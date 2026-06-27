“Doctor Mary, I know we’re here to talk about my sugars, but I have these weird things on my neck that I want rid of. They catch on my necklace. They hurt, and sometimes they even bleed. And they’re ugly. I don’t know where they came from, but over the past year or so they’ve been popping up. The internet says they’re skin tags and that you can do something to get rid of them.”

“Let me take a closer look before I go telling you the wrong thing. I’m 99% sure they’re skin tags, but it’s always best to get a good exam first.”

I lean in. Jenny has about a dozen 2-3mm long, finger-like, flesh-colored, soft, tiny skin masses scattered on her neck. One of them looks irritated, as though her necklace might have pulled on it just recently. The skin on her neck appears slightly darker than the rest of her skin and velvety.

“Your research skills are good. Those are, in fact, skin tags. We can freeze them off. Medicare will pay to freeze these off because they catch on your necklace and get irritated. If it weren’t for that - if it was just cosmetic - Medicare wouldn’t pay. I’ll be sure to mention the bleeding in my note so that Medicare will cover it.”

You can see that a lot of work gets done in our household. Doesn’t everyone sit around with a bear cub on their lap?

I turn towards the computer for a moment and type “bleed and catch” to remind myself to expand the sentence later.

“I say “we” but I really mean my officemate. I don’t enjoy freezing things, and there are plenty of people here who do it well, so I let them do it. We can have you make an appointment to see him.”

I’m like this with any sort of procedure. Dealing with physical objects, using my hands to aim perfectly, at the right distance, for the right amount - those just aren’t my strengths. It’s good to know what you’re good at and to focus on it.

“Where did they come from?”

“We don’t really know what causes them. The leading theory is that they’re viral, but we don’t really know for sure. Interestingly, a lot of skin tags - not all of them, but 40 to 80% of them - contain HPV, the virus that causes cervical cancer. They don’t seem to contain the proteins that indicate the virus is replicating, so it’s not really known if the HPV virus just happens to be there, like an innocent bystander, or if it’s involved in causing the skin tag.

“People tend to get them on parts of their body that get a lot of friction, like armpits and neck. The thought is that friction might cause tiny surface abrasions that let the virus in, and then it starts the reaction that causes a skin tag. It’s not really known, though. Isn’t that interesting?”

“That’s one word for it. I think they’re just ugly.”

“That they are, but another thing we know about them is important for you to know. Skin tags seem to be a marker for insulin resistance.

“Insulin resistance is where your body requires more insulin to affect your blood sugar the same amount. It’s the underlying thing that is happening in your body to cause your sugars to go up. A person without insulin resistance might make 30 or 50 units of insulin a day and that takes care of everything their body needs. I’ve had patients with diabetes who take as much as 200 units a day of insulin. So, you can see that their bodies needed a lot more insulin to get the same results. They are obviously very insulin-resistant.

“Insulin resistance is what drives type 2 diabetes and makes it harder for your body to control your sugars. When you start developing insulin resistance, your body generates more insulin.

“Insulin is a growth factor; it tells parts of your body that are capable of growing to grow. Because you’re an adult, many parts of your body are not going to try to grow, no matter how much of any growth factor they’re exposed to, but your skin can still grow, of course. You need your skin to grow to heal wounds, for example. Your skin notes the higher levels of insulin and thinks it’s supposed to grow. When some skin cells get this growth signal, perhaps the spots on your skin that have the HPV virus already hanging around, they decide that they should grow skin tags.”

Jenny looks alarmed. “HPV is the virus that causes cervical cancer! Does diabetes increase the risk of cervical HPV growing into cancer?”

“It does seem to.”

“Wow! I didn’t know that! My pap smears have been okay, but my skin tags aren’t going to turn into cancer, are they?”

“No. The skin tags are ugly, as you’ve noted. They can catch on things, get irritated, and bleed, but they do not develop into cancer.

“There are around two hundred different types of HPV. Some cause regular old warts, some cause genital warts, some cause cancer, and some seem to do absolutely nothing bad as far as we can tell. Some are associated with skin tags.”

“What about the HPV vaccine? Would that keep me from getting more skin tags?”

“I don’t think the answer to that question is known, but one thing we do know is that the HPV vaccine seems to decrease the risk of regular warts and sometimes can be used as treatment for them - experimentally only! This is the case even though the strain of HPV that causes regular warts is not included in the vaccine. It must be that the HPV strains are similar enough for the vaccine to work on them. The vaccine also protects against cervical cancer, of course.”

