“Doctor Mary, I’m right as rain! It keeps getting easier to not drink and I keep feeling better. The better I feel, the more I see what damage I was doing to my body by drinking and it makes me more sure that I want to stay quit!

“I’m worried about my body now and had some things I wanted to catch up on, because I haven’t been much for doctoring for a long time. Stuff like mammograms and a pap smear and vaccines. I did some research and made a list, but I’ll do what you recommend. It’s kind of nice to just be doing regular healthcare, like a regular person. All I’ve pretty much ever done is just seen a doctor if there was something wrong, at the urgent care center or the emergency room.”

“Great! We scheduled you for a physical today. That’s the first step in getting you caught up. So, clearly, we’re on the same page. And you may not even need a pap smear. If a woman has had normal paps over her younger life, we stop at 65 and you’re 67 now. When was your last one?

”

“I’m not really sure. The last time any doctor looked down there was after I had my daughter. That was 32 years ago. I don’t know if they did a pap then or not.”

“Well, I guess you’re overdue then, Barbara. We’ll get that done today. I’ll step out and let you get changed. Everything comes off except your socks. Here’s a fashionable, highly attractive gown. Please open it in the back. I’ll be right back.”

I hand Barbara the gown and step out. I now have two minutes all to myself. Or, rather, my bladder, as it’s a rare chance in my day to get to the restroom.

When I return, Barbara has changed and is sitting on the end of the table.

“I couldn’t remember what you said: front or back?”

“It doesn’t really matter. I think it’s a little more dignified to open in the back, but either way works.”

Barbara had opened it in the back. I began examining her, starting with her ears, and moving on to her mouth, neck, thyroid, lungs, heart, breasts, belly, and feet. I asked her all kinds of questions about each body section as I examined it. I find nothing unexpected. Except for the signs of liver disease, she has a wonderfully boring exam. (See the earlier stories about Barbara: her diagnosis with liver disease, and beginning treatment.)

“Okay, now it’s the pap time.”

A pap smear is a procedure that’s awkward and, in some cases, unpleasant. To the greatest extent I can, I say exactly the same thing every time I do a pap. A patient almost never has to have a pap more than once a year, and usually it’s more like every three or five years. After this length of time, most patients will not mind hearing the same jokes again. I’ve learned that nonstop talking and banter during the procedure keep the patient distracted.

The overall idea is that I will put a duck-bill-shaped plastic device into the woman’s vagina and open it to push the walls of the vagina out of the way. I will find the cervix and scrape off some cells using a special broom-shaped brush, and then splash the brush around in some special fluid in a vial that the lab will process.

“A pap test is a screening test for cervical cancer. If you imagine your uterus being like a big water balloon, your cervix is the part you’d tie in a knot. Except there’s no knot. The whole uterus, including the cervix, is a stretchy but incredibly strong muscle. The muscle in the cervix squeezes together tightly to keep the contents of the uterus inside. Imagine the end of the balloon being really thick muscle that has just a tiny opening in the middle.”

I’m pulling out the stirrups as I say all of this.

“Please scoot on down to the end of the table. I’ll help you put your feet into the stirrups.”

Me, fully clothed on the table with my feet in the stirrups and the doctor stool about in position.

I do this and adjust the pillow while keeping up my patter.

“Don’t do it right now, but if you slip a finger inside your vagina, you can feel your cervix. It’s the thing that feels a bit rubbery, kind of like the end of your nose.

“Your vagina is lined with skin that’s sort of like what’s on the rest of your body. The outer part of your cervix has that kind of skin on it, too. This makes sense. Your vagina and cervix may well be subject to friction.”

I think I’m funny. Fortunately, Barbara does too. I can hear Barbara giggle a bit as what I just said lands for her.

“The inner part of the cervix has a different kind of skin covering it. This part is protected from friction and has a different function, so it makes sense that it would be a different kind of skin. Where the two kinds of skin sit next to each other, the cervix is most vulnerable to HPV, the virus that causes most cervical cancers. It can get into that transition zone and cause an infection.

“Another half scoot. It just makes it easier for me if you’re right at the end of the table. And this is all about me.”

Almost everyone thinks this line is funny. I try to keep the mood as light as possible because many women are nervous about the pap smear in general, some have had medical experiences that were not pleasant, and it’s never pleasant to have someone you don’t know well and can’t even really see sitting between your legs and inspecting your private insides.

“HPV can also cause cancer in other parts of the body: anus, mouth, esophagus, labia, penis, etc. HPV is transmitted by contact between a susceptible body part and an infected body part.

“Most of the time, people just clear the virus, and it doesn’t cause them any problems. Sometimes people don’t clear it, but the virus just hangs around without causing any problems. But, in a fraction of the cases, it hangs around and causes cancer.”

It’s such a small fraction that I have never diagnosed a patient as having cervical cancer, although I have had a couple of patients who had it before becoming my patient. I’ve also seen several cases of HPV-related head and neck cancers, and, most tragically, a handful of women with rectal or anal cancer who were infected with HPV when they were sexually assaulted as children.

