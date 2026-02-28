Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Bright Anandakrishnan's avatar
Martha Bright Anandakrishnan
1d

This is our reality in the US and it’s absolutely immoral that so many do not have access to affordable healthcare. It’s shameful.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
Marge Garcia-Lien's avatar
Marge Garcia-Lien
1d

My husband is very hard of hearing and put off getting hearing aids for years. The first ones did not work well for him and the audiologist retired. After several years he agreed to try again and found a young audiologist who spent time with him. He has the hearing aids connected to his laptop where he watches the news and some TV. And he has them connected to his cell phone so he can talk on the phone more easily. Accomplishing these two things took hours even for someone who has some tech savvy.

But I want to mention again something you described briefly. If a person doesn’t hear well, over time the brain forgets how to hear. That has happened to my husband to an extent. People need to speak slowly if he is going to understand what they are saying. Accents totally flummox him.

Hearing aids make sounds louder and can clarify some sounds but hearing loss cannot be fixed in the same manner as eyesight can with glasses. And hearing aids are so expensive.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary Braun Bates · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture