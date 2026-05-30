“Doctor Mary, I don’t know what’s wrong with me. Maybe I have fibro or I’m depressed or maybe I’m just getting old. I mean, I am 58 after all. My mom was complaining about her back and hands by the time she was my age. Of course, she was also taking Valium every day by the time she was my age, and I don’t want to be doing that!

“It affects everything! Because I’m so achy and sore, I grump at my husband and daughter all the time. I mean, I don’t mean to be grumpy, but when you don’t feel well, it’s hard to be as pleasant as when you do feel well, you know?

“Poor Alicia, she doesn’t want to be living with us, honestly, any more than we want her to be at this point in her life. And she can’t afford a place of her own and her life is on hold and sometimes I feel like she picks fights with me just because she’s unhappy.

“I’d like to think about retiring, but with Alicia in the house, I can’t use my quilting room, so my retirement plans are on hold, just like her life!

“I feel like if I could only sleep, I’d probably be fine. I go to sleep okay, and then I wake up at like three or four and I’m too hot, or I’m achey, or both. And then my thoughts get going around and around and around, and I can’t get back to sleep. I didn’t used to be like this. If I woke up, I’d go right back to sleep, but now I’m perseverating and I think I might even be anxious! Or maybe depressed. What is wrong with me?

“My hands hurt. My hips hurt. It hurts to roll over in bed. It doesn’t hurt to walk, but then if I move a little different, like maybe to side step a place where my daughter spilled something on the kitchen floor and didn’t wipe it up, my hip will just zing me! I can’t figure out the exact move, which is also annoying. If I could, then I could stop doing the thing, or I could at least predict it!”

This was quite a change for Susan. Usually, she came in for her physicals and the occasional sinus or ear infection. Today, she had a whole knot of symptoms. Did she have several things going on or one thing causing all of the symptoms? Was she, in fact, depressed? Her life was not what she had been expecting at this point.

I didn’t think she seemed depressed. Chloe had asked the official depression screening questions, and Susan had not scored in the depression range. Of course, it’s just a simple screening test; it doesn’t always tell the whole answer. Sometimes I need to evaluate the patient myself.

A long time ago, I read a study that said that two questions, “Do you have hope for the future?” and “Is there anything you’re looking forward to?” if both were answered affirmatively, it was a good predictor of the patient not being depressed. If either was answered negatively, one had to inquire further. I enjoy hearing how patients answer these questions, so I sometimes ask them just for fun. Today, I would ask them for both reasons.

“So, Susan, is there anything you’re looking forward to?”

“Oh, yes! I feel guilty for saying this, but Alicia moving out! I’m also looking forward to this summer when Pete and I are going to rent a house on a lake up north for a week, just the two of us!”

“And, do you have hope for the future?”

“Oh, golly, yes! I know this is just temporary so Alicia can save up some money and I even think things will get better at home once the weather is nicer and I can be in the garden more because that’s always good for my mood. I know that I should be glad she’s around so much because she could live across the country like some of my friends’ kids and I’d never get to see her and I’d hate that more, but reminding myself of this just makes me feel bad because it doesn’t help and then I feel even worse and it becomes a spiral.”

“I don’t think you’re depressed, Susan. I am wondering if at least some of these symptoms are menopause related.”

“Maybe? I wondered when I woke up the first time feeling hot, but my friends talk about throwing off the blankets and sweating a lot and I just feel a bit hotter than I’d like to. It doesn’t seem nearly as bad so I figured it couldn’t be a hot flash.”

“I agree that these are not dramatic hot flashes, but for a lot of women, they’re like what you’re experiencing, and you do have other symptoms that could be from menopause: the sore hands and hips, the mood changes. You’re the right age. When did your periods stop?”

“At 53. It was the year Alicia went off to college and I figured how fitting it was that when my youngest left, my periods stopped.

“There’s nothing to do for hot flashes, right? I know they gave my mom estrogen, but that’s not good for you, right?”

