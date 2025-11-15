“So, Doctor Mary, I* think I need hormone therapy, but I’m scared, too, because I don’t want to ruin a good thing! We’re both girls, so I can say this to you, but I got a new boyfriend, and I have not been so, um, excited, in years. I didn’t think I could, you know, do that any more, but it turns out I can, but I’ve been having such hot flashes along with all the sex that I can’t sleep, and it’s interfering with my work, too. I mean, my goodness! He gets me going so much that I even sometimes have chest pain when I, you know?”

“Orgasm?”

“Yes. Orgasm. I don’t know why I have such a hard time talking about sex when it’s me. I can talk about it with horses all day long. Anyway, I’ve never gotten excited enough before to have chest pain and I think he’s turned my hormones back on in a big way and I’m having hot flashes. I wonder if I might have some hormone therapy, because they really do make it hard to live my life! But I’m afraid they might mess up my new sex life, and I sure don’t want to do that! So, what do you think?”

“Well, Christine! I’m glad to hear you’re happy with your sex life! Sex is an important part of being human, and I know you’ve just poured yourself into the stable and not really had time for a guy for so long. That’s great!

“And we can talk about the hormone thing in a minute, but first I want to hear more about this chest pain.**”

“Oh, it’s nothing. It just happens when I get really, um, excited. It’s kind of right here.” She holds her fist in the middle of her chest between her breasts. “And it goes away after I, um, orgasm, and I collapse into his arms on the bed. You know, now that I think about it, it happens most when I’m on top, but not so much in other positions.”

One of the things all doctors are always listening for is chest pain because chest pain can mean coronary artery disease. Chest pain during sex is not normal. It’s never normal, but it can have a variety of causes, with the typical false alarm being due to acid reflux. The more the patient’s story is like the classic heart attack story - chest pressure in the middle of my chest that comes on with exertion or strong emotion and goes away with rest - the more worried we doctors get. We find the particular gesture she made of holding a fist over one’s sternum particularly evocative and recall the times in the past when a patient has described their chest pain with this gesture, and it has turned out to be cardiac chest pain. We become even more concerned when the patient reports that the symptoms have been coming on with increasingly smaller provocations.

Additional factors that make us concerned are a family history of early heart disease, or a personal history of high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, smoking, kidney, or vascular disease.

One does not have to be a doctor very long before one has a patient tell them a story that sounds exactly like heartburn and turns out, after investigation, to be heart disease. Also, patients can have heartburn and heart disease. It can be maddening. Patients wonder if you’re being stupidly cautious and wasting their time and money. If a patient only has symptoms after they’ve eaten spicy Mexican and their symptoms go away with Tums, one feels relatively confident it’s reflux, but if you find out that they only eat spicy Mexican after they’ve ridden their bike for seven miles to the restaurant or that they had an argument with the owner that almost came to blows the last time they were there, your suspicion that this might be heart disease and might not be reflux increases. And you can’t tell for sure without doing more investigations - which cost the patient time and money.

People interpret their symptoms in all kinds of ways, and one of the things a good clinician has to constantly ask is “what else could be going on here?” or “how else could these pieces fit together?”

The association with being on top during sex also has me concerned because that can be the position in which a woman is most physically active. I worry that the combination of sexual excitement and vigorous exercise might be a little more than her heart can tolerate.

She may have a blockage in one of her coronary arteries that allows enough blood to flow for Christine’s normal levels of exercise, but are overwhelmed with the combination of sexual excitement and vigorous exercise, causing angina, a type of pre-heart attack symptom.

However, chest pain can also signify at least a half dozen other things, most of which are not serious. It is a troublesome symptom, to say the least. Because it can represent the only opportunity a doctor might have to intervene before the next chest pain episode kills the patient, any time a doctor hears “chest pain,” any other non-life-threatening medical issues are tabled until the chest pain is explored and life-threatening causes are ruled out.

Christine appears to be at low risk for heart disease. Her medical records show no family history of heart disease, no diabetes, never smoked, and her blood pressure and cholesterol are fine. She owns and runs a riding stable - a pretty active job. It seems a bit of a stretch that sex is a bigger strain on her heart than the level of activity required for working with horses, but because she has said “chest pain,” I feel obliged to fully explore the chest pain territory.

