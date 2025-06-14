“I bet you weren’t expecting to see me* so soon! See, I got my skin cancer taken off. That went well, but I need more of those pills you gave me. I’ve always been a little bit short of breath, but recently it got real bad, and my ankles swelled up so I could hardly get my shoes on. I remembered those pills you gave me were water pills and got rid of extra fluid, so I gave them a try and they worked. They made me less short of breath and my ankles a little better.

“Then, I ran out of the pills. I tried to get more at the pharmacy, but they said they couldn’t refill the prescription. I called the clinic for the refill, and the nurse said I had to come in to see you. So I did. It’s kind of a scam to make people pay for appointments just to get their pills, but I guess I can come in once a year.”

It had been a bit over a year since I had last seen Lilly. Had Lilly stuck with the meds that controlled her high blood pressure, rather than abruptly discontinuing them after she got her skin cancer surgery, she would have been seeing me quarterly for maintenance visits**.

Lilly’s blood pressure was a ticking time bomb. I had tried to convince her of that a year ago, but she was completely resistant to the message. For Lilly to have come back to see me, something bad must be happening to her.

I know I’m going to have a hard time not telling her “I told you so” and I know even more strongly that saying that will be the opposite of helpful.

“Hello, Lilly! It’s nice to see you! Your forehead looks great!” I leaned in to look at the surgery scar more closely. It was barely visible. “It sounds like you’ve been through a lot since I saw you last. What do you think caused this shortness of breath?”

“You probably think my blood pressure did it and are going to say ‘I told you so,’ but if you just give me the water pill, I will do fine. I don’t see how high blood pressure can cause this, anyway.”

“I’ll need to take a bit more of a look at you and do some labs to decide for sure what’s causing it. But you’re right. I do think the most likely cause is that your heart isn’t pumping as well as it should be because it’s had to make so much blood pressure for so long.

“But let me take a look at you before I say anything else.”

Lilly climbed up on the exam table. She was noticeably slower at this than the last time I saw her. She was not moving effortlessly anymore and appeared to have to think about how to balance her weight as she climbed up on the step.

I continued, “I should add, though, in all likelihood, I’m going to need to order more tests. I won’t be able to treat you without more information, to figure out if it’s your heart or something else, but we can talk about that after I examine you.”

I looked at her chart. Her blood pressure was 154/91. Her pulse was at the upper end of normal. I could see that her ankles were quite swollen.

“I’ll start at the top.” I took a closer look at her forehead. “Dr Dimitty does beautiful work.”

I walked behind her and listened to her lungs. They sounded clear at the top, but at the bottom it was like velcro pulling apart. We call this “crackles.” It usually means there’s fluid in the lungs.

I percussed her back to see if there was so much fluid that it was collecting.

Percussion is an old-fashioned physical exam technique we almost never use anymore because an X-ray answers the question more effectively and is a more permanent and reproducible method. To percuss, the doctor puts one hand flat on the person’s back and then taps the middle bone of the middle finger with the tip of the middle finger of the other hand. If there is air under the finger, the tap will sound resonant. If there is water, it will sound dull. If the dullness starts higher up on the back than it should, one can infer that there’s something in there that doesn’t belong, usually fluid.

The percussion test indicated that the bottom of Lilly’s lungs was about where I expected it to be, and that there was not so much fluid that it was pooling at the bottom.

I went around to the front and listened to her heart. Its sounds had changed from the last time I had examined her. A normal heart goes “lub dub.” Her heart sounded as though there was a horse galloping inside her chest: “duh duh duh dut.”I started to say “Oh, that’s not good,” but I checked myself. I managed to pivot to “Oh, that’s different from last time.”

I examined her swollen ankles. I could make a dent in her leg by pressing my thumb into the swelling. The swelling stopped just below her knee. It was the same on both sides.

I had her lie back at a half slant and looked at her neck veins. I could see the top of her jugular vein pulsating right below the angle of her jaw. She was fluid overloaded. The most likely cause was her heart not pumping well because the walls had been thickened from years of high blood pressure.

