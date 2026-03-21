“Doctor Mary, I* never thought my lungs would do me in like that. I was not expecting them to land me in the hospital, but they did. I woke up like last time when it was my heart in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe. That time it came on real sudden, but this time I’d just not felt great during the day. You know, I figured I was just tired and I’d feel better in the morning and just went to bed.

“This time my trouble breathing wasn’t as bad. Last time I really thought I was going to die. This time, I got out of bed and into my recliner, and that helped a lot. I kind of babied myself through until the morning and called Sean. And he said to call 911. So I called Joann, and she said the same thing!

“I was waiting for your office to open up so I could talk to your nurse** when the ambulance Sean called showed up. So I had to go to the hospital. Again. They pumped me full of all kinds of medicine and they even gave me oxygen! I never woulda thought that a simple lung infection could make me so sick. I kinda thought that since my heart is so bad, nothing else would go wrong, but that was a surprise!

“They sent me home with some antibiotics and said I should take them for one more day after tonight’s dose. They wanted to send the visiting nurse to my house, but I told them not to bother. I didn’t want them.

“They said I should go home with oxygen and I said okay, but I only use it when I feel short of breath. I want to be sure it works when I need it to and I’m afraid if I use it too much, it’ll stop working.

“I’m definitely better than I was before I went, but I’m nowhere near normal. But I’ll just keep on getting better until I go back to normal.

“They said something I didn’t understand about my heart, that I had a heart attack, but it wasn’t like the usual kind of heart attack. It was something like: because I was so sick and my heart had to work too hard.”

“Well, Lilly. I can answer some of your questions. I do wish you’d let the visiting nurse come to your house. It would help me because then I’d have a set of eyes and ears in your house, and they can tell me how you’re doing in medical language. They can get blood pressures and oxygen numbers and even draw your labs. They can also do physical therapy right in your house, which I think will help you get stronger. I know your main goal is to stay as independent as possible in your house for as long as possible, and I really think a visiting nurse will help you towards that.”

“I don’t need the help. I can take care of myself with just a little help from Sean and my friends. I’ll be fine.

“I want to ask you about the gadget for lung exercises they gave me. It doesn’t seem to work real well. What’s it supposed to do? The platform isn’t going anywhere.”

This is an old-fashioned spirometer, but they’re cheaper than the fancier devices and our hospital does the best it can.

Lilly used this question about the spirometer to dodge my effort to get her to accept a visiting nurse, signalling she wasn’t open to persuasion. All there was for me to do was to go down the paths Lilly permitted.

“That’s a spirometer. Yes, it can be confusing when you first try to use it. The ball rises when you breathe in, not out. It’s supposed to make you breathe in deeply enough so that there are no corners of your lungs that aren’t getting aired out. If there are parts that are not opening up enough, they can serve as a spot for infection. And if you have those, the next thing you know, you’ve got pneumonia again.

“When you get home, put the spirometer tube in your mouth and breathe in and see if the ball doesn’t rise a little bit. I tell people that while they’re recovering from pneumonia, they should do the spirometer ten times an hour every hour that they are awake. If you do that, you’ll see the ball rising higher and higher, and that means your diaphragm and lungs are getting stronger.

Lilly smiles and nods. While she rejects help, she likes recommendations for making herself stronger and protecting her independence.

“Tell me about how you’re using your oxygen.”

“Well, they said in the hospital that I should use it whenever I was walking anywhere, but that’s silly. I don’t need it most of the time. I only get short of breath if I’m walking very far and I don’t want my lungs to get dependent on the oxygen. I’m trying to train them not to need it.”

“Did they give you one of those little things that goes on your finger and gives you a number? A pulse ox?”

“No. The hospital said the visiting nurse would give me one, but I don’t need it. I can tell when I’m not breathing good.”

“So, the way oxygen works for your lungs is kind of weird. Your blood oxygen is supposed to be around 95% or higher. If it gets below 88%, your lungs start suffering damage. But, it’s hard for you to know what your blood oxygen is without a pulse ox. You might feel fine and have an oxygen that is low enough that it’s hurting your lungs. I don’t think you’ll need to use a pulse ox forever, probably just until you recover from the pneumonia. Which, if they didn’t tell you in the hospital, will be about six weeks.”

