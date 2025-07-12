Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Alexander Lovell, PhD's avatar
Alexander Lovell, PhD
Jul 12, 2025

Lilly's surprise about the hidden salt in processed foods is a fantastic, almost comical, illustration of how much we don't know about what we consume, even when we think we're being careful. I went through the same thing with sugar!

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
Jul 12, 2025

There’s a bit of Lilly in all of us, especially post Covid. Funny how those of us who are usually *not* team players struggle more; I think it’s generational. Lilly seems like a late boomer/early GenX and to gain trust is the most important thing over explaining stats. I’m not sure I would still be sober today if Doc Collins told me the statistics of opiate use disorder when I got sober 26 years ago.

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4 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
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