For the second morning in a row, I woke up about an hour before the alarm was to go off, wondering about what lab results had come in overnight. When that happens, there’s nothing to do but to quietly get dressed and sneak out of the bedroom.

Again, I was rewarded with interesting news about Lilly. Her labs had improved dramatically. They were halfway to normal now. Yesterday’s GFR was 23; today’s was 39! Normal is 60; she had halfway normalized. Her BNP had also decreased a little bit. Yesterday, it was about six times the upper limit of normal; today, it was about four. This was progress!

I was not sure how much better we could get Lilly’s labs, but one tiny dose of a pill that helped relax her heart had taken her from stage 4 to stage 3b kidney failure. She was no longer one bad-luck event away from needing dialysis, now it would take a string of bad luck.

Since Lilly’s latest set of labs were drawn, I had changed Lilly’s dose from half a tiny pill to a whole tiny pill. Her heart should be pumping even better now, providing better blood flow to her kidneys. Lilly’s next set of labs should be even better than this morning’s.

Like most things in biology, the relationship between heart relaxation and blood flow is shaped like an arc with a high point in the middle. If her heart were too relaxed, it would not pump well. She would have low blood pressure and feel tired.

If her heart were not relaxed enough, it would also not pump well. She would have swollen legs and feel tired.

My job was to find the optimal dose for Lilly so that she could keep up with her three dogs, who I know she loved more than anything. To do so, I would need to monitor her heart and kidney labs and combine that with information from Lilly about how she was feeling.

Once I got her heart relaxation optimized, I could work on finding the dose of water pill that made her feel best while not giving her so much that her kidneys would be harmed, as Lilly had done to herself while acting as her own doctor.

With patients whose behavior is more reliable than Lilly’s, I might speed things up and try adjusting the heart pill and the water pill at the same time, but in Lilly’s case, it was clearly best to be adjusting only a single med at a time. Looking at her lab results, I figured that I would probably add a diuretic and make some non-pharmaceutical suggestions to help her feel better. I was gratified that she was improving so rapidly under my treatment. Usually, one only sees such dramatic improvements in hospitalized patients.

When Lilly arrived that morning for her appointment, I greeted her as always, “Lilly! It’s nice to see you! How are you?”

“I’m terrible. I’m definitely worse. I get so short of breath on the stairs. I have to go up and down all day because my washer is down there and them baskets of wet clothes is heavy to bring up and down, and I get short of breath bringing ‘em up.”

“You’re worse! Oh, no! Do you have to sit down on the stairs, or do you have to just take a little rest?”

It appeared that Lilly was not tolerating the increase in the heart-relaxing medicine. I wasn’t expecting this, but these things happen.

“I don’t have to rest, but I used to be able to go up and down without feeling short of breath.”

“That’s kind of weird, Lilly. You didn’t have this problem on the half pill, and now you do on the whole pill?”

“No, I didn’t have it before this all started.”

“But you said you were a little less short of breath on the half pill!”

“I was. I mean, since before I started taking pills.”

“You mean, like a year ago?”

“Yes! Before this all started. The pill isn’t helping.”

Lilly has moved the goalposts. It’s amazing how often patients do this, and how often, like Lilly has done here, without giving me any notice that they’ve done so. In medical school, we are taught that managing patient expectations is crucial for achieving good outcomes and patient buy-in. This is definitely true, but the part they don’t train us for is that managing expectations is like herding shape-shifting cats.

Lilly’s behavior is frustrating, but I always try to remind myself that it comes with a silver lining. Moving the goalposts is almost always caused by the patient getting close to where the goalposts used to be.

“Lilly! I’m not sure I can get you back to as good as you were last year. I can’t get you back to how you were at 50 either!”

Lilly humphed, crossed her arms, and looked away.

“So, you were carrying baskets of wet laundry up the stairs? Were you doing that a week ago?”

“Well, yes, but I could only carry half a load up at a time. It’s spring, and I have to wash all the rugs and pillows and stuff, and they’re extra heavy!”

“So, you’re better than you were a week ago?”

“Well, yes, but it’s no cure.”

“Oh, Lilly! I don’t…did you think…how good…how much improvement do you think I can get you?”

“All the way back to normal. Isn’t that what doctors do? I see all them miracles all the time on the news. If they can put a pig’s valve in a person, then sure you can make me breathe regular and fit in my shoes.”

“Gosh, Lilly, I promise I’ll do my best for you, but I’m a doctor, not a miracle worker!”

I shifted my gaze away from her. The situation had become intense. I wanted to lower the pressure she was feeling.

I already thought I was delivering a miracle. I’m not sure what she thought I could deliver, but I wasn’t going to get any more miraculous than I had been so far. I was disappointed because I thought I was doing great, but my feelings are not what matters in situations like this.

Lilly’s expectations needed to be calibrated with reality without making her feel silly for believing what she saw on TV and without overshooting such that she might conclude that treatment was a waste of time - something she was already prone to believing.

“There’s only so much I can do, Lilly. Your body has been working off kilter for a long time, and I may not be able to rebalance it. We can’t replace your whole heart and your kidneys and all your blood vessels….”

