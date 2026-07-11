Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Jim the Geek's avatar
Jim the Geek
1d

My oldest son got a tick bite on a camping trip in the late 80s. At the time Lyme disease was unknown in Texas. Because of pain in his hip, an orthopedic doctor put him in hospital. Many tests were run, and many different specialists were consulted. They even searched on the Internet, which was not yet available to the public. It could have ended badly, but the ortho doctor kept him on an antibiotic IV because of the high white count. He recovered, though the bacteria destroyed the cartilage in his hip. Eventually he'll need a hip replacement.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Cara's avatar
Cara
1d

Dr. Mary - any tips for a senior with limited mobility, living alone in tick country (southeast US, natural property) who sometimes feels bumps on her scalp and other hard-to-see places that she fears are ticks? Getting in to see a doc each time is not always possible and feels like overkill. This probably sounds silly, but it’s a real concern to me!

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2 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
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