“Doctor Mary, Chuck’s daughter-in-law, Brianna, called this morning, and you’re not allowed to say it was Brianna’s idea, but she asked if you could refer her father-in-law for a hearing test. She feels like he’s missing out on a whole lot because of his hearing.”

Chloe, my assistant, was briefing me on my next patient, Chuck Bonnell, who was being accompanied for his annual visit by his wife Connie, who is also my patient. They’re a septuagenarian couple whom I don’t see much because they’re so healthy.

As is the case in many families, I’m also the doctor for Brianna and her husband, Bruce. Their kids see one of my co-workers.

“Thanks for letting me know, Chloe. I’ll do my best! What do you think, will it be obvious in our meeting that he’s not hearing well, or will it be a stretch?”

“What?”

“I meant, how bad is his - oh, you got me with that old joke again! You always get me. One of these days, Chloe, I won’t fall for it!”

“I’ll give my notice that day, Doctor Mary. I only put up with this job for the pleasure of tricking you!” And with that, she turned and pranced down the hall.

“Wait! What! Was that another joke? Chloe!”

I appreciate when the spouse comes in for a patient’s appointment. Partially, because the spouse will tell me the patient’s secrets, partially because four ears are always better than two, but mostly because it gives me a better window into how people really are, rather than their talking-to-their-doctor persona. Also, I love seeing the interplay between two people who have been married a long time.

Chuck and Connie were sitting quietly in the room when I came in. They both greeted me, but I noticed only Connie responded to my “It’s good to see you both today. Thank you for coming in.”

For patients I see only once a year, I open their physical with, “You’re here for your annual physical. Did you have a good year?”

“Yes,” Chuck answered, “Yes, it’s been a good year. I’m here for my physical, am I?”

This was not quite on target, and his response had no content to it. It put me on alert. Perhaps what I was sensing was hearing loss, perhaps something else. I would have to listen carefully.

“Yes, this is your annual physical. What questions do you have for me?”

I always start by asking this. If a patient has a lot of questions, sometimes we will not even have time for the physical. It is always best to start with what is most important to the patient.

“None really. I mean, it’s been a busy year. Bruce lost his job and his family moved in with us and I’m glad to have my grandkids around, don’t get me wrong, but we’ve gotten so used to having such a quiet house that it feels like there’s always chaos and I am crankier with them than I mean to be. I feel bad because I know how fast children grow up and I don’t want their memory of me to be me being grouchy all the time.”

Chuck’s voice is quiet, and he looks down at the floor.

I feel the two of us are in an intimate little bubble with his feelings just barely exposed. I lean forward and say quietly, “Oh, that’s so difficult, Mr. Bonnell. You must have such mixed feelings! Of course, you love having them around, but this is not the life you and your wife were planning to have right now.”

Chuck’s gaze shifts from the floor to me. His tone shifts, too.

“Sorry. My wife? Planning? I didn’t quite hear you.”

The moment was gone, and it felt like he had turned off access to his emotions for me.

I made my voice a little lower and louder.

“I wonder, Mr. Bonnell, if some of the difficulty is that you can’t hear them sometimes, so you’re having to work harder to try to figure out what they’re saying. You know, basic communication should be easy, even effortless, and if you’re having to work hard to decode everything they’re saying, even trivial stuff, just being around them will lead to a background level of exhaustion and might just be enough to make you always feel on edge.”

“That’s a good way of saying it. I always feel on edge. They’ll come into the room and say something, and by the time I’ve half answered, they’ll be on to the next thing, and I wish they would just slow down a little bit!”

Connie joined in. “I think you’re on to something, Doctor Mary. Even I sometimes feel like I have to yell for him to hear me.”

I notice that she is speaking loudly. This can sometimes be a clue that someone in the family is not hearing well, but it doesn’t always point to who has the hearing problem. Sometimes it’s the person who has the problem who has taken to talking loudly.

Another clue that someone in a person’s environment is losing their hearing is that those around them start speaking more simply, and they omit non-essential words, but those changes can mean lots of things besides hearing loss, both about the speaker and who they normally talk with. For me, they are clues that something may be amiss.

