“Poor Lilly is back in the hospital, Doctor Mary! I drive near her house on my way in and today I saw an ambulance out front. Poor Lilly! I wish we could help her more! I think she’s only been out like a week!”

I had been at my desk only a few minutes when Hannah came by to deliver this news.

“Poor Lilly, indeed! Having the visiting nurse wasn’t enough to keep her safe! I hope she didn’t fall down the stairs like we all keep expecting. I’ll just have to wait for the emergency department report.”

The thing about primary care, however, is the only thing that really matters is the patient in front of you. You might be worried half to death about someone else, but it’s only the one in front of you and their problem that you can attend to. Anything distracting has to be boxed up and set aside.

In about two minutes my first patient of the day will be waiting for me. I’ve already begun to box this up.

The necessity of this can be an advantage. Throwing myself into the array of issues that are directly in front of me keeps me from perseverating on problem patients like Lilly. Otherwise would end up spending hours dissecting the past, such as my last interaction with Joann where I had urged her to spend less time doing Lilly’s chores. Perhaps Lilly had decided to do her own laundry and fallen down the stairs? Why couldn’t Lilly see that she needed more help in the home before a tragedy like whatever had happened actually happened? Lilly was so frustrating, and a part of me was angry that she wouldn’t just behave reasonably to spare me from this mental agony.

Chloe appears at my desk. I close Lilly’s box and turn my attention to her as she preps me for my next patient.

“Ken is a patient of Doctor Tom’s. He’s 54 and is here for pain in his right foot. He doesn’t know what he did. It looks pretty painful, just watching him walk. I made sure his medication list is correct. He’s only taking one thing: a blood pressure pill.”

I head off to the exam room where Ken starts telling the story.

“I had a fun day yesterday, nothing crazy, but I musta done something I don’t remember. I had a couple, you know, around lunch time because I knew I’d be there til after dinner and would be safe to drive. It was a family party. I sat around a bunch, talking with my uncles and cousins. I played with the kids a little bit. Mostly just watched them run around in the bouncy house. We went for a walk in the neighborhood and I played with his dog. I don’t see how I coulda injured my foot.

“It’s about a two-hour drive from here. I only see them a few times a year so when I go, I stay all day. We had picnic food for lunch. Two hours south makes a difference in the weather. Usually this time of year, it makes sense to have a barbecue there and it’s our family’s tradition that Joey’s birthday is the first barbecue of the year, but this year, it was a little cold! We had a good time anyway.

“For lunch we always have the standard barbecue stuff, and for dinner, he grilled surf and turf: steaks and shrimp for the adults. The kids got pizza. I felt fine there all day and even felt good when I went to bed last night, but I woke up in the middle of the night to pee and yowza! I couldn’t even walk on the foot! I had to walk on the back of my foot because the front hurt so much!

“I took some ibuprofen and got back into bed because I still had a couple hours I could sleep, but it hurt so much to even have the sheet touch it. I really couldn’t even sleep. It got red hot by the time I woke up and I couldn’t stand to put a sock on. I couldn’t even imagine putting a shoe on so I wore a slipper. Do you think I could have broken it somehow? I don’t remember injuring it.”

“It’s just that one place?” I asked, “No other joints? The other foot is okay?”

“Yep. All fine.”

“If we could parcel off this little piece of your foot, the rest of you is okay? No fevers or coughs or belly stuff or anything else?”

“No. I feel fine otherwise.”

I look down at his foot. It looked completely normal except for the joint at the base of the big toe. I carefully touched the end of his big toe and other areas a couple centimeters away from the joint. No pain. As I moved closer, he began to wince and when I pushed down on the end of the toe to move the joint, he yelled.

I apologized. I had him lift his foot so I could check for any breaks in the skin. I looked the rest of him over to make sure I wasn’t missing anything and told him, “I think you most likely are having your first gout attack.”

Objects in photo are farther than they appear. Image from purmedica.com

“Gout! That’s crazy! I knew it!”

All of the detail about what he ate and drank did indicate a premonition about his condition.

“My Uncle Mike talked about his gout all day and I thought he was just being a whiner. Two of my other uncles said they had gout, but it was under control. I suppose this serves me right! I’m sorry I wasn’t more sympathetic, Uncle Mike! This is really bad! What causes this?”

“When you eat foods that are high in purines, your body breaks them down into urates. Urates trigger inflammation. The body uses them to draw the immune system’s attention. However, sometimes the uric acid level gets too high for the urates to stay dissolved in the blood. When this happens, urates can deposit in joints” - I point to Ken’s right foot - “sending an erroneous signal to the immune system to produce an inflammatory response.”

“We used to think that urate was only a waste product, but now we think that urate actually has helpful roles in the body, at least evolutionarily. One role we’ve realized recently is that urates help keep a person’s blood pressure up in a low-salt environment. It’s hard to find someone living in a low-salt environment these days, but getting enough salt used to be a problem for a lot of the world’s population.

“Interestingly, in general, only about 20% of a person’s uric acid comes from their diet. The rest comes from housekeeping tasks that the body does. However, some people are better than others at making urates from purines and those people are more likely to get gout. Some other people are worse than others at excreting urates in their urine, and those people are more likely to get gout.

“Some people not only have one of these genetic predispositions, but they also have cousins who have barbecues with lots of triggering foods in them.”

Ken laughed.

“And these people are more likely to have gout attacks. It was a perfect storm! And beer, too, right?”

“Yes, beer and distilled spirits - but not wine - increase your risk of a gout attack. As does getting cold and injuring the joint.”