“What about oral and esophageal cancers? I think Michael Douglas said that HPV causes those.”

“That’s a great question and complicated. For cancer of the base of the tongue and tonsils, yes. The tongue base is the part in the back of your throat that doesn’t move. For cancer of the rest of the mouth and esophageal cancer, the jury is still out, although most scientists think HPV is guilty. The label people use for these cancers is ‘HPV-related.’ We know HPV is not an innocent bystander, but we don’t have the whole story yet. In medical research, we have strict criteria about exactly what ‘causes’ something, and we don’t have research that’s that good yet. All we can say at this point is that there’s a probable cause. Stay tuned. I think we’ll decide in the future that HPV causes some esophageal and oral cancers, but it’s not been officially proven yet.

“And the jury hasn’t even been convened on the next question, which is, of course, would the HPV vaccine help prevent those cancers? Although, we have our suspicions.”

I pause for a moment to let Jenny absorb all the information I’ve given her. She thought we were going to be talking about skin tags, and we are, but skin tags are just the tip of an HPV iceberg.

Jenny starts running with the implications. “Does having these skin tags mean I’m going to get any kind of cancer?”

“Nope. The kinds of HPV that cause cervical cancer and oral cancer are different from the kinds that are found associated with skin tags.”

“Okay. I think I’m good with the HPV part, but explain the insulin part again.”

“Insulin acts like a growth factor. A growth factor is a protein our bodies make when we’re developing to help us grow or to repair ourselves after an injury or even after we’ve been working out, when we build muscle. Insulin’s main effect on adults is on blood sugar, but if you have high insulin levels when you are at a time in your life where you could grow, you do tend to grow.

“Or, if cells that maybe are poised to grow are exposed to a lot of insulin, they grow, like perhaps a skin cell that might be all ready to grow into a skin tag - maybe by getting exposed to HPV or some other thing we don’t know about yet - gets exposed to insulin and turns into a skin tag.

“People with insulin resistance have more skin tags. The other thing they often have is called ‘acanthosis nigricans.’ You have some of that on your neck, too. It’s the same kind of idea: insulin promotes growth of skin cells, and in some areas the skin gets thicker, softer, and darker. This usually happens where there are skin folds: neck, armpits, groin, under the breasts.”

“So these skin tags and that other skin thingy say I have insulin resistance?”

“Well, they do point in that direction.”

“What can I do about it? How do I get these things off of me?”

“As I said before, we can freeze them off. But the real thing to be worried about is your sugars. You can’t treat your skin tags hoping to make your sugars better.”

Jenny laughed, “Of course not! Who would do anything that silly?”

“You’d be surprised, Jenny! What have you been doing about your sugars? I see that you had an appointment with the diabetes educator.”

“I’m so frustrated! I’ve done everything the diabetes educator suggested. I play pickleball twice a week. I’ve completely changed how I eat, and I even go for a walk every night after dinner, but I just can’t get my sugars to go down - or lose any weight! It’s not fair!”

Jenny was in a couple months ago with a sugar in the pre-diabetes range. I encouraged her to exercise more, eat a lower-glycemic-index diet, and see the diabetes educator. It sounds like she has done what I asked her to and is not having the kind of success she would like. Sometimes when this happens it is because people have unrealistic expectations. Sometimes it’s because they may not be doing everything as thoroughly as they think. Sometimes it’s because life really is unfair. I can’t tell which is going on for Jenny without more information. Just like with the skin tags, the first step is a closer look.

“Let’s look at the numbers.” I open up her chart in the computer. “Last time you were here, you weighed 183 and today you weigh 181. That’s not nothing, Jenny.”

“It’s because I’m wearing lighter clothes now. My scale hasn’t budged.”

She’s not incorrect. Small changes in weight can be because of all kinds of variables; even a full bladder could add a pound. However, these numbers are what we have, so it’s what we go with. I’m wondering about how she is thinking about her weight and how tied up her weight is with her opinion of her worth. I can’t ask that question straight out, so I’ll ask other questions and see what turns up.

“What does your scale say?”

“The same. It’s always between 180 and 185.”

“Do you think it’s accurate?”

“I don’t know.”

