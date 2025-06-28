Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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April's avatar
April
Jun 28, 2025

Wow ! Can you be my doctor ? I don’t have kidney problems as far as I know though. I’ve had a very hard time with doctors because I had both severe mistreatment in hospitals and I was once almost killed by a medical error. I try very hard to assume the best and really try to work with my doctors but it’s hard and I’m always on guard. At least my doctor reads the medical studies I send him - I’m an MPH - and appreciates the research instead of being annoyed.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Peggy Aronson's avatar
Peggy Aronson
Jun 28, 2025

Hi Dr. Mary, I love your writing. I've always been so impressed how doctors don't take anything personally. Reading this I guess they do but it's practice that keeps you from not showing it. Even though you reveal how your patients' comments feel personal, you're right, it's just their upbringing or psychological history coming up against yours. I'm think people like the composite of Lilly don't know they're pushing your buttons. They treat everyone the same and it just happened to hit the bullseye on you that day. I love the way you use humor to get through it. Thanks for sharing.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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