I bit my tongue hard to prevent myself from saying “I told you so.” It wouldn’t be helpful. Strictly speaking, I had only barely told her so because she would not let me tell her anything!

I knew what the road ahead looked like for her. It was not going to be pleasant. She could have been spared at least some of this misery. I don’t have the words for how frustrating it is to see something bad happen to a patient that I could have prevented if only they had allowed me. I felt terrible. What if I had pushed her harder to control her blood pressure? What if I had called her three months after she cancelled and encouraged her to come back in?

Realistically, I don’t have time for that kind of outreach. Besides, I know it wouldn’t have worked. But knowing that I could have spared her this misery if only I could have found the right way to reach her is frustrating beyond words. This is especially hard for me because I pride myself on being a good communicator. I had failed to communicate to Lilly what was likely to happen if she didn’t control her blood pressure.

I took a deep breath and transferred my attention to feeling my breath go in and out. I imagined a wave of relaxation passing through my body and consciously relaxed what muscle tension I could. All of that would help me respond to the patient in front of me and not my own emotional state, which, at this moment, sucked.

“Well, Lilly - oh, you can sit back in the chair if you wish - I agree with your diagnosis. You do have too much fluid on board.”

“I knew it!”

“And you gave yourself a good start of a treatment for it, but in order to get you as good as we can, it’s going to take more than one pill.”

“Oh, I took more than one! When one helped, I took two, and when that helped, but I still was bad, I tried three. Four wasn’t any better than three, so I went back to three. Then I ran out of pills, and ballooned out worse than before.”

“Yikes, Lilly. Those pills can be dangerous if you take too many of them. They can dry you out more than your kidneys can stand, and they can deplete your body of potassium and other things it really needs. Besides, when I said ‘more than one pill,’ I really meant more than one kind of pill. You have a complicated condition. It’s one that requires close monitoring and a balancing of treatments.”

“Yeah, you doctors always say stuff like that to make patients dependent on you. I did fine. I just need you to renew the prescription so I can get rid of this swelling.”

“Well, we can’t really say you did fine because we haven’t seen your labs, Lilly. Kidneys often don’t give much warning before they fail catastrophically.”

“You doctors are always making it sound like people are one step away from the grave if we don’t do what you say. You just want to make more money by doing more tests. I’m fine except for this swelling.”

This was not going well. I wanted to defend myself because I don’t make more money by doing more tests. I have no financial stake in the lab, and if I did, referring a patient to that lab would be against the law. Not only that, every test I order requires me to interpret the results during time I don’t get paid for. I only get paid for the time I’m seeing patients in the clinic. So, strictly speaking, every test costs me my own time - and time is money.

I didn’t think explaining this would be helpful, so I kept it to myself. Again, I took a mindful breath in.

“Lilly, if we’re going to work together, you need to take your pills the way I prescribe them. It’s not safe for you to take extra or to stop and start them or to take only some. There is a reason these medications require a prescription, and it’s not to make the doctors money. It’s to keep patients safe.”

I don’t know how common it is in other professions for the client to ask someone for help and then tell the professional that they think the professional is trying to cheat or manipulate them, but it happens often to doctors. It seems to me that in public, people say nasty things about businessmen and lawyers, but one-on-one with they treat them with respect. It’s the opposite for doctors. In pubic, we’re usually treated respectfully, but one-on-one, we have quite a few patients who treat us as quacks and charlatans. It’s one of the things I like least about being a doctor.

Sometimes patients have to expend a lot of energy at the doctor’s office fighting their symptoms, leaving little left over for maintaining social niceties. Or perhaps in Lilly’s case, she is regretting her previous decision and is turning her anger outward rather than facing her own failures. All I know is that it’s unpleasant for me, and I need to make sure I do not allow her mean words to affect how I treat her.