She seems unexcited to talk more about this topic. I don’t find talking about weight to be very helpful in general, anyway. Sometimes it produces self-loathing and almost always, frustration. I prefer to talk about exercise and eating habits. Really, weight is a surrogate for those. We’ll poke around about her self-image and weight in the future if it comes up again.

“Do your clothes fit any different?”

“Maybe. My pants legs might be a little looser.”

“You know the thing about muscle and fat, right?”

Jenny looks puzzled.

“Sometimes, especially when you start exercising, you lose some fat and gain some muscle and your weight doesn’t change, but you’ve really helped yourself because the muscle is so much healthier for your body. It makes you stronger and less likely to fall and burns more sugar. Muscle is denser than fat, so a pound of muscle takes up less space than a pound of fat. That’s why you can weigh the same and yet your clothes are looser. That happens when people first start exercising sometimes.”

“Well, maybe. I have noticed that I can walk farther and play pickleball harder for longer now than even just a month ago.”

“There you go! You can see how the muscle is benefiting you. Also, it sounds like you’ve improved your cardiovascular fitness, too.”

“I guess I have. It’s fun to replay people I played when I first started because they all notice how much better I’ve gotten. I can usually get a point out of them before they even realize what’s hit them,” she laughs. “Some of that is just learning the rules and how to hit the ball, though.”

“That makes sense, but some of it is that your muscles are getting stronger and you’re getting more confident in using them.”

I am happy the conversation has turned towards what her body can do rather than how much it weighs. Focusing on function is much more helpful.

As long as a person doesn’t get injured, exercise always improves how a person feels about their body. It is one of the few absolutes in medicine, and I would rather have her focus her energy on getting more exercise and noticing the positive aspects.

“I think you’ll continue to get benefits just from starting up for a while and keep being able to surprise your opponents - and yourself, too, hunh?” Jenny laughs.

There’s not a whole lot more to say on this so we’ll move on to the next topic.

“So, what have you noticed about your sugars?”

“They haven’t changed at all.”

Jenny pulls out her phone to show me the data. I wonder if this is going to be another case of her expecting huge changes when she’s in fact making subtle progress.

“I see you popped for the continuous glucose monitor.”

“I did. It was $80 for two and I saved the other one to use in a couple months to see if things are really better.”

She opens up the app on her phone and shows me two weeks’ worth of sugars. Again, I see that Jenny is being too negative.

“I disagree, Jenny. There is some improvement here. It’s subtle, but again it’s not nothing, and it’s only two weeks’ worth of data. At the beginning, you had more times when the number went close to 200. At the end of your two weeks, you were trending downwards. If I had to draw a line summarizing the data, it would be sloping downward. Remember, you only had this monitor for two weeks, and your sugars have been creeping upwards for a lot longer than that. It’s not like eating with a lower glycemic index for two weeks is going to fix everything.”

Jenny makes a pursed lip face. “But I want it to! I mean, I’m doing my part. Why won’t my body behave?”

“You mean why won’t years’ worth of damage be reversed in two weeks? I don’t know, Jenny. It would be great if it worked that way, but it doesn’t. You’re making progress. Your clothes are telling you. The monitor is telling you. Your pickleball opponents are telling you. I’m telling you. Have some patience, Grasshopper.”

“Okay. Fine. I guess you’re right. I had another question, though.”

“I want to hear it, but there’s one more thing I want to point out. Your blood pressure is five points lower than last time.”

“Okay. Fine. I’m convinced! It’s weird, though, how there seem to be more skin tags now that I’m doing something about my sugar.”

“It is a little weird, but probably there’s a lead time. The skin tags that just popped up have probably been developing for some amount of time. Do you really have more skin tags now?”

“I do. I used to have a little, and now I have a lot.”

“But you’re still, you’re still Jenny from the block!” I finish for her with a laugh.

“And maybe you should come back in two months so I can hear about your pickleball victories and we can look at the longer trends on your sugars. I’ll ask Hannah to set you up with Doctor Tom to freeze those tags off when your schedules match up.”

“That sounds good, but you’re not sending me off with a better tagline than that?”

“Don’t freeze when you see Hannah. She’ll find a time when you can tag up with Doctor Tom so you can make your skin tags stop tagging along with you. If she’s not there, you’ll have to play phone tag.”

*Please note that all the characters in this esstory are patient amalgams. I have had plenty of patients with skin tags over the years.

**Please note that this esstory is not, and should not be construed to be, medical advice. If you want that, go see your primary care provider and find out if they make worse puns than me.