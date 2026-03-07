“Doctor Mary, if it’s not one damn thing, it’s another. My liver acted up, and that brought me here where you discovered I had cervical cancer, and I took care of that and my liver, and those parts are all good, but now when I go out in the cold, I cough and cough and cough. I’ve been thinking of getting a part-time job, but now I’m coughing my brains out!”

Today’s appointment with Barbara was already complicated before she added this urgent item to our agenda. It is common for patients at routine follow-up appointments to have developed a new problem since our last visit that they wish to talk about. Barbara’s appointment today was for checking up on her anxiety medications, ensuring her cervical cancer treatment was on track, and monitoring her continued abstinence from alcohol. This would be enough of an agenda, but she has just informed me that she has something more pressing.

In addition to all of these things, I have something else to worry about: Hannah’s secret matchmaking agenda. Barbara doesn’t know that Hannah, our appointment scheduler, has scheduled her and Lilly back-to-back because Hannah is matchmaking between Barbara’s daughter Emma and Lilly’s son Sean. I am uncomfortable about the ethics of this, and I’ve been unwittingly sucked into it. Three months ago Hannah observed Emma and Sean interacting while their mothers had appointments with me, and Hannah figured correctly that I’d want to see Barbara and Lilly again in three months, so she engineered another “chance” meeting for Sean and Emma. If Emma, Sean, Barbara, or Lilly figured out what Hannah had done, it would affect my relationship with them, even though I had had nothing to do with the scheme. I only became aware of it after the fact. I suppose I could have intervened and told Hannah to reschedule one of them, but I didn’t. Now the anxiety bill had come due, and I was a little bit on edge, wondering about what would happen in the waiting room.

For now, my job was to make sure Barbara had the best appointment possible. I evicted these worries from my mind and snapped back to the present moment with her.

“Well! Your body does seem to have it in for you at every turn. It’s like whack-a-mole!”

“You don’t think this might be some sort of revenge for my kind of abusing it before, do you? It’s like my body is saying it wants a turn! But I have other things I want to do! Now that I’m not kind of hazy-thinking because of always being a little bit buzzed, I want to get out and start doing stuff! And my body won’t let me!”

“Hmm. Almost like your body is enforcing that you have to care for it first.”

“I guess, but there’s a lot of hours in the day. I can devote some to caring for it, but maybe we could come to a truce so I could leave my house without going into a coughing fit!”

“So, you’re breathing fine, not coughing, then you go outside, and if it’s cold, you start coughing?”

“Basically. Then the whole time I’m outside, I cough, and when I get into the car or come back inside, it takes a few minutes to stop coughing, like maybe fifteen or twenty. And the colder it is, the worse it is. It’s so annoying. If I put a scarf over my mouth and nose before I go outside and the whole time I’m in the cold air, that helps a little bit.

“The worst is getting into the car and trying to drive somewhere. I don’t want to drive until I’m done coughing, and I don’t want to sit in the car with the engine running for a long time either. Gas is so expensive! But I keep coughing until the air I’m breathing in has been warm for a few minutes, so I have to turn the engine on and just wait.

“I wonder if I’ve got allergies to something, but I don’t know what kind of allergies there could be. It’s like I’m allergic to the cold!”

“Allergies are not the only thing that make people cough, Barbara. Do your lungs make any other sorts of noises? Any wheezing? Are you coughing anything up? Any fevers or other symptoms to make you think something infectious is going on? Any shortness of breath with the coughing, or you’re just so busy coughing you can’t tell?”

She shook her head no to every question.

“I wonder if you have cold-induced asthma.”

“Emma had asthma as a kid, but this is nothing like that. She wheezed and looked like she couldn’t breathe. It was really scary. This is just a cough. A super annoying cough, but I don’t feel like I’m gasping or anything like Emma did.”

“I understand that. Let me tell you a little bit about asthma, and you can see what you think.”

Barbara shrugs.

