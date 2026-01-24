Doctoring Unpacked

Keven Murphy
12h

A psychiatrist friend told me that we really don't have a handle yet on actual differences between disorders labeled anxiety, depression and some others. The genetic and biological differentiation remains to be explored in the future and treating them as different faces of the same disorder is scientifically reasonable at this time.

1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Heardoc
14h

It seems to me (observation only) that people now more than ever have increased anxiety. I don’t know if it’s social media, the constant bombardment with news, the lack of social interaction, unhealthy food or a combination. I see more people trying to self medicate (with alcohol, drugs, etc) and people with significant anxiety. What do you think could be contributing to this increase?

Also, Nettie is getting big! She’s so cute!

5 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
