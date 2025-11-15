Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patti Clevenson's avatar
Patti Clevenson
5h

The older I get, the more heart disease looms in my future. The troponin test was good to remember. Love the NH pictures. Love your writing. Don’t stop, you have a gift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Gerridoc's avatar
Gerridoc
3h

Wow, what a story! I had a woman in her forties who thought she was having a “gallbladder attack” when she walked to the store. Turned out that she needed emergency cardiac surgery.

Women (and men) can experience symptoms that are different than the classic “chest pain” that physicians are trained to look out for.

As one of my mentors once said: “Patients don’t read medical textbooks, so they can describe their symptoms in an unusual way.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary Braun Bates
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture