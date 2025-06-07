Photo from skin cancer.org of a basal cell carcinoma similar to what Lilly’s looked like.

“I* wouldn’t be here except I have a skin cancer on my forehead and the dermatologist says I need to get my blood pressure down before she’ll take it off.

'“I picked it off three or four times and it grew back and now it’s kind of sore. I guess I really do need her to remove it, so I’m here.

“My neighbor, you know, Joann, she says you’re pretty nice and I think it’s a waste of your time and my time, but I really want this thing off my face.”

Lilly pulls a Band-Aid off her forehead and reveals a quarter-sized red lumpy area that looks like a skin cancer. She continued, “I think it makes sense to have the doctors save their time for the sick people, but Doctor Dimitty was really firm that she wouldn’t do it unless my blood pressure was lower. She said it wouldn’t be safe or something.”

Aside from the skin cancer on her forehead and her stratospheric blood pressure**, Lilly was an average-looking 67-year-old. She was just over five feet and her weight was about twenty pounds higher than I would have found ideal, but her blood pressure was what begged for my attention: 200/107.

I was pretty sure she would win the highest blood pressure of the week, likely even month, award for my clinic.

“Okay, Lilly, I’ll do my best to make it quick and easy. I’m curious, though, when was the last time you saw a doctor?”

“My youngest is 30. The doctor told me to come back after she was born, but I was fine, so I didn’t. I took my kids to the doctor. I’m not an anti-doctor crazy or anything. I just didn’t see that I needed one, and I still don’t.

“I mean, I’d go if there was something wrong. As soon as I figured out the thing on my forehead wasn’t right, I went to the doctor. But I’m not one for a yearly check-up. Why look for problems if I feel good?

“And I don’t want to take any medications unless I really have to. I guess I’m going to have to now, but I tell you, I think it’s all a scam. The drug companies convince you you’re sick, then you take their pills and you really are sick, and then you need other meds because of that, and they get richer and richer while you get sicker and sicker.

“I try to keep away from all of it. It goes better for me that way.”

“There’s some wisdom to some of what you say. I’m cautious with meds, and I try to only do things that are sensible. Perhaps Joann has told you about how I work.

“However, some things are better treated before they start to create problems because they consistently end up doing so.

“But your life is your life, and you get to live it the way that makes sense for you. I’m sure not going to tell you that you must do it differently.”

“I hope so. You know, once I get my forehead fixed, I’m going to stop taking the medications.”

“I figured that, but I think it would be better for you if you were to continue taking them.

“Did the skin doctor say what number we’re aiming at for your blood pressure? It was 204/107 here today, and it was 184/93 in her office.”

“I was nerved up to meet you. Even though Joann thinks you’re wonderful, I was afraid you’d lecture me about treating my blood pressure like Joann does every now and then.

“I borrowed her machine a bunch of times, and we got numbers like they did at the dermatologist’s office.

“Doctor Dimitty said she’d remove it if my top number was less than 145 and my bottom number was less than 90.

“She said that she’d do a thing where she would cut out the tumor in the morning and keep going back to take more if she needed to, then another doctor would stitch me back up later that day.

“It’s kind of crazy! Who wouldn’t have high blood pressure if they were going to do that?”

I laughed with Lilly. Again, there is some truth to what she is saying.

“Okay. I wouldn’t be doing my doctor job properly if I didn’t tell you that having blood pressure this high really increases your risk of heart attack and stroke.”

“Yeah, yeah, I know, but it’s been this high for years and has never caused me any problem, so I think I’m okay.

“It’s just a way for the drug companies to get my money. If I had a headache or something, I’d do something about it, but I feel fine.”

“I hope you’re right, Lilly, but there’s a reason why high blood pressure is called the silent killer.”

Lilly rolled her eyes.

“Okay, since high blood pressure can damage your kidneys, and since your kidneys process some of the blood-pressure medicines, before I prescribe anything for you, I need to check your labs. That’s a blood draw. Medicare will pay for it. Okay?”

