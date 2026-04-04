“Doctor Mary, I* called to ask for more albuterol and you said I had to come in. Don’t you want me to be able to breathe? I’ve had to lay low and thank heavens I haven’t needed any!”

“Yes, that’s concerning. We’ll need to increase your twice-daily inhaler to a higher dose so that doesn’t happen.”

For a long time, the asthma guidelines have recommended** that patients suffering from mild intermittent asthma, like Danielle has, should receive an albuterol inhaler as an initial treatment, to be used as needed. However, if the patient finds they need albuterol more than a few times weekly, the albuterol use should be reduced by adding an inhaled steroid twice daily. Sometimes patients do better when a long-acting form of albuterol is combined with the inhaled steroid. In either case, the patient continues to use the short-acting albuterol as needed, but these as-needed situations should be kept limited because overuse of albuterol causes the body to stop responding to it.

Two years ago, Danielle came in saying she was running out of albuterol between prescriptions, so I gave her a prescription for the inhaled steroid. I presumed that had worked for her because until now, her albuterol use had been constant and she did not complain about her breathing at her regular follow up appointments. However, it’s not unusual for asthma to get worse over time and to require more aggressive treatment, such as increasing the steroid dose, as I had just proposed to Danielle.

I wasn’t expecting what came next.

“That’s a terrible idea! I’m a nurse! I know about prevention! I don’t know why you don’t care about prevention. I won’t take that! I use my albuterol inhaler to prevent inhaled steroids. Everyone knows how bad steroids are for you. You’re not much of a doctor if you want me to take steroids when I don’t have to!

“If I use my albuterol inhaler just four times a day, I don’t need the inhaled steroid. I need two albuterol inhalers a month so I can avoid the steroids, and if you won’t give it to me, I’ll just have to make do with less albuterol. But if I can’t breathe well, I can’t exercise and my grandkids will be disappointed because I can’t play with them.

“I don’t know why you don’t want me to be able to breathe! The albuterol works great!”

Danielle stared at me as if she could not believe how stupid I was.

I don’t like to say extreme things, but I once saw a patient die from asthma, and overusing albuterol was part of the cause. I’m on guard to prevent that from happening with my patients.

“Danielle, the problem with albuterol is that if you use too much of it, it stops working. If that happens, you might get into trouble.”

Just as I was saying this, I had a revelation.

“Wait! What? You’re not taking the scheduled inhaler at all? Ever?”

“No! Why would I? The albuterol has always worked for me. It’s never stopped working! I don’t know why you don’t agree with prevention. That’s the foundation of nursing. It should be the foundation of doctoring, too.”

One of the assumptions made in doctoring is that patients take their prescriptions. We know that this doesn’t always happen. It’s a huge problem with patients who have dementia, or who have trouble affording their meds, or whose lives are chronically badly organized. But Danielle is none of these. She’s a nurse. She’s smart, can afford her meds, and organizes a team of patients’ treatments, medications, and appointments on a daily basis. What is going on?

“I see it the other way, Danielle. Using the inhaled steroid prevents your having to use the albuterol. People have fewer exacerbations on the inhaled steroid than on albuterol, and this allows you to save the albuterol for situations in which you really need it.”

“I don’t know why you say that. Steroids are bad and I don’t want to take them. If they were good for you, why would you have to rinse your mouth out after taking a puff of the inhaler?”

Danielle is right about the problems with steroids, but there’s a trade-off to be made here. Things aren’t as black-and-white as Danielle would have them be. But Danielle’s mind is made up. No grey areas for her!

“I don’t want to talk about it anymore. Why don’t you think for yourself, Doctor Mary? I’ll take however many albuterol inhalers your guidelines will let me have, and I’ll just have to make do with them.”

Nurses are notoriously difficult patients. There are a variety of causes for this, and Danielle is displaying one of them: one I call the “Little Bit of Knowledge Syndrome.” She knows more than most of the people she interacts with and has generalized this to conclude that she knows more than everyone. She knows the rules and the common exceptions to the rules. Because of this, she has come to think that she knows it all. But she doesn’t know how to deal with situations where two rules apply and they conflict. This has led her to cling desperately to one of the rules and to ignore and misinterpret the other.

Whatever the cause is, our interaction has gone badly wrong. I looked for a way to de-escalate the situation.

“I suppose the best we will do right now is agree to disagree. Would you like, maybe, to see a lung specialist?”

“No. That’s a waste of time and a copay. I am not made of money and can’t afford $70 for a specialist visit. Just give me my albuterol.”

I was feeling like a bad doctor, and I didn’t see a way out of this situation that would not risk further rupture to our relationship.

On my computer I quietly renewed both of her prescriptions, including the one for the inhaled steroids, even though I did not expect her to fill it. I hope she comes to her senses, does some research, and realizes that a little bit of steroids is less bad for her than more albuterol is. I wish she’d let me explain that to her right now, but her mind is firmly closed.