While I’m saying all of this, I gather the equipment I need: speculum, light, brush, lubricant, and the pap vial.

“I’m just putting the cold goo on the speculum so it slides in more easily. We’ve kept it in the refrigerator so it’s ready for you.”

Almost everyone thinks this joke is funny.

“Getting the HPV vaccine increases a person’s chance of getting rid of the virus should they get exposed to it because their immune system will recognize it right away. They didn’t have that vaccine when you or I were young. It came on the market in 2006 in the US.”

While saying this, I glove up with a medium glove on each hand and a large glove over the medium on the right. You’ll see in a minute the reason for the second glove.

Next, I put the lubricant on the speculum, being careful to avoid putting it on the speculum’s leading edge because lubricant can contaminate the sample.

At this point in the procedure, I am sitting on the rolling stool between the woman’s legs, talking nonstop as my silly patter gives my patient something other than the procedure to focus on.

“Okay. You’ll feel my hand on your thigh.”

I put my left hand on her right thigh.

“You doing okay?”

Very occasionally, my patient will tense up just from having her thigh touched. This is useful information for me, but usually they respond as Barbara does.

“Yep.”

“Okay. Here’s the speculum. It’s plastic. Shouldn’t be too hot or too cold.”

I touch the speculum to her thigh.

“You’ll feel me touching you on the outside, just taking a quick look around.”

A moment after I begin, I ask, “You doing ok?”

“Yep.”

I look for skin abnormalities and find none.

“Okay. Here’s the speculum. Might feel a little pressure.”

I slide it in and start looking for the cervix. It takes a second or two.

“You doing okay?”

“Yep.”

I take that as my cue to click the speculum open.

“That’s me clicking, not you.”

Again, most women laugh here, some will even ask me about it, like Barbara does.

“Wait! Do people think they’re clicking sometimes?”

“Yes, it has happened, so I just make sure everyone knows.”

While I’m saying that, I get the brush in position and start my work. The long part of the brush goes in the center of the cervix. As I turn it around a few times, I say, “Sorry. This is the painful part.”

Fortunately, this is painful only about 10% of the time. Most of the time, the patient doesn’t even notice anything.

Barbara laughs. “It feels weird, but it doesn’t really hurt.”

“If it feels like I’m scraping the top layer of cells off your cervix, that’s because I am.”

Usually, I just need the time to say the last two sentences to get the whole sample. If I need more time, I say, “I’m sorry this is taking so long. The last thing either of us wants is for the lab to say I didn’t get a good enough sample and we have to do it again.”

If I have made my patient bleed a little bit, I say, “You may bleed about one drop of blood. You may not even notice it, but if you do, don’t worry.” I say this to Barbara because I did make her bleed a little bit as the brush gently swept across the surface of her cervix.

I pull the brush out, holding it in my right hand. I open the vial with a couple of fingers that are not holding the vial, then I dip the brush into the vial and swish it around.

“Sorry this is taking so long. I want to be sure we get every single cell into the liquid that we just worked so hard to get.” That sentence gives me enough time to swish, then toss the brush into the trash. With my right hand, I put the lid on the bottle.

“Okay. I’m going to take the speculum out. You doing okay?”

“Yep.”

I pull the speculum out slowly. If it does not come easily - and it’s not coming out easily for Barbara - I say, “After giving us all that trouble to be found, your cervix wants to come out with the speculum. You need to stay in there, little cervix. Barbara needs you.”

Barbara laughs.

Now you’ll learn the reason for the second glove on my right hand. Once the speculum is out, I grasp the end that was previously in Barbara’s vagina with my right hand and hold it. With my left hand, I pull the light out of the speculum. I then turn my large right glove inside out over the speculum and toss the glove-covered speculum into the medical waste container. This leaves me with clean gloves on both hands.

I collect the cold-goo container and discarded wrappers, and tell Barbara to push back with her feet and sit up when she’s ready. I put the vial on my desk on top of a piece of paper with Barbara’s name on it, and everything is clean and done.

I hand Barbara a box of tissues for her to wipe up the lubricant, and I give her a trash can for the tissues.

As Barbara wipes herself, she says, “That was so quick and not nearly as bad as I was expecting!”

“I’m so glad to hear that. Honestly, I get that a lot. I think it helps that I narrate absolutely everything I’m doing.”

“I do, too. So, that’s it, huh?”

Barbara looks at the plastic vial.

“Yep. We’ll send it to the lab and they’ll look at it under a microscope. We’ll give you your results in a week when you come back to continue chipping away at your list.”

I give Barbara a couple of minutes to get dressed, then walk her back to the front desk. We make small talk about something or other, but I’m unable to pay much attention. My brain is spinning. I have never seen a cervix that looks like Barbara’s, and that’s never a good thing. I worry that I am about to make my first cervical cancer diagnosis.

*Barbara continues to be a patient amalgam and any resemblance to a real person is coincidental.

**Nothing in this essay is intended to be, or should be taken as, medical advice.