I left my voice trail off and looked up at Lilly. Now, it was her turn to look away. I saw sadness flash across her face briefly, then she studied the baseboard for a moment before looking back at me.

“Well,” she said, looking me in the eye, “If you can’t get me better, I don’t know why I’m wasting my time here.”

As I had feared, Lilly’s attitude had swung fully in the other direction. Lilly was prone to black-and-white thinking. She was having difficulty wrapping her head around a treatment plan that could only make her less unwell.

“Well, that’s up to you, of course, Lilly, but I wish you’d let me see how good we can get you. It’s just not reasonable to think you could feel as good as you did ten years ago, even if you didn’t have medical stuff going on. And you have medical stuff going on!”

Again, Lilly humphed. Her arms were still crossed. “I don’t know why you doctors think you’re so great if you can’t even let me breathe normal.”

Oh, boy! Lilly is a first-rate button-pusher! I spent years of my early adulthood working on my low self-esteem and feelings of worthlessness (feelings instilled by my adoptive parents). I don’t know how Lilly saw that button on me, but oh boy, did she press it.

I reflexively wanted to defend myself against her charges, but all those years of mindfulness practice paid off. I remembered to breathe and wait a bit. I reminded myself that humor and gentle self-deprecation are usually the most productive path. In the moment, however, finding that path was not easy. My thoughts were unable to go anywhere besides reporting my hurt feelings. Even though I could not think of a way to improve the situation, I at least knew from mindfulness practice how to avoid reacting such that the situation would be made worse.

I shrugged, then some unconscious instinct in me decided what I would say next.

“I hope you’ll change your mind about all of that, Lilly, but you should know that my best skill is not doctoring. I have a super secret skill. It’s…”

One part of my brain was screaming, “What are you doing? Where are you going with this? You don’t have any secret skills!” Meanwhile, another part was saying, “Dogs. She loves her dogs. What dog skill do you have?”

I had only a split second before she would notice that the dramatic pause was too long.

“It’s dog tickling. I am the best dog tickler around.”

Lilly burst out laughing. “Joann is right. You do bust out with some weird stuff sometimes. My dogs aren’t ticklish.”

“We’ll just see about that! Maybe we’ll have to sneak one in here so I can decide that!” I laughed with her.

I was relieved. Nothing had been resolved, but nothing had been dissolved, either. We were still on the same team.

“Speaking of Joann, she wondered if she has heart what’s-see-whozits, too. Her ankles get swoled up like mine, but I told her you woulda said something if she had it, too.”

Lilly seemed to be setting aside her threat to forego medical treatment, but now I had gotten myself into a new pickle. How does one tickle a dog? Are there any dogs who are ticklish? I imagined some frantic internet searching in my future.

“Well, Lilly, I want to be sure you know that I can’t talk about Joann with you - and I can’t give Joann any information about you either. Doctors can’t go around telling stories about patients. It’s the law that we keep your medical information private.

“What I can tell you is that there are lots of other reasons that people’s feet swell. It can be a problem with the veins being kind of leaky, and that this gets worse during hot weather. If a person has a big tummy, it can press down on the blood return and make it harder for the blood to get out of their legs, so their feet swell. Eating a lot of potato chips or other salty stuff can make them swell, too. So, you can see there are lots of things besides heart failure that can make your feet swell. Tell Joann if she has questions, she should come ask me.”

“Yeah, I did! I told Joann she should talk to the doctor! How ‘bout that for a switch! I told someone to go to the doctor!” Lilly laughed at the unlikeliness of this switch, and then, thank goodness, returned the topic of conversation to the reason for her appointment today.

“What did my blood show today?”

My dog-tickling alter-ego went back to where she came from, leaving me to be Doctor Mary again. I open up the computer and show her.

“I’m super happy about these, Lilly! Here you can see that your kidney functions are halfway back to normal and your heart number is better again. Some of the kidney damage has been reversed, and your heart is happier, too, so that’s a very good thing! Depending on everything else that we still have to talk about, I think we might think about giving you a little bit of water pill today!”

“Now, wait a minute! I thought you said using the water pill was like slapping my kidneys around. I don’t want to do that!”

Lilly’s black-and-white thinking is back at it again.

“Great question, Lilly! Taking a huge dose of water pills is like slapping your kidneys around. Giving them a little bit of water pill is more like convincing them they want to do what I want them to do. It’s a matter of degree.

“Also, this time, I’ll be giving you a water pill that affects water a lot, but blood pressure only a little. Last year, we were focused on lowering your blood pressure so you could have surgery, and I prescribed a pill that affects blood pressure a lot and water a little. And then you took four of them at once! This time, you’re also on medicine to help your heart send more blood to your kidneys. Everything will look different to your kidneys now than it did before.”

Lilly was silent, listening.

“I realized that I forgot to tell you about the non-medication things you can do to help yourself. Do you keep your feet up when you sit down? That can really help a lot. Also, compression stockings.”

“I don’t like tall socks. And I’ve seen other people with those compression socks. They’re tight and hard to get on. They look nasty.”

