Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Victoria's avatar
Victoria
2d

A JLo reference!

'what her body can do rather than how much it weighs. Focusing on function is much more helpful." I think this is so important as we get older. Thanks, Mary.

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2 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
Sarah Larson's avatar
Sarah Larson
2d

“I say “we” but I really mean my officemate. I don’t enjoy freezing things, and there are plenty of people here who do it well, so I let them do it. We can have you make an appointment to see him.”

It is refreshing to hear about a Primary Care Physician choosing to narrow her scope, and in your case, deciding not to do certain procedures. It is a good reminder to me, as a new Family Medicine physician (soon to graduate June 30!) that I have the option to focus a little bit on what I do well as I shape my practice!

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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