“Doctor Mary, can I have that new medicine? The injectable one, you know? I think it’s safe. It’s safe, right? Would I qualify for it? You know, I’ve tried so hard over the years to lose weight, and I can lose ten pounds sometimes or even twenty, but I can never lose very much, and I always put it back on. I know my back would feel better, and I bet my blood pressure would lower, probably my sleep apnea, too. I diet and exercise. Somehow, I have the metabolism of a slug. We’ve checked my thyroid, and it’s not that. Do you think I could use the medication? My sister in law takes it and she’s lost weight and says it doesn't hurt to inject or anything. I think it would really help me.”

Taylor blurts out all of these questions as one big string before giving me a moment to answer.

She is just a hair over five feet tall and weighs around 250 pounds. That’s a BMI of 48. Above 30 is classified as obese. Ideally, according to the charts, she’d weigh less than half of what she does now. She is 36 years old, married, has two children, and works in an office. She has previously been diagnosed and treated for sleep apnea. I see her quarterly for high blood pressure. [Follow the links to earlier articles]. Obesity is a major contributing factor for both of these conditions. The bodies of young people can tolerate a lot of abuse, but by middle age, obesity starts wearing them down.

I inquire about exercise and diet. Taylor tells me that she exercises as much as she can between her job, driving her kids around, attending their soccer games, school plays, and parent-teacher conferences. In other words, not much. She doesn’t go to the gym or have any hobbies involving exercise. She says she mostly eats food prepared at home and that she tries to eat healthy. She says she doesn’t eat junk food or drink any soda with sugar. However, she gets her iced coffee with double sugar.

“It’s my only vice. Most days, I only get one iced coffee, though.”

Lifestyle changes - exercise and diet - are our medically preferred approach to weight loss. I discuss them with all of my overweight patients at every annual physical. Sometimes these talks result in success stories. Usually, they don’t. Lifestyle modifications are difficult. On top of that, the coaching required for this approach is something that we doctors don’t get paid for, don’t have the time to do, nor are we trained to do it. I can only point the way here. The patient themselves must do the work.

Until the past few years, this was about all we could do, short of bariatric surgery - expensive, invasive, with big side effects and a bit of danger. Now we have GLP-1 medications. Some people are under the impression that these are miracle cures. For some people, that’s true, but for most people, the story is full of complications, starting with their cost.

“I do think you could try a GLP-1, Taylor. I don’t know if your insurance would pay for it, but I would be happy to write the prescription and see what happens.”

“I heard it was really expensive if insurance doesn’t cover it.”

“Yes. Almost none of my patients can afford it if their insurance won’t pay for it, and usually the insurance companies will pay for one of the brands and not another, randomly, for reasons that make no sense to us doctors.

“There are three injectable medications in this class of medications that I like to prescribe for weight loss. All of them officially treat diabetes, and two of them are officially for weight loss. It’s easier to get the insurance companies to pay for these if you have diabetes, which you don’t have.

[In Doctoring Unpacked I usually avoid mentioning the brand names of medications as a way of emphasizing that these articles are not medical advice - and most certainly not advertisements for pharmaceuticals - but for this article it is necessary to mention the various products on the market.]

“Wegovy and Ozempic are the same medication, although Wegovy is sold for weight loss and Ozempic is sold for diabetes. The doses packaged for Wegovy are different from those packaged for Ozempic. Otherwise, they are identical. Zepbound and Mounjaro are the same medication, packaged with the same doses. Zepbound is sold for weight loss, and Mounjaro for diabetes. The third medication in this class is Trulicity. Trulicity is not officially approved for weight loss, and even though it probably works for that, your insurance company isn’t likely to pay for it for you.

“All of them require weekly injections, and all of them come in pens, making them easy to self-administer. Zepbound also comes in vials. In vials, you have to draw it up into a syringe, but this gives flexibility with dosing. They all have to be stored in your refrigerator.

“There is a fourth medicine in the class: Victoza. It officially treats diabetes and the same medication and doses labelled Saxenda officially treat weight. It comes in pens, but it has to be injected daily. My experience is that it works somewhat for diabetes, but seldom for weight loss.