“Well, at least I didn’t injure it! Can you give me something to get rid of this?”

“Yes, I can! Since this is your first episode, I’d like to do some blood tests, just to make sure I’m not missing an infection or anything, but that’s more a formality than anything and I won’t wait for the results to treat you.”

“Good. I don’t want to wait any longer. I had to take a sick day today and I’m not happy! It’s our busy season!”

“I understand! The longer I do this job, the more respect I have for stress. I’ve never heard that stress per se makes gout worse, but stress does make you less careful about what you eat, more likely to be dehydrated, and it changes the way your immune system responds to triggers.”

“I was nice and relaxed on Sunday, during the day, but I did start getting stressed out after I got home and thought about how much work would be sitting on my desk on this morning. Work that I’m not even doing because I’m so stressed out I’ve made myself sick!”

“Well, I wouldn’t exactly view it that way. You have the genes that make you more likely to get gout and your family party put you into a situation that made you more likely to have an attack. You’ll know next time.”

“I sure will! And I’ll be nicer to Uncle Mike.

“I just had a funny thought. If I’m lucky, when my nephews grow up and invite me to their barbecues when I’m old like Uncle MIke, they’ll think I’m a whiney complainer!”

“Yes. And so it goes, right? The generations.“

I pause just a moment to absorb that thought. I love these tiny snippets of recognition of how deep the work we do in the office is, but I can’t explore them. We have medications to prescribe and advice to give.

“Let me ask you a few more questions so we can get you back to your life. I took a look at your chart, but I want to make sure I didn’t miss anything. No kidney disease? No history of ulcers? Or stomach bleeding? Your only medicine is the blood pressure pill? Any supplements or herbals?”

“Nope, none of those. Doctor Tom started the blood pressure pill about a month ago and that’s bad enough!”

“Yes, I was going to mention that. It’s a mild diuretic and diuretics increases your chance for gout attacks, as does dehydration. It makes sense, right? Less fluid in your blood stream means a higher concentration of uric acid. I think I’m going to have you stop that blood pressure pill and give you one that’s not a diuretic because I don’t want to be treating you with one hand and making the problem worse with the other.”

“That makes sense. It was the first daily prescription med I’ve ever taken and I was only on it a couple months!”

“Okay. I’ll send in a different one. I hope this one doesn’t cause you any problems. I don’t think it will.”

I choose one and take a moment to list off the side effects and explain to Ken how to take it. “We’ll set you up for a nurse visit in a week to check in on it.”

“Now, to treat your gout, I’d like to send in a prescription for colchicine. This is a medication you can use specifically for gout and if you have another flare - and you probably will - you can start it right away. I think the ability to start the medication at the first signs of a flare is a benefit because once you’ve had one gout flare, you are not likely to confuse the next with anything else and the treatment works right away. There’s no need to suffer an extra minute.”

Being able to give the patient a home supply of the medication is a real benefit of colchicine. Alternatively, I could prescribe steroids for a gout flare, but I do not like to give patients a home supply of steroids to use for future flares because I don’t want patients to use them to treat something else. The third usual medicine used for gout flares is naprosyn which is available over the counter making it cheaper and easier to access, but it is more prone to side effects, so I do not encourage its usage as the initial treatment for gout.

I explained to Ken how to use the colchicine and described the main side effect: nausea. I checked his pharmacy and allergies and walked him to the front desk.

“If you make a habit of getting gout, if you have enough flares that it would be worth taking a second daily pill to keep them away, let Doctor Tom know and he’ll give you a preventative pill.”

“Will do!” Ken said. He looked much more cheerful now than he had at the beginning of the visit, although, of course, he was still wearing a slipper and walking on his heel, but hopefully both of those would be resolved by tomorrow.

That had been an easy visit and it had distracted me from perseverating on Lilly for a good fifteen minutes. When I sat down to write his note and notify Doctor Tom that I had changed his patient’s blood pressure regimen I noticed that I had a new emergency department note. It was about Joann.

Did something happen that sickened both Lilly and Joann?

I open the document. Joann had fallen in the shower!

Lilly and Joann live across the street from each other. Hannah must have seen the emergency vehicles as she drove by and assumed they were there for Lilly, but they were really there for Joann!

Her son, Scott, had called the police for a wellness check when Joann didn’t call him as usual at eight am. It used to be that Lilly and Joann were each other’s morning check-in buddies. I guess they hadn’t healed their rift.

I paged down further. Her vitals in the emergency department were normal. Her labs showed a slightly low potassium. Maybe she wasn’t eating well. Her imaging was fine. EKG, fine. Imaging of her hip and knee showed lots of osteoarthritis, but no fractures. Thank goodness, the fall had not caused a brain bleed. The emergency department doctor asked for admission to the cardiac floor for overnight observation.

I went into wondering mode. I wondered what had happened to Joann’s heart rhythm. I wondered when Lilly would stop being upset about Joann saying she needed to take better care of herself. This fall demonstrated that she had been wearing herself out.

I marveled at how, despite feeling that I had not missed anything to worry about, I had missed this scenario.

I wondered again how Barbara had ended up as one of Lilly’s helpers and said a prayer of gratitude that she had.

I figured these answers would reveal themselves in good time. For now, I had an 87-year-old with a tick bite waiting on me.

*No patient in this esstory is a real patient; they are all patient amalgams based on people whose cousins give them gout attacks and people who like to walk in New England woods.

**Nothing in this esstory is or should be interpreted as medical advice. If you want that, you’ll need to fail a wellness check by the fire department or call your doctor’s office.