“How long have you had this chest pain for?”

“Me and Stu have been together for about three months now, so I’d say about that.”

“And it doesn’t happen any other time, not when you’re teaching or riding?”

“Not really. I mostly do the advanced riders where I’m not as active. Donna does most of the beginning riders, especially now that it’s competition season and I must admit that I’ve not been riding as much as usual since meeting Stu.”

If she’s not as active as usual at the barn, this might explain why she’s not having chest pain there. She may also be unconsciously limiting her activity at the barn to a level that is just under where she would get chest pain.

“So, Christine, I know this is not what you came in for, or what you want to hear, but we are going to have to work up the chest pain to make sure it’s not heart disease before we can do anything else. I’m sorry.”

“Really? I’m super busy right now. Can we just put it on hold for a couple months?”

“No. I know you’re not very high risk, but I don’t want to be careless with you. This is a new symptom that could be related to a life-threatening diagnosis.”

“Okay. I know. I mean, this is why I come to a doctor. You know things I don’t, but can it wait a month?”

“Well, honestly, if you were worried…”

“I’m not!”

“I got that! If you were worried, it wouldn’t be wrong to go to the Emergency Department. For real. I’m saying this to make it clear to you that I don’t think we should wait a month to start working this up.”

“No. I absolutely will not go to the Emergency Room right now. I have all of my top riders coming in this afternoon to prep for tomorrow’s competition.

“Okay. Fine. Let’s get you an EKG now, and if that’s okay, we can start with a cardiology consult, a set of labs, and a stress test.

“I see that your family history hasn’t been updated in years. Do you have any family members who have had heart disease?

“Not until last year, and then my younger brother had a heart attack. He had had heart surgery for a hole in his heart as an infant, and we all thought that probably his heart attack had something to do with that.”

“How old was he when he had his heart attack? And did he end up with surgery or a stent?”

“They said the stent was all he needed. He was, let’s see, 52? 53?”

I update her chart. A brother with a heart attack at 52 does increase the chances that Christine might have heart disease.

“I’ll ask Chloe to do the EKG and come back after she’s done. I do need to say, however, if you have any more chest pain, even if you’re sure you know why, please just go to the Emergency Room.”

“That would be so embarrassing. Hi! I had chest pain during sex. I’d feel like the laughing stock of the evening. Several people who work at the hospital have kids taking lessons from me. I’d never be able to show my face again.”

“You could go to a different hospital, Christine. I know it sounds silly, but heart disease is no laughing matter.”

“Okay. Fine. I can’t believe I’m talking about this stuff, but we can keep the sex a little less active until this testing stuff blows over.”

“I’m glad you are talking about it, Christine. Sex is a normal part of being human. And, you know, nothing you tell me will ever be repeated except to other medical professionals who need to know it to take care of you. The same is true for all of the people who work at the hospital. Your medical privacy is very important.”

“Thank you. I’m glad to hear that. I mean, I know it’s true, but it’s good to hear it again.”

“Okay. I’ll get Chloe. I’ll be back afterwards to talk with you about the EKG.”

I took the opportunity to enter her labs and stress test orders, and her referral to a cardiologist. The details of her chest pain were important and belonged in her medical record, so I included that it was with “more active sexual intercourse,” but left the other details out.

For her labs, I ordered liver, kidney, and cholesterol as I normally would, but I decided to also order a troponin.

Troponin is an enzyme that is inside heart cells. When a heart cell is damaged, troponin ends up in the blood. As there’s always a small amount of damage and repair going on in the heart, a normal troponin level should be around 50 to 60. Anything more than that would let me know that there was something unusual going on.

Troponin labs are usually ordered only in hospitals for cases in which there’s concern that the patient is actively experiencing or recently experienced heart damage. There, the results are obtained in ten minutes. If a patient has high troponin, they are taken straight to the catheterization lab. It is seldom ordered like I’m about to do, and the results won’t be available until the next morning. As Christine was not experiencing chest pain at that moment, there was no reason to send her to the Emergency Room, but her story had me worried. I wanted to make sure her troponin wasn’t elevated.