Lilly sighs loudly. “Okay. Fine. Do you want me to pee in a cup, too? I had to do that all the time when I was pregnant.”

I had figured that I’d not press my luck and hadn’t planned to ask for a urine, but I wanted to check her urine.

Protein could be there if her high blood pressure has damaged her kidneys, and as she’s not had labs checked in 30 years, she might have diabetes and not know it. That could show up as sugar in her urine.

“Yes, I would! Thank you! And, Lilly, I’m pretty sure what you’re going to say, but I’m not doing my doctor job if I don’t offer to check you for breast cancer, colon cancer, and high cholesterol.”

In all likelihood, Lilly doesn’t have any of these conditions or even precursors of them, but this is my one chance to catch something before it becomes cancer. And if her cholesterol is high, I would like to prevent a stroke.

“Don’t push your luck, Doctor Mary,” she laughed, “You can do the tests you need to do to get Doctor Dimitty to remove this thing, but I don’t want you fishing for other problems. Do you understand?”

“I get that, but a urine test looks for a bunch of things all at once. It’s a package deal. There’s a little strip of paper that is dipped into the urine.

“Different parts of the strip test for different things. I can’t have them cut up the strip and just dip that piece.

“However, for your blood tests I can specify the testing to be only for your kidney and liver function. Most medicines are processed by your liver and kidneys, and I can’t prescribe safely without knowing the state of those two organs.”

“Okay. You can do those tests, but if there’s something wrong with the pee, I don’t want to hear about it.”

I have seen plenty of patients who refused to investigate things that were discovered accidentally, or who didn’t want to treat what had been found, but wanting to be kept ignroant was novel.

What would I write in her chart? “Has diabetes but does not wish to know. Do not tell her”? This was a big burden to put on my office and me!

While I was contemplating this, Lilly jumped up on the exam table, ready to get on with the exam.

Maybe I should have told her not to leave me a urine, but leakage of protein is not uncommon in people whose blood pressure is as high as hers. Besides, I didn’t have time to agonize over the best thing to do.

“Alright,” I reluctantly agreed. There was nothing for it but to hope her urine did not show sugar.

I put on my stethoscope and listened to her heart. Her heartbeat was regular, but there’s a certain sound that hearts make when they’re working very hard, and hers was making that sound.

It is fascinating to me that some doctors can hear when a heart sounds abnormal and others cannot. It doesn’t really matter these days, as any kind of cardiac question would call for an echocardiogram.

Still, I appreciate some of the old-fashioned physical exam techniques. They’re useful in cases like Lilly’s, where she limits what we can do, or in cases in which patients can’t afford the copay for an echo or don’t have insurance.

If Lilly were less uncooperative, I would prescribe an echo to find out how thick the walls of her heart were, so we could predict how likely she was to develop heart failure and to intervene now to lower the chances.

Also, I would normally call for an EKG to determine if she had had a heart attack in the past, or was in an abnormal heart rhythm now. This would give a preview of how likely she was to have a thickened heart. Another important reason to do an EKG is to have as a comparison should she show up in the emergency room with chest pain.

I did only the parts of the exam necessary for treating her blood pressure. When I was done, I said to Lilly, “We’ll call you with your results.

“To bring down your blood pressure we will likely need to use several medications. You’ll need to start them one at a time, and at low doses so we can be sure they aren’t causing problems before moving on to normal doses and additional meds.

“Based on your lab results I’ll prescribe the first med. I’ll see you back in a week to see how it’s working.”

“Okay. Thank you. It wasn’t as awful as I thought it would be.”

Shortly after Lilly left the building, my assistant checked her urine while I held my breath. If there were blood in it (which could indicate kidney cancer) or sugar (which could indicate diabetes), I would be faced with an ethical dilemma.

Lilly had explicitly told me not to tell her about these things, yet not to tell her went against my training as a doctor.

If something was seriously wrong with her - something that could kill her and that was fixable - to hold it back made absolutely no sense to me. I imagined how upset her children would be if I knew she had a treatable condition and didn’t treat it.