Connie continued. “I’ve wondered about hearing aids for Chuck. They’re really expensive, though, and my friends who have them are so frustrated by them. I wonder if we should just buy the cheap over-the-counter kind. I mean, what’s the difference, really?”

“Well, the OTC kind are only good for people with mild hearing loss. I suspect your hearing loss, Mr. Bonnell, is severe enough that the OTC kind wouldn’t help. Probably the first step would be to get you to an audiologist to have your hearing evaluated. They’ll test you at all different kinds of pitches and see where your hearing is the worst. Most people who have hearing loss have it because they’ve been in noisy environments and you lose hearing at the pitch of what your ears have been overpowered with in the past. A person can have normal hearing for low pitches and severe hearing loss for high pitches or vice versa. A good hearing test will sort that out and that will help determine what kind of hearing aids might help you the most. The OTC kind aren’t tuned for where your hearing loss is worst; they’re just kind of one size fits all. That’s part of why they’re so cheap.

“Another reason is that when you buy your aids from a hearing aid clinic, you are also paying for service and adjustments down the road. Most people need a handful of visits to get set up and adjusted, and then a couple visits a year. The big up-front cost covers most of these expenses, usually over the next five years. But you have to be careful because some hearing-aid outfits are just interested in selling you the most expensive thing they have, while the good clinics are interested in matching up the patients’ needs and desires with the aids.

“Hearing loss is actually a serious thing because so much of human life is the social interactions we have with each other. If you can’t understand other people easily, if you have to ask them to repeat over and over, if you have to work hard just to keep up with the conversation, you’re not going to interact as much. This is important because not only are you not participating in your own life, your brain is not getting the social stimulation it’s used to. When that happens, it’s going to stop working as well. You’re going to end up with your social skills atrophying, and so much of what we do is social activity.

“On top of that, hearing loss is associated with falling. Partially, it’s because you might not hear sounds that tell you what is going on around you. Sometimes hearing loss and balance issues can have a common cause, and people with balance issues can fall. I don’t need to tell you what a threat to your health falling is at this point.”

Connie has osteopenia, so we’ve already had this talk about falling.

Chuck turns to Connie and asks, “You really think there’s something wrong with my hearing, Connie?”

“I do, Chuck.”

“I know you think I need hearing aids, but I wouldn’t hear of it!” Chuck looks hopefully at his wife who just rolls her eyes.

“Well, how about this, then. I’ll get one of them cheapie hearing aids and see if it helps any. If it doesn’t help enough, I’ll go to the fancy audiology place, okay?”

This was the best I figured I’d get out of the Bonnells, and it was better than nothing. I’d already sensed that their retirement required frugality, and things must be worse for them now.

I peered into Chuck’s ears to make sure he wasn’t filled up with ear wax. Sometimes it’s that simple. But, his ears looked fine. We then moved on to the rest of his appointment, which was uneventful.

A month passes, and Chuck and Connie are on my schedule, with back-to-back appointments.

Chloe had a funny expression on her face when she tells me she has roomed them. “Oh, Doctor Mary, I can’t wait for you to find out why they’re here today! This is a good one!” She laughed and headed off to work on her next patient.

I looked at the charts Chloe had filled out. She had left the “reason for visit” fields blank. What, I wondered, was this about? Had the stress of having their son and his family in the house caused their blood pressure to go up? Had I somehow left something undone at Chuck’s physical? But then why would Connie have an appointmnt, too?

I knocked and entered the room. I first looked at Chuck, curious to see if he had hearing aids. He didn’t, but to my surprise, I saw Connie wearing them!

“Well! This is a surprise! Please explain what is going on here!”

It turns out that Chuck had found the over-the-counter hearing aids to be worthless. Connie thought it would be fun to try them. When she did, she realized that she had been missing out on a lot. Now they both wanted a referral to an audiologist! Connie had noticed and was really valuing the fact that her grandson was now hanging out with her in the evening and had expressed an interest in learning to knit. It turned out that he had been frustrated with her not understanding what he said and having to repeat it and had just stayed away. Now that it was easier to talk with her, he was her constant companion.

