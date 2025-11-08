“Doctor Mary, Joann was at the front door, crying, when we opened this morning. The front desk let us know right away to bring her back for a nurse visit. It turns out Lilly’s in the hospital, and Joann thinks it’s her fault. I’m not quite sure what happened. Maybe food poisoning? But Joann is fine, so it doesn’t make any sense. Have you heard anything from the hospital? Do you have time to talk with her? She’s in the nurse visit room.”

I hadn’t even hung up my coat yet before the morning nurse pounced on me.

“I’ve not heard anything from the hospital. I wonder what’s up with Lilly?”

As I say this, I open up Lilly’s medical records on my computer.

“The hospital hasn’t sent any records over yet. Not even labs. Can you get someone to look into the hospital’s medical records system and pull those over? I’ll go see Joann now. If you get any info, just come and interrupt us.”

I’m glad I arrived early for work today. Squeezing Joann in is not going to make me run late.

I saw Lilly just a couple of months ago. After we got her medications optimized, she was to come in every three months. It is not a good sign that she ran into trouble so fast.

I go into the exam room. I see Joann sniffling, clutching a box of tissues.

“Hi, Joann. What’s going on?”

“We had such a good day yesterday! It was my grandson’s birthday, and he’s always loved Lilly and her dogs, so of course she spent the day with us. We had a great time. She was fine when she left around 7:30, and then the ambulance lights woke me up at three in the morning. I know she had to be really bad to call an ambulance! She was fine all day. I’m fine, and I checked with my daughter and they’re all fine. We all ate the same things. I can’t think what went wrong!”

Joann now began crying into the tissue she had balled up in her hand.

“I haven’t heard anything from the hospital, so I don’t have any news.”

Lilly had designated Joann as a personal representative - meaning that Lilly had allowed us to give Joann her medical information.

This issue of having designated personal representatives - or, more accurately, not having them - is an uncomfortable part of my job. Often, I take care of multiple members of the same family. The grown child, say, will request information from me about their mother, but the mother will not have the child listed as a personal representative. Because I know everyone involved, I know the mother wouldn’t mind me sharing the information, but I also know it’s against the law. It’s uncomfortable for everyone, especially when the information I’m not allowed to share is good news about something the child is worried about, or when I know I could share details with the child who could then help their mother understand their medical situation. But rules is rules, and we have them for good reasons.

“Of course, I’ll tell you when I know something. You know, you could go visit Lilly in the hospital and maybe she could tell you.”

“I think I will later, but I have my hands full this morning taking care of the dogs on top of everything else I need to do. They need to be fed, and walked, and played with. I wouldn’t dare go see Lilly without being able to update her on her three fur kids. You know, she treats them like people. They were all over yesterday for the party. What pandemonium it was with my whole family, 10 ten-year-olds, some of their parents, and the three dogs! I made a big batch of my dill pickle soup because my grandson loves it. Isn’t that funny? Most ten-year-olds don’t like that sort of thing. So, we also did take-out.

“Did Lilly eat the dill pickle soup?”

“Oh, yes, she loves it, too! In fact, she had a second bowl of it.”

“Did Lilly eat anything else?”

Yes, she had some of the Chinese take-out we got from Lucky Table for dinner.”

“So that was dinner?”

“It was lunch, too. Lilly was there for both.”

“I think I know what might have happened to Lilly.”

image from picklelicious.com

Joann stared at me.

“What?”

“Dill pickle soup and Chinese both have a lot of salt in them.”

“I didn’t put any salt in the soup! I know Lilly’s supposed to be on a low-salt diet. I even bought no-salt potato chips for her.”

“Even if you don’t add salt, dill pickles are very salty. Chinese usually has a lot of sodium in it, too, especially if they use MSG.”

“Oh, no! I didn’t think about any of that. I figured since I didn’t put any salt into it, that it would be fine for Lilly.”

“I understand! A lot of foods have salt hidden in them. It’s hard to remember where the salt might be and what things are safe.”

“So, what happens when she eats the extra salt? Does it make her blood pressure go up or something? I don’t really understand what’s wrong with her. She doesn’t really tell me much of anything about her health. She doesn’t like the topic. I’m sure you know.”

Oh, I knew!

“Our bodies really want the level of salt in our blood to be at a particular range. If we eat enough salt to push us out of that range, we get thirsty and are driven to drink more water to dilute it. Our kidneys also hang on to more water than usual while they work to put the extra salt into our urine. It’s incredible how much our bodies care about salt levels. We have multiple mechanisms to balance the salts out, and they all work exquisitely well - until they don’t. And that’s where Lilly is at.

“What’s at the root of this is her heart. She has had high blood pressure for so long that it has damaged the muscles of her heart. Her heart muscles can’t relax enough to let her heart fill like a normal heart, so it doesn’t pump as well as it should. Her heart can’t get as much blood to the kidneys as they’d like, so they’re not able to cleanse the blood as well as they would if they were getting a normal blood supply. If Lilly gets too much salt, her kidneys can’t take it out fast enough. All they can do is retain water, causing Lilly’s body to fill up like a balloon.

“The problem with the extra water is that it makes it harder for her heart to pump and it can collect in her lungs, making her more short of breath.

“One of the pills that Lilly is on is to convince her heart to relax a little more than it would like to on its own. This makes it beat a little bit better, allowing it to deliver a better blood supply to her whole body, including her kidneys. The other pill she’s on tells her kidneys to get rid of a little more water than they’d like to on their own so that her heart has a little less fluid to pump around.”

“Oh! That’s the one that makes her pee more for a while after she takes it. I think she said she wasn’t going to take it the day of the party because she didn’t want to have to be in the bathroom constantly.”

