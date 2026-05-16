“How are you doing?” I smiled at John.

“I’m doin’,” John says in his remarkably slow and steady cadence.

I remembered this 52-year-old diabetic did not have children and intermittently had a girlfriend. The usual questions about family were not going to work well with him.

“How’s work?”

“I got seven more years ‘til I can retire.”

“I can see you’re looking forward to that. What are you going to do then?”

“Not work.”

Building rapport with patients this laconic is no easy task. Fortunately, this was just a quarterly checkup on John’s diabetes and not a cocktail conversation contest because John and I would have been in competition for last place.

A competition John could win, however, was for being my worst-controlled diabetic. His A1C was usually quite high. Ideal would be around 6. Today John’s was 10.2. Even if his a1c was 8.2, I’d be alarmed. 10.2 is quite high.

“How do you think your diabetes control has been this quarter?”

“Same.” He paused a moment. “Not good.”

The first step of motivational interviewing is to engage the patient. I was failing. My problem was that I didn’t have an angle that mattered enough to John. John felt well enough that he wasn’t motivated to do anything about his diabetes, despite my repeated warnings about the dangers.

“You’re right. Your A1C is 10.2. This means your average sugar is around 240. That’s pretty high! It should really be more like 100. We try to control your blood sugars because higher blood sugars are hard on your body. You’re retiring in a few years. We want you to enjoy it!”

“I feel okay.”

I feel like I spend most of my work life offering glucose and blood pressure control. My patients act as though I’m trying to engage them with a bedraggled, spitty half-stuffed dinosaur.

There was a pause which I wanted to fill by asking a question, but I couldn’t think of one. Then John spoke again.

“My girlfriend says I need to eat better. She’ll make us a nice salad and then I feel tired afterwards, and a little shaky, like, and sometimes even kind of dizzy.”

“Do you have a sugar meter at home?”

.“Yup.”

“Do you ever check it when that happens?”

“Yup. It might be around 160. I know that’s low for me, so I drink some orange juice and then I feel good again. I don’t think my body likes my sugars any lower than they are.”

“Yikes, John! That’s a problem! 160 is not a low blood sugar level at all, but your body has gotten so used to functioning with your sugars in the 200’s that anything lower feels bad to it even though it’s actually better for it. We’ll have to sneak better control in slowly so that your body can get used to it.”

John looks doubtful. I feel doubtful. The best analogy for this situation I’ve come up with is if you leave a dog out in a New England winter, it will not be comfortable and will grow thicker fur to accommodate to the cold temperatures. Then if you bring the dog inside the house, the warmer temperature will be better for it overall, but because it’s got the thick fur, it won’t be comfortable at a normal inside temperature until its body has made some adjustments to ge used to the higher temperatures, but because John is not a dog, I don’t think he’ll find this explanation compelling and I keep it to myself.

We’re at an impasse. He has previously told me he will absolutely not accept insulin. The only ways to control his diabetes better are improved diet and exercise, which he has not been able to do for the six years I’ve known him. However, now he has a girlfriend who shows at least some interest in helping him.

Hmmm. Maybe that’s the angle I’ve been looking for.

“I wonder if your girlfriend would be interested in meeting with our diabetes educator to learn more about cooking for someone with diabetes?”

“Nah. The last thing I need is her telling me what I can’t eat. She’s already got a lot of ideas about that.”

“Okay. Maybe if she met with the diabetes educator, she could learn more about bringing your sugars down slowly?”

“No. Now that I know that really is it, I’ll just drink a glass of orange juice with dinner when she makes a salad.”

That will be counter productive in lowering his sugars; although, I think on balance he’ll still be ahead if he eats a salad.

I wonder if he’s having any of the common symptoms people with diabetes get. Chloe had done the monofilament test when she roomed him and he was able to feel his feet everywhere, but maybe he was having some earlier, more subtle symptoms.

“Do you feel like your feet are burning or tingling sometimes when you lie in bed at night?”

John looked surprised, “Yeah, sometimes.”

“That is a sign that the diabetes is damaging your nerves. The extra sugar in your body kind of jams up the works, and then the nerves in your feet send faulty messages back to your brain. That’s usually the first sign of actual damage to your body from your diabetes. It usually slowly gets worse and starts creeping up to your ankles and legs. It can affect the other nerves in your body, too, the ones that control your autonomic nervous system. Sometimes it can cause your stomach to empty more slowly or can even affect how you function in bed.”

John turned bright red and glanced nervously around the exam room as though someone might have snuck in.

