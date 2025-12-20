It was mid-morning on Christmas Eve, and I was working the last shift before the clinic closed for the holiday. Earlier in the morning, I was overjoyed to see that my final appointment of the day had canceled. Then came my disappointment of seeing that someone had put an acute visit into that slot at the very last minute. I was so hoping to get home early. We were about to have the biggest Christmas since I can’t remember! Both of my kids and their partners were coming from out of state that afternoon, and even my husband’s (prior) step-daughter and her partner were coming. It’s been many years since we’ve got this level of attention from all of the kids. But, okay, maybe it was our new puppy. Regardless, I wanted to go home!

Now, on top of this, I’ve become upset that my assistant Chloe is not only nowhere to be found, she’s not put this final patient in the exam room yet, further delaying my departure.

With a huff, I went up to the front desk to complain. When, what to my wondering eyes should see,

But a jolly old man capturing the attention of every employee.

George, my last patient* of the day, was out there in a Santa suit with my officemate’s last patient of the day sitting on his left knee. She was three years old and gazing up into his white-bearded face with rapt attention. She was telling him that she tried very hard to help her mother with her little brother all the time. She was telling him that she had been a very good girl and was really hoping to get a baby doll that looked like her little brother.

Her mother had her cell phone out and was filming the sweet scene while her infant slept in his car seat.

Santa noticed all of us at the window and told the little girl that he had hurt his shoulder loading up his sleigh and needed to see the doctor. Her mother said, “Thank you, Santa. I hope you feel better soon,” and the little girl echoed the sentiment as she slid off his lap.

I was no longer feeling quite so grinch-like. The little girl brushed against Santa’s right arm as she jumped off, and I saw him wince. I felt the last of my grinchiness evaporate.

Photo courtesy of my husband who claims all the previous photos were AI generated.

Chloe had waited for the little girl’s visit with Santa to end before calling him to the exam room. Santa got up to accompany her. He was holding his right arm kinda funny.

“Ho, ho, ho! Hello, Chloe!” he greeted her. “Are you still hoping for a nursing school acceptance letter for Christmas?”

“I can’t believe you remembered, Santa! No, I’m not hoping anymore because it arrived already. I’ll be taking a class next semester!”

I lingered at the front desk to overhear their conversation.

“Merry Christmas!” George said cheerfully as he got on the scale.

“I’ll just be doing one class at a time while I work here, you know, to pay the bills. Please close the door behind you, Santa. What did you do to yourself?” I heard her say as she led him into an exam room, whereupon they became inaudible.

A few minutes later, I found out what had happened to Santa. George had been volunteering at a local charity event.**

“It was mostly over, I was waving goodbye to a group from Head Start when some other kids who were playing tag kind of ran right into me and I lost my balance. They had me on a little platform because that made it easier to take pictures and I fell right off it. It was just a few inches off the ground, but once I started to lose my balance, I couldn’t get a good footing and there were little kids around I was afraid to step on or fall on! I put my arm out as I started to fall and that was a mistake. I should have just hit the floor with my hard head. My shoulder really hurts.

“It’s surprising how hard it is to drive with only one hand, but it wasn’t far to get to you. Suzanne, the organizer, knows Hannah and called right over here while I was on my way and Hannah found me a spot. I was so glad when she said it was with my own doctor and I’d get to wish you a merry Christmas in my Santa outfit!”

George did make a magnificent Santa. That extra forty pounds that I was on him to lose made a perfect bowlful of jelly-like belly, his long white beard was fluffy, and he looked as kind as he actually was.

“Merry Christmas, George. You do make a most excellent Santa. I’m glad I get to see Santa in person after seeing the photos for years. Does it hurt to move the shoulder? Can you move it at all?”

George demonstrated a little bit of movement, but grimaced almost immediately.

“Okay. How’s the stuff downstream? How’s your hand? Your wrist? Anything numb?”

I set about testing George’s fingers, hand, and wrist strength, sensation, and circulation. All seemed intact. I checked out his elbow a little bit, but anything more than pronation and supination (doctor talk for palm up, palm down) was hard to do without making his shoulder hurt.

“Now, the star of the show: your shoulder. Can I open the front of your suit so I’m not trying to examine your shoulder through a half inch of plush? How does this suit even open? Geez!”

“There’s a zipper hiding on the side of the central white fur piece. It’s tucked way under.” He used his good left hand to pull the central band of white fur out and show me the hidden zipper.

“I’ve always wondered! The things I learn in this job!” I unzipped the coat and started pushing it off Santa’s shoulder so I could see the upper arm and the whole shoulder.

“Did your mom tell you never to wear underwear with holes in it because you never know when you might be in a car accident and have to go to the doctor’s? Mine did! I can’t remember if the t-shirt I have on has any holes in it or not!”

“That’s the least of my concerns, George! I want to know whether your shoulder has any holes in it! Haha, not really. It would be quite a spill if you ended up with a hole in your shoulder!”

I wrestled to remove part of the bulky suit from his shoulder. It was a challenge, given that it hurt to move the arm much at all.

“It looks like everything is where it’s supposed to be.”

I was hugely relieved he didn’t seem to have dislocated anything. It was a little early to see bruising, but I was happy to see that there was none so far. There were no bulges or lumps where I didn’t expect them, which was also a good sign.

“Where does it hurt?”

“The whole thing! Here!” he pointed to the end and started poking around, “and here! And here, too!” By the time he had finished identifying the worst spots, I could see it was pretty much the whole shoulder.

