you pay attention to things like the words that people use to describe their pain, and their gestures. As a psychologist I received a lot of training and supervision to pay attention to such things. I'm curious as to whether you had training or role models that have led you to notice such details, or if it's just you. It's a wonderful skill and I hope that physicians in training today are learning such key aspects of paying attention to patients, and not just their lab values. Cheers! Bill

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
4d

I have a daughter that is a fiddler that loves and plays a lot of Quebecoise fiddle tunes. There was a short time when she seriously thought about attending university in Quebec. She's our one daughter that got fairly fluent in French. One day she was given a journal writing exercise in her English class. When she handed it in the teacher handed it back to her and asked her to write it English next time. She hadn't even realized she was writing in French.

As usual, this essay was a delightful way to communicate some important information to us.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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