“I have that. I feel so bad. My girlfriend thinks it’s her fault and I tell her she’s so beautiful - and she is and I love her so much and she’s so good to me. She’s the best girlfriend I ever had. I don’t know why I’m so lucky. I don’t know why he doesn’t work right. It might be my diabetes making him stay soft like that? Oh, that’s gotta go.”

“It might be other things contributing to it, too, and I hate to say it, but some of it might not be reversible at this point….”

“Well, if it might be reversible at all, I’m going to do it! I bet if I just eat more salads and maybe take the orange juice with me when we go on our after dinner walks and only take a little bit and only if I need it. I bet I can bring my sugars down without feeling awful. Now that I know what my high sugars could be interfering with my relationship with Arielle, I can put up with a little bit of dizziness and tiredness, too.”

“Are you sure you don’t want to see the diabetes educator?”

“Nah, I know what to do. I just never knew the reason before!”

I’m pretty sure I’ve mentioned this potential symptom from his diabetes, but perhaps not at a time when he had a girlfriend. Maybe “knew the reason” means “had a reason.”

“Okay. What about the meds for erectile dysfunction, like viagra?”

“Maybe, but are they safe?”

“They are actually among the safest medications, in general. The main thing to worry about is that you can’t combine them with a kind of medication called a nitrate because they might lower your blood pressure very far. You don’t take any of those and the only time someone might give you one is if they think you are having a heart attack. So, if you have chest pain and you happen to have taken the medication within the previous, maybe 48 hours, mention it to them.

“Of course, they can cause all kinds of side effects. The most common is headache, but there are a bunch of other ones.

“Back in the olden days, when they first came out, we used to get samples. I would give my patients a box of each brand and ask them to report back. In general, my patients felt they all worked about as well as the others, but they liked one more than the others because it lasted longer. It was sort of a nuisance to have to take the pill an hour or two beforehand and then if you guessed wrong about how things would play out, you’d have wasted a pill and couldn’t take another one for 24 hours.”

“I guess I’d like one of the long-lasting kinds. I don’t think I’m going to need them because I’ll just fix my sugars, but I don’t want to have to call back and ask for it.”

“That makes sense. What about a continuous glucose monitor? It can help you figure out how to get your sugars down. Your insurance won’t pay for one because you’re not using insulin, but you can pay out of pocket for one. They’re around $40 for a two-week sensor. You could use one now so you could have more information and then maybe again in a couple months to see how much you’ve improved, and I could see you back in three months to recheck your A1C, like always.

“You might discover that some foods make your sugar go up quickly or learn what number it is that you start to feel bad at and maybe you can hold off on the orange juice just a little bit and teach your body it’s okay at that level. Hopefully that number will start going down towards normal as your body learns and you get better control.

“For instance, I had a patient with all the physical symptoms of hypoglycemia and she learned with the monitor that her sugar never went dangerously low at all. She had all these symptoms - heart pounding, sweaty, shaky–when her blood sugar went down rapidly even though it never went very low at all. She realized that eating simple sugars like candy right before exercising was a perfect setup for this. She switched to a protein bar for her pre-walk snack and the problem went away.

“I think you said you sometimes go for a walk right after dinner. The walk will lower your blood sugar, and if you’ve had a low-carb dinner like a salad, you might be starting from a lower place than usual.”

“I bet you’re right. I like the idea of a monitor and I know the numbers will tell me what is working and what is not working. I sure would love to be on less medicines for my diabetes.”

“That might be something we could do, John, but first we have to get your sugars under better control. I really wouldn’t want to make any medication changes unless your A1C was in the 6s. It sounds like you know what to do; we just have to get you doing it.”

“Otherwise, you’re feeling okay. No chest pain? No changes to how much exercise you can do?”

“Nope. I’m fine.”

“Up to date on your eye exam?”

“Scheduled for next week. My girl has got me organized.”

“Someone has to. I’m glad.”

“Alright. We’ll see you in three months.”

I walk him up to Hannah and head to my desk to write today’s note. It is very different from any note I’ve written for him before. Hopefully next quarter his diabetes will be under good control and we can talk about decreasing some of his pills.

*Everyone in this esstory is a patient amalgam and is not intended to resemble a real person.

**Nothing in this esstory is, or should be construed as, medical advice. Please see your doctor for that.

Same forest as last week’s video, but one week later.

Loons on the lake. When the second one comes up, the first one makes a soft loony call.

The two loons quietly swimming away.

My favorite part of the water testing trail. The moss on the footpath tells you not many people walk this way.

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