“So, when a person is having an asthma attack, it feels like they’re not getting air in, but the real problem is they’re not getting the previous breath out, so there’s no space in the lungs to put the next in-breath.”

“That’s weird.”

“It is, but think about when you hold your breath for a long time and you finally stop, what you’re desperate to do is breathe out.”

“Well, of course, because you have to breathe out to make space for new air to come in!”

“Yes! And also, physiologically, what your body registers when you feel like you’ve held your breath a long time is actually not that the oxygen is too low, but that the carbon dioxide is too high. It’s crazy, but true. Your body uses the carbon dioxide concentration to keep your blood’s acidity in a very narrow range where all your enzymes work best. Your body cares about your oxygen level, of course, but cares much more about your carbon dioxide level. Usually, if your oxygen is good, your carbon dioxide is good, too, but you can mess your carbon dioxide up - most easily by hyperventilating. That gets the carbon dioxide too low, and so if you breathe into a paper bag, you breathe more of your carbon dioxide back in, and that helps you feel more normal.”

“I’ve wondered about that! I used to have a boy in the after-school program who kept a paper bag in his pants pocket for that very reason! I always thought it was just a psychological trick, but it worked, so I encouraged it. In fact, I had private chats with the children who made fun of him for it! I always thought by the time the kids are in school, it’s best to take them aside and talk with them about the full consequences of behavior we don’t like. Even first graders are old enough to behave better when they understand!”

“I happen to agree with you, Barbara, but I’m going to put us back onto talking about lungs if that’s okay.”

Barbara laughed. “I do that sometimes. It’s all connected inside my head.”

“I get it and if we didn’t have a time limit to our appointment, I’d ask to hear some stories about running the daycare program.”

Barbara laughs again, takes a deep breath, and says, “I have so many good stories! Why, I even took care of Lilly’s youngest daughter some times, the one who moved to California. She was….”

I really wanted to hear this story, but I cut Barbara off. “I see what you mean about it all being connected, but we have to stay on task today.”

I hate interrupting patients, in general, and even more when they’re about to tell what is likely to be an illuminating story about another patient, but especially with the matchmaking in the background, I did not want anything that might feel like gossip to happen in the exam room.

Barbara laughed and said, “Okay. This time I won’t say anything!” Then she made a zip motion with her hand over her lips.

“You don’t have to zip it, Barbara. We just need to keep ourselves to talking about lungs. I feel like we could chat happily for an hour about nothing in particular, but that won’t help you breathe.”

She nodded again and squeezed her lips together tightly.

“Your lungs are kind of like a tree where all the branches and twigs are hollow. There are big airways, like the tree trunk and major branches, and medium-sized airways, like regular branches, and then twigs and tiny airways like leaf stems.

“What happens with your lungs in the cold is that the medium-sized airways go into spasm. This makes them smaller, which makes it hard to get air out. It’s like the air gets trapped in the little airways upstream from the ones in spasm.

“This is the part that’s hardest to explain because we don’t have anything exactly like it in everyday life. But imagine that your lungs are like a dry sponge that’s kind of stuck to the inside of your hands.” I cup my hands one inside the other and make the space they hold grow and shrink, like someone breathing. “The air exchange goes on where there are holes in the sponge, where the air and the sponge material touch each other.”

Barbara nods.

“So, when you breathe in,” I expand my hands out a little bit, “the air just flows in, and when you breathe out, your lungs are built so that the air flows out when your chest relaxes.” I relax my hands inward.

“When you have asthma, little bits of air get trapped in the twigs and leafy portions of your lungs. Because they can’t get out, your chest can’t relax all the way down and push all the carbon dioxide out. The air that’s trapped inside the lungs keeps the chest from relaxing fully.

If you think about what Emma looked like when she was having an asthma attack, she was pushing the air out and wheezing when she was exhaling.”

