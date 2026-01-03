“I don’t think you’ve met Lilly yet, Shawna. She’s got some very definite ideas of what she wants. I think it will go best if we see her together. She has heart failure and is not on all the guideline-recommended treatments. She is very clear that she does not want to do anything that will not benefit her in the very near term. If she cannot personally see the benefit, she’s out. I know you know the data inside out, Shawna, for how the right treatment will help keep her out of the hospital and help her live longer, but she’s not interested.”

An unrelated picture of me.

“But doesn’t she want to live longer? Is she competent to make her decisions? I looked at her problem and med lists, and I don’t see dementia, but I have some questions!”

“One of the really hard things to learn for me as a student was that people have the right to make bad decisions. I’m not saying that Lilly is making a bad decision, but decisions that are different from what I would make. We can’t declare someone incompetent just because we disagree with their decisions. At times this can be really hard, like with someone who has liver failure and won’t stop drinking, or someone with lung cancer who keeps smoking, or someone who cannot live independently who refuses to apply for nursing homes, or someone with a wound you know they cannot care for at home who insists on staying home, or refuses home nursing care. I can think of several patients in each of those categories. Usually, the outcomes we expect end up happening, but not always.

“In some cases, like with the smokers, maybe the pleasure they get from smoking is more than the benefit of quitting would be. For others, it’s not uncommon for them to say some version of ‘today I have a good quality of life. You want me to make my life worse today in order to make it last longer? In five years, I might not even be alive. I’ve already lived longer than my mother and all my siblings. I cannot live forever. I want to enjoy today as much as possible.’ I think Lilly thinks this, and honestly, I can’t really disagree with her. Her life has taught her that promises about distant goods are not to be trusted. She trusts only what she can verify for herself.

“On the other hand, I know the heart failure statistics: 50% mortality in five years. That’s pretty bad. I have tried to discuss more guideline-directed therapy with her, but she is not even remotely interested. She won’t even let me tell her about it.

“In a way, it’s kind of her to just be straightforward. Saying yes when she knows she won’t do it is just a waste of everyone’s time.

“I feel bad about Lilly because I feel I could help her, but she won’t let me.

“But here’s the interesting twist: Lilly tells me the very act of taking pills lowers her quality of life. In order to get the benefit of my interventions, she’d have to take more pills on a daily basis and probably do more lab tests because I am a nervous Nellie about causing harm with my pills. To me, it’s just taking a couple extra pills daily. She’s already taking a couple. What’s the big deal? But she doesn’t see it that way. And it’s not me swallowing the pills every day. It’s her.”

Shawna stared at me for a moment, perhaps in disbelief. “But! You’re right! What’s the big deal about taking three pills when she’s already taking two? She could reduce her risk of being in the hospital and I bet she’d hate to be in the hospital!”

“You’re right about Lilly hating to be in the hospital. That’s already happend to her once, but she blames herself for that incident. But Lilly isn’t persuaded by the idea that if she takes an additional pill everyday then several years in the future she’ll be less likely to be in the hospital. It’s all too hypothetical. Lilly has made it clear that she doesn’t want anything additional that will not benefit her in the short enough term that she can see it. And she sees a difference between three pills daily and two.

“And here’s the thing, Shawna, can we be absolutely sure that taking this pill will benefit Lilly? Might she be the one in, I don’t know, ten thousand who is allergic to it? Might she just feel weird on it and need to stop it, making her lose faith in us and our treatments? Might it not give her breast pain, or screw up her electrolytes, or make her dizzy and maybe even fall? We can’t say for sure.

“While some patients can be pressured into doing something they don’t want to do, I don’t think Lilly is one of them. The risk with pressuring patients is, among other things, if something bad happens, they’ll be hard-pressed to trust you ever again. I would have to be damned sure of my intervention before I was willing to take those risks with my relationship with a patient.”

I stop talking. These are stronger words than I usually use, and Shawna knows me well enough to know this. But this lesson is important. Patients like Lilly can be frustrating, but they can also teach us if we are willing to learn. More uncomfortably, they can illuminate for us ways we would like to control things that are ultimately beyond our control. It is not unlike the lesson parents learn that they cannot control their children’s behavior, and trying to do so usually leads to sorrow.

“Wow. That’s different from how Doctor Hartley at the heart failure clinic thinks.”

“Yes, he is in a different setting than I am. He is an expert in treating heart failure, and I treat patients - regular patients and weird patients. People go to his clinic because they want the very best advice on their heart failure. They’re interested in doing stuff that will lower their risk of hospitalization in the next six months by one-half of one percent. Not everyone is like that. Doctor Hartley doesn’t see those patients. I do. This is one of the big differences between being a specialist and being a primary care physician.

“Don’t misunderstand me here, Shawna, but by the time you’ll have been a doctor as long as I have, I guarantee you that something you learned in residency as absolutely true, backed by good evidence, will be overturned. Humility is the most under-rated virtue, in my opinion, at least among doctors.

“Doctor Hartley is a very good doc. You probably know that I call him at least every other month with a question. He is kind, wise, and so very smart, but he treats heart disease, and I treat patients. You might think those are the same, but they’re not.

“And there’s more than just that. I think the constant overturning of what we think we know means that we ought to approach any new idea - especially the result of a new research study - with skepticism. Dr. Hartley thinks that each shiny, new result is correct and doesn’t seem to remember that we’ve turned over many results in the past.”

I pause for a moment because I know what I’ve just said is deeply antithetical to what Shawna has been taught. I want her to understand the idea well enough that she can return to it on her own in a quiet moment.

“It’s like having a boyfriend. I have a friend who always picks bad boyfriends. Each time she meets a guy she likes, she immediately gives her whole heart to him. Each time, she thinks she learned the lesson from the previous one, and she’ll never make that mistake again. Then she gets her heart broken again.