“Six weeks! I can’t feel like this for six weeks!”

“Well, Lilly, you really may not have a choice! It’s not like I’m withholding the good therapy that’s going to make you better! You’ll just get better as quickly as your body will let you. And if you do the spirometer and wear your oxygen, you’ll get better faster - for real!

“Did they say you should wear the oxygen at night when you sleep, too?”

I’m expecting Lilly to answer yes. I’ve read her discharge summary and it says they did. However, there can be - and usually are - mistakes and omissions in the discharge summary. My job is to catch all of these mistakes and clear up any of the patient’s misunderstandings.

“Yes, they said that, and I suppose you’re going to say I need to use it, too, but I feel fine when I wake up.”

“Yes, but that’s not the same as what is going on when you’re asleep and you can’t report how you’re feeling. Everyone, even a healthy 18 year old, gets worse oxygen numbers when they sleep than when they’re awake. It’s because your muscles are all relaxed and because your brain is not as vigilant about breathing as it is when you’re awake.”

“Hmph. I don’t want to wear it when I sleep and I don’t want to wear it when I walk around, but I might do it for a little while. But I might not. How do we tell when you think I can stop?”

“That’s a great question. Sometimes we have pulse oxes we can give to patients to take home. Those are those little devices that go on your finger and give you a number. It is telling you what percentage of the oxygen you could have dissolved in your blood is actually dissolved. I’ll ask the nurses. You could use it to see what your sats are when you’re walking, and that will let you know if you need to put the oxygen on or not.”

“That’s what I was thinking, too. I’ll take one of those pulse oxie thingies if you have one.

“Now what was this thing they said about my heart?”

“I don’t know what they said to you, Lilly; I just know what they said in your discharge summary. Why don’t you tell me what they said, and we’ll go from there?”

“Sure. They said I’d had a heart attack, but not like the kind with chest pain, and that I was so sick my heart couldn’t keep up with what it was supposed to do.”

“Okay, that’s not a bad explanation. Did they use the acronym NSTEMI (pronounced en-STEM-ee)?”

Lilly shook her head.

“NSTEMI is the technical name for what happened to your heart. In the olden days, we could only tell what was going on in a person’s heart by asking them how they felt, doing an EKG, or doing an echo and seeing how things looked. Then, we developed a blood test for a thing called troponin. It is an enzyme that is only made by the heart. When the heart is healthy, a very small amount of it leaks out into the blood, or maybe even none at all, but if the heart is damaged, like from a heart attack, a lot leaks into the blood. Being able to measure troponin really helped a lot in figuring out if a person had had a heart attack or not, because you could just do a blood test and see.

“After a while, we started noticing that sometimes people would have an elevated level of troponin, but their EKGs would be okay, and often these patients wouldn’t even have chest pain. We tried to find out more about these people by doing cardiac catheterizations on them - that’s where the cardiologist puts a tiny needle into your body that can shoot some dye into your blood vessels so they can see if there are blockages. We were surprised to find that these people usually had no serious blockages - and blockages were known to be the cause of heart attacks. So it seemed like there were two kinds of heart attacks, ones with and ones without EKG changes.

“Understanding the acronyms we use will help you understand what’s going on. The EKG changes we’re talking about are called ‘ST elevations.’ The medical name for a heart attack is ‘myocardial infarction’ - MI for short. Combine those and you get ‘ST Elevation MI,’ which then gets turned into the acronym ‘STEMI.’ So, a STEMI is a classic heart attack with chest pain, EKG changes, and a heart vessel blockage to blame it on. The other kind of heart attack is then a ‘non ST Elevation MI,’ making the acronym ‘NSTEMI.’

“An NSTEMI is a heart attack where the person’s body asks more from the heart than it can do and the heart ends up damaging itself by trying too hard. You had an NSTEMI brought about by the physiological demands of pneumonia. Not only did your body need extra oxygen to fight off the pneumonia, the pneumonia was reducing your ability to get oxygen into your blood. This put your heart into a bind. It needed to work super hard, and it just couldn’t do it.”

I paused and looked at Lilly. “That was a lot of words and explanation. Did any parts not make sense?”

“I guess it all did, but what about my heart now? I’ve heard people say that if you have a heart attack, part of your heart stops working. Did that happen to me? And how can you tell?

