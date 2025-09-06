Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim the Geek's avatar
Jim the Geek
Sep 6

I understand Taylor's mindset, having spent the majority of my life as a real-life version of the Pillsbury Doughboy. The perception of most people is that you are eating too much. It's not that simple. My wife even pointed out once that she ate more than I did. The GLP-1 drugs were not yet on the market when I dropped 60 pounds 10 years ago. Being retired allowed me to devote many hours to research obesity and become healthy. One of the things that kept me fat was drinking soft drinks sweetened with high fructose corn syrup. Fructose is a signaling molecule that tells the body "Winter is coming" (gratuitous Game of Thrones reference) and to start storing fat. It's why bears consume massive amounts of berries as fall approaches, so they can survive hibernation. By substituting sparkling mineral water for soda, I satisfied my love of fizzy drinks without fructose. Even switching to diet soda didn't help much, because the artificial sweeteners trick the body into responding as it would to sugar. Walking 5k every day (3.1 miles) has also helped, and is beneficial in many other ways. There is one side-effect of weight loss that mirrors that of stopping smoking: You have a tendency to proselytize what you did to lose the weight. Hence the bruises on my ribs, from my wife nudging me to shut up already!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
Isobel Gowdie's avatar
Isobel Gowdie
Sep 6

My mother, like all my hispanic female relatives, struggles with weight. The only titis I know who weigh within a “normal” BMI eat a very strict paleo diet. The only time my mom’s been able to lose weight is, similarly, when she ate nothing but meat and greens.

I grew up with her - she homeschooled us kids in an NYC apartment - I saw a whole lot of her, in other words, and I was kind of a nosy kid who snooped in her bedroom and everywhere else. No hidden sweets or snacks. She cooked everything from scratch and I was a skinny kid. My sister was actually underweight. No processed foods, desserts were rare. No soda and no alcohol. She also can carry my toddler - she has good blood sugar and blood pressure from walking miles a day.

Meanwhile, there’s my mother in law, a sweet retired woman who mostly watches TV and knits and paints (sedentary hobbies), and eats pasta, bagels, pizza, and chugs coke. She’s slim but too frail to pick up my toddler.

I would LOVE to know if there are genetic factors to diet and nutrition that can explain this kind of thing. I see it in my friend group too. The “lifestyle” stuff explanation frankly doesn’t hold water.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary Braun Bates
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture