“Doctor Mary, I* didn’t want to tell the nurse what I was here for. It’s so embarrassing. I don’t know why this is happening. I’ve not had this problem since I was a young child, but now…”

George pauses and looks down at the floor.

“I used to dribble at the end, you know, in the bathroom, but now I’m dribbling all the time. It doesn’t stop. I have to get up at night four or five times now. I don’t want to wear a diaper. The kids need me, but I’ve called out sick all week because I can’t work like this. What is going on? I can’t live like this! I don’t want a bag, but I am going to need one if this continues because I just can’t wear a diaper. I don’t know what I will do!”

“Oh, George! That sounds awful! I’m pretty sure I can help you with that, and you won’t need briefs or a bag. I have a pill that I’m pretty sure will solve your problem. Let me ask you a few more questions, and then we’ll make a plan.”

I last saw George a little over a month ago, for a shoulder injury on Christmas Eve. After that, he saw an orthopedist and then a physical therapist. They have been sending me his medical notes, which say his shoulder has been getting better nicely. I don’t recall the orthopedist prescribing any medications that would affect his urination, but I’ll need to make sure.

“When do you think was the last time you peed like normal?”

“Well, it’s been coming on for a long time. The pressure’s been going down and, like I said, I pee several times a night. I dribble at the end, and all of that’s been going on a long time. But now that you mention it, I haven’t had a normal pee in a couple of weeks. I’ve had lots of tiny pees, and then I’ve had this leaking stuff about two weeks, but it’s only been bad enough to keep me from work for a week.”

“Okay.”

I ask George a series of questions. Each time he shakes his head no.

“Anything that looks like blood in your urine? Any pain, burning or itching? Any new meds, herbals, or over-the-counter stuff? Did the orthopedist give you anything new? Allergy meds?”

Then with my next question, George nods yes.

“Pain meds?”

“The orthopedist told me to take acetaminophen and I’ve been taking a lot of it - just the same as what you told me when I was here on Christmas Eve.”

“Acetaminophen is not associated with this problem so that’s okay. Do you ever pee, think you’re done, and then turn right around to pee again?”

“Sort of all the time. I don’t ever pee then leave the bathroom. After I pee - I’ve been mostly peeing sitting down for years now - I stand up, wait a minute, then sit back down and pee some more. That’s been my standard operating procedure for maybe six months now. This is all connected, isn’t it?”

“Probably! Please remind me. I think I know the answer, but want to be sure. You’ve not had any surgery on your back or your bladder or your prostate, right?”

“Well, I had my gall bladder out 20 years ago. My wisdom teeth when I was a kid. That’s it. Do I need surgery now? I really can’t have surgery until spring vacation because it’s too hard for them to get a sub for my route.”

“You probably won’t need surgery, George. I’m pretty sure we can fix this with medications,** at least that’s where we’ll start.”

“It’s my prostrate, isn’t it? I knew it!”

There are some words that most patients mispronounce, and all in the same way, and “prostate” is one of them. There’s only one “r.” For some reason, most people want a second “r.” I don’t usually correct patients when they mispronounce words because I don’t think it’s helpful. I simply keep pronouncing them correctly. The exception to that is if I think it will cause other doctors to misunderstand them or make it likely that someone will correct them less nicely than I would. “Prostrate” isn’t one of those. We doctors hear it all the time.

“I think it is, George. The good news is that I have a couple of pills which almost for sure will solve your situation. You even have a choice. And if they don’t help, there is a surgery that will help. It’s a pretty minor surgery, but I know that’s easy for me to say. In any case, it would be unusual for you to end up needing a bag for this. Hopefully, one of the pills will solve your problems.”

George smiles for the first time this visit.

“Could this be cancer? My grandfather had cancer in his prostrate when he was in his 80’s, but I’m not that old yet.”

“Great question. I’ll check your prostate for cancer, which would make lumps in it, or make it asymmetric. But, it’s probably not cancer. What you have is pretty common.

“At your last physical, three months ago, you opted to have your PSA checked. Remember? We talked about whether or not you wanted to do it.”

“Not really, but I know you said my labs were all fine. Maybe that means we can skip the prostrate exam. I really don’t like it.”

“I can understand not liking it, but I still need to check your prostate for physical abnormalities, and the only way to do that is the exam.”

George looked away from me and said nothing.

“Now that I’ve said we have to do that, should we just do it? Are you so dreading it so much that you can’t talk about anything else until after it’s done?”

“Yeah, maybe. Sometimes I feel like I’m not any older than the kids on my bus! Let’s just get ‘er done.”

George sighed, then added, “At least your hands are smaller than my last doctor’s.”

One can examine a prostate either with the man lying on his side or leaning over the table. Our exam tables are so narrow that I am terrified every time I ask someone to roll over on their side that they will fall right off - especially in the case of big guys like George - so I prefer to have the man lean over the table.

While the exam is psychologically unpleasant and a bit physically uncomfortable, it’s quick, and I fill every second of it with banter, like when I do a pap smear, because it helps the patient keep their mind off of what’s going on.