“Great question. With a STEMI heart attack, part of the heart dies because a blood vessel is completely blocked. Things aren’t as bad with an NSTEMI heart attack. It is more like the flow has gone down to a trickle, but it’s still there. Because the flow didn’t completely stop, the heart tissue didn’t die, it just got damaged. We actually know none of the parts of your heart died because they did an echocardiogram - the heart ultrasound - in the hospital, and they looked at how well your heart was beating.”

“And why am I short of breath now? If my heart is still working the same, why am I having a harder time doing stuff?”

“There are a few reasons why that might be, Lilly. For one thing, you had pneumonia, and that makes your lungs not work as well because part of them is junked up with infection. For another thing, you were in the hospital for several days. Just being not as active as usual causes a decrease in what you can do. It really is ‘use it or lose it’ as you get older. Another reason is that even if there’s not a specific place in your heart we can point to and say, ‘this is what’s not working as well,’ your heart is overall just getting worn out. It’s just how congestive heart failure works, unfortunately.”

“So, how does that go, Doctor Mary? Will I just get more and more short of breath until I wake up in five months and I’m so short of breath I just die?”

“Well, not quite, Lilly. Your heart will work less and less well. We will respond with maybe some fancy footwork with your medications or maybe other stuff that might make you do better for a while, but you are right that you likely will get more short of breath. It’s not exactly like you’ll be panting all the time because as your heart gets weaker, you will probably find that you simply do less. You will stop doing things that make you short of breath, and then you’ll stop doing more and more things that make you short of breath.

“There are some medications we can give you that will make you more able to tolerate the shortness of breath. Eventually, you probably will become less and less energetic, even staying awake will become too much effort.”

I stop and look Lilly in the eye. “You doing okay?” She nods.

“Is it okay if I’m kind of blunt?” She nods again.

“And one day you’ll likely pass in your sleep.”

Lilly makes a tiny shrug.

“Would you like me to talk a little bit more about death?”

Lilly nods.

“Okay. I used to be a hospice doc and worked in an inpatient hospice unit for a few years, in addition to doing home and nursing home hospice and working in the hospital. I’ve seen probably hundreds of people die over the years. I can’t tell you what it’s like to die because I’ve not done it myself, but I can tell you that it usually appears pretty peaceful. There are a lot of things we can do to help people be comfortable at the end and to help your caregivers help you as well. I won’t be right there physically, but I will be part of your team as long as you want me, Lilly, right up to the end. I will do everything I can to make sure you have a comfortable death.”

“I’m glad to hear that. I don’t want no stranger there at that point. When do you think it will be? What kind of time are we talking about?”

“Well, Lilly, it’s hard to say for sure, but it really seems like you’ve declined quite a bit this past year. You used to have a lot more breath than you do now. That makes me think you might be declining faster than the average person. I know we’ve talked about this before, but you’re not on all of the medications that have been shown to make people with heart failure stay healthier.”

“You do keep bringing that up! My kids are after me about that, too.”

“What do they say?”

“You know, that if I really loved them, I’d take the pills the heart doctor wants me to and live longer.”

“And what do you say?”

“That I don’t want to take any more pills! Every time you add a pill, seems like you add another nuisance to your life. I don’t want it.”

“Okay, Lilly. I’m not pushing for you to be on more pills.”

“Why not? You just want me to croak soon, don’t you?”

I wasn’t expecting a question like that! I wasn’t sure what to make of it. I was sure, however, that I didn’t want her thinking it was true. I tried a deflection.

“Lilly! I don’t think I’ve ever heard you make a joke before!”

She gave me the side eye.

“Do you want to reconsider taking the pills?”

“Well, maybe. I mean, I want to see my grandkids this summer, and it might be nice to see if Nicole or Sean was ever going to have a baby. I think I might have to live a very long time to see that. I don’t know if you’ve got that kind of magic, Doctor Mary.”

“Well, for your type of heart failure, nobody has much magic. We don’t really have any pill that will help you live longer. But we do have one pill that helps keep people out of the hospital and makes them feel better. It doesn’t require any extra lab monitoring, and it is not one that my patients usually have side effects from. It is only one pill daily.”