“Aha! We have a perfect storm here, Joann! Lilly had salty food, so her body hung on to all the fluid it could and made her want to drink extra. And she didn’t take her water pill, so there was nothing to counter the body’s wanting to hold onto the extra fluid.

“If she decided she’d take her water pill in the morning, she may have woken up in the middle of the night unable to breathe. If she took her water pill when she got home from the party, she would have been going to the bathroom all night. She could have fallen and broken her hip. I’d bet on the first option, knowing Lilly. If she’d broken her hip, she’d probably have not been able to get to her phone to call 911. She would have had to lie there until someone checked on her.”

“Oh, no! I told her not to skip her pill, but she said she’s done it before, and all that happened was her ankles got a bit swollen. She said it would be okay.”

“Well, she probably could have gotten away with either the dietary indiscretions or skipping the water pill. Of course, she really shouldn’t do either, but doing both at the same time would be dangerous for her.”

“Poor Lilly! I’ll finish up with the dogs and get right over to the hospital. I hope she’s not being difficult with them. You know how she can get. As soon as she feels halfway decent, she’s going to start asking to leave.”

“Joann, how long have you and Lilly known each other?”

“We’ve lived in the park across the street from each other for forty-five years. I knew her husband and what a great man he was! Taken far too young, and I really don’t think Lilly ever recovered from it. It’s so sad what’s happened now with her and her son and it means my daughter doesn’t get to see him as much either and they were best friends growing up.”

“What happened?”

“I don’t know if either of them really knows the whole truth. I’ll tell you what I know and you can make whatever inferences you want.

“Lilly thought it was about the dogs. I don’t know if you know that a pregnant dog climbed under Sean’s porch to give birth. She wouldn’t let anyone near the puppies for a while, but Sean and Lilly worked really hard to get her to trust them. There were three puppies and Lilly got it into her head that she wanted all three. Sean said he thought she should just take two of the puppies and he’d keep one and the mother. Part of it, I think, was that he really wanted to keep a puppy. Who wouldn’t? He said he thought Lilly wouldn’t be able to manage three puppies and she got so angry! He may have also pointed out that the dogs were technically his and he should decide what happened to them. Don’t tell Lilly what she can or cannot do! She took the three puppies and huffed out of there.

“But Sean was already upset because Lilly told him she thought his girlfriend was just using him, and no one wants to hear that, so when she flounced out of there, he was already a little bit annoyed with her and didn’t mind not talking to her - at least not at first. But then it turned out that Lilly was right and the girlfriend took his money and heart and left. And Sean really didn’t want to talk to Lilly then because she was never one to hold back the I-told-you-soes and no one wants to hear that either.

“And they’re so darned pigheaded, the both of them, that they’ve not spoken since then. Lilly thinks it’s all about the dogs. I don’t think she even realized how much she hurt Sean’s feelings about that girl. She’s waiting for Sean to see how wrong he was about the dogs and to apologize - which I don’t see him ever doing. He would have liked to have had his mom’s comfort when that girl left him, but not at the price of having to hear her I-told-you-soes. Then it gets even worse. Daisy, the mother, died maybe nine months ago, and Sean would really like to have one of the puppies or at least to see them, but he’s not going to make the first move. Lilly knows Daisy died, but she’s not going to make the first move either.

“They’ve done this before, but this is the longest one yet. I think the dogs were maybe three or four months when she took them and they’re three years now so that’s a long time to not speak over something stupid. I feel like if either of them called the other, it would all be over, but neither is going to make the first move.

“My daughter talks to Sean regular, and I think he’d like to see Lilly and the dogs - I feel sad that he missed out on their whole being puppies - but not if he had to apologize and certainly not if he had to tell her she was right about his ex-girlfriend. For her part, Lilly doesn’t talk about it, but I know she misses him. Her other kids are not really seeing her right now either, so it’s got to be killing her. There’s always some drama with one or another of her daughters; I can’t keep track of it all. I kind of think her youngest moved to the west coast just so she’d have an excuse not to be involved with Lilly’s drama.

“And I hate to say it, but I kind of agree with Sean. Three dogs is a lot! I couldn’t do it. I think she’d honestly welcome some help. Sometimes my grandson will walk Minnie because she’s his favorite, just to help out, but he doesn’t do it every day. Lilly does fine with them, but I can tell especially since she’s been sicker that she tires more easily.

“She’s a tough old bird. I admire her strength and determination so much. There’s no one I’d rather have on my side. You know, when she has decided she wants something, the devil himself could not keep her from it, but when she gets an idea in her head, it is not leaving until she decides it is - even if it’s obviously wrong. She makes things harder for herself than they have to be, but she may not have been able to withstand all she has had to if she wasn’t the way she is, you know?”

I nod silently. This is all very interesting and I hope Joann continues.

“I wish I’d understood about the salt, but I didn’t. Now I do, and I’ll have my grandson help me find stuff on the internet that will tell me more about it. I gotta go take care of the pups and get over to Lilly at the hospital. Thank you for explaining everything.”

“You’re welcome. Please give us a call and tell us how Lilly is doing or, better yet, ask Lilly to call us and tell us herself!”

“I’ll do what I can. I may have to spend all my energy keeping her from leaving the hospital!”

“Well, do what you have to, Joann! Who knows, the hospital may be ready for her to go, too!”

“It’s a good thing I love her so much because she’s a lot of work!”

*All of the people described here are patient amalgams and any resemblance to a real person is purely accidental. I have a large pool of stubborn, determined patients from which to draw details.

**Nothing in this essay is or should be construed to be medical advice. Nevertheless, if your doctor tells you to be on a low-salt diet and has prescribed diuretics for you, do what your doctor tells you to do. Also, if you are on a low salt diet, stay away from pickles and food from Chinese restaurants.