Fortunately, her urine was normal.

I would have made my life easier had I refused to provide care for her on her terms. I could have told her I would not limit my investigations, or I could have disregarded her wishes and just told her the results.

Lilly had forced me to consider which of two things I valued more: her right to make her own decisions or my responsibility to keep her healthy.

Had her urine test revealed a problem, I would have had to decide between the two. Most likely, though, I would have tried to find a middle way.

I wondered what I would have done. Lilly’s insistence had caused me extra fretting, but no extra work. A different doctor might not have been stressed by her request, but for me, it triggered deep rumination.

Round Two

The next day, her blood work came back. Her kidney function was about 70% of normal, and her liver labs were normal.

Again, I heaved a sigh of relief. It would have been better, of course, if her kidney function had been completely normal, but for someone who has had untreated high blood pressure for who knows how many years, this was excellent.

I would not have to treat her kidneys in a special fashion to get her blood pressure under control.

A kidney function of 70% does not mean that the person will have an impaired life. A person can have a kidney removed and live a completely normal life.

My worry for Lilly is that she is experiencing ongoing kidney damage. Unless the cause of this is treated, her kidneys are going to continue getting worse.

And Lilly will not allow me to do anything about it.

Some blood-pressure medications work by tricking the kidneys to excrete more water into the urine than they normally do.

These medicines have potential side effects that can cause the patient to become dehydrated or impair the kidneys' ability to regulate other substances in the blood that they monitor. These medications are still helpful for patients whose kidneys are not working well, but require closer monitoring.

I felt confident that Lilly would not consent to frequent blood draws. Had her kidneys been impaired, I might have needed to avoid these medicines. This would mean we might have to use medicines that have more side effects or require multiple daily doses. I was glad I didn’t have to deal with this challenge.

I called Lilly and told her about her labs. “We can start your first medication to lower your blood pressure. It is well tolerated and has only one side effect. It’s annoying, but not dangerous. It might make your ankles swell a little bit.

“If that happens, please try to put up with it because it’s harmless. But if you can’t, if it bothers you too much, don’t just stop the medicine, call me first, okay? I have some solutions that will probably help.”

Lilly agreed.

“All blood-pressure medicine can make you feel tired, especially at first. We’ll start with a low dose so your body can get used to it. I don’t think this dose will be enough to make much difference at all for you, but you said you wanted to avoid side effects.

“I know you’re concerned about that, but I just have to say that if you wanted to get your blood pressure down as quickly as possible, we could go more quickly….”

“Are you kidding? I don’t want your pills to give me any kind of funny business. If you just slam it down, after all this time being up, who knows what would happen? I don’t want to be tired or have my legs balloon up or grow a third arm.”

“I figured you wouldn’t be interested….”

“I wish you’d stop making everything so complicated. I told you I just want my blood pressure down without your pills killing me.”

“Okay, I’ll try to stop offering you the full list of choices. It’s just that I don’t like acting like I am sure about what my patients will want. I like to be sure you know the full menu.”

She paused. I could almost feel the heat decreasing through the phone receiver. In a much calmer tone she replied, “I can respect that. Thank you.”

I gave her the name of the medicine and sent an order to the pharmacy. I told her I’d see her next week.

There are about three dozen medications for high blood pressure. The official blood-pressure control recommendations are to start with either a diuretic (a pill that makes you pee off extra fluid) or a calcium channel blocker (which works by relaxing the muscles that control the walls of your blood vessels). So, I would start with one of those.

I chose the calcium channel blocker.

I expected that if Lilly got any substantive side effects, she would stop taking the medication. My hope was that if we started with a low enough dose that would avoid any side effects, I would build trust with her, and based on that trust, she might be willing to tolerate the side effects from larger doses.

With a blood pressure as high as hers, it was unlikely that even the highest dose of the calcium channel blocker would suffice. I figured she would need at least two, but possibly three or four different medications to bring her blood pressure down enough so she could have her surgery.