Her EKG was normal. I gave her the referrals, sent her to the lab, and went on to the next patient.

The next day was Saturday. After having coffee and putting the finishing touches on my Doctoring Unpacked essay of the week, I opened up my work computer.

Christine’s labs were back. Her troponin was over 4,000!

At the lab, any result that shows something life-threatening, like this one, is supposed to cause someone at the lab to immediately call our clinic. As that’s going to be in the middle of the night, the call would be taken by whichever doctor was on call.

I look for a note from the doctor on call. There wasn’t one. Well, if I’d gotten called at three in the morning for a very abnormal lab like this, I would immediately call the patient to tell them to go to the Emergency Room, but I might wait until the morning to write the note. Probably the system is working, and it’s just that the note hasn’t been written yet.

Is it possible the system failed and the lab didn’t call?

I look up which of my colleagues was on call last night. I text them. They tell me they didn’t receive a call!

This meant that Christine was out in the world, doing her life, unaware that her heart was experiencing a high level of ongoing distress and possibly damage. She needed to be in the hospital right now!

I called her cell phone. It went straight to voicemail.

“This is Christine at Laverty-Rowe Riding Academy. Please leave a message after the beep.”

Since I heard Christine’s voice and name, I could be sure it was her phone, making it okay to leave a detailed message.

“Christine, this is Doctor Mary. Your labs came back very abnormal. Your troponin is elevated. You need to go to the nearest Emergency Department and tell them this. I’m sorry. I know you’d rather be doing something else with your Saturday, but this is potentially life-threatening. You know I don’t give these kinds of warnings lightly, so please go.”

Next, I called her emergency contact. The number was no longer in service. Like Christine’s family history, her emergency contact with the clinic had apparently not been updated in a long time. I bet it had been her mom’s number. I called Christine again. Straight to voicemail.

I looked up the stable’s phone number. Also a voicemail. I left a message there asking Christine to check her personal voicemail. As I had no idea who would be answering that phone, I could not be more specific.

I reviewed her situation. The high troponin probably represented the tail of a higher value that had occurred from her activities that morning or the previous night. I kicked myself for not asking her when her last episode of chest pain had been.

But what if, even with a normal EKG in the office and no symptoms, she had been suffering chronic low oxygen supply to some part of her heart? What if she had spent the night alone last night? What if she’d had a heart attack in her sleep and was lying incapacitated and unable to get to the phone? All of this was plausible.

I should have someone check on her. I called the non-emergency number of her town’s police department. The Fire Chief answered. (Christine lives in a small town where the fire department and the police department work out of the same building. Probably the building inspector and road agent, too.)

“Hello. This is Dr. Bates. I’d like to request a wellness visit to my patient Christine Laverty at…”

“Oh, I know her. She won’t be there. It’s the state finals. She’s at the county fairgrounds in Deerwood. I happen to know because my daughter is one of her students and is with her right now. I’m supposed to be there, too, but we’re shorthanded right now, so I had to cover today. She’s fine and doesn’t need a wellness check.”

“Actually, Chief, she does. We did labs on her last night, and she could have something life-threatening going on. She really needs to go to the Emergency Room and she’s not answering her cell. I’ll call Deerwood and see if they can help me. Thank you anyway.”

“Life-threatening like what? I’m an EMT.”

“Her troponin is over 4,000.”

“Oh! Well, that’s different! That’s high. She rides so aggressively sometimes. I can see how anyone could have a heart attack doing some of the jumps she does.

“I can help you. I know they have an ambulance there because it’s a big event, and you never can predict what might happen with that many people and horses at a fairground.

“This couldn’t have happened at a worse time! She’s really not going to want to go!”

“She needs to go. She could be having a silent heart attack right now.”

“I know. I get it. Let me call the Fire Chief in Deerwood on her cell. I’m pretty sure she’s at the event. Hang on.”

I hear him in the background saying, “Hi, Marcy. Yeah, it’s Chuck. So, I got a doctor here who says that one of the trainers, Christine Laverty, needs to go to the hospital. She’s been trying to get hold of Christine on her cell. She’s not answering. Yeah, I know it’s statewide finals. Annabelle and my wife are there, too. Yes, I know. She says that Christine’s troponin is 4,000, though.” Then it was silent for a while. “I’ll tell her.”