George gets into position, and I begin my banter.

“You’ll feel me touching your bottom. I’m just taking a look around. Lots of pressure. You doing okay? I hope the goo is cold enough. We keep it in the refrigerator to make sure.”

I push harder to reach as much of his prostate as possible.

“That’s your prostate I’m poking at. I know it feels weird to you, but it feels perfectly normal to me.”

See what I did there? As usual, I think I’m hilarious, but in this position, my patients do not notice my cleverness. That sentence gives me about the time I need to sweep my finger back and forth across his prostate, side to side, comparing and feeling for nodules. A prostate feels similar in texture to the end of the nose, but harder. It is roughly the size of a walnut and is heart-shaped. A nodule feels hard like a peanut or a dried bean.

“Almost done. You doing okay?”

Then, I sweep around the circumference of the prostate, feeling for nodules or irregularities. After that sweep, I pull my finger out.

“All done. That wasn’t so bad, right? Tissue for the cold goo. Trashcan for the tissue.”

I wait a few seconds while George cleans up and pulls his pants back up.

“Your prostate feels fine to me. Combined with your normal PSA, I’m not worried about cancer. Let me describe what’s likely going on.

“Imagine your bladder up here” - I put my hands in front of my chest like I’m holding a small basketball - “with your urethra, the thin tube that the urine comes down, going out to the end of your penis.”

“On the way down, the urine goes through your prostate, kind of like a straw through the middle of my fist. When your prostate gets bigger, it squeezes harder on that straw, and your bladder has to push harder to get the urine out.”

“Part of how your bladder makes that push is by how stretched out it is. To a point, if it’s more stretched out, it can push harder. So, when you’re younger, when your bladder is maybe 90% full, it sends a signal to your brain that says, ‘Time to find a toilet,’ and you look for a toilet to relieve yourself. Then, when you pee, your bladder gets close to empty.

“When you’re older, your bladder gets weaker. It can’t generate as much pressure as it used to, and it doesn’t think you need to pee until you’re close to 100% full. With the extra pressure it has to generate to squeeze the urine past your prostate, it isn’t able to fully empty. So you go from, say, 99% full at the start of a pee to still being, say, 85% full at the end.”

“Is that why I’m peeing smaller amounts?

“Yep! And you’ve probably noticed the pressure is down, too. That’s because the tube is so blocked up that the flow is much less.

“And eventually, your bladder has to push so hard against your prostate when you pee, you hardly pee anything. You’re going around 100% full all the time. So whenever your kidneys make a few drops, there’s no place to store it. When new urine arrives, a similar amount of urine sloshes out.

“That’s also a big part of why older guys get urinary tract infections. Any fluid that sits around in your body, not going anywhere, is a basis for infection.

“There are two pills I’m going to tell you about, and you can pick one of them. There are more options, but I don’t use them unless these two don’t work, so we don’t need to talk about them.”

“The first one causes the muscles in your prostate to relax a little bit so that your bladder can push the urine out more easily so that it can at least partially empty. It almost always works for my men. If it doesn’t, we have other things we can add. And if those don’t work, we can send you to a urologist, and they can do stuff to open up the urine path through your prostate. But hopefully you won’t need that. Very few of my men do.

“The second option for big prostates is kind of funny. They discovered that a low dose of one of the medications men take for erectile dysfunction, Tadalafil, can work for this problem. I don’t think it works as well, because sometimes my men will come back and ask to switch, and no one ever has ever asked me to switch the other way. The main side effect is that some men get a headache from it.”

“Why don’t I just take both?”

“They’ve tried that, too. You know the drug manufacturers are going to try to get you to buy all the pills they can! They were disappointed that the two together didn’t work any better than the first pill alone.”

“Okay! I need this problem gone, so which one did you say works better, Doctor Mary? I wonder, though, what is a prostrate supposed to? Why do I even have one?”

“It’s supposed to cause trouble as you get older! Haha. What it really does is to make secretions that get mixed with the sperm when you ejaculate. Its contractions are one of the things that your body experiences as pleasure. It’s the pulsing thing between the back of your scrotum and your anus. That makes sense, right? Because we just examined your prostate via your anus.”

“You had to remind me!”

“That your prostate makes that fluid is related to one of the side effects of the medication: when you ejaculate, you will likely make less fluid. Some men are bothered by this, and some are not.

“There are two other things you need to know about the pill I’m going to give you. One is that it can lower your blood pressure, which is fine in your case. But you need to be aware that it can make you dizzy, especially when you have to get up in the middle of the night to pee. So, be super careful and slow getting up in case it makes you dizzy.

“The other is that it can cause a thing called ‘floppy lens syndrome.’ I’ve never had a patient have this problem that I know of, so it can’t be too common. But evidently, if you get it, it makes it harder for the ophthalmologist to do a cataract operation.”

“I’ll worry about that problem if I need cataracts someday! For now, I need to stop dribbling all the time!”

“That makes sense to me, too, George.”

“Linda told me to ask if there were any supplements that might work.”

