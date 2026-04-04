Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Gerridoc's avatar
Gerridoc
2d

Oh my. It sounds like a “terrible horrible no good very bad day.” Hope you went home and took Nettie on a long walk.

The receptionist in my office had a stash of chocolate in her drawer for days like yours.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Stacy Wentworth, M.D.'s avatar
Stacy Wentworth, M.D.
2d

I hate feeling like a bad doctor. When you can’t make anyone happy. I had a patient curse at me this week. A lot. Sometimes it feels like our job is just to absorb the patient’s anger. Which is really hard and doesn’t get easier. 💗

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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