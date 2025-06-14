Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Mary Anne L. Graf's avatar
Mary Anne L. Graf
Jun 14, 2025

Terrific post on multiple fronts! I did smile at this: "I have an unusual willingness to accept, or perhaps fascination with, people who have idiosyncratic ideas." Thank you for being there for all of us idiosyncronants! ;)

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Toni Brayer's avatar
Toni Brayer
Jun 14, 2025

You have the patience of a saint. I appreciate your compassion and excellent story telling of how difficult it is to practice good primary care medicine. The current assault on science and education doesn’t help us when we are committed to helping patients live longer and healthier. The body is far more complicated than people realize. As problems arise, it can set off a cascade of worse problems, as you have shown. This patient is desperately ill and doesn’t even know it. You are doing the best you can for her. Internal medicine here with 40 years of caring for patients…some like her.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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