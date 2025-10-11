“Doctor Mary, I know you said if I couldn’t improve my numbers this time, I’d need a pill, but please just give me one more chance. My diet is not crazy, but when it’s my granddaughter’s birthday, I have to have a piece of cake or two. And when we go out to a nice restaurant, I like to try their fancy desserts. And I’ve tried the lower-carb breads and I don’t like them, and Don always wants a sandwich for lunch, and I hate to make two different lunches, and so the only carb I’ve managed to decrease in my diet is I don’t drink juice anymore except with brunch on Sunday because what’s brunch without a non-alcoholic mimosa? Oh! And I don’t put alcohol in my mimosa anymore, so that’s some empty calories gone, but I really haven’t been able to cut much carbs out of my diet. I’m going to do better these next three months. I’m going to try making my sandwich as a lettuce wrap instead of on bread. I had those at my daughter’s house and they were good.”

She paused for a moment. I was pretty sure if I waited, she’d continue on to exercise. If the patient volunteers something, it usually makes the information more meaningful than if I elicit it.

“I try to exercise, but it’s hard. First, the weather is too hot, then it’s too cold, and now that it’s good, my daughter needs me to watch my granddaughter. And you’d think running around after a one-year-old would be some kind of exercise, but it’s not that much. She likes to go for walks in the stroller, but if we go for a walk and she falls asleep, then I don’t get to rest while she naps, and I look forward to those naps to get stuff done around the house. If I don’t use her nap time to get dinner started, I can’t do it until after she leaves.

“I’m afraid you’re going to tell me I need a pill, but I know I can do better. Is my A1C back yet?”

Jenny retired last year. I tell my recent retirees that their main job now is to take care of themselves, that any effort they spend in losing weight, exercising, or eating a better diet will pay them back in increased vitality and decreased medical bills down the road, but Jenny has a difficult time motivating herself to exercise. Her large family is close-knit, and everyone’s milestones must be celebrated with a sheet cake. On the one hand, this familial closeness is one of the most important positive things contributing to Jenny’s health. On the other hand, I wish she could enjoy the party with a smaller piece of cake.

A year ago, Jenny’s blood sugar was just below the lower limit of diabetes. She saw the diabetes educator and did what she felt she could to improve her diet. Unfortunately, they were unable to find much that Jenny felt she could do.

Six months later, her fasting sugar had climbed into the diabetes range, and her sugar two hours after taking her grandson out for a treat to celebrate his all-A report card was 273. These values were enough to allow me to call her diabetic so that Medicare would pay to check her A1C. Her first was 7.2. Three months later, it was 7.3. Today’s is 7.5.

I think Jenny would benefit from medications for diabetes. The trick, from my point of view, is to make sure she understands the risk, without making it sound as though I’m trying to scare her: to convince her without making her feel pushed. If she is able to realize that medications are not a punishment for behaving poorly, but a tool to help her kidneys remain functional when she’s 80, she will be happier and more likely to follow the plan we agree to. The more she feels she helped design the plan, the more likely she is to follow it.

I often start by asking people what they think their A1C will be. This gives me a sense of how realistic their view of their disease is.

“Your last A1C, Jenny, was 7.3. What do you think today’s will be?”

“Probably a little bit better because I’m not having the alcohol in my mimosa anymore, so I’m gonna guess 7.1. I really want to get into the 6s. My friend Sophia - you know, the one who started this diabetes stuff out by encouraging me to check my blood sugar when she visited - she says I should be in the 6s. Hers is 6.5. I don’t know how she can stay so slim.”

This is not an ideal response. A better response would have included a recognition that what was important was not her diagnosis of diabetes, but the fact that her sugars were high and damaging her body. It’s a subtle point but it puts the attention in a more useful location.

Another thing is that doctors have feelings, too, and mine are a tiny bit hurt by her implication that I wasn’t paying attention to her and that it was her friend who identified the problem.

These, however, are not the most helpful things to address at this moment. The most important thing is that her A1C is not lower, it’s higher, and it’s high enough that we really should be thinking about medications.

“Well, Jenny, I’m sorry to say that it’s not lower. In fact, it’s a little bit higher, at 7.5.”

Jenny slumps down when I say this.

“But I’ve done everything I can! 7.5 isn’t that bad, is it?”

This question presents me with a dilemma. The fact is, given the accuracy of the machine, the variability from one drop of blood to another, and other vagaries in measurement, an A1C of 7.3 is not securely different from one of 7.5. A lot of measurements we doctors use are statistical measurements, subject to matters of sampling and probability. Yet, when we turn things like that into numbers - because numbers are handy and useful - most people take the numbers to represent concrete entities. Seven new pencils and one half used up are concretely different from seven new ones and one that’s only 30% used up, but a1c is not like that. It’s more like how some boxes of Lucky Charms have more unicorns than others. Explaining stuff like this is really hard. Lots of college students struggle with statistics 101. There’s no way I can explain this sort of thing in the tiny bit of time I have to someone who doesn’t already know it. Besides, my job is not to teach statistics; it’s to keep Jenny well.

So, despite knowing this truth, I need to set it aside for a more important concern. I’m concerned that her sugars have entered the range where she is at risk for organ damage from her diabetes, and it’s likely getting worse.