Now, he was back speaking to me.

“The Fire Chief is gonna go talk to Christine. She’ll take care of it. My wife’s there with our daughter. Did you leave a voicemail for Christine?

“Yes, I did.”

“Okay, I’ll have her tell Christine to check her voicemail. This couldn’t have been worse timing, but her partner, Donna, is also at the event. She’ll have to hold it all together.”

He hung up. I took several deep breaths and went back to my electronic desktop.

Later, I’d hear the story from Christine. The Deerwood Fire Chief got to Christine a few moments before the wife of the other Fire Chief did. Christine didn’t believe what the Chief was telling her. They got her to check her voicemail. Christine had turned her ringer off so that nothing would distract her while dealing with her students on their big day. When she saw I’d called twice and listened to my message, she was convinced that she had to go. She said she felt silly riding in Deerwood’s ambulance, but when she got to the hospital, they checked her troponin and it was still sky-high. They immediately put an IV in her and sent her to the heart catheterization lab. A cardiologist threaded a catheter into the blood vessels in her heart and found one that was 99% blocked. He put a stent in, which opened the vessel back up. The hospital kept her overnight and sent her home Sunday in time to help load the horses up at the end of the event.

Some of this I already knew. Everything that happened at the hospital showed up the next day in patient notes for my review. I got to hear the whole story during Christine’s appointment with me three weeks later. This time she brought her boyfriend with her.

“Doctor Mary, this is Stu. He wanted to meet the doctor who saved my life.”

Stu comes up and shakes my hand.

“I wanted to say thank you, but I have a question for you, too. Am I right, doctor, that Christine should stop doing so much by herself and should be asking for more help? I worry that she does everything by herself, and I don’t want her stressing herself so much in the future. I think she should get a stablehand.”

I wasn’t quite sure what to say here. Evidently, Christine hadn’t told him what she was doing when she had the chest pain. I certainly did not wish to get involved in this or to complicate Christine’s relationship. I opted for a vague answer.

“Christine certainly does work hard and is not inclined to ask for or accept help, is she? I’ll let you and Donna work on her about this. I don’t know anything about horses or how easy it would be to get a stablehand who could really help. I know you have her best interest at heart and want her around for a long time.”

“That’s for sure! It took us a long time to find each other, so we’ve got a lot of lost time to make up for. I don’t want it cut short for any reason.”

Christine patted Stu’s knee.

“Okay. That’s enough of that. I’m going to talk with Doctor Mary here and I’ll be out in a few minutes.”

Stu left, and Christine turned to me.

“Thank you for keeping our secret. I didn’t want to tell him what really caused the chest pain. I was afraid he might, I don’t know, slow down or something.” She laughed.

“Well, I’m your doctor, not your relationship counselor, but I’d encourage you to tell him the truth. I bet it will bring you closer for one thing, and I don’t think having secrets from your partner is a good plan. If it were reversed, you’d want him to be honest with you, I bet.

“But, that’s your business. My business is your health. I want to hear about what happened with your heart! I was worried you would refuse to go in.”

Christine then told the story of what had happened and then brought me up to date on the results.

“I feel great now. We haven’t fully tried it out yet, but we did give it a little test run last night and it went fine.”

“Well, I’m glad to hear that, and you know my advice. But anyway, what brought you in here to begin with was hot flashes. Is that better, or do you want to talk about them still?”

“You know, after I got out of the hospital, they’ve really settled down some. I don’t know if it’s one of my new meds or if somehow my heart being chronically low on oxygen had anything to do with it or what, but I’m still having a few, but nowhere near as many. I’ve got so many new pills from the hospital that I don’t want to start anything else right now. I’ll let you know if it changes.”

We talked a few more minutes, and then I had Christine schedule a three-month follow-up visit. I would be keeping a close eye on her going forward. She was lucky to have gotten such a good outcome. She could have easily been left with a substantially impaired heart - or worse.

*Christine and Stu are patient and loved one amalgams and while this is based on a true, and incredible, story, any resemblence to real patients or loved ones is accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is or should be taken as medical advice. If you want that, see your doctor.