“I hate it, but I can remember what Emma looked like when she was having an attack, but I can see that the gasping was really just that there was no place to put the air she was trying to breathe in.”

“Yes, if your lungs are all filled up, you can’t breathe in any more air!

“Anyway, in your case, your lungs have figured out another strategy for getting the air out: coughing. When you cough, you’re pushing harder than when you breathe out normally. Your lungs are hoping that by increasing the pressure on the little pockets of trapped air, that they can force the air past the places where your medium-sized airways are swollen. Then you can inhale a bit, but then the air gets stuck again and you cough again. The pattern keeps repeating until the air gets warm enough that your lungs’ spasming quiets down.

“Some people’s lungs get upset with the cold, and some with exercise. Some people have asthma that is a little different: their medium-sized airways get inflamed by smoke, perfume, or other chemical triggers. Since your lungs are only bothered by the cold, the easiest thing to do will be to give you an inhaler that you can take two puffs of before you go outside into the cold. This will cause your medium-sized airways to relax so the air won’t get trapped.”

“That sounds easy. I remember Emma had to use an inhaler twice a day every day and she had a rescue inhaler she kept with her for if it got bad. She seemed to be triggered by dust so I always made sure our house was spic and span!”

“Yes, the inhaler I will give you is almost for sure the same one they gave Emma as a rescue inhaler. It can be hard to get all the medicine into your lungs because you’ve just got a brief time to do it, so I’ll ask the pharmacy to give you a spacer, too. Please don’t take more than two puffs and don’t take it more than a couple times a day. If you feel like you need it more than that, let me know and we’ll give you a medicine more like what Emma took, but I don’t think you’ll need it.

“This medicine often makes people feel shaky and their heart race, so if you notice those things, don’t worry. It can be unpleasant though. If it happens and bugs you, you can try experimenting with just one puff.”

“Sounds good! Hopefully once the weather warms up, I won’t need this any more, right?”

“That is the hope! We don’t really know why your body suddenly decided in your sixties to develop this problem so I can’t say for sure it won’t develop other ones.”

“Well, aren’t you cheerful?”

“That’s my job. Professional worrier.

“Let’s take a quick tour through the other things you’ve got going on and make sure I shouldn’t be worried about anything else.”

I checked in with Barbara about her anxiety medication and her healing from her hysterectomy. I made sure she had a follow up appointment with her oncological gynecologist and a plan for cancer surveillance in the future. I double checked which pharmacy she uses, and what allergies she has. I then sent in a refill for her anxiety medication and a prescription for her new inhaler.

When I finished that, I walked her up to Hannah’s desk, telling Barbara, “Call us and let us know how it’s going in a week, Okay?” Meanwhile, I was doing my best to act normal when what I was really interested in at that point was what was going on with Hannah’s scheme.

Hannah looked up at Barbara and smiled, holding one finger up and then pointing at her headset. I heard her say, “Oh, Sean, I’m so sorry to hear that! Golly, no worries at all. I’ll let Doctor Mary know. Just tell your mom to get better soon and we’ll see her when she gets out.” A pause. “Okay, well, if you want Doctor Mary to call her and talk with her about why leaving before the doctors are done is a bad idea, let us know.” A pause and a laugh. “Okay. Thanks for calling.”

Barbara likely heard that conversation, too, because although the window shielding Hannah from the waiting room was closed, it is not soundproof.

I figured this meant that Hannah’s scheme to line Lilly and Barbara’s appointments up so that Emma and Sean would be in the waiting room together was for naught. That was probably for the best. While engineering patient visits to put people together in the waiting room wasn’t exactly forbidden by any code of conduct, it didn’t seem to be something that would be approved of, either. Hopefully, this would be the last I’d hear of any matchmaking attempts among patient families on Hannah’s part.

I saw Hannah smile up at Barbara and start the checkout protocol.

Now, what’s up with Lilly and being in the hospital? I went to my computer to pull up her records.

*not real patients

**not real medical advice