“It’s not terrible, but I worry about it. It is into the range where it can cause long-term organ damage. You know, if you were 87 instead of 67, we wouldn’t be having this conversation because the damage takes a while to accumulate, and an 87-year-old likely doesn’t have that kind of time and is likely to have problems getting their sugars down.”

Jenny tilts her head to the side. I’ve got her interested.

“Oh, you mean like, how Sophia sometimes has low sugars and gets all shaky and stuff?”

“Yes. You are old enough to know, Jenny, that there is no free lunch. Everything we do comes with risks along with the benefits. Exercise comes with a risk of spraining your ankle. Medications come with potential side effects. Driving or even just sitting in your house all have risks of one sort or another. You just have to decide where you want to put your nickel down. Except the nickel is your health in this case.”

“So, how bad is a 7.5?”

I love it when my patient’s level of engagement goes up naturally, like Jenny’s just did. My instinct to approach the issue from the side rather than head-on has paid off!

“Well, it’s like smoking, to be honest. Everyone has heard of someone who smoked a pack a day and lived to be 100, but they’ve also heard of people who were merely exposed to second-hand smoke and ended up with lung cancer.

“Just like smoking, the higher your sugar is and the longer it’s high, the more likely you are to have damage from it. On the other hand, you might be fine with an A1C of 8 or even 10. I wouldn’t bet on it, though.”

For the patient, this bet needs to be unpacked. It’s an uncomfortable subject, because the bet is about Jenny’s death. Before I unpack something like that, I like to ask the patient for permission, if only because doing so signals that I wish to bring up a tough topic.

“Is it okay if I’m honest, Jenny?”

“Of course! Tell me what you think!”

“So, an A1C of 7.5 - if it doesn’t get any worse - probably represents diabetes that will not cause you problems until I am long retired. That means, not to be too harsh, that you may not live long enough to develop those problems, or that when you do, you may have dementia or be living in a nursing home and not care at that point, or you may be one of the unlucky ones who not only experience the problems, but you end up in a nursing home because of those problems.”

I pause for a moment. “And, diabetes is a risk factor for dementia.”

I pause again. “I’m sorry to be hammering this so hard.”

Compared with how many other doctors handle this situation, I know I am not hammering the message hard at all. I’m pretty gentle. But, still, I really don’t like having to be such a downer for us today.

“No, I know you’re right. How good should my A1C be? I mean, given what you’ve said about risks?”

“Great question. We have a really simple rule of thumb. Your A1C should be around your age divided by ten. Obviously, this doesn’t work for young people, but it works in your age range. So, at 67, your A1C should be around 6.7. This balances the long-term risks to your toes, heart, brain, kidneys, et cetera of having higher sugars against the short-term risks of medication side effects and, in particular, inadvertently pushing your sugar too low. Although most modern medications seldom do that.”

Jenny nods.

“I think if you really committed yourself to all the eating plan changes that the diabetes educator recommended last year and you started playing pickleball three days a week, you would likely not need medications.

And with a soft sigh, “But, realistically, I just don’t see that happening for you.”

“Ugh. I hate it, but I know you’re right. It’s so hard to cut anything out.”

“I know. We don’t have time in this visit to explore this, but I notice something. Changing your diet for you would be all about cutting things out, deprivation, not getting things you want. I don’t know if there’s anything you could change about how you think about it to make it more positive. Like, ‘I get to eat this healthy option to take good care of myself,’ or something instead of ‘I have to eat less of the things I want.’ It’s worth a thought, and you could talk with the diabetes educator or maybe even a regular therapist, or your husband or daughter or whatever.”

“Hunh. That’s an interesting idea. I’ll give it some thought. And my husband might even get on board with that. He would be excited to help me eat healthier.”

We’re quiet for a moment again, then Jenny continues, “Now, you’re going to tell me that I get to take a medication for my health, aren’t you?”

She’s done my work for me. I smile at her gently and shrug. “What do you think?”

“I want to say that I can really make changes this time. I feel like it will be different if I think about it like getting to take better care of myself. And, I don’t want to be stupid. My aunt was on dialysis. I know what a misery that was. What do you think?”

“Well, what do you think you can do, realistically?” I’m fishing here to see whether I get her to commit to something concrete.

“I can take my granddaughter for walks in her stroller while she sleeps, and maybe do the meal prep in the morning before she gets to my house. It’s a beautiful time of year, and I live in town. We have sidewalks. My daughter even has a running stroller for her.”

“That sounds good. Could you walk by yourself on the days she’s not with you?”

“I could! You’ve said before I should go for half an hour?”

“Yes, half an hour most days of the week would help a lot. It doesn’t have to be going full out either. Enough to feel you’re exercising, but don’t go so hard you couldn’t have a conversation.”

“Okay. Got it. I could maybe have smaller pieces of cake, and I’m going to commit to the fuss of making a different lunch for myself than for Don. I get to take care of myself this way.”

“That sounds very do-able, Jenny. I feel confident we can give you three months to make these lifestyle changes without risking Jenny long-term damage.”

“Did you just say what I think you did?”

“You heard what you heard. See you in three months.”

Did you catch the (very tiny) pun?

*All characters are patient amalgams except me. Any resemblance to real patients who celebrate everything with a sheet cake is purely accidental. My coworkers would never get a sheet cake for my birthday.

**Nothing in this essay is meant to be or should be interpreted as personal medical advice, except maybe not to eat so much sheet cake. If you want more personalized advice, please see your personal doctor.