Lilly Returns

When she came for her appointment, her blood pressure was about seven points lower. She had not had any ankle swelling.

Lilly told me, “I cut the pill into four, and on the first and second days, I took one quarter. It didn’t do anything bad, so the next day, I took half the pill. It still went okay, so I took the whole thing on the fourth day. I still feel okay, and you were right, it didn’t lower my blood pressure very much. I guess we can go up on the dose.”

Wow! Lilly really was cautious about medications. I wondered if some of her cynicism about pharmaceutical companies was actually a rationalization for her fear of medications.

“Let’s try having you take two of the pills for a couple of days. If that goes okay, take four a day to use them up. I’ll then call in the full dose of the pill for you so you can just take one pill instead of four. That’s as high as we should go on this particular medicine.

“Call me if you have problems. I anticipate that the full dose will not be enough, and we’ll have to add a second medicine. I’ll see you back in two weeks to find out. Okay?”

“Yep.”

I wondered how she would increase the pill.

Would she go up to one and a half or straight to two?

I hoped that Lilly’s feeling of being in charge of how much she took would help build trust and lessen her fear. I figured that fear was a big issue for her.

She could have instructed me to get her blood pressure down as quickly as possible, regardless of how bad they made her feel, because she was going to stop the medications as soon as her surgery was completed. But she didn’t do that.

Maybe a part of her thinks that controlling her blood pressure might be a good thing. I wasn’t sure what was happening for her, but I was hopeful that she would consider continuing to control her blood pressure after she had her skin cancer removed.

When Lilly came in next, she told me she had experimented with taking more than the full dose. “It didn’t really help my blood pressure any, and it made the swelling pretty bad, so I guess you weren’t kidding. Now, you’re going to give me another pill, aren’t you? Joann says you’ll add another one to the one I’m on.”

Her blood pressure was 160 at home and only a little bit higher here in the office.

“We’re almost there!” I said.

I congratulated myself on how far she’s come. She’s clearly more comfortable working with me, and with the blood-pressure medications. Maybe I’ll be able to turn around her negative attitude about healthcare.

I smiled at Lilly and told her, “Yes, as you proved to yourself, you’re not going to get to your goal without another medication.

“The next pill I prescribe is a gentle water pill. It will help you clear up that little bit of swelling you’ve got. I like to check people’s labs after they start this pill, especially in your case, because your kidneys are not perfect to start out with.

“So after you take it for two days, please stop into the lab for a check. I’ll put the orders in. I think this pill may be enough to get you to the number your dermatologist wants. Shall we meet up in a week?”

Lilly nodded and said, “Joann is right, you’re pretty nice. Thank you for getting my numbers down.”

“You’re welcome! I really wish you’d stay on the pills. Keeping your blood pressure down even this much will help you avoid heart attacks and strokes in the future.”

“I know that’s your job to think that, but I just don’t see taking a medication when I feel so good. I’m not going to make myself into a sick person to make the pharmaceutical companies richer! I just want this thing off my forehead.”

Over the few weeks since I first met Lilly, I could see that the skin cancer on her forehead had gotten a little larger. I wondered if I would have served her better by just getting her blood pressure under control faster, but this was the path Lilly and I had chosen. There was no benefit to second-guessing myself.

“Alright. See you in a week. I think you may be good to go after that.”

Lilly never came back for her labs or her repeat blood pressure check. The day before her next appointment with me, she phoned the office.

“Tell Doctor Mary I said thanks! Doctor Dimitty took the skin cancer off yesterday and stitched me up good. Someone else can have my appointment spot tomorrow. I always told her I’d stop the pills when I had my surgery, and I’m all set.”

I hoped Lilly would not regret leaving her high blood pressure untreated, but I didn’t see anything further I could do. With blood pressure that high, she was a ticking time bomb, but she clearly had her limits about how much doctoring she would accept.

Perhaps the next time I saw Joann she would bring me news about her pharma-phobic friend.

Does Lilly Make Another Appointment?

