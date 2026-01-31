Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
3h

Love your work Mary. I notice that I'm going to the bathroom and then needing to go again a minute or two later as you mention in the article. Not too often but I notice it now that I'm getting a little older.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Dad Lives with Me's avatar
Dad Lives with Me
40m

Such a great explanation of a common problem. It helped that you shared it through the lens of an actual conversation. But I also loved what you said at the end about the subtle differences in George’s speech. It’s so important to pick up on things like this. As you said, maybe it’s nothing, but family members should never dismiss these signs.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary Braun Bates · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture