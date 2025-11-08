Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim the Geek's avatar
Jim the Geek
3d

My mother was put on a salt-free diet in her 30s. As I recall it was due to balance problems and dizziness. My father, sister, and I got salt outside of meals through snacks and self-seasoning. When they were empty-nesters there was an episode where my dad had low blood pressure due to a complete lack of salt. I've often wondered about the diagnosis Mom got, as she would sometimes eat things that had salt without knowing ahead of time, and nothing untoward happened. In any case, it was not the sodium problem that finished her, but Alzheimer's at the age of 90.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Sharon Hanna's avatar
Sharon Hanna
3d

Beautiful photos! I can’t see the raccoon?? ❤️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary Braun Bates
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture