Less than an hour ago, Barbara* had appeared on my schedule double-booked in another patient’s slot. She had had a relapse of drinking, driven by anxiety about her cancer diagnosis. After briefly seeing me, Barbara met with Katie, our addictions nurse. They’ve now finished discussing Barbara’s plan for dealing with her relapse, including a follow-up call tomorrow with Katie. Now it was my turn to discuss medical treatment** for the anxiety that drove Barbara to relapse.

As I enter the exam room, Barbara, remembering that she had been double-booked onto my schedule, greets me with, “You must have other patients today, Doctor Mary. Maybe I should schedule for another day.”

“It will be fine, Barbara. My dear, departed brother, who himself was an alcoholic, used to say that God looks after drunkards and babies. I’d add primary care docs to that list.

“The patient I was supposed to be seeing after you didn’t come in. So we have that patient’s time to talk about anxiety.”

I don’t say this to Barbara, but even the days where I complain loudly and not entirely kindly to the office manager about the mistakes in my schedule almost always sort themselves out adequately. One patient will call in and cancel, or decide to go to the emergency department, or forget, and the pileup of angry patients that I expect will never materialize. I get to eat my lunch. My assistant gets to run out and buy her mid-day coffee. My fears are almost always for nothing. I remind myself of this factoid regularly because I forget it just as regularly. And get bent out of shape just as regularly. And share my fear-induced foul mood just as regularly. But Barbara doesn’t need to hear about my personal growth opportunities. Instead, I summarize my thoughts simply.

“My schedule really works out nicely like this more often than not.

“Let’s start by me giving you a little bit of a lecture about anxiety. This is my observation, not what anybody who studies this stuff officially thinks. I think that anxiety, depression, and OCD are three faces of the same coin; they’re all driven by obsessiveness. I think that when you have one of them, you are at risk for any of them in any combination later on in your life. Most people predominantly have one or two of the faces, but I’ve seen the condition switch things up a decade later and go from, say, depression and OCD to depression and anxiety. I have found that most of the medications and strategies for any of them usually work for the others, too, but there are some things that are specific to just one or another, and things that work for some people and not others.

“First, everyone should start with the common-sense stuff like eating healthy food, avoiding excess caffeine and sugar, going to bed at a regular time, getting regular exercise, etc. For some people, that is enough, but if it isn’t, it’s not because they’re not working hard enough or some kind of personal failure. In your case, it’s because you’ve got an anxiety-provoking situation in an environment that is totally not what your brain is expecting in a situation where your body is not even fully used to your not drinking and your psyche is still learning what emotions feel like without the damper of alcohol on them.”

“I guess so, when you put it that way about my anxiety-provoking situation. It’s this cancer stuff. But I’d think that three months of not drinking would be enough time for my brain to get cleared out.”

“Think about it, Barbara! You were drinking daily for how many decades? To expect your brain to be clear in three months of all the changes it made to cope with your drinking for years is not fair at all. Remember, alcohol is a depressant, so your brain did what it could to push back against that depressant. It can’t just turn off that pushing back, even though it is now pushing against nothing. It’s going to continue to do that for a long time, at least a year, maybe longer. This will mean your sleep will be more of a challenge, and even without your cancer, you’d be feeling more anxiety than you would have had you not been drinking for years. It’s like a rebound effect.”

“Can anything be done about it other than the common sense stuff? I think I’m doing that okay. This cancer bit is really freaking me out.”

“Yes, we have medications that can help. They come in two categories: ‘controller’ and ‘rescue.’”

“Like asthma medications?”

“Yes.”

“I thought I recognized them! Emma had asthma when she was a kid and had to use an inhaler every day that kept her from needing the rescue inhaler, but it was good to have the rescue one just in case. There was some reason - I don’t remember - for why she shouldn’t use the rescue inhaler every day. Maybe it wouldn’t work as well when she really needed it? That makes sense.”

“That’s basically it. The rescue medicine - both for asthma and anxiety - doesn’t work as well if you take it all the time. The anxiety one is also not that great for your brain because it does some of the same things to your brain that alcohol does. Too much of it can make you sleepy and increase your chances of falling or having an accident. And, like alcohol, you can get addicted to it. But - it works great when used correctly. At the right dose, it doesn’t make you unaware of your problems; it just makes you care less about them.”

“That does sound perfect. But I already got addicted to alcohol. I’m afraid I’d get addicted to those, too!”

“Good observation, Barbara! I usually do not give people more than about six of these pills a month because that is a small enough amount that most people cannot get into trouble with it. Obviously, you’re going to also be in close contact with Katie, and if you feel like it’s not a good plan for you, I can simply stop prescribing them for you. I do think that they will help you, though.

“A lot of my patients fill the original prescription and just keep it on hand. They feel better knowing it’s there. They never need to take it. The medicine does its job just by sitting there. I’ve also had lots of patients who take the tiniest crumb of the medicine when they feel anxious, like a quarter pill or something, and they tell me it works for them.”

“I could see the rescue medicine working like that. Okay, maybe I could get six and give five of them to Emma to keep.”

“That’s a great idea. Or I could just prescribe you one. Then Emma wouldn’t have to worry about storing them. Just like opioids, they’re dangerous if someone they’re not prescribed for takes them, and people might try to steal them, especially because they can be addictive. I’ll give you one, and put refills on it for if you need more. I find that giving anxious people refills so that they don’t have to worry about something going wrong in my office when they need a refill goes a long way towards helping anxiety.”

“Okay. That will work for me. Then it can sit in my medicine cabinet and do its job.”