“When your mother was your age, hormone replacement therapy for post-menopausal women was considered standard. I knew plenty of women who were told in the ‘80s and ‘90s that even if they didn’t have symptoms that they should be taking estrogen after menopause. It seemed to be practically malpractice not to have your post-menopausal patients on hormones. Back then the reasons we had for this were that it made sense given how we understood bodies to work, and that there were plenty of observational studies that showed that post-menopausal women who took hormone replacement therapy were healthier in all kinds of ways than those who didn’t.

“Then in 2005, the Women’s Health Initiative study came out and said that women’s risk of breast cancer, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and some other unwanted outcomes was much greater if they used hormone replacement. Over a short period of time, it became very, very discouraged to prescribe hormone replacement therapy. Few women started it, and a lot of women who had been taking it stopped it.

“This was right at the beginning of my career and a lot of my patients came in and said they had just stopped it on their own. They hadn’t had any symptoms or anything from doing so. At this point, I mostly had quite elderly patients. The younger women mostly needed to be tapered off because they would experience withdrawal effects.

“It’s like we don’t learn anything from the past! We go from one extreme to the other. Hormone therapy is always good; then hormone therapy is always bad. Now, we have a slightly more nuanced idea….”

“Wait a minute! Wait! I don’t understand why with that study in 2005, everything changed. If there were a bunch of other studies that said yes, why would one study saying no suddenly change everything?”

“Great question.The studies that said yes were all observational studies. This means they looked at a lot of women and noticed that the ones who took hormone replacement were healthier and lived longer than the women who didn’t. But a study like this doesn’t tell you about causes. Maybe the women who took hormones were more health-conscious. They were healthier to begin with, and they took more effort to stay healthy. Or, maybe they just had more money to spend on treatments. Wealthier people have better health. See what I mean?”

“Yes, women who buy hiking backpacks are more likely to be healthy, but not because owning a backpack makes them live longer!”

“Yes, exactly. The study that changed everything had 16,000 women, aged between 50 and 79, who were randomly assigned. Half received hormone replacement therapy; the other half didn’t. After five years, women who got HRT had more heart attacks, strokes, and breast cancer than women who got a pill that looked like HRT but did not contain hormones. Although the HRT was beneficial for some other conditions, it was overall so bad that the investigators stopped the trial early and said everyone should come off it.”

“Well, that makes sense, but why do they say now that some women can take it?”

“The effects of HRT were found to differ depending on how long ago menopause was. In the study there were a lot of women who had gone through menopause fifteen or more years earlier and who had not taken hormone therapy until they were put on it for the study. These were the women in the study who had the worst outcomes, but in clinical practice, those aren’t the women we put on HRT. We only use HRT for women who are having a hard time with menopause, and they’re on hormones only for the first few years after menopause.

“Now we think that once a woman’s body hasn’t had estrogen for somewhere around five to ten years, changes take place that make restarting estrogen harmful. However, if the estrogen is just kept going, these changes don’t happen, and it’s okay to continue the estrogen, as long as we think it’s helping.”

“So, in my case, because it’s been five years since I went through menopause, the changes have only started a little bit and the estrogen should be okay?”

“Yes, that is what we think.”

“Okay. That makes sense. Could I try it, and if I don’t think it’s helpful, stop it?”

“Maybe. I mean, sure, you could stop it, but I have to ask you some more questions to make sure it’s safe for you to start, and then we’ll have some logistics to talk about. Also, I’ll want to check some labs like your thyroid and a couple vitamins to make sure nothing else has gone wrong with your body. As long as we’re drawing labs, we’ll do your yearly labs, too.”

“Okay. I’ll fast tonight and visit your vampire first thing in the morning. Ask away.”

“First off, you have not had a hysterectomy, correct? You have all your parts? That’s what your chart says and I want to be sure it’s right.”

“Yes. What difference does it make? This won’t give me my period, will it?”

“Great question. No, you should not have any vaginal bleeding. If you do, I will want to hear about it right away! The reason is because if you did not have a uterus anymore, you could take estrogen alone. Estrogen without progestin can cause cancer of the lining of the uterus (endometrial cancer), so you have to take both progestin and estrogen if you have not had a hysterectomy.