“I agree that some can be really tight and uncomfortable, but even a light compression stockings like you can buy at a drug store can help a lot. And they don’t have to be ugly. I wear light compression socks because it makes me feel better.”

I pull up my pants leg to reveal my cute pink argyle compression stockings.

Lilly laughs. “Those are kind of pretty.”

“Thank you! I think so too. I’ll write down the names of a couple brands that I think are good and you can see what you think.” I scribbled a couple brand names down and handed the sheet to her.

“Now, back to your big picture. Your blood pressure is not too high and not too low. Your pulse is now in the low 70s, in the middle of normal. Your weight is down a couple of pounds, and your ankles…” I bent forward to look more closely, although I’d already taken a peek when I walked into the room. “...are a little bit better, aren’t they? Look! Your shoes are not digging into you at all today. You were saying you can walk up the stairs with a loaded laundry basket now, and you had to make two trips before. So your breathing is getting a little better. Do you feel a little lighter or not really?”

“No, you’re right. I notice that I can talk longer now, too. Everything was feeling so hard, like it was so much work to just do anything, and now it’s a little bit easier. I already told you that Joann noticed I’m not coughing as much yesterday, and I don’t think I’ve coughed at all today.” Lilly’s breathing was not noticeable during that whole paragraph.

“So, here’s the scoop, Lilly. We can go up on your heart relaxing pill and see if helping your heart relax more helps your heart help your kidneys get rid of more fluid on their own.

“We can’t be certain of how your body will respond. It probably will help, but it might not. Also, you might start getting side effects.

“The experts tell us that you will benefit on a long-term basis from going up on the dose because it will protect your heart from getting more damaged, and they think this is worth it even if it makes you feel worse, but that’s not what you usually think. They suggest that we trade off feeling worse now for feeling better in the future.”

Lilly interjected, “How much in the future are we really talking about? I’m almost 68. How old am I gonna get? I can’t live forever, and my mother was way younger than me when she died.”

“You make a good point, Lilly. We don’t know how old you’re going to get or what’s going to kill you. What did your mother die from?”

“Her boyfriend. If you could call him that. I knew he was trouble as soon as I saw him, even though I was only fourteen. I stayed with my aunt until I could graduate and go out on my own.”

“Oh. Wow. I had no idea, Lilly. I’m so sorry.”

“Why? You didn’t kill her or make her drink too much. I think she really drank just to get away in her mind from him. It was a long time ago. I wish the bastard had suffered for it, but he didn’t. He just went on to ruin other women’s lives. He had the good sense not to ask me and Ed for two cents, though. I wouldn’ta given it to him, but he woulda gotten something else from me for sure.”

She told this matter-of-factly. I think hearing the story affected me more than telling it affected her. My brain got busy trying to connect all this new information - and new mysteries - with how I had seen her behave.

“Wow, Lilly. You’ve sure been through a lot.”

“Yeah, but my Ed was a good man. I thank God for him every day. I had him for twenty five years. The kids was all grown by then, and now it’s just me and my babies.”

This certainly did illuminate why she was so attached to her dogs. I wondered what was up with the children, but I remembered the last time I had mentioned her son how her tone changed. I thought I’d stay away from that topic today. I wanted to know more about her life story, but there was no time to ask about any of that. We had a lot of medicine to cover still.

“So, whaddya think, doc? Are you gonna put me up on the relax pill or not?”

“Sorry, Lilly. That was quite a story you told me, and I was thinking about it still.”

I needed to force myself to redirect my attention back to Lilly’s medication plan. Meanwhile, Lilly has snuck in another issue about our relationship. Am I going to increase her dose? She’s putting me in charge? Lilly’s mind swings like a pendulum.

“I guess as long as we’re getting improvement, we should keep going and see if you get more benefit from increasing the dose a little bit more. I should warn you, though, it may make you feel more tired, and if it….”

“I’ll just stop it. I can’t take no pill that makes me tired!”

“But taking one pill was okay for you, Lilly! Let’s not throw the whole thing out if we push too far. If you feel like that, we should just stop and stay at one full pill like you’re taking now. Then we can start up with the other kinds of pills.”

“Okay,” Lilly grumbled, “but I’m just starting to get back my energy. I don’t want to go backwards. I gotta get my garden in.”

“Well, if one and a half does make you more tired, when we go back to one pill, you’ll feel good pretty quick. The tiredness won’t be irreversible.”

Lilly nods. “So, Okay. Do I take one and a half pills, get my labs checked, and come back tomorrow?”

“Yep. See you then.”

“I’m going to sneak Minnie in here, just you wait! I wanna see you tickle a dog!”

I knew that my homework that evening would be looking up dog tickling because if Lilly trusted me enough to introduce me to one of her babies, I better not disappoint.

*Lilly is a fictional character, a patient amalgam, and any resemblance to a real person is accidental.

**Nothing in this article is personal medical advice or should be taken as such. As I have attempted to explain, one needs a lot of personal knowledge about their patient, in addition to details about their past medical history, to be able to form a safe and effective medical plan. Your personal medical doctor has this about you. I am starting to get it about Lilly.

The next Lilly esstory.