“Yes, some men use an herbal remedy called saw palmetto and there is evidence that it works, but honestly, George, I’ll tell you my thoughts about herbs - and you know Linda and I disagree here - but they’re not regulated, so you are relying on the integrity of the manufacturer to put what they say they have put into the container. And these days, I just don’t rely on anybody’s integrity for much of anything (present company excluded, of course). It makes me sad, but there you have it.”

“I’m with you, Doctor Mary. I tell Linda the same thing, but she feels so much better on her supplements. I don’t take any.”

“I want to change the subject back to your prostate, George. If you think about the thing with the kidneys making urine and it going out again, you could imagine how the pressure might back up and kind of blow out the kidneys. I want to get a set of labs to make sure your kidneys are not being subject to too much pressure. Okay? If your labs are not their usual, we will get you an ultrasound to look directly at your kidneys. If they’re backed up, everything I’ve said about the pill is cancelled, and you will have to go to a urologist. Okay?”

“Sure! This is so much better than I was afraid you were going to say. How long will it take for the pill to have an effect? I want to get back to work.”

“If you start this evening, maybe as early as tomorrow, but probably after two nights. But before you run off to the drugstore, I have to tell you a couple more things.”

“The label on the pill says to take it a couple hours after dinner. Most of my men just take it at bedtime because they can’t remember to take it in the middle of the evening, but I’ve had a few men - the ones trying everything to avoid surgery - tell me that it makes a big difference if you take it a couple hours before bedtime. I’ve had other men who just take it with their morning pills because that’s the best they can do, and who feel like it works, so who knows?

“In addition to the pill, I want to give you the old-guy peeing tricks.”

“Are you calling me an old guy?”

“It says so on your chart, George.”

He laughed, and I knew he would. We’re both much happier now.

“You’ve already discovered a couple of the tricks: sitting down to pee and the peeing, waiting, peeing again trick. The fancy name for that is double voiding. Also, if you just go to the bathroom and try to pee at a set interval, like every hour and a half, that can help.

“I bet you already don’t drink after dinner. If you pay attention, you may find some foods are more irritating than others. Spicy and acidic foods often make the bladder want to be emptied more often, so pay attention and try to limit those. Also, limiting coffee and alcohol can help.”

“You’re taking it all away, Doctor Mary! What about my diet soda?”

“Carbonation can be irritating to the bladder, too.

“There are some medications that can worsen the symptoms, too. You’re not on any of the prescription ones, but be careful with Diphenhydramine - that’s the stuff in Benadryl - and over-the-counter cold medicines as they can make the problems worse.”

“I’m so happy I don’t need a bag, Doctor Mary! I’m going to go pick up that medicine and start it right away! I hope I can get back to work, maybe the day after tomorrow!”

“I hope so, too, George. I don’t think I need to say this, but let me know if it doesn’t work in two or three days.”

George heads out to the pharmacy. I am pretty sure he’ll be back to driving the school bus the day after tomorrow, but now I’m a little worried about something else: George’s thinking seemed to me to be not quite as crisp as usual. It was subtle, but I’ve been dealing with mostly older patients for over twenty years. I see patterns that most people don’t notice.

George’s thinking was fine, but not quite normal for him. His speech was simpler. He asked only one question at a time. He repeatedly mispronounced “prostate” and didn’t notice that I pronounced it differently than he did. Most people would not notice or comment on my pronouncing a medical word differently from them, but George is interested in people and attuned to those around him. Not picking this up is a bit out of character for him.

Another thing was that George said, “I’m with you, Doctor Mary. I tell Linda the same thing, but she feels so much better on her supplements. I don’t take any.” That was a little off. A better fitting response would have been something like, “I’m with you, Doctor Mary. I tell Linda the same thing, but she tells me she feels so much better on her supplements, and I can see myself that some of them are helping her, but I don’t take any.” There’s nothing wrong with what George actually says, but it’s flatter and less nuanced than what is normal for him.

None of these details alone is important, but together, they have my antenna up for George’s cognition.

It often happens that when I mention to a family that their loved one is not thinking as well as usual, they will ask me for specific examples of what I’m seeing. I’ll point out examples like these I just saw with George. They’ll think I’m exaggerating, unless they themselves are attuned to speech. Usually I’ll get pushback such as, “But I never ask more than one question at a time! Do you think I have early dementia?” On top of that, family members almost always resist the idea that their loved one is developing dementia. In such cases, my explanations about how I’m making this inference are usually exercises in frustration for all of us.

It’s probably something else, though. He was likely just feeling poorly because of his full bladder, damp underwear, and the psychological discomfort of a prostate exam. In any case, there’s nothing to do about it now.

I know how much George loves his job, and I do not want to curtail his freedom and meaning and ability to support himself - but - he drives a bus full of little kids for two hours a day. Things like this get me to worrying. I’ll pay close attention to his thinking in future appointments.

*George and his wife, Linda, are amalgams of patients I’ve had over the years.

**Nothing in this essay is personal medical advice. If you want personal medical advice, talk with your doctor.