I think this sort of thing happens to me more than it does to the average doctor. I work at an FQHC. Part of our mission is to serve people that the rest of the health care system doesn’t have the patience for. I suspect that had Lilly gone to one of the for-profit health systems near us, her appointment would have been so short that no one would have known her wishes and desires, and, if they did, they would have told her to do what she was told or find a new doctor. Even at our FQHC, I have an unusual willingness to accept, or perhaps fascination with, people who have idiosyncratic ideas.

“Okay, fine, I just want rid of this swelling so I can get back to what I need to do!”

“I’ll do my best, Lilly. Last time, I was able to help you pretty well, but this problem is harder than the last one. You’ll have to do some tests, and you will have to come see me regularly.”

“I will if you can help me.”

“Okay. First, I need to know where we’re starting from, Lilly, and please stop taking the water pills I gave you before. I have other pills that will work better, for one thing.”

“I told you! I’m all out of them! I used them up a few days ago. When I tried to get the prescription refilled, they wouldn’t let me. So, here we are again.”

Lilly seemed to relish this little gotcha.

“Okay. I need a new set of labs so I know where we’re starting from. After I see them tomorrow, I’ll call you with advice. Also, I need an EKG. That’s where we stick glue pads on you and look at the electrical patterns of your heart. We can do that today in the office. And, I’m going to need you to schedule an echocardiogram at the hospital. That’s where they use an ultrasound machine, like they do on pregnant women, but they aim it on your heart instead. There’s no radiation in that test and it doesn’t hurt.

“We’ll do the EKG now.” I hand her a gown. “Open in the front please. You only need to change from the waist up.”

I leave the room and have my assistant, Chloe, come in to do the EKG. During the five minutes that the EKG takes, I answer the nurses’ urgent questions that have built up while I’ve been busy seeing patients.

Chloe comes back to me with the EKG results and says, “I’ve never seen one like this before!”

I take a quick glance at it. I’ve seen a lot of EKGs that look like this, but she’s right. It’s not common for our patients.

“That’s what years of untreated high blood pressure looks like on an EKG. See how the tracing in this lead overlaps the tracing on the other one? What makes up the amplitude of the wave is how much heart muscle you have. Lilly has built up a lot of heart muscle over a lot of years of having a lot of blood pressure. She’s like the Arnold Schwarzenegger of blood pressure.”

“That’s not a good thing, is it?”

“No, Chloe, Lilly’s heart will not be starring in any action movies. Her heart has bulked up so much that it can’t get out of its own way.”

As this thought came out of my mouth, I realized it was a good metaphor for Lilly’s whole approach to medical care. She can’t get out of her own way.

I returned to the exam room. Lilly was out of the gown and back into her street clothes. I showed her the EKG.

Image from litfl.com, drawn on by me.

“This means that, as we suspected, your heart is overly beefed up. It’s like a body builder, except that having all that muscle doesn’t make it stronger. Instead, your heart walls are thick and stiff, and the very bulk of the heart muscle prevents it from working effectively. A normal heart might be like a hand squeezing a balloon. Your heart is like a hand in a boxing glove squeezing a balloon. It’s not going to get as much blood out even though it’s working harder than the ungloved hand. Your heart knows the blood is not getting where it needs to go because the cells in the rest of your body make hormones that tell it that, so your heart tries harder. If we tell your heart to work less hard, it will actually do better. And, of course, the way we tell it to work less hard is with a pill. In your case, it’s going to have to be a bunch of pills. With that much going on, we’re going to have to adjust them a little bit this way and a little bit that way to get them balanced right. This is going to require you coming in often, talking with our nurses often, and taking the pills the way I tell you to. One of the pills tells your heart to ignore that hormone I just mentioned. Another will be a different water pill from the one you’ve been taking.

“If you want to get this over with faster, I suspect if we sent you to the emergency department, they’d admit you to the hospital and be able to do everything in a couple days.”

“No. I don’t want a bunch of strange doctors sticking who knows what into me. Besides, I can’t leave my dogs alone anyway.”

“I figured you wouldn’t want to go to the hospital, but it would be the quickest way to get you feeling better.”

I didn’t really have time for a digression, but Lilly was finally offering me something about herself - something about what her life was like and what was important to her. So, I asked, “I didn’t know you had dogs. What kind?”