This feeling of being a bad doctor comes on whenever I feel I have failed to enable a patient to properly understand their condition. I wanted to redeem myself by explaining things further, but Danielle had made it clear that she didn’t want to hear it. This made it all the more distressing, because it was a flashing neon sign that I’d lost her trust.

Danielle began picking up her belongings and getting ready to leave. As she did so, she grumbled, “Okay, I’m not happy with that plan, but we’ll go with it.”

I stood there, pondering my options. She’d need to see me in three months to get her prescription renewed. Assuming, of course, that I’d ever see her again. Patients who become this angry sometimes choose to change doctors. I’m hoping she won’t do that. If I see her again, I’ll need to be prepared. I will search for some patient education material that might convince her to choose a healthier course. Maybe if I can point to some other source, she’ll believe what I’m trying to tell her.

Danielle had not had a dangerously bad asthma attack ever, and hopefully would not. I hoped that she would be okay, and that she’d not have used up her albuterol and then desperately need some.

Danielle huffed out of the exam room. I struggled to sign out of the computer and catch up with her to tell her about needing another appointment.

“Okay. Yeah. Whatever,” she said as she powerwalked down the hall and left without stopping at the front desk.

I wondered for a moment about how I could have approached the conversation in a way that would have made her more likely to hear me. My wondering was quickly interrupted by my mind pointing out that I had a full schedule today. I made a note to think about it later, boxed up the whole interaction, put it in a mental drawer, and went on to my next patient.

“Next is Phil,” Chloe tells me. “He was just in the hospital. We don’t have the records. I’ve asked medical records to get them. He said it was pneumonia and his blood pressure was sky high, too. He brought some paperwork from the hospital. He’s not sure what to do because they gave him two copies of his med list. One says to take two antibiotics and two blood pressure medicines, and one says to take one antibiotic and three blood pressure medicines. He’s not sure which of his blood pressure medicines he took this morning because his daughter sets his meds up for him, but he took both antibiotics. His blood pressure is good, though.”

Ugh. Mystery meds. This one is going to be difficult to figure out. Before going to the exam room to see Phil, I took a few moments to strategize a plan.

First, we’d call his daughter and see if she could remember what blood pressure medicines she had set up for him. Hopefully, she’d answer the phone, and if so, would be able to say something more informative than “the little pink one and the oblong yellow one.” If she knew exactly what, that would make my decision about his blood pressure meds easier. If not, I’d have to guess.

Next, I’d look at the antibiotics the hospital had prescribed for him and see if there was any harm in him taking both. Since at one point someone had wanted him on each of them and had gone to the trouble of sending them both to the pharmacy, that probably made more sense than having him stop one of them, unless, of course, they shouldn’t be taken together.

If the hospital had screwed this up, there were likely other things that had gone wrong with his discharge. I’d need to root those out. I’d also wish to make sure the visiting nurse had called. Did he have the equipment he needed? Was he supposed to be on oxygen? Could he afford all his medications?

As for his hospital records, they would arrive after he left. When they did so, the new information would require me, on my own time, to reconsider the decisions I’d made when I saw Phil, probably resulting in a new plan, about which I’d need to call Phil and, likely, his daughter too.

And because all of this is so complicated, I’d need to spend the first half of Phil’s appointment just explaining it all to him, leaving me just ten minutes to do the work. Ugh.

My strategizing was interrupted by one of the nurses. “I just talked with the pharmacist at Drug World about patient John Jones. You had sent some viagra in for him. He’s also on a long-acting nitrate and she said to tell you she is not going to fill your prescription. It’s not safe.”

“Okay. She’s right. He shouldn’t be on both of those. Tell her good call and update Mr. Jones’ med list so that we know he’s on that medicine. Please call him and explain to him that he can’t be on one of the erectile dysfunction medications because he’s on a long-acting nitrate for his blood pressure and to help improve the blood flow to his feet. Let him know he can discuss it with his vascular surgeon if he wants to switch.”

I was annoyed that I had not had the patient’s full medication list and had not known that he was on the one medication that is a contraindication to viagra. Specialists aren’t good about telling primary care physicians about what they’ve prescribed. We have to rely on patients to tell us, and they often fail to tell us when we ask and we sometimes fail to ask or fail to ask effectively. I was also annoyed that the pharmacist had sent such a bristly message when it would not have cost her a moment more effort to be collegial.

I took a deep breath. I needed to get back to Phil and his goofed-up documentation from the hospital. Phil deserved the best version of me available, and that was getting scarce at the moment. I would do what I could to conjure it up.

I took a few more deep breaths. I did a quick full-body maneuver that’s supposed to align one’s chakras. I don’t know about the chakra stuff, but doing the maneuver when I’ve been stressed out has always made me feel better.

Gazing into the distance out the window, I took two more breaths. Everything had now been put into a mental drawer and all the drawers had been closed.