“I’ll think about it. I would like to feel better. I wonder if it would make me feel enough better to be worth another pill. I just look at them and start gagging.”

“Hmm. Well, I can’t make that decision for you, Lilly.”

I wasn’t quite sure where to go next. “Would you like some more information about prognosis? Maybe some hard numbers?”

“Yes. Put it to me straight.”

“Alright. I will. Of course, my crystal ball is in the shop so I can’t say for sure, but I can tell you that, on average, studies show that people live about 2.1 years after being diagnosed with the kind of heart failure you have. Some people live way, way longer than that, and some people don’t live anywhere near that.

“It’s been about a year since your diagnosis. That doesn’t mean you have 1.1 years left, of course! That just means that on average….”

“I know what average means!”

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to insult you.”

“It’s okay. People think that just because I was a lunch lady I’m not very smart sometimes.”

“I don’t think that!”

“I know you don’t. I just get touchy sometimes.”

I suspected that what Lilly was touchy about was her prognosis, but I wasn’t sure what else to say. When I’m overwhelmed and at a loss, I often ask, “What are you most worried about?”

“That I won’t be able to do for myself and that people will feel they have to help me because they feel sorry for me.”

“No one likes the feeling of others feeling sorry for them I think. I can see why you’d worry about that. It’s honestly kind of hard for me to imagine people feeling sorry for you, Lilly.”

“Well, I hope you’re right because I don’t want it.”

“So, how are you doing now, Lilly? Do you need any help?”

“No, not really. Or at least I’m pretty close. I don’t really like driving now, so I had a friend bring me today. Also, I think Joann is going to help me with my laundry this week because I’m not quite up to the stairs yet, but I think I’ll be ready next week.”

“I’m so glad you’ve got a good support system, Lilly. I am sure your friends and Joann are not helping you because they feel sorry for you. I bet you they are helping you because they like you and maybe a little bit because they know you’d do the same for them if the situation were reversed. Or, maybe even you did do the same for them in the past and I don’t happen to know about it.”

“Maybe. I would if I could, but right now I can’t do much.”

“Well, let’s get you stronger, and then you can be back to yourself.”

We moved on to go over Lilly’s medication list. The hospital had added an antibiotic which she had a couple more doses of, but not made any other medication changes. She had not had any fevers; her other symptoms were either stable or getting better.

“The one other thing to discuss is that usually six weeks after a bout of pneumonia, we recommend getting a chest x-ray to make sure everything has resolved or at least is well along in resolving and to make sure there’s nothing bad like a lung cancer hidden in the middle of the pneumonia.”

“I don’t think I need that. I mean, you already told me that I’m not super likely to be alive in five years, so why would I want to do that? If I had lung cancer, do you think I’d live longer if you treated it? Not that I would want it treated anyway. You think my heart is strong enough to withstand a surgery to carve a cancer out of my lung or even chemotherapy? Nah, I’m good.”

“Okay. That’s fine. I wouldn’t be doing a good job if I didn’t point out to you that there is some treatment for some kinds of lung cancer that works really well against the cancer, but doesn’t have a whole lot of side effects.”

“Nah, I don’t want it. I wouldn’t do that kind of treatment. Let’s just keep things simple. Are we done?”

“Close, but not quite.”

I listened to her heart and lungs, checked her legs and vitals, ordered a set of labs for a week out, and asked to see her back in two months. She proposed a date that was slightly less than that. I figured that this was because she was more anxious than she’d been letting on to be. This was good information.

I opened the door to the waiting room and motioned to Hannah’s window.

I happened to see my Barbara in the waiting room. That was puzzling, because Barbara wasn’t on my schedule for today. I waved to her without really making eye contact.

“Bye, Lilly. Have a good couple of months. Call us if you need us, okay? Even if you just have questions. Oh, and let me see if the nurses can give you a pulse ox to take home.”

Lilly nodded and then looked at Barbara and said, “Your appointment is on May 20th, right?”

Barbara nodded. Lilly turned to Hannah and said, “Can you schedule me right after her, please? Or maybe right before?”

Hannah smiled and said, “I think I can manage that. Let me take a look.”

Keep Up with Lilly

*Every patient is an amalgam of many patients and any resemblance to a real person, living or dead, is a coincidence.

**Nothing in this essay is, or should be construed as, medical advice.