“A strategy for dealing with this might be to swing in the other direction, and to never trust any men ever, after having one break your heart. A third strategy, which I think is most sensible and which I try to use with ideas, is to slowly get to know them, allow them closer, and trust them more in larger things after they’ve proven themselves in small things.

“You weren’t expecting to get relationship advice as part of your introduction to a patient, I bet.” I laughed.

“Ideas are kind of like romantic partners in that respect, though. It’s not a bad analogy.”

Shawna smiles. “I guess. I don’t mind. It’s always interesting here on clinic days. A lot of my classmates are jealous because their clinics are not nearly so interesting.”

“I like interesting, and this variety of interesting. Others have different ideas about what is interesting. And speaking of interesting, Lilly is interesting. Let’s go see her.”

We go to the exam room. I introduce Shawna and Lilly and ask Lilly how the last three months have been.

“Great! I have done exactly what you said about salt, and my pills, and my ankles have stayed down. I bought some compression stockings and I wear them every day. They do keep my ankles from swelling, And…I think they make me feel more energetic! I don’t wear them every day because I only have two pairs. I’m saving up to buy another package next month and then I’ll have four: one on, one in the wash, and two in the drawer! That’s the height of luxury. I will be able to stop washing them by hand when I have that many!”

“You know, Lilly, sometimes we have gift cards for the local stores. Would you like me to see if the social worker has one? It would be for medically recommended treatment and I know the pills are expensive and doing the low salt diet costs extra, too.”

“Nah, save those for someone who really needs them.

“What kind of doctor are you going to be, Shawna?”

“I’m not sure, but I’m really interested in heart failure.”

“Like I have!” Lilly points to her chest.

“Yes! It’s a very complicated and serious condition. I am working with a specialist. We’re seeing if people do all of the treatments recommended versus some of the treatments exactly what the benefit is.”

“Hunh. I’m only doing some of ‘em, and it’s a lot! How many more are there?”

“Well, you’re on a beta blocker and a diuretic and a low salt diet.”

“And compression socks!”

“That’s actually not one of the guideline-recommended things because it doesn’t make people live longer or stay out of the hospital.”

“But it makes me feel better!”

Lilly shifts her gaze to me. “I can see why I don’t follow these guidelines!”

Then she shifts it back to Shawna. “What else do they recommend?”

Shawna looked questioningly at me. I nodded to encourage her. Lilly was asking for this information!

“Well, your cholesterol is pretty high, and we’d recommend a cholesterol-lowering medicine. This would help lower your chance of a heart attack or stroke.”

“I knew that was coming! I wouldn’t want to be on a cholesterol-lowering medication! My cousin tried one of those and it made her so sore she couldn’t get out of bed for a week!

“It’s funny guidelines you have that recommend something that makes you feel so bad you can’t go about your life and then don’t recommend compression stockings that make you feel better! I bet our government funds that stuff, too.

“You know what, I do think I’ll take one of them gift cards if you have one.”

I respond, “Okay. I’ll send a message to the social worker right now.”

“You can do that on your computer? Right now? I always wondered what you were doing there.”

“I can. Mostly I just take notes so that I can remember what we talked about for next time.”

“Well, put down there that I don’t want to come in for three more months. Can we check my labs today? I want to make sure my kidneys are still happy. I don’t like teams of people, but my heart and my kidneys and my ankles are making a good team right now.”

Lilly has signaled that we’re done today.

“Yes, we can check your labs, but first, I’d like to listen to your lungs and make sure you’re not collecting any fluid in there. Also, I want to hear how the dogs are.”

“I told you how Sean has been taking two of ‘em every weekend and just leaving me with just one to spoil for the whole weekend. That’s been going really well. Now, he’s thinking that maybe he wants to teach George to hunt. I say George is too old to learn to hunt, but Sean thinks he’s real smart and could do it. I have to agree that dog has a good nose so I’m not sure. But Sean comes over now every Friday night and has dinner with me and Sunday, too. I guess it’s better that he spends the time with me than with the kind of girls he usually dates. Why can’t he meet someone nice like you, Shawna? Do you have a boyfriend? I could introduce you to my son.”

Shawna looks panicked. I laugh, “Lilly, Shawna couldn’t date a patient’s son. It would be against the rules.”

“Hmph. Want to see a picture of him? He’s real good looking, if I do say so myself. He looks like his father.”

“I’d like to see the picture, Lilly, but Shawna cannot date your son! And don’t forget we want to listen to your lungs still.”

Sean was, in fact, a handsome, very fit appearing 30-ish year old man. We listened to Lilly’s lungs. They sounded good. I sent her out to the lab and the social worker.

“Well, Shawna, what do you think?”

“About her son?”

“No, silly! Don’t you go dating the patient’s son!”

“Ha! I got you there, didn’t I, Doctor Mary!” she giggled at having fooled me.

“But, wow. I feel like I ought not see any more patients today. I’m not sure what to think, really. My head is spinning. I mean, I can see why she says what she does, but I also know that people do better if they take statins, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin blockers, and the rest. I’ve seen the numbers. I can see why she says what she does, but I also worry about what the future will look like for her. This is hard!”

“Yep. Our guidelines are population-based - and Lilly is not a population. She’s an individual person with her own ideas, loves, needs, and priorities. Many people would have different priorities and would prioritize reducing their chance of a heart attack or stroke over reducing their number of pills. Not so, Lilly.

“Not only is the world complicated, but our knowledge is spotty and incomplete, and then people go on and be complicated, too. There’s never a boring visit.”

*All patients are amalgams of real patients and any resemblance to a real person is accidental.

**This is essay is not medical advice, nor should be construed as such. Patients do not have to do what their doctor recommends. However, my advice is to at least find out what they recommend.