She pulled out an old smartphone with a cracked screen and quickly found a photo.

“Here’s Max. He’s so cute! And Minnie. She’s such a little lady - so delicate! And the other one is George. He’s a clown.” She showed me a picture of three identical-looking midsize short-haired tan dogs standing in a lawn. “They’re so active! It was really hard to get a picture with all three standing still. They’re brothers and sister. Their mother gave birth under my son’s porch, and she growled at anyone who came near them for weeks. He even put out food and water for her, but she still didn’t trust him for a whole month or maybe more. Anyways, after a long time, trying to get just a little closer and a little closer all the time, when the pups got old enough to come out, she let him get right up close and pet them and love on them and I just fell in love with all three of them and took them all home when they was big enough to go. My son kept the mom, he named her Daisy, and she died a couple years ago, just hauled herself under the porch and died. She was a good dog. Those are my babies.”

“They’re very cute.” “I like how their collars are all different shades of green.”

“Yep. That’s their spring wardrobe. Summer is yellows. Fall is reds. Winter is black, white, and blue. I love my babies.”

“I can see that. It makes sense you wouldn’t want to go to the hospital and leave them alone. Does your son live close enough that he could help?”

“No. No, he doesn’t.”

Her tone had changed suddenly. She had been so happy talking about her dogs. It was a brief moment of camaraderie. Now she was clipped and almost angry sounding. What was up with her feelings about her son? I was not going to go there.

“Well, that makes it harder.” I pause briefly and change the subject.

“Let me show you more about what your EKG says. This shows the electrical activity in your heart across ten seconds of time, in twelve different areas of your heart. This lump here is kind of like ‘lub’ and this lump here is kind of like ‘dub.’“

Lilly nodded.

“The rhythm of your heart is nice and regular and all the beats are coming from the correct places so we’ve got that on our side.”

“You can tell that from all these squiggles?” Lilly asked.

I wondered: did I hear a tiny bit of admiration in her voice?

“Yes, and a lot more than that, too. See how big these are, how they lap over into the next row? That’s how the EKG shows us that your heart is too muscular.”

“You’d think having a muscular heart would be a good thing.”

“I know it seems like it, doesn’t it? But it’s not. That’s why, like I said, the first thing I’m going to do for you is to get your heart to relax a little bit.”

“Ha ha! My family always said I didn’t know how to relax!”

“I’m not surprised to hear that, Lilly.

“Just like last time, we’re going to start with a small dose and build it up. Please, please, please, follow my instructions and don’t try taking more or less, okay? These meds work really well, but you have to actually know how to use them to make it safe.”

“Okay, Doctor Mary. I’ll do what you say. I promise, but it’s so hard to get a hold of your nurses to ask questions.”

“I know. Can you use the email system? Do you have a portal account?”

“I don’t have email, if that’s what you mean.”

“Okay. I guess you’ll have to use the phone system. Anyway, I’m going to have you start with a little dose of a medicine that will lower your blood pressure a little bit and slow your heart down so it can relax a little bit between beats. It might make you feel a little bit tired, but I think it probably will make you feel better because your heart won’t be wasting so much energy working against itself. I want you to take half a tablet daily. Take the first dose right when you pick it up from the pharmacy today.”

“Okay. I’ll give it a try.”

“Let’s go see Hannah at the front desk to help you get your echocardiogram set up. That will happen in, like, a month or two probably. Next, you get new labs done. I’ll see you back tomorrow to see how you’re doing on this dose of medicine.”

I had learned a lot about Lilly today and, as happens after learning a lot, I now have more questions than I had had at the start of the visit. I was looking forward to seeing her tomorrow and what new mysteries might be revealed.

I want to hear more about Lilly!



*All characters are patient amalgams of patients who may not do exactly or even close to what I suggest and any resemblance to an actual person is accidental.

**Nothing in this article should be considered personal medical advice for any particular person to take or ignore. If you want personal medical advice, please see your doctor.



The next Lilly esstory.