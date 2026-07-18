Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Hurd Finnegan's avatar
Hurd Finnegan
4d

I like the Lilly stories. It speaks to some of my own character flaws in regard to health and the choices I've made. I've actually rethought some of my own ideas about interactions with my docs and my choices. While I've always been a relatively good patient I've resisted some things in the past based on things I've heard rather than the advice of experts. So if nothing else your writing has had a net positive on at least one reader. I look forward to them every Saturday.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Plum's avatar
Plum
4d

I like reading about Lilly. She reminds me of my mother, who wasn’t as cranky as Lilly but also had a distrust of the medical profession. She avoided it entirely until she ended up in the ER with extreme shortness of breath. We have a mitral valve deformity that runs in our family but up until this point it only affected the men (1 of her brothers died at 14; the other had it replaced at 47). She too was one who’d quit her meds cold turkey.

I like these patient amalgams. I like the informational ones you write. I like them all. I think it’s important to hear what doctors actually face with patients, especially difficult ones, and the details of the system they must operate under.

I have found a primary care physician here whose style and manner remind me of how you present yourself here. She is also an excellent listener. She’s also wise to give me options if she notices that I’m being resistant to a treatment or test.

Keep these coming, Dr. Mary. But enjoy your vacation too. I think you’ve earned it!

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3 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
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