“My observation is that both Zepbound and Wegovy have side effects; however, sometimes people will have side effects with one and not the other. The main side effects are nausea and, sometimes, vomiting. Eating many small meals helps with this. For some people, low-fat diets help; for others, low-carb. Some people find taking vitamin B6 twice per day helps. As you get used to being on the medication, the nausea decreases. It’s fairly rare that people stop the medication because of nausea, but I’ve had a few patients who have done so.

“The other side effects people get are constipation and diarrhea. Some people get one or the other. Some get both, alternating. Very few people stop the medication because of this side effect. For those who get this side effect, it tends to lessen over time, but it seldom completely goes away. Sometimes we just have to go up on the dosage more slowly because of the side effects.”

Taylor says, “My sister in law doesn’t have any problems with nausea, but my neighbor, who is on one of these meds, said she had a lot. I suppose we don’t know what will happen to me or which one will work better.”

I nod.”Yup. Can’t tell without trying it. Hopefully, you’ll get none.”

“Does the needle hurt?”

“I’ve had one or two people tell me they can feel the needle, but usually people tell me they can’t even feel it. If you’re nervous about the injection, you can make a nurse appointment, and they can help you the first couple of times. You just clean up a little bit of skin, put the pen against it, press the button, and in it goes. You can use your belly, arm, or thigh.”

We decide that Taylor will try Zepbound. Because I’m prescribing it for weight loss, we’re going to have to wrangle with Taylor’s insurance company. GLP-1 meds are expensive. While insurance companies routinely approve them for diabetes, many of them resist approving them for weight loss. We have a staff member at the clinic who specializes in dealing with insurance companies - Sherry. I collect all of the information Sherry will need for this and hope for the best.

A few days later, Sherry has wrangled with the insurance company as much as she could, and they still refuse to pay for Zepbound. They require Taylor to try other medications first. The first one is phentermine - a daily pill that I’ve never seen anyone be very successful with. Taylor agrees to try it. We put her on it for a month. She weighed 253 pounds at the beginning of the trial and 261 at the end. She notes that she had palpitations and her blood pressure is up. The insurance company accepts that it did not work.

The next one the insurance company wants Taylor to try is Victoza. It is not totally unreasonable for them to require her to try it. It does work for some people, although I can only think of two. One of them was the cousin of someone whom I happened to meet at a party. I do not have access to that person’s medical record, but he was ecstatic with the medication and had lost 40 pounds of his excess 180. I was shocked because none of the two or three dozen patients I had prescribed it for at that point had had success with it.

The other Victoza success story was one of my patients. This happened just a few months later. Unfortunately, Victoza also seems to have caused her to have kidney failure. Her kidneys returned to normal after we stopped the medication, but my patient really liked the results she was getting and wanted to give it another try. Against my better judgment, we restarted it, but this time I required weekly kidney checks. She did fine for three weeks, but then her creatinine started climbing slowly. We decided to continue Victoza as long as her kidney function was no more than 15% below normal. This is not a dangerous range, but I wasn’t happy with it. My patient, however, wanted to lose weight and pointed out, rightly, that if she lost weight, other things that were hard on her kidneys would get better. I continued requiring her to check every week. She lost about 20 pounds, then plateaued at about 100 pounds above a normal BMI. Taking a daily injection that might be harming her kidneys and only helped her to keep 20 pounds off did not seem like a good tradeoff to her. She stopped it after three months of no further weight loss. Her kidney function returned to normal. In six months she regained the weight she had lost. We subsequently retried Victoza, but this time it had no effect on her weight, and still caused her kidneys to fail. So, we stopped it.

Needless to say, after that experience, I require all of my patients on Victoza to do kidney labs after each dose change. Yes, this is practicing medicine via anecdote and not what the safety studies say, but because I personally have seen this potentially catastrophic side effect, I would not be able to sleep at night were I to prescribe Victoza without this safeguard.

Taylor agrees to my conditions for prescribing Victoza. Her weight is 258 at the start of her three-month trial and 253 at the end. <unpack this> We see no adverse effects on her kidneys. I worry that her insurance company will say that the five pounds of weight loss in three months is enough to declare the medication works and require that she continue the trial, but fortunately, they agree to allow her to switch to Zepbound - five months after I first tried to prescribe it.

Taylor is excited to begin.

