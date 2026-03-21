Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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David Itkin's avatar
David Itkin
1d

I wish I was as good a writer and doctor as you.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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Gerridoc
1d

You gave Lilly an excellent explanation of her condition. Thanks for writing it.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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