“Well, this is a funny turn of affairs! I am happy to do a referral for both of you. Let me run through some questions first to make sure I’m not missing anything serious. Okay? Let’s do Mrs. Bonnell first and then Mr.”

They both nodded, and Connie said, “I had no idea how much conversation was going on in the background that I just couldn’t hear. Now that I’ve got my new ears, I have learned a little bit about Bruce and Brianna that I want to talk with you about, but let’s do our appointments first.”

I worry what this might mean. While Chuck and Connie know that I am the primary care doctor for their son and daughter-in-law, I am not allowed to give them any information about either of them. I hope this doesn’t develop into an awkward situation. For now, though, I must deal with their hearing loss.

Gradual hearing loss is a common part of normal aging in our noisy world. Most hearing loss is a result of repeated exposure to loud noises. As such, it carries no additional prognostic information besides that the person will benefit from hearing aids. This kind of hearing loss comes on slowly. Other kinds can come on suddenly, and these can be concerning.

I ask them if the hearing loss was gradual, symmetric, and not associated with dizziness, ringing in the ear, ear drainage, or a head injury. Everything turns out clear for both of them, and I do the referrals for them.

I am glad we are working on their hearing loss because the longer untreated hearing loss goes on, the harder it is for the brain to re-adapt to hearing again, and the more cognition that can be lost.

“Just so you know, you’re probably looking at around $5,000 for each of you. This is a lot of money, I know. The good news is that the aids should last about five years and all of the repairs and adjustments are included in the cost. Medicare will not pay for hearing aids or even hearing tests except in very specific circumstances. However, if you are a vet, even if you don’t use the VA for any of your other care, it is worthwhile to check if the VA will help pay for your hearing aids.”

Had the Bonnells been eligible for Medicaid I would have mentioned that New Hampshire Medicaid will pay for one hearing aid.

Connie says, “That’s what we expected, and neither of us is a vet. Now I want to talk about Bruce and Brianna.”

“Okay, but before you do, I just need to say ahead of time that I am not allowed to give out any information about Bruce or Brianna to you. It’s the same in reverse, too, unless you have signed a release saying that I can give information to them.”

“That’s okay, Doctor Mary. I just wanted to talk with you now that I can hear what Bruce and Brianna are saying in the other room. I’m worried. Bruce is so depressed, and Brianna is just a bundle of nerves. I know they don’t want to come in because they don’t have any extra money, with Bruce being out of work for so long, and Brianna cleaning every house she possibly can to make money on the side. You know, they had to sell their house, and we’ve told them not to worry about paying us rent, but they say they want to. We’re just putting it aside for when they get ready to move out, we’ll give them a nice present. They’ve been putting on a good front with us, but now that I can hear them better, I’m really worried. Can you bring them in and see if there’s anything medical you can do to help? I know the clinic has a sliding scale.”

“Thank you for talking with me. I can’t say anything further than that about this topic.”

“Okay, that’s fine, but you will talk with them, right?”

“I really can’t say anything more, Mrs. Bonnell.”

I hate these conversations because I completely understand why Connie is so worried about her son and his family, and it would be so easy for me to tell her I’d contact them, which of course I will do, but I can’t say that without breaking the law.

Connie and Chuck gather up their things and head out with their referrals, and I walk down to the community health worker’s office. Julie there tells me that Bruce and Brianna’s sons are already signed up for Medicaid, but that Bruce and Brianna are not. They were both long overdue for physicals. I ask Julie to call them both to encourage them to come in for their physicals and to do what she could to make it affordable for them. Because we are an FQHC, we have a sliding scale for all the care we provide, and Brianna might qualify for state programs for reduced-cost mammograms and pap smears. While they are here, we can screen them for anxiety and depression and talk about treating anything we find. Being depressed is not going to make it easier for Bruce to get a job or to be a good dad or son. I am grateful to work at a clinic that has a robust sliding scale, and I’m pretty sure we can make their lives at least a little bit better.

*Bruce and Brianna are still patient amalgams and Connie and Chuck are, too. Any resemblence to real patients is accidental.

**Nothing in the essay is or should be construed to be medical advice. However, if you find you are asking people to repeat what they said, you might consider asking your PCP for a referral to an audiologist.