The shoulder is an incredibly complex joint. We humans trade off range of motion for stability. In exchange for the huge range of positions we can attain with our shoulders, we have shoulders that can be injured relatively easily. The shoulder is a ball-and-socket joint, except the socket is more like a saucer. There is a complex array of muscles pulling on the arm against each other to keep it in place and multiple bands of connective tissue holding the bones together. There is some give in the connective tissue, but it has its limits. There is some give in the muscles and their tendons, as well, but they also have their limits. There’s not a lot of give in the bones. A sudden deceleration, as happened to George when he hit the floor with his whole body weight behind him, can push the connective tissue or the muscles beyond their limits and cause stretching and tearing.

The array of muscles that keeps the shoulder in place is called the rotator cuff. If you imagine the arm out from the body in the position it would be for waving goodbye, imagine the impact, and think of the ball and saucer joint, then realize that what holds that ball on the saucer is muscle, you can see why rotator cuffs are so vulnerable to injury.

Hopefully, what George felt was the result of stretching connective tissue to, but not beyond, its limit. Resting it and avoiding further injury would allow the whole thing to heal. It’s too early to tell for sure if George has damaged the muscles or their attachments to the bones or just stretched them. We’ll x-ray the shoulder to make sure nothing was broken and that the ball was in the correct place in the saucer, then rest the whole thing until he can get to someone who knows more about shoulders than I do.

I help him put his shoulder in the starting position for one of my rotator cuff tests. He is surprised by how much he can move it without pain in a very specific direction.

“Well, there’s one muscle that isn’t broken.”

I try another of my standard shoulder moves and it hurts quickly.

“Well, Santa, you’ve done your shoulder in somehow. I don’t think anything is broken, but I can’t….”

The door opens suddenly, and George’s wife Linda breezes in, “George Washington Carravelli, can I not trust you to go to a party with toddlers alone? Do I have to dress up as Mrs. Claus next year to keep you in one piece?”

“Merry Christmas, dear!” George booms out. “Some little tykes were playing and I was kind of leaning forward to give a good wave to some other little tykes - I wanted them to feel certain that I had noticed they were leaving - and I fell right off the stage.”

“I’m so glad to see you didn’t injure yourself too badly. Doctor Mary, what are we going to do with him? How many times has he been in here for injuries? How many times do we keep having to remind him of the number one cause of injuries in older men?!”

George shouts out, “thinking they’re younger men!”

“George, but you keep having accidents like this,” Linda protests.

“Well, Linda, I was just saying that I don’t think George has broken anything, but I want him to get an X-ray right now and an orthopedics visit the day after Christmas. In the meantime, you know the acronym: Rest, Ice, Compress, Elevate: RICE.”

I turn to George and say, “Ya got any ice at the North Pole, Santa?”

Linda and George laugh good-naturedly.

“I don’t really think you can compress a shoulder. You can use acetaminophen for pain relief. I’ll ask Chloe to get us a sling. Once we get the X-ray results, gentle movement that doesn’t hurt is fine, but don’t do anything that hurts. Someone else is driving the reindeer tonight, Santa. Now, that I think of it, please don’t drive a car one-handed either.”

George rolls his eyes, and Linda says, “I’ll get one of the kids to drive the truck home.”

“It’s true, Santa, it’s winter, the roads aren’t perfect, people are drunk and distracted. If you were driving at less than 100% because of your injury and hurt someone, you would not enjoy a minute of the rest of your life.”

He rolls his eyes again, but I knew he had heard me because he sighed loudly.

Linda takes this as her cue to take charge. “Let’s get you out of this Santa shirt and just drape your coat over your shoulders because you’re going to have to take it off at the radiology department anyway.

“Thank you, Doctor Mary, I hope you have a merry Christmas.”

“Thank you, Linda! I will! You, too, or at least as much as you can enjoy with your injured Santa here! I’ll leave you two here to put Santa back together. I’ll let our clinic manager know your truck will be in the lot a while. As long as it’s out before the next storm, we won’t care. Call us if you need us. Go to the emergency room if it gets worse or you get any symptoms further down your arm, like in your hand or anything, okay?”

George nods and booms out, “Merry Christmas!” and I laugh as I shut the door behind me. Chloe appears with a sling from the medical supply closet. George is in good hands between Linda and Chloe.

I wish George had gone to the emergency department with his injury, and if Hannah had asked me, I would have said to send him there. However, most insurance plans have a higher copay for emergency department visits than for clinic visits, and George, like so many of our patients at an FQHC, is far from well-off financially. I’m sure those differences in the copays are real money to him. We have a local orthopedic clinic that sees walk-in patients, but they do not take Medicare or Medicaid because those don’t pay well. George is on Medicare, so I have to get him an appointment at an orthopedic group that accepts Medicare.

Whatever George’s shoulder injury is, it’s not trivial. He needs to see an orthopedist to diagnose and treat it. I am outside my comfort zone on this. This is the kind of injury the emergency room is great at, and internists, not so much. I can’t know everything, but I do the best I can.

I quickly gather my things to go home.

George and Linda are leaving the building as I begin to depart, while I wonder how I can turn this medical experience into art. Then I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,

HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD-NIGHT!

*As per usual, all patients mentioned are an amalgam of real patients. Any resemblance to a real person is accidental, with the exception that the resemblance to Santa is intentional.

**As per usual, none of this is meant to be, or should be taken as, medical advice. But don’t drive one-handed, okay?