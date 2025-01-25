Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Ridsdale's avatar
Janet Ridsdale
Jan 26Edited

Excellent article - thanks Mary 🙏

Love the conversational style of your writing.

Osteoporosis is one of those diseases that folks don't think about until it impacts them or someone they know. Your article demonstrates the importance of paying attention to our bone health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Elizabeth Lamont's avatar
Elizabeth Lamont
Feb 8

It's impossible for me to live independently without bending over and picking up things. My osteoporosis was caused by advanced hyperparathyroidism that 3 PCPs gaslit me about for over a decade. I have a “grabber” but it is limited in what it can lift. Do you have any posts describing ways to pick up objects that might minimize our risks of fractures? Youtube video advice on the subject is often at odds. Thank you for your dedication as a PCP working with older women. The ageism I've experienced from my 3 female PCPs has me in a hot despair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary Braun Bates
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture