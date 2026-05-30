Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Heardoc's avatar
Heardoc
1d

Is progestin the same as progesterone? Also, how does testosterone factor (or not) into her symptoms? It’s wonderful how you actually listen to patients and engage them, and how you explain so they (and us) can understand. Perimenopause & menopause are both not talked about enough. We are just told “it’s part of aging”’or “eat better, workout more, reduce stress.” Women have been suffering in silence (or worse, self medicating) for years. It’s seems that HRT is everywhere now. It’s refreshing to know what everyone is talking about.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Evie's avatar
Evie
1d

I’m also doing goblet squats, with a 10 pound weight. But I only do 10 of them each day. And then I do a lateral leg raise balancing move, with a 10 pound weight, also 10 a day. Hold onto the weight with your right hand and lift your right leg up and back going to parallel (or as close as you can get ) so that you’re balancing on your left leg. Breathing going down breathe out coming back up. Then repeat on the other side. I hope that makes sense.

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
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