The usual way to prescribe Zepbound is to start for a month at the lowest dose. If the side effects are tolerable, then one goes up to the next dose. The manufacturer says this initial low dose is too low to produce weight loss, but in my experience, about 15% of patients lose weight on this dose. If they do, I usually keep them on this dose. If they don’t, then we continue to increase the dose until meaningful weight loss begins to occur. If the patient stops losing weight, we then increase the dose to get weight loss to resume.

The weight loss should be slow, roughly five pounds per month. Keeping the rate slow is particularly important for patients over fifty. If weight is lost too quickly, the patient will lose muscle mass. With older patients, this will make them become less mobile and more likely to fall. For all patients, rapid weight loss can produce undesirable side effects such as hair loss, stretch marks, and loose, sagging skin. Eating extra protein helps mitigate the muscle loss, but does not prevent it.

Most of my patients want to lose weight more rapidly than is good for them. Almost none of them are willing to make the large increase in their exercise levels such that they could preserve or build muscle mass at such rates of weight loss.

Taylor begins her prescription for Zepbound, and comes back in to see me one month later. At the lowest dose she had lost three pounds and was experiencing no side effects. Her report to me was ecstatic.

“The medication works so well. I used to think about what I was going to eat at my next meal all the time. Now, I eat when I’m hungry and not other times. Sometimes I have to remind myself to eat. It’s so weird and so easy. It used to be that if I tried to lose weight I wouldn’t be able to think about anything else except what I was eating. Or, I should say, what I wasn’t eating and wanted to eat. Like, if I have a Diet Coke with lunch, then I can have an extra half sandwich or I could save it and have an apple mid-afternoon or I could just have a glass of juice now. Which one sounds most appealing? And then I’d often end up having both the juice now and a half sandwich mid-afternoon because I’d be hungry. And feeling bad because I had no self-control. Now, I just eat food, and it’s not a big deal. I used to feel like I was a bad person because I was always hungry, like everyone thought I was lazy, and didn’t want me around. I wish it could have been so easy to lose weight before.

“I’m going to be beautiful in a few months, and my children won’t be embarrassed by me being so fat anymore.”

My thoughts race as Taylor speaks. What she says about only eating when she’s hungry is what nearly everyone says who has tried GLP-1s. What’s causing my thoughts to race is her self-loathing and feeling like she will only be beautiful when she’s lost more weight. This is not helpful. However, I can’t figure out any way to say any of this to her. Taylor is a little more open about her feelings than most of my patients are, but I have heard masked versions of everything she has just said many times. It’s heartbreaking, and I don’t know what to say, but I have to say something. The best I can manage turns out to be, “Taylor! I’m happy that the medication is making your life easier, and it makes me so sad to hear how mean you are to yourself.”

“Oh, you know. Well, maybe you don’t because you’re so slim. Anyway, my husband is really sweet. He says that he loves me no matter what size I am and that he’s worried I’ll get too skinny, but I think he just says that to make me feel better. I don’t need to look like a model or anything, but if I could weigh 150 again like I did before I got pregnant the second time, then I’d be happy. I might try to lose more weight than that, or I might just stay there.”

I worry that Taylor’s immediate thoughts go to her husband’s opinion of her body, but I can only respond to one thing at a time. I choose the last thing she said. I try to reorient Taylor.

“I’m not sure you’ll be able to get all the way down to 150 pounds, and it will take quite a while to get there. Since you’re not having side effects on the lowest dose and since your weight loss has not been too fast, shall we go up on the dose?”

“Yes!” Taylor tells me, “And did you see how good my blood pressure is? I’m so excited about this medication! I’m gonna get so healthy!”

It is nice to see her so hopeful and excited. I have her schedule a follow-up in one month and walk her to the front desk.

I wonder how, or if, I can help relieve her self-loathing. She will feel better if she can lose some weight, certainly, but she will also feel better if she can lose her attitude that there is a meaning beyond the physiological one to her weight. I don’t have a solution for Taylor right now, and my next patient is waiting.

* Taylor is a patient amalgam, based on many real patients for whom I have prescribed GLP-1s.

** Nothing in this essay should be construed as personal medical advice or endorsements of any particular medications. Prescribing of all medications must be individualized for the patient based on their personal medical history.