On to my appointment with Phil.

Thankfully, Phill’s daughter had anticipated that I would call her, and she had the exact med list at the ready. We made a provisional plan, and we agreed that I would call them that evening, after the records arrived.

Thank goodness it was now lunch time, giving me a few minutes to decompress before my afternoon patients arrived. Because I was running late, I had only 17 minutes to eat. I sat down with my leftovers and the remainder of my thermos of tea and attempted to clear my negative emotions.

It was not long before Chloe entered my office and silently held out to me a chocolate chip cookie.

“Oh no. What now?”

Chloe only does the cookie thing with me when something has gone sideways in a big way.

She motioned for me to follow her to Hannah’s desk.

Hannah and Chloe exchanged glances, then Hannah pressed the speakerphone button.

“Doctor Mary,” came Lilly’s familiar voice, “I don’t know what you think you were doing or who gave you the right to tell Joann not to help me anymore, but she came over yesterday and said you told her not to do anything around my house anymore and that she wasn’t going to help me with anything anymore. I have to go up and down the stairs by myself now to do my laundry, and if I fall, it will be on you.

“I told her if she feels that way, that we can’t be friends anymore, and she should just go and be friends with you since she likes you better anyway. She said a bunch of stuff, but it came to that. She’d rather listen to you than be my friend. I don’t know why you don’t want her doing a little bit of stuff around my house for me. I mean, you yourself know that right now I can’t do some of the things I need to do in order to keep my household at its bare minimum. That’s all I want. I don’t need my whole kitchen floor cleaned every day! But I can’t get down on my hands and knees to clean up anymore, and you told Joann not to do that anymore. Do you want me living in filth?

“I don’t know why Joann listened to your horrible advice, but she did. We’ve been friends a lot longer than you’ve been her doctor, but I guess she feels like you’re more important than me, so she’s going to listen to you. You’ve got her all hopped up on meds, no doubt. So, you’ve ruined a perfectly good friendship. We’ve been friends for over thirty years. I hope you’re happy.”

She hung up.

“Well. I wonder how she really feels.”

“Oh, don’t you worry, Doctor Mary, she calls back to tell you.” Hannah presses the play button again.

“You’re just trying to control me. You told Joann not to help me because you think I’ll take more of your pills that way. I tell you, it won’t work. I’m never taking any of your pills again! You just want to make me dependent on you, just like the drug companies. You’re all in cahoots! You’re just part of the system and I’m not having any of it. You call yourself a doctor! You’re a pill-pushing zombie for the drug companies. I bet you made money off of every pill you gave me. Well, you’re not making any more.”

She hung up again.

“Any more?” I asked Chloe.

“No, that’s it for now. If I see her number come up, do you think I should take it or let her go to voicemail?”

“For now, until she calms down a bit, I’d just let her go to voicemail. She’s not going to be able to stay in this state for long because she really can’t take care of herself. I think by the end of the day, she’ll call back with a different version for what is happening, but it might take longer. She’s pretty stubborn. Listen to her messages, of course, in case she needs something from us, but let’s hold off on talking to her until she’s cooled down a bit.

“It’s been a couple years since I’ve had anyone this angry with me. I don’t think this is Lilly’s issue because she doesn’t drink, but the last one would call late at night after she’d had a couple and then in the morning, would deny she had called and said all those mean things. My secretary at the time played her the tape of herself from the previous night and she said it wasn’t her; it was an imposter who had just made it look like she was calling from my patient’s house. She ended up going to rehab eventually and moving out of state to live with her sister. I hope things went well for her.

“Anyway. My advice is to let Lilly cool down. She’s obviously not going to do well stopping all of her meds, and hopefully she has enough sense to stay away from the stairs. She’ll calm down, and something new will happen.”

Part of me knew Lilly was absolutely ridiculous. Her all-or-nothing thinking had collided with Joann’s attempt to keep things on an even keel and Scott’s efforts to protect his mother. The result was a fun house of accusations. I wondered what would be next.

Then it occurred to me: if Lilly didn’t need help - as she had assured me she didn’t - why was she so upset that Joann wasn’t going to help her? There was something illogical about that. Maybe that cognitive dissonance would serve as a nidus of irritation to coalesce her thoughts differently.

Her voicemail still stung, however, after feeling like I had made progress in getting Lilly to trust me to have her go off on me like that. She had been pretty mean.

I now had more sympathy for the decisions of Lilly’s daughters, the one who moved to California that we never hear about, and for Nicole, who, although evidently local, seems not to be on speaking terms with her mom.

I glanced at my watch. Chloe had already run off to room my first patient of the afternoon. I took an extra minute to enjoy that chocolate chip cookie while I stuffed the latest from Lilly into a mental drawer.

*Every patient and family member mentioned in this essay is an amalgam of patients and their families and any resemblance to a real person is purely accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is meant to be real medical advice. Please see your doctor for that.