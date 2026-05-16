Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Cali Bird's avatar
Cali Bird
3d

Would love to here a follow up story about John in a few months. I'm pre diabetic so always doing my best to stop things getting worse

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2 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
Sam Frankel's avatar
Sam Frankel
3d

I'm a nursing student (mid life career change) and really enjoy these articles!

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2 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
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