“I should mention that there are other medications we use for rescue with anxiety that are safer in terms of not having addiction potential, but they are somewhat less effective and have more side effects. In your case, I think a single rescue pill will be a good, safe plan, but if you were really nervous or if it causes you problems, we could switch to one of these options.”

“No, I think I should be okay if Emma helps me.”

“I do, too. Next, we need to talk about a controller medicine. There are two main options for us here: a medication specifically for anxiety or one that targets anxiety and depression. I don’t usually start with one that is specifically for anxiety because most people have at least a little bit of depression that can be helped, too, and we get one pill for two problems. In your case, I would recommend we go with a pill that treats depression and anxiety. These pills are largely well tolerated by most people - which isn’t to say that no one has bad side effects from them ever, but it’s rare.

“Do you know if anyone in your family has been on a particular antidepressant and found it helpful? It’s not a guarantee that that one will help, but it can be a starting point.”

“I think my sister was on something when she was sick, but I sure can’t remember. My mom was on an antidepressant that helped her with sleep and eating, too. I don’t remember its name. It worked okay. I don’t think Emma takes any meds.”

“Okay. The one that helps with sleep and appetite is probably not the best choice for anxiety.”

“And my appetite is fine! Oh, I hope I don’t get sick from the chemo like my sister did and lose my appetite!”

“Barbara, you don’t even know that the doctor is going to offer you chemo!”

“You’re right. I sometimes get ahead of myself.”

“Do you often worry about bad things that end up not happening?”

“Well, yes, but they might and sometimes they do!”

“Yes, but compared to how much you worry, how much do they happen?”

“Well, a lot of the stuff I worry about doesn’t happen, but it might!”

“Okay. Let’s try an experiment. Let’s imagine something really good that might happen. What about, say, you don’t need chemo, and in two months’ time you’re getting on with your life except you met someone who offers you your dream job when you were sitting in your cancer doctor’s waiting room?”

“Ha ha. That could never happen, but taking chemo, have it be horrible, and then dying anyway: that could happen.”

“Oh, really? I’ve seen people make good friendships over chemo. And, besides, some people with cervical cancer never need chemo.

“At any rate, I’ve just showed you a technique to use when you have a negative thought: try to imagine a positive thought and then try to consider the likelihood of them both. Just looking for a potential positive outcome can sometimes disrupt your negative thinking, and especially considering that you don’t know which might actually happen can be useful.

“But let’s get back to talking about meds for you, okay?

“Usually, I start with a medication that is used for depression and anxiety. It doesn’t have a whole lot in the way of side effects, and I mitigate what it does have by having you start with a half dose for a few days before moving up to a full dose. There are two side effects I need to warn you about: the first is sometimes people get diarrhea from it. If that happens, try to ignore it because it usually gets better. If it doesn’t, we’ll switch meds.

“The other side-effect is super strange, but for some people, between days seven to fourteen, it can make their anxiety worse. Then, around the two-week mark, the anxiety will slowly get better until around one month, when the medicine starts fully kicking in. It’s really annoying that it does that. Most people can just put up with it, knowing that it gets better with time.

“I should warn you that when you actually take the pill, you won’t feel any different right away, but if your anxiety is normally like this,” I draw a graph in the air above my head, “the pill will bring it down like this.” I pull the graph down to eye level. “It takes a while to really take effect, but it does make a difference. In the meantime, you’ll be talking with Katie frequently and I’ll see you back in a month, right about the time it starts taking effect. Does that sound okay?”

“Maybe, but I have more questions. What about making me want to drink? I’ve heard that sometimes people start these pills and want to drink more? Could that happen to me?”

“You and I have not been working together long enough, Barbara, for you to know that the answer to ‘could it happen?’ is always ‘yes,’ as far as I’m concerned. Is it likely to happen? No, but it does to some people, according to the books. I have not happened to see it, but that doesn’t mean anything.

“I think by treating your depression and anxiety, this medication will help make you less likely to drink alcohol, but if you feel like it is having the opposite effect, or it has any other effect you don’t like, stop it and call us right away.

“Once the medicine starts helping you, you should probably expect to be on it about six or seven months because studies show if people stop it sooner than that, they go back to being depressed and anxious. But if they stay on it longer, they can get rid of it. It’s more complicated in your case, of course, because some of your depression and anxiety is from your cancer diagnosis. Hopefully, that will get better when your treatment is over, but I think you’re right that probably even before your diagnosis, you had some depression and anxiety going on.”

“Yes, it’s annoying when Katie asks me some of the questions about why I was drinking, but I know she’s right.”

“What would you think about maybe getting a therapist? We have some that you could see here in the clinic. I could see if one of them had a spot for you.”

“Nah, I’m going to have a cancer doctor and two gynecologists and that’s enough doctors for me. I mean, besides you. I’m good. If I change my mind, I’ll let you know.”

“Okay. I’ll send the med in then. Let me see, we have you listed as getting your meds at the Neighborhood Pharmacy up the street here.”

“Yep.”

“Great. I’ll send in a month’s worth. I’m not going to write this on the label because it will get confusing for refills, but for the first two days, take half a tablet and then if it’s going okay, take a whole tablet every day.

“We’ll have Hannah find you a spot in a month to come in to check up on you. You may need to change it because you’ll probably be having a bunch of other doctors’ appointments about that time.

“Don’t forget to stop and do your labs to check up on your liver. We’ll call you tomorrow with your results.”

*Barbara is a patient amalgam. Any resemblance between her and a real person is a coincidence.

**Nothing in this essay is or should be taken as medical advice. I try to make that doubly clear by not including the names of medications. If you are experiencing anxiety and/or depression and think medications would help, please talk with your doctor.