“For most women, the estrogen is what gives them the beneficial effects, and the progestin is needed only to prevent cancer. This means we just give the standard dose. Of course, there are women for whom it’s more complicated. Some need both the estrogen and progestin to be at the correct level in order to feel good, and some cannot tolerate progestin at all. If either of these turns out to be the case for you, Susan, you will need to see a specialist, but it’s a pretty rare woman who needs that.

“Let’s go back to my mental checklist about HRT. As we were saying, you have not had endometrial cancer. Of course, a woman who has had endometrial cancer would need to talk with her cancer doctor about HRT before I would consider prescribing it.

“You have not had breast cancer. Same deal if you had had breast cancer. You would need to discuss estrogen with your cancer doctor and carefully weigh the benefits versus the risks for your specific situation, but that doesn’t apply to you, Susan.

“You have not had a blood clot, according to our records.”

I look up and see Susan shaking her head no.

“Women who have had a blood clot should make the decision about whether to take estrogen with their blood doctor. Your liver is fine. Have you had any vaginal bleeding since your periods stopped?”

“I have not.”

“Excellent. I’m not expecting any, but if you have any, please let me know right away.”

“Okay!”

“You’re up to date on your mammogram. It sounds like you would be a candidate for hormone replacement therapy. It can be done topically, with a patch or a cream, or with a pill. Sometimes we do both at the same time.”

“I’ve never used a medicine that you put on your skin, except an antibiotic cream. I think I’d just like the pill. And why would anyone do a patch and a pill if they could just do one or the other?”

“The main problem with an estrogen pill is that the estrogen is absorbed from your small intestine and goes straight to your liver to be processed. Having a lot of estrogen in your liver at once can cause your liver to change how much it makes of other proteins, and this leads to problems. It increases your risk of blood clots and strokes, for example, compared to absorbing the estrogen slowly and continuously through your skin. But some women just want the convenience of a single pill.

“So, I hear what you said about preferring a pill, but I’d like to ask you to consider the topical methods.

“The first is estrogen cream, which is invisible, and once you’ve put it on, even if you were a nude model, no one would know, but the problem is that it can end up on anyone who snuggles up to the part of your body that has the cream on it. They usually recommend using a forearm so it’s easy to see how it could get on others. It can be a big problem with kids and pets. Another recommended spot is the inner thigh, but that might expose other people who need to be kept away from estrogen.”

Susan giggled.

“For most women, a patch is the best solution for estrogen. There is a combination patch with both estrogen and progestin, set to the most commonly needed dose. This is nice for ease of use. If we opted for that, you’d only have to think about it once a week. Most women put it on their upper buttock about where your fingers would go if you put your hands on your hips. The patches are tiny, about the size of a nickel.

“However, if you need a dose lower than the most common one, there’s no combination patch. In that case, you have to take the progestin in pill form, but you can use a patch for the estrogen. As I said before, there’s some risk to estrogen. So you want to be on the lowest dose that relieves your symptoms. For those patches, there is one that you have to change weekly and one you have to change twice a week. The pills can be taken as either two pills daily for two weeks of the month or one pill daily every day.

“If you need a higher dose of estrogen, we can add an estrogen-only patch to your combination patch to increase your estrogen dose.

“For most women, we fuss with the dose of estrogen a time or two before we find the right level. Less commonly, we find that we need to adjust the progestin level. A few women get side effects from oral progestin. If that happens, you’d need to see a specialist.”

Like many of my patients, Susan decides to start with the combination patch, as it is the easiest solution. I give her the usual caveats that her insurance may reject her choice and want it done another way, but we’ll give it a go. I’ll see Susan again in a month to see how it’s going. I predict her symptoms will be a lot better.

*The people in this esstory are patient amalgams, and any resemblance to a real patient is accidental.

**Nothing in this esstory is intended to be, or should be construed as, medical advice.

Special thanks for the editorial support of Dr. Amber Hull. She is a US Board Certified Physician licensed and practicing women’s hormone health in Vancouver, British Columbia. She writes about human sexuality, women’s health and life in medicine at Under the White Coat.

Here’s this week’s